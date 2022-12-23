Saudi visual artist turns passion for Arabic calligraphy into icons of beauty

MAKKAH: Khaled Mohammed Al-Mutlaq has turned his passion into art in the governorate of Hafr Al-Batin in northeastern Saudi Arabia.
As a child Al-Mutlaq was interested in art and calligraphy, including drawings and fonts.
Al-Mutlaq said: “My parents were the first to encourage me to do that. My passion continued until I joined secondary school in Al-Muftaha Village in the city of Abha. The village was founded for culture, art and heritage, and from there was the actual beginning of developing the hobby through learning more about art schools there and attending workshops.”
There were many visual artists in the iconic village and Al-Mutlaq participated in several exhibitions held there in the summer for three years.
“After that, the artistic experiments and participation continued. I did not lose sight of my passion for Arabic calligraphy, devoting daily efforts and long hours until I obtained a license in Arabic calligraphy, in its six types, from Arabic calligraphy professor Abbas Al-Baghdadi,” Al-Mutlaq said.
“I started my project of integrating the aesthetics, meaning and form of calligraphy with artworks,” Al-Mutlaq said.
“Arabic calligraphy is characterized by a very high cultural and heritage value and an Arabic depth in which the Holy Quran was revealed. The Arabic calligraphy is distinguished from all other writings by the presence of the long vowel, dots and short sound symbols that made the alphabet an art that moves even when it is static,” he said.
He has participated in many international and local exhibitions, including “Between Civilization and Contemporary” in Al-Muftaha Village in 2000. In 2005 he participated in the Arabic calligraphy exhibition at the King Abdulaziz Public Library, and the “Lamsat Wafaa” (“A Touch of Loyalty”) exhibition in Asir Region in 2017. Most recently, he was part of the miniatures exhibition in Riyadh in 2022.
Al-Mutlaq won first place in the International Falcons Club competition in visual art; he has also held several internal artistic workshops.
He said that the difference between calligraphic painting and visual painting in Arabic calligraphy is that the traditional calligrapher relies on the imitation of letters according to established rules. “So the calligrapher works on the calligraphy painting and its letters in the most complete manner that enables the artist to adjust the rule for letters, their dimensions and their golden proportions of mass, space and balance distribution. This adjustment is preceded by templates, experiences and possibilities because letters have many forms, and the artist needs to use the appropriate ones to complete the work.”
Al-Mutlaq said that the visual calligraphy paintings differ, as color and mass are part of the work. There is also some freedom and space in interconnection, composition and repetition. “Thus, I use Arabic calligraphy with a focus on the details of the aesthetics of the Arabic letter in the visual paintings. As for art collectors, these works are more desirable than classic works. They are also more desirable for connoisseurs.”
He is currently working on his first solo exhibition.
Muslim World League urges Afghan government to lift university ban for women
Decision contradicts guidance of Islam, secretary-general says
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: The Muslim World League has denounced the decision of the Afghan government to deny Afghan women and girls the right to a university education.
Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the organization’s secretary-general, said in a statement that the move contradicted the guidance of Islam and the consensus of Islamic scholars, and violated international and human values.
Al-Issa, who is also president of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, said the decision deprived women and girls of their legitimate right to education, and the Afghan people in general of the contribution women make to the nation’s prosperity and development.
He urged the government to reverse its decision and adopt the guidelines of Islamic scholars on the matter.
Ithra, Cultural Development Fund sign partnership deal
Updated 4 min 26 sec ago
SPA
DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: Officials from the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) and the Saudi Cultural Development Fund on Wednesday inked a partnership deal.
The agreement, signed at a ceremony in Riyadh, aims to support the local content industry, spread knowledge, nurture creativity, highlight national talents locally and globally, and contribute to spreading a culture of quality and excellence.
The fund will provide SR15 million ($4 million) to support the second edition of an initiative to enrich Arabic content while empowering cultural projects. This will be done through training schemes and the development of skills programs related to the cultural sector.
The agreement was signed by Ithra director, Abdullah Al-Rashid, and the CDF’s chief executive officer, Mohammed bin Dayel.
RIYADH: Indonesian Vice President Marouf Amin on Thursday received Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on the sidelines of the second Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ international conference in Bali.
The ASEAN meeting was attended by 130 leading figures, including government ministers, muftis, presidents of Islamic universities, centers, and associations, and religious and cultural leaders from member countries.
In a speech, Amin said the conference provided a partnership and cooperation platform between Indonesia and Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia, in areas including education, and research.
And he pointed out that religious leaders had an important role to play in helping tackle some of the challenges facing the world.
Amin noted that through the conference, Indonesia aimed to promote religious, political, economic, social, cultural, and environmental justice and moderation, based on the principles of Islam.
National Dialogue Award winners seek a cohesive society
Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The winners of the second National Dialogue Award were revealed by the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue on Wednesday.
The National Dialogue Award is one of the center’s 42 initiatives to highlight and promote the values of tolerance, coexistence and cohesion.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Fawzan, secretary general of the center, praised the role played by government and private institutions, civil society organizations and individuals.
“The award is based on a set of standards that contribute to strengthening the system of positive values that the center seeks to integrate in society to achieve the visions and aspirations of the wise leadership by spreading a culture of tolerance, coexistence and cohesion among all segments of society, and confronting everything that threatens the social fabric,” he said.
A total of 172 participants competed in different categories including 108 individuals, 29 government, 17 civil society organizations and 18 private.
The winners from the government institutions were “Purple Saturday Initiative” (Authority of People with Disability) and “Consolation Initiative” (Municipality Makkah).
The winners from the civil society organizations were Alwaleed Philanthropies Foundation, and Young Leaders for International Communication for the “Peace for Civilizational Communication” project.
The winners from the private-sector institutions were Hayat Muhammadiyah Initiative (Waqf of Muhammad bin Ahmed Al-Rashid), and the Abdullah Al-Othaim and Sons Charitable Foundation.
Winners from the individuals section was the “Saudi Arabia, the Homeland of Tolerance” initiative launched by Zakia Suhail Al-Lahyani.
A ceremony is expected to be held soon to honor the winners of the award.
The winners of the first edition of the National Dialogue Award from the government were the Ministry of Justice for the “Shaml” program and King Abdulaziz University for the Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Institute for Moderation.
From the private category, the winner was Al-Fawzan Holding Company.
Winners from the civil society organizations were Abdulaziz bin Talal and Surra Bint Saud Foundation for Human Development won for the “Ahyaha” initiative, and the Charitable Center for the Teaching of the Qur’an and its Sciences (Riyadh Branch) for “Learning Program.”
Muhammad Al-Mousa bagged the prize in the individuals category.
How Madinah’s sustainable smart-lighting project will complement holy city’s unique identity
In line with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s environmental objectives, Saudi Arabia is rolling “smart city solutions”
The plan is to create a unique atmosphere that enhances quality of life and encourages tourism and investment
Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
MADINAH: For hundreds of years, Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Madinah, known as the city of lights, has been a beacon of knowledge, peace, and enlightenment. Today, the city of the prophet aims to enchant visitors and inhabitants with a brand new smart lighting system.
Architect Ziad Tariq Darwish Daiwali, the project’s studies and design director, told Arab News he is optimistic about the sustainable transformation, which will highlight Madinah’s natural beauty, while also increasing nighttime safety and security.
The first stage of the project, which is still in the early stages of implementation, will exchange many of the city’s existing yellow lightbulbs for LED streetlights, which consume far less energy and will benefit the environment.
“The light can change your mood, change your feeling and change the feeling inside the city when you walk through it and near the Al-Haram (mosque),” Daiwali told Arab News.
“Our aim in this project is to give a special visual experience for residents and visitors to Madinah. We started to focus on the most (popular) areas people come to visit, next to Al-Haram, the central area.
“It’ll be the first step from this project and after that we will be focusing on heritage areas and architecture elements and landmarks for the whole city.
“In line with Vision 2030, this project is very important for the city of Madinah, for residents and visitors, because it will encourage tourism, encourage (economic growth), improve its features, and increase the safety and security for all. It also will give us a special identity different from other cities in the Kingdom.”
Cities around the world are turning to sustainable lighting solutions to help enhance the urban landscape and elevate quality of life. Under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification agenda, the well-being of citizens is of the utmost importance.
The Kingdom’s smart city vision sets out to develop innovative solutions that focus on sustainable infrastructure, livability, and accentuate the most prominent features of the urban landscape.
In keeping with this vision, Al-Madinah Region Development Authority has begun preparing an integrated study to upgrade and renew the city’s electric lights, under the directives of Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Madinah province, according to Asharq Al-Awsat daily.
In its first phase, the study will focus on the central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque, and it will gradually expand to include all vital landmarks and sites in Madinah. The ultimate aim is to install low-energy LED lightbulbs throughout the city.
The plan is to create a unique atmosphere, compatible with the city’s identity, offering residents and visitors an inspiring visual experience that enhances quality of life and encourages the expansion of commercial, tourism, and investment opportunities in the region.
Fahad Albuliheshi, CEO of MMDA, told Asharq Al-Awsat the main pillar of the project is to study the renewal and promotion of the lighting identity in Madinah based on “its religious status among Muslims and embody the interest that the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques attaches to the care of the two holy cities and the care of the Two Holy Mosques.”
In the case of Madinah, the focus is on the city’s light system, enhancing its public realm with the least environmental impact through intelligently networked, modern, efficient, and sustainable strategies that will harmonize with the city’s urban core and mountainous surroundings.
For more than 1,500 years, since Prophet Muhammad’s journey from Makkah brought it to prominence, the city formerly known as Hijra has been a beloved place of peace and enlightenment, where ignorance and darkness were turned into wisdom and light.
Known in the Arab world as “Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah,” it was the first capital of the Islamic world and is said to be the first place in the Kingdom to have introduced electricity. Where better, then, to roll out this ambitious illumination project?
Changes such as these are considered “smart city solutions,” which will help the Kingdom make its buildings, industries, infrastructure and facilities more sustainable in line with its commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate waste.
Experts believe that when sustainable solutions such as these are blended into the existing environment, they can make a significant contribution to the eco-performance of residential developments.
One of the key themes of Vision 2030 is to provide the means to create a vibrant society and to place public well-being at the heart of development and planning decisions.
Cities designed in previous decades using old technologies are beginning to buckle under the strain of population growth and are failing to meet the Kingdom’s climate change and sustainability goals. Unless changes are made now, these challenges will only grow.
Lighting plays a crucial role in transforming buildings to meet the needs of modern living, combining aesthetics, functionality, and efficiency in the delivery of optimum lighting in all areas to ensure the comfort and safety of the public.
Yazeed Alshaibani, a Saudi expert in interior lighting, likened the new developments in Madinah to another city-wide project that used light to communicate and convey emotion.
“For Noor Al-Riyadh, they used lighting designers from all over the world and projected the space with art and it was very appealing. Communication with lighting is a magnificent thing to do. Madinah is doing its own version with their own project,” Alshaibani told Arab News.
From dawn to dusk, the area around the Prophet’s Mosque is bustling with worshippers, many of whom can be seen walking in the peaceful courtyard. Others scramble to enter the mosque to find any empty spot where they can calmly recite their prayers.
At 6 a.m. sharp, the area outside resembles synchronized white doves as the intricately decorated Piazza Umbrellas gracefully open up, adding much-needed shade and a delicate tint of white light to the space. The light feels different when the first patch of sunlight paints the morning sky.
At night, the city is full of bright lights bursting from every building, while the path leading up to the Prophet’s Mosque and the many surrounding back streets are dotted with bright lamps, providing a serene and peaceful atmosphere. Even the stars in the sky seem to compete for attention.
Alshaibani, who was involved in a lighting project at a mosque in Makkah, agrees that changing the lights in Madinah will complement this unique atmosphere and further enhance the spiritual experience.
“The idea that Madinah is now using white lights to make people feel more awake and more focused is good,” Alshaibani said. “That kind of light helps worshippers read the Qur’an more easily.”