Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties
Tehran in November admitted it had sent drones to Russia, but insisted they were supplied before the invasion. (AFP)
Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties
JERUSALEM: Iran is seeking to expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency said Thursday, according to local media.

The warning from David Barnea comes after the United States earlier this month expressed alarm over a “full-scale defence partnership” between Tehran and Moscow, which invaded Ukraine last February.

Tehran in November admitted it had sent drones to Russia, but insisted they were supplied before the invasion.

“We warn against Iran’s future intentions, which they are trying to keep secret, to deepen and expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, to expand the uranium enrichment project and to intensify their attacks against friendly Muslim countries in the region,” Barnea was quoted as saying during a ceremony for the Jewish Hanukkah holiday.

In late October, Israeli President Isaac Herzog indicated that he had shared with Washington information which, according to Israeli intelligence, showed the utilisation of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.

On December 9, Washington described an extensive relationship between Iran and Russia involving equipment such as helicopters and fighter jets as well as drones, with the latter items resulting in new US sanctions.

Moscow’s United Nations envoy Vassily Nebenzia responded at the Security Council that Russia’s military industrial complex “doesn’t need anyone’s assistance” and said the drone allegations had been refuted multiple times.

Last week, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Tehran regime, which has seen more than three months of civilian protests, was “striking sordid deals” with Moscow “in a desperate attempt to survive”.

Iranian-manufactured drones supplied to Russia have played a “central role” in attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, Britain’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said.

Iran’s foreign ministry on Sunday said in a statement it would not “seek permission from anyone” to expand relations with Russia.

“Cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields including defence is expanding within the framework of common interests... and is not against any third country,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

Iran and Israel have for years engaged in a shadow war. Israel accuses Iran of seeking to acquire a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denies.

Topics: Israel Iran Russia Ukraine Mossad

Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant
Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant
RABAT, Morocco: An explosion and large fire hit a propane gas storage unit on the Moroccan coast Thursday, sending balls of flames into the sky, according to local media reports.
No casualties were reported in the incident in Mohammedia, an Atlantic port 15 kilometers (9 miles) north of Casablanca. Five tank trucks were destroyed in the fire, according to the state news agency MAP.
An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the blaze.
Some nearby residents were evacuated temporarily while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, according to local media.

Topics: Morocco

Turkiye: Sweden still has requirements to meet to join NATO

Turkiye: Sweden still has requirements to meet to join NATO
Turkiye: Sweden still has requirements to meet to join NATO
ANKARA: Turkiye appreciates Sweden’s steps so far to to get approval to join NATO but is not even “halfway” through fulfilling a list of commitments it made to secure Ankara’s support, the Turkish foreign minister said Thursday.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a Swedish court’s decision not to extradite a man wanted by Turkiye for alleged links to a 2016 failed coup had “poisoned” a positive atmosphere in negotiations on Sweden’s membership in the military alliance.

Sweden and Finland dropped their longstanding policies of military nonalignment this year and decided to apply to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move requires the unanimous approval of the alliance’s current 30 members.

Turkiye has held up the process while pressing the two Nordic countries to crack down on groups it considers to be terrorist organizations and to extradite people suspected of terror-related crimes.

The parliaments of 28 NATO countries have already ratified Sweden and Finland’s membership. Turkiye and Hungary are the only members that haven’t yet given their approval.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, Cavusoglu said the Turkish government still was waiting for a “concrete development” on extraditions and asset freezes.

“There is a document, it needs to be implemented. We’re not even at the halfway point yet. We’re at the beginning,” he said, referring to a memorandum which Turkiye, Sweden and Finland signed in June.

Under the memorandum, the two countries agreed to address Turkiye’s security concerns, including requests for the deportation and extradition of Kurdish militants and people linked to a network run by US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. The Turkish government accuses Gulen of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt, which he denies.

Billström’s visit came days after Sweden’s top court refused to extradite journalist Bulent Kenes, whom Turkiye accuses of being among the coup plotters. Kenes, who received asylum in Sweden, was the editor of the English-language Today’s Zaman newspaper, which was owned by the Gulen network and the government closed down as part of its crackdown on the group.

“The negotiations (between Turkiye and Sweden) were continuing in a constructive way,” Cavusoglu said. “But this last (incident), the rejection of Kenes’ extradition, unfortunately, seriously poisoned this atmosphere.”

Billström reiterated that Sweden was determined to fulfill its commitments and said Stockholm was in the process of strengthening its anti-terrorism legislation.

A constitutional amendment will enter into force on Jan. 1 that restricts the freedom of association of groups that engage in or support terrorism and targets the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, he said.

The Swedish government also plans to introduce legislation that further impedes people taking part in the activities of terrorist groups, Billström said.

“My message to Minister Cavusoglu and to the Turkish people is clear: Sweden keeps its promises. We take the agreement seriously. We have initiated steps on every paragraph and we will continue to implement it,” the Swedish minister said.

Topics: Turkiye Sweden NATO

Netanyahu regime under US pressure to contain far-right tactics in West Bank

Netanyahu regime under US pressure to contain far-right tactics in West Bank
Netanyahu regime under US pressure to contain far-right tactics in West Bank
  • New government must abide by Biden requests as it needs US arms to face Iran threat, analyst tells Arab News
  • Palestinian soccer player killed in Nablus amid growing concern over settler aggression at Joseph’s Tomb site
RAMALLAH: Washington has informed Tel Aviv that it will not grant entry visas to the US for Israeli security personnel or settlers who engage in violence in the West Bank, according to Israeli sources.

The US also indicated it may reduce its military aid to Israel, or may not grant annual guarantees for $33 billion in assistance for the next 10 years, if used against Palestinians in the West Bank.

This development coincided with incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing success in forming a new government.

Washington has sent warning messages to Netanyahu through its ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, in the wake of the success of right-wing Israeli parties in elections in early November.

The US identified red lines that President Joe Biden will not allow to be crossed, including Israel taking unilateral steps to undermine the two-state solution, and changing the status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Israeli political analyst Yoni Ben Menachem told Arab News that the Netanyahu government is obliged to abide by the US requests because it needs weapons from Washington for military operations in Iran.

Netanyahu “will not enter into a confrontation with Biden because he needs to obtain this American weapon, and he informed both (coalition partners Itamar) Ben-Gvir and (Bezalel) Smotrich of this,” Ben Menachem told Arab News.

The analyst indicated that Biden does not want a confrontation with Netanyahu as it would strengthen extremists in the incoming government, undermine the Palestinian Authority and the two-state solution

Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News that the composition of the new Israeli government constituted a challenge and embarrassment to the Biden administration. 

He said the president would pressure Netanyahu to curb those far-right elements in his coalition, which, Al-Khatib said, would also be in the interests of the new prime minister, so as to lessen their influence over him.

Netanyahu has for some time pursued a strategy of exaggerating the Iranian threat to the region in order to entice more Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel and to obtain advanced American weapons, as well as using that threat domestically to imply an existential threat against Israel.

But he is struggling to promote the idea whilst simultaneously claiming the Palestinian Authority poses an equally existential threat.

The PA, meanwhile, may benefit from US pressure on Israel and the presence of extreme right-wing elements in government to revitalize its own efforts to improve relations with international organizations and European countries.

In another development, Palestinians sources say the Jewish shrine of Joseph’s Tomb, located in the center of Nablus beside the Balata refugee camp, has become a hotbed of tension and violence.

The frequent storming of the site by dozens of religious settlers, protected by the Israel Defense Force, often leads to stone-thowing or armed confrontations between Palestinians, settlers and the IDF.

The number of Palestinians killed at the site since the beginning of the year is estimated at 20, the latest of whom was soccer player Ahmed Daraghmeh, who died on Wednesday night in an incident that saw 22 others injured when Palestinian militants exchanged fire with Israeli troops escorting Jewish worshippers to the tomb in the Palestinian city.

Palestinian sources say incursions increased after Netanyahu and his allies performed well in the polls in November, and that settlers stoke tensions by posting photos and videos upon their arrival at the shrine on social media.

A high-ranking Palestinian security officer in Nablus, who preferred not to be named, told Arab News that the IDF and settlers’ repeated incursions into the area often occurred without prior official coordination with the Palestinian security services, instead making announcements in advance through Israeli social media and official settler webpages.

Loud music, dancing, screaming and partying are common when they arrive, said the Palestinian  officer, adding that settlers often set up tables laden with food at the shrine. “This is a provocative act, not a prayer,” he added.

The official said that before, visits were limited to once a month during daylight hours, when Palestinians in the area tended to be at work or school, but that they now take place more often and usually at night, with increasingly provocative, far-right overtones.

The visits cause an increase in the security burden and widespread embarrassment for the Palestinian security services, as every visit to the shrine ends with violence and, increasingly, the killing and wounding of Palestinians.

“Palestinian citizens are wondering where the Palestinian security is to protect us from the oppression of the army and the storming settlers. But, according to the agreements with the Israeli side, we cannot engage in armed clashes with the Israeli army, which harms the image and prestige of the Palestinian security forces in the eyes of its people,” the source told Arab News.

He described the shrine as having become one of the most bloody and tense points between the Palestinians, the IDF and the Israeli settlers in the West Bank, second only to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian police guard the tomb around the clock, but withdraw when the IDF and settlers arrive to visit the site.

An Israeli source told Arab News that the clashes at Joseph’s Tomb were due to the weakness of the Palestinian security services in Nablus, which no longer control the city.
 

Topics: Israel Palestine

Chinese diplomats visit Aden to support Yemeni government

Chinese diplomats visit Aden to support Yemeni government
Chinese diplomats visit Aden to support Yemeni government
  • Omani mediators in Houthi-occupied Sanaa to press for renewal of UN truce
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: A group of Chinese diplomats is visiting Yemen’s southern city of Aden for the first time in eight years, the latest in a series of foreign visits to the country’s temporary capital and seat of the internationally recognized government. 

The Chinese delegation, led by Chu Ch’ing, the acting Chinese ambassador to Yemen, met with Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed and other government officials, and also visited the Chinese Consulate in Aden. 

Saeed and the Chinese envoys discussed the Houthi rejection of peace efforts, and China’s support for Yemenis and the government through humanitarian assistance, Yemen’s official news agency reported. 

The prime minister described China as his country’s “primary trading partner,” and urged Beijing to continue its projects in Aden, including construction of a marine dock for the port, which have been halted during the war.

The Chinese Embassy in Yemen tweeted that the Chinese delegation toured the new Foreign Affairs Ministry building, met with the prime minister, signed an agreement to give cars and sanitary supplies to local authorities, and visited a memorial in Aden honoring a Chinese sailor. 

Yemeni officials say that the visit follows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s talks with the head of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, in Riyadh in early December.

During the talks Xi made a commitment to step up Chinese help to the conflict-ravaged country.

The Chinese delegation is the latest high-profile visit to Yemen. Two weeks ago a group of European ambassadors to the country visited Aden and Taiz, where they voiced support for the Yemeni government and held talks with local authorities. 

Many nations are hesitant to move their embassies from Riyadh to Aden or build consulates there, despite appeals from the Yemeni government and the city’s relative calm.

Meanwhile, Omani mediators are in Houthi-held Sanaa to press for de-escalation and the renewal of the UN-brokered ceasefire. The visit follows a threat by the militia to resume hostilities.

Houthi-affiliated media said that the Omani delegation arrived in the city on Monday to meet with militia leaders for talks on issues including salary payment and the lifting of the blockade.

Oman stepped in after UN envoy Hans Grundberg and other foreign mediators failed to convince the Houthis to renew the ceasefire, open roads in Taiz, and stop targeting government-controlled oil infrastructure.

This visit follows a threat by the militia’s Supreme Political Council to launch larger-scale military operations aimed at ending the status quo created by the UN-brokered truce.

“The status of neither peace nor war is unacceptable and will not last for long, and the military is in full preparedness,” the council said, according to Houthi media.

Facing growing public resentment, along with calls to pay salaries and improve other services, the Houthis launched explosive-rigged drones at oil terminals in government-controlled Hadramout and Shabwa in a bid to force the government to share oil revenues and pay public servants in areas they control. 

Topics: Yemen China

Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president

Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president
Chile to open embassy in Palestinian territories, says president
  • Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola confirmed the plan on Thursday
  • There was no timeline in place yet and that Chile continues to recognize both Palestine and Israel as legitimate states
SANTIAGO: Chile plans to open an embassy in the Palestinian territories, President Gabriel Boric said late on Wednesday, which could make the Andean country one of only a handful to have an embassy-level office in the territories that are contested with Israel.
Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola confirmed the plan on Thursday but said there was no timeline in place yet and that Chile continues to recognize both Palestine and Israel as legitimate states.
Leftist Boric, who has repeatedly expressed support for the Palestinian people’s demand for an independent state, made the comments at a private ceremony in Santiago hosted by the city’s important Palestinian diaspora.
“I am taking a risk (saying) this... we are going to raise our official representation in Palestine from having a charge d’affaires; now we are going to open an embassy,” Boric said, without giving details on where the embassy would be located.
The Israeli embassy in Chile did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of business hours.
The Palestinian territories, which Palestinians want recognized as a state, encompass the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and contest control over East Jerusalem. Israel captured those areas in a 1967 Middle East war and there have been regular clashes since.
The West Bank has experienced some of the worst levels of violence in more than a decade this year, much of it concentrated around Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin, with at least 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed.
Israeli forces killed a Palestinian combatant in clashes near a flashpoint site on Thursday, underlining the continuing violence in the occupied West Bank that will confront Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming government.
Netanyahu has secured a coalition with religious and ultranationalist partners who oppose Palestinian statehood and want to extend Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
Chile’s Boric said the embassy was meant to give Palestinians the representation they deserve and to demand that “international law be respected.”
In September, Boric postponed receiving the credentials of Israel’s new ambassador to Chile after Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager. Israel criticized the decision, saying it “seriously” harmed bilateral ties.

Topics: Chile Palestine embassy President Gabriel Boric Israel

