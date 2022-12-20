You are here

  • Home
  • An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars

An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars

An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars
1 / 2
This image released by Sideshow and Janus Films shows filmmaker Jafar Panahi during the filming of “No Bears.” (AP)
An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars
2 / 2
This image released by Sideshow and Janus Films shows a scene from the film “No Bears.” (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n4rdh

Updated 17 sec ago

An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars

An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars
Updated 17 sec ago

NEW YORK: After being arrested for creating antigovernment propaganda in 2010, the Iranian director Jafar Panahi was banned from making films for 20 years. Since then, he’s made five widely acclaimed features.
His latest, “No Bears,” opens soon in US theaters while Panahi is in prison.
In July, Panahi went to the Tehran prosecutor’s office to inquire about the arrest of Mohammad Rasoulof, a filmmaker detained in the government’s crackdown on protests. Panahi himself was arrested and, on a decade-old charge, sentenced to six years in jail.
Panahi’s films, made in Iran without government approval, are sly feats of artistic resistance. He plays himself in meta self-portraitures that clandestinely capture the mechanics of Iranian society with a humanity both playful and devastating. Panahi made “This is Not a Film” in his apartment. “Taxi” was shot almost entirely inside a car, with a smiling Panahi playing the driver and picking up passengers along the way.
In “No Bears,” Panahi plays a fictionalized version of himself while making a film in a rural town along the Iran-Turkiye border. It’s one of the most acclaimed films of the year. The New York Times and The Associated Press named it one of the top 10 films of the year. Film critic Justin Chang of The Los Angeles Times called “No Bears” 2022’s best movie.
“No Bears” is landing at a time when the Iranian film community is increasingly ensnarled in a harsh government crackdown. A week after “No Bears” premiered at the Venice Film Festival, with Panahi already behind bars, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by Iran’s morality police. Her death sparked three months of women-led protests, still ongoing, that have rocked Iran’s theocracy.
More than 500 protesters have been killed in the crackdown since Sept. 17, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran. More than 18,200 people have been detained.
On Saturday, the prominent Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning “The Salesman,” was arrested after posting an Instagram message expressing solidarity with a man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests.
In the outcry that followed Alidoosti’s arrest, Farhadi — the director of “A Separation” and “A Hero” — called for Alidoosti’s release “alongside that of my other fellow cineastes Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof and all the other less-known prisoners whose only crime is the attempt for a better life.”
“If showing such support is a crime, then tens of millions of people of this land are criminals,” Farhadi wrote on Instagram.
Panahi’s absence has been acutely felt on the world’s top movie stages. At Venice, where “No Bears” was given a special jury prize, a red-carpet walkout was staged at the film’s premiere. Festival director Alberto Barbera and jury president Julianne Moore were among the throngs silently protesting the imprisonment of Panahi and other filmmakers.
“No Bears” will also again test a long-criticized Academy Awards policy. Submissions for the Oscars’ best international film category are made only by a country’s government. Critics have said that allows authoritative regimes to dictate which films compete for the sought-after prize.
Arthouse distributors Sideshow and Janus Films, which helped lead Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Japanese drama “Drive My Car” to four Oscar nominations a year ago, acquired “No Bears” with the hope that its merit and Panahi’s cause would outshine that restriction.
“He puts himself at risk every time he does something like this,” says Jonathan Sehring, Sideshow founder and a veteran independent film executive. “When you have regimes that won’t even let a filmmaker make a movie and in spite of it they do, it’s inspiring.”
“We knew it wasn’t going to be the Iranian submission, obviously,” adds Serling. “But we wanted to position Jafar as a potential best director, best screenplay, a number of different categories. And we also believe the film can work theatrically.”
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences declined to comment on possible reforms to the international film category. Among the 15 shortlisted films for the award announced Wednesday was the Danish entry “Holy Spider,” set in Iran. After Iranian authorities declined to authorize it, director Ali Abbasi shot the film, based on real-life serial killings, in Jordan.
“No Bears” opens in New York on Dec. 23 and Los Angeles on Jan. 10 before rolling out nationally.
In it, Panahi rents an apartment from which he, with a fitful Internet signal, directs a film with the help of assistants. Their handing off cameras and memory cards gives, perhaps, an illuminating window into how Panahi has worked under government restrictions. In “No Bears,” he comes under increasing pressure from village authorities who believe he’s accidentally captured a compromising image.
“It’s not easy to make a movie to begin with, but to make it secretly is very difficult, especially in Iran where a totalitarian government with such tight control over the country and spies everywhere,” says Iranian film scholar and documentarian Jamsheed Akrami-Ghorveh. “It’s really a triumph. I can’t compare him with any other filmmaker.”
In one of the film’s most moving scenes, Panahi stands along the border at night. Gazing at the lights in the distance, he contemplates crossing it — a life in exile that Panahi in real life steadfastly refused to ever adopt.
Some aspects of the film are incredibly close to reality. Parts of “No Bears” were shot in Turkiye just like the film within the film. In Turkiye, an Iranian couple (played by Mina Kavani and Bakhiyar Panjeei) are trying to obtain stolen passports to reach Europe.
Kavani herself has been living in exile for the last seven years. She starred in Sepideh Farsi’s 2014 romance “Red Rose.” When nudity in the film led to media harassment, Kavani chose to live in Paris. Kavani was struck by the profound irony of Panahi directing her by video chat from over the border.
“This is the genius of his art. The idea that we were both in exile but on a different side was magic,” says Kavani. “He was the first person that talked about that, what’s happening to exiled Iranian people outside of Iran. This is very interesting to me, that he is in exile in his own country, but he’s talking about those who left his country.”
Many of Panahi’s colleagues imagine that even in his jail cell, Panahi is probably thinking through his next film — whether he ever gets to make it or not. When “No Bears” played at the New York Film Festival, Kavani read a statement from Panahi.
“The history of Iranian cinema witnesses the constant and active presence of independent directors who have struggled to push back censorship and to ensure the survival of this art,” it said. “While on this path, some were banned from making films, others were forced into exile or reduced to isolation. And yet, the hope of creating again is a reason for existence. No matter where, when, or under what circumstances, an independent filmmaker is either creating or thinking.”

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter

Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter
  • Economy ministry state secretary urges EU to declare Twitter a “gatekeeper” under the bloc's new Digital Markets Act
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Germany appealed to the European Union on Thursday to consider regulating “abrupt” and “arbitrary” decisions at Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover.

Economy ministry state secretary Sven Giegold of the Green party wrote to the EU Commission citing his “great concern” about policy zig-zagging at the troubled social media platform.

In the letter Giegold also posted on Twitter, he said the Commission should carry out the necessary reviews as soon as possible to declare Twitter a “gatekeeper” under the bloc's new Digital Markets Act.

The designation subjects companies with a dominant market position to particular scrutiny.

He also called for the complementary Digital Services Act, which comes into force in February 2024, to prevent “capricious deplatforming” of users.

The DSA was designed to combat online hate speech, disinformation and piracy in Europe at a time when much of the internet content seen by EU citizens is controlled by US-based companies.

Giegold cited his concerns about “Twitter’s platform rules and their abrupt changes and arbitrary application” in the letter to Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.

“The EU should use all the possibilities at its disposal to protect competition and freedom of speech on digital platforms,” he said.

The eight weeks that Musk has officially owned Twitter have been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.

Musk’s takeover also saw a surge in racist or hateful tweets, drawing in scrutiny from regulators and chasing away big advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue.

Giegold said banning journalists’ accounts and restricting links to rivals “threaten not only free competition but also pose a risk for democracy as well as freedom of speech, information and the press.”

Topics: Twitter EU Germany

Related

Update
Media
Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found
Update Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists after suspensions draw backlash
Media
Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists after suspensions draw backlash

Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances

Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances
Updated 9 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances

Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances
  • The 82-year-old has been hospitalized in the Albert Einstein hospital since late November as doctors reevaluate his treatment
  • "Our Christmas at home has been suspended," his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram
Updated 9 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Brazilian soccer legend Pele’s cancer has advanced and he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report, and his family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.
Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, the 82-year-old has been hospitalized in the Albert Einstein hospital since late November as doctors reevaluate his treatment and tend to a respiratory infection.
Pele has received regular medical treatment since a tumor was removed from his colon in September last year.
“Our Christmas at home has been suspended,” his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, thanking people for their support.
“We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us,” she said in the post.
Following Argentina’s win in Sunday’s World Cup final, Pele posted a picture on social media of their team lifting the trophy, and hailed performances from squad leader Lionel Messi, France’s rising star Kylian Mbappe, and surprise semifinalists Morocco.
“Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way,” he said. “What a gift it was to watch this spectacle of the future of our sport.”
Brazilian players had during a quarter-final in Qatar unfurled a massive banner on the pitch with an image of the soccer great during his 1970 World Cup win. It simply read: “Pele!”

Topics: Christmas 2022 Pele Brazil Christmas cancer hosptial

Related

Brazil soccer legend Pele has respiratory infection, but remains stable
Sport
Brazil soccer legend Pele has respiratory infection, but remains stable
Pele congratulates Weah for World Cup goal against Wales
Sport
Pele congratulates Weah for World Cup goal against Wales

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 
  • Strategy based on four basic pillars: Generation, management, commercial investment, and protection of intellectual property
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the launch of the National Intellectual Property Strategy to support the Kingdom’s economy based on innovation and creativity.  

By establishing an intellectual property value chain that supports economic growth, the Kingdom is set to become a pioneer in the field in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

“We have minds and energies that are passionate about innovation and creativity, and by enabling them, the Kingdom will be a fertile environment for the knowledge economy through an integrated intellectual property system that supports the development of innovative technologies and industries and contributes to the growth of enterprises,” SPA said, citing the Crown Prince. 

The National Intellectual Property Strategy is based on four basic pillars: Generation, management, commercial investment, and protection of intellectual property. 

The generation of intellectual property came as one of the pillars of the strategy due to its high importance and its contribution to enhancing the Kingdom’s ability to generate intellectual property assets of economic and social value. 

The management pillar aims to elevate the value of intellectual property by establishing a rapid, high-quality system for its registration to ensure effective management of human creativity. 

The commercial investment will contribute to the growth and attraction of investments in the Kingdom. This comes in light of the Kingdom’s investments in future cities and projects based on innovation and creativity, such as The Line and NEOM, and its distinguished geographical location and strong digital infrastructure.   

Meanwhile, the protection of intellectual property pillar aims to activate the market economy through the protection of intellectual property. It works on respecting intellectual property rights and enhancing the value of their protection for creative rights. 

In an attempt to achieve these pillars, work will be done to boost cooperation and integration between national entities as a key partner to back the objectives of the new strategy. 

“The national strategy for intellectual property will also enable stimulating investment, creating high-quality jobs and raising awareness of human rights, creators and innovators,” the Crown Prince added.

Topics: Saudi crown prince property Vision 2030

Related

Special Fears of widening gender inequality in Afghanistan as Saudi Arabia joins calls to Taliban to keep university doors open to women
Saudi Arabia
Fears of widening gender inequality in Afghanistan as Saudi Arabia joins calls to Taliban to keep university doors open to women
Update Georgia supports Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid video
Saudi Arabia
Georgia supports Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid

Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  

Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  
Updated 25 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  

Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  
Updated 25 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions fell by SR1.6 billion ($0.43 billion) to reach SR10.7 billion in the week ending on Dec. 17, pulled down by education spending, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA.  

The SAMA data showed that around 155.4 million transactions were processed during that week — 2.3 million transactions more than the week prior.   

The POS transactions indicate the amount that consumers spend using ATMs and credit cards in retail stores, shopping malls, pharmacies and more.  

The decline in POS transactions was primarily led by a 40 percent decrease to SR197.6 million in the education sector spending.  

The telecommunications and electronics and electric appliances sectors came next, with both recording a fall of 8 percent in POS transactions to reach SR85.1 million and SR218.8 million respectively.  

  • Jewelry — fell 7 percent to reach SR196 million  
  • Food and Beverages — fell 4 percent to reach SR1.6 million  
  • Miscellaneous Goods and Services — fell 2 percent to reach SR1.2 million  
  • Health — fell 2 percent to reach SR691 million 

Saudi Arabia’s consumer spending was directed towards restaurants and cafes, recording almost SR1.58 billion worth of spending.  

The food and beverages sector closely followed with SR1.56 billion worth of spending in the week ending on Dec. 17. 

Of the 17 mentioned sectors, only five witnessed a rise in the week ending on Dec.17, showed the SAMA data.  

Saudi spending on hotels saw the largest increase last week, going up 6 percent to SR273 million.  

  • Transport — increased 3 percent to reach SR593.2 million  
  • Fuel Stations — increased 1 percent to reach SR716.3 million  
  • Construction Materials — increased 1 percent to reach SR359.3 million  
  • Recreation and Culture — increased 1 percent to reach SR284 million  
  • Riyadh’s total POS transactions recorded SR3.58 billion, making it register the highest level of sales of almost 33 percent in the week ending on Dec. 17.  

However, the value of transactions in the Kingdom’s capital fell by 2 percent last week from SR3.65 billion the week before.  

Jeddah followed with SR1.55 billion POS transactions, despite its 6 percent drop in the week ending on Dec. 17 from SR1.64 the week before. 

 

Topics: Saudi PoS spending SAMA

Related

Saudi POS transactions plummet by $530m: SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi POS transactions plummet by $530m: SAMA
Saudi POS transactions value up for the first time in three weeks graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi POS transactions value up for the first time in three weeks

Two Saudi citizens flown to Kingdom after falling ill in Indonesia

Two Saudi citizens flown to Kingdom after falling ill in Indonesia
Updated 33 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Two Saudi citizens flown to Kingdom after falling ill in Indonesia

Two Saudi citizens flown to Kingdom after falling ill in Indonesia
Updated 33 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: An evacuation plane arrived in Indonesia on Thursday to fly two critically ill Saudi citizens to the Kingdom.

The man and woman were transported from different regions in the country, the Kingdom’s embassy in Indonesia said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia saudi citizens

Related

Camel festival ‘represents rich Saudi culture,’ says Finland’s envoy
Saudi Arabia
Camel festival ‘represents rich Saudi culture,’ says Finland’s envoy
Update Georgia supports Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid video
Saudi Arabia
Georgia supports Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid

Latest updates

Saudi bourse loses 61 points as investors reverberate the restrained mood
Saudi bourse loses 61 points as investors reverberate the restrained mood
Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter
Germany asks EU to rein in Twitter
Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances
Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances
Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 
Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 
Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  
Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.