France’s Emmnuel Macron urges Lebanon to ‘get rid’ of leaders blocking reforms

France’s Emmnuel Macron urges Lebanon to ‘get rid’ of leaders blocking reforms
Fance's President Emmanuel Macron listens as he attends the Lebanon donors' conference, gathering online representatives of international institutions and heads of state, one year after Beirut port blast (AFP)
  • French president: ‘Lebanon must change its leadership’
BEIRUT: French President Emmanuel Macron called on Lebanon Friday to "get rid" of its political leadership who have for months blocked reforms vital to save its stricken economy.
"The problem with Lebanon is that we must solve people's problems and get rid of those who cannot do it," Macron said, referring to the country's entrenched political class -- widely blamed for the country's financial collapse since late 2019.
"Lebanon must change its leadership," he said in an interview with three media outlets including Lebanon's Annahar newspaper.
Macron has taken the lead in international efforts to bail out the Lebanese economy after a collapse in the value of the Lebanese pound plunged most of the population into poverty.
International lenders have demanded that Lebanon adopt a programme of painful economic reforms in return for releasing billions of dollars in bailout loans.
But deadlock between opposing alliances of the confessional political parties that have dominated Lebanon since the 1975 to 1991 civil war have left the country with only a caretaker government since an inconclusive May election and a vacant presidency since last month.
"The question is: this caste that lives off Lebanon, does it have the courage to change?" Macron asked, adding that he was dismayed to see the mass emigration of young Lebanese who had taken to the streets at the start of the crisis in late 2019 to demand political and economic reform.
"My answer is to try to help bring a political alternative to life... and to be intractable with political forces.
"I care about Lebanese men and women, not those living off their backs," he said.
Macron said the priority now was to have "honest" people as president and as prime minster capable of moving swiftly to restructure Lebanon's failed financial system.
Parliament has convened 10 times over the past two months in a bid to elect a replacement for Michel Aoun, whose mandate as president expired at the end of October.
But it is split between supporters of the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its opponents, neither of whom have a clear majority.
Macron would not be drawn on whether he supported army chief Joseph Aoun as a consensus choice for president.
"I don't want to discuss names. If there isn't a plan and a strategy behind the name, they won't succeed," he said.
Macron, who was speaking on his flight home from a regional summit on Iraq in Jordan, said he would work to organise a conference with a "similar format" for Lebanon in the coming weeks.
He said he was "convinced" that problems in the Middle East can only be resolved "if we find a framework for discussion that includes Iran, given its influence in the region".

Topics: Lebanon France Emmanuel Macron

Jailed pending trial, pro-Kurdish politician loses seat in Turkish parliament

Jailed pending trial, pro-Kurdish politician loses seat in Turkish parliament
Updated 46 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Jailed pending trial, pro-Kurdish politician loses seat in Turkish parliament

Jailed pending trial, pro-Kurdish politician loses seat in Turkish parliament
  • Semra Guzel jailed pending trial in September over a charge of membership in a terrorist organization
  • General assembly voted to strip her of parliamentary status for not attending six sessions of parliament without an excuse
Updated 46 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: A member of Turkiye’s pro-Kurdish opposition party lost her seat in parliament for missing several sessions, the Official Gazette showed on Friday, after she was jailed pending trial on terrorism charges .
Semra Guzel, a member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), was jailed pending trial in September over a charge of membership of a terrorist organization, a detention her party said was unlawful.
Guzel had her parliamentary immunity lifted in March after photos of her from several years ago with a militant from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) circulated on Turkish media.
On Thursday, the general assembly voted to strip her of parliamentary status for not attending six sessions of parliament without an excuse.
Of the 372 lawmakers that voted in the 600-seat parliament, 330 backed taking away Guzel’s seat, state-owned Anadolu Agency said. The decision was published in the Official Gazette on Friday.
Two other HDP parliamentarians had their statuses revoked in 2020 after convictions against them became final.
President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP) and its nationalist allies frequently accuse the HDP of being the PKK’s political wing. Thousands of HDP members have been tried in recent years over similar accusations. The party denies any links to terrorism.
The HDP said in a statement that Guzel’s parliamentary status being revoked was the “latest link in the political coup being carried out” by the AKP.
“Unfortunately, the parliament, whose reason for existence is to hold the people’s will above all, was made to be part of this political coup with an unlawful and unethical decision,” it said.
When the photos first surfaced in January, Guzel said the person was her fiance and the photos were taken when she visited him during a peace process between the Turkish state and the PKK that broke down in 2015.
Critics say Turkish courts bend to Erdogan’s and his party’s will. The government denies this.
The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984. It is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Topics: Turkiye

Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties

Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties

Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties
  • Tehran in November admitted it had sent drones to Russia, but insisted they were supplied before the invasion
Updated 23 December 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Iran is seeking to expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency said Thursday, according to local media.

The warning from David Barnea comes after the United States earlier this month expressed alarm over a “full-scale defence partnership” between Tehran and Moscow, which invaded Ukraine last February.

Tehran in November admitted it had sent drones to Russia, but insisted they were supplied before the invasion.

“We warn against Iran’s future intentions, which they are trying to keep secret, to deepen and expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, to expand the uranium enrichment project and to intensify their attacks against friendly Muslim countries in the region,” Barnea was quoted as saying during a ceremony for the Jewish Hanukkah holiday.

In late October, Israeli President Isaac Herzog indicated that he had shared with Washington information which, according to Israeli intelligence, showed the utilisation of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.

On December 9, Washington described an extensive relationship between Iran and Russia involving equipment such as helicopters and fighter jets as well as drones, with the latter items resulting in new US sanctions.

Moscow’s United Nations envoy Vassily Nebenzia responded at the Security Council that Russia’s military industrial complex “doesn’t need anyone’s assistance” and said the drone allegations had been refuted multiple times.

Last week, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Tehran regime, which has seen more than three months of civilian protests, was “striking sordid deals” with Moscow “in a desperate attempt to survive”.

Iranian-manufactured drones supplied to Russia have played a “central role” in attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, Britain’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said.

Iran’s foreign ministry on Sunday said in a statement it would not “seek permission from anyone” to expand relations with Russia.

“Cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields including defence is expanding within the framework of common interests... and is not against any third country,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

Iran and Israel have for years engaged in a shadow war. Israel accuses Iran of seeking to acquire a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denies.

Topics: Israel Iran Russia Ukraine Mossad

Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

RABAT, Morocco: An explosion and large fire hit a propane gas storage unit on the Moroccan coast Thursday, sending balls of flames into the sky, according to local media reports.
No casualties were reported in the incident in Mohammedia, an Atlantic port 15 kilometers (9 miles) north of Casablanca. Five tank trucks were destroyed in the fire, according to the state news agency MAP.
An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the blaze.
Some nearby residents were evacuated temporarily while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, according to local media.

Topics: Morocco

Turkiye: Sweden still has requirements to meet to join NATO

Turkiye: Sweden still has requirements to meet to join NATO
Updated 22 December 2022
AP

Turkiye: Sweden still has requirements to meet to join NATO

Turkiye: Sweden still has requirements to meet to join NATO
Updated 22 December 2022
AP

ANKARA: Turkiye appreciates Sweden’s steps so far to to get approval to join NATO but is not even “halfway” through fulfilling a list of commitments it made to secure Ankara’s support, the Turkish foreign minister said Thursday.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a Swedish court’s decision not to extradite a man wanted by Turkiye for alleged links to a 2016 failed coup had “poisoned” a positive atmosphere in negotiations on Sweden’s membership in the military alliance.

Sweden and Finland dropped their longstanding policies of military nonalignment this year and decided to apply to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move requires the unanimous approval of the alliance’s current 30 members.

Turkiye has held up the process while pressing the two Nordic countries to crack down on groups it considers to be terrorist organizations and to extradite people suspected of terror-related crimes.

The parliaments of 28 NATO countries have already ratified Sweden and Finland’s membership. Turkiye and Hungary are the only members that haven’t yet given their approval.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, Cavusoglu said the Turkish government still was waiting for a “concrete development” on extraditions and asset freezes.

“There is a document, it needs to be implemented. We’re not even at the halfway point yet. We’re at the beginning,” he said, referring to a memorandum which Turkiye, Sweden and Finland signed in June.

Under the memorandum, the two countries agreed to address Turkiye’s security concerns, including requests for the deportation and extradition of Kurdish militants and people linked to a network run by US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. The Turkish government accuses Gulen of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt, which he denies.

Billström’s visit came days after Sweden’s top court refused to extradite journalist Bulent Kenes, whom Turkiye accuses of being among the coup plotters. Kenes, who received asylum in Sweden, was the editor of the English-language Today’s Zaman newspaper, which was owned by the Gulen network and the government closed down as part of its crackdown on the group.

“The negotiations (between Turkiye and Sweden) were continuing in a constructive way,” Cavusoglu said. “But this last (incident), the rejection of Kenes’ extradition, unfortunately, seriously poisoned this atmosphere.”

Billström reiterated that Sweden was determined to fulfill its commitments and said Stockholm was in the process of strengthening its anti-terrorism legislation.

A constitutional amendment will enter into force on Jan. 1 that restricts the freedom of association of groups that engage in or support terrorism and targets the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, he said.

The Swedish government also plans to introduce legislation that further impedes people taking part in the activities of terrorist groups, Billström said.

“My message to Minister Cavusoglu and to the Turkish people is clear: Sweden keeps its promises. We take the agreement seriously. We have initiated steps on every paragraph and we will continue to implement it,” the Swedish minister said.

Topics: Turkiye Sweden NATO

Netanyahu regime under US pressure to contain far-right tactics in West Bank

Netanyahu regime under US pressure to contain far-right tactics in West Bank
Updated 23 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

Netanyahu regime under US pressure to contain far-right tactics in West Bank

Netanyahu regime under US pressure to contain far-right tactics in West Bank
  • New government must abide by Biden requests as it needs US arms to face Iran threat, analyst tells Arab News
  • Palestinian soccer player killed in Nablus amid growing concern over settler aggression at Joseph’s Tomb site
Updated 23 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Washington has informed Tel Aviv that it will not grant entry visas to the US for Israeli security personnel or settlers who engage in violence in the West Bank, according to Israeli sources.

The US also indicated it may reduce its military aid to Israel, or may not grant annual guarantees for $33 billion in assistance for the next 10 years, if used against Palestinians in the West Bank.

This development coincided with incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing success in forming a new government.

Washington has sent warning messages to Netanyahu through its ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, in the wake of the success of right-wing Israeli parties in elections in early November.

The US identified red lines that President Joe Biden will not allow to be crossed, including Israel taking unilateral steps to undermine the two-state solution, and changing the status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Israeli political analyst Yoni Ben Menachem told Arab News that the Netanyahu government is obliged to abide by the US requests because it needs weapons from Washington for military operations in Iran.

Netanyahu “will not enter into a confrontation with Biden because he needs to obtain this American weapon, and he informed both (coalition partners Itamar) Ben-Gvir and (Bezalel) Smotrich of this,” Ben Menachem told Arab News.

The analyst indicated that Biden does not want a confrontation with Netanyahu as it would strengthen extremists in the incoming government, undermine the Palestinian Authority and the two-state solution

Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News that the composition of the new Israeli government constituted a challenge and embarrassment to the Biden administration. 

He said the president would pressure Netanyahu to curb those far-right elements in his coalition, which, Al-Khatib said, would also be in the interests of the new prime minister, so as to lessen their influence over him.

Netanyahu has for some time pursued a strategy of exaggerating the Iranian threat to the region in order to entice more Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel and to obtain advanced American weapons, as well as using that threat domestically to imply an existential threat against Israel.

But he is struggling to promote the idea whilst simultaneously claiming the Palestinian Authority poses an equally existential threat.

The PA, meanwhile, may benefit from US pressure on Israel and the presence of extreme right-wing elements in government to revitalize its own efforts to improve relations with international organizations and European countries.

In another development, Palestinians sources say the Jewish shrine of Joseph’s Tomb, located in the center of Nablus beside the Balata refugee camp, has become a hotbed of tension and violence.

The frequent storming of the site by dozens of religious settlers, protected by the Israel Defense Force, often leads to stone-thowing or armed confrontations between Palestinians, settlers and the IDF.

The number of Palestinians killed at the site since the beginning of the year is estimated at 20, the latest of whom was soccer player Ahmed Daraghmeh, who died on Wednesday night in an incident that saw 22 others injured when Palestinian militants exchanged fire with Israeli troops escorting Jewish worshippers to the tomb in the Palestinian city.

Palestinian sources say incursions increased after Netanyahu and his allies performed well in the polls in November, and that settlers stoke tensions by posting photos and videos upon their arrival at the shrine on social media.

A high-ranking Palestinian security officer in Nablus, who preferred not to be named, told Arab News that the IDF and settlers’ repeated incursions into the area often occurred without prior official coordination with the Palestinian security services, instead making announcements in advance through Israeli social media and official settler webpages.

Loud music, dancing, screaming and partying are common when they arrive, said the Palestinian  officer, adding that settlers often set up tables laden with food at the shrine. “This is a provocative act, not a prayer,” he added.

The official said that before, visits were limited to once a month during daylight hours, when Palestinians in the area tended to be at work or school, but that they now take place more often and usually at night, with increasingly provocative, far-right overtones.

The visits cause an increase in the security burden and widespread embarrassment for the Palestinian security services, as every visit to the shrine ends with violence and, increasingly, the killing and wounding of Palestinians.

“Palestinian citizens are wondering where the Palestinian security is to protect us from the oppression of the army and the storming settlers. But, according to the agreements with the Israeli side, we cannot engage in armed clashes with the Israeli army, which harms the image and prestige of the Palestinian security forces in the eyes of its people,” the source told Arab News.

He described the shrine as having become one of the most bloody and tense points between the Palestinians, the IDF and the Israeli settlers in the West Bank, second only to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian police guard the tomb around the clock, but withdraw when the IDF and settlers arrive to visit the site.

An Israeli source told Arab News that the clashes at Joseph’s Tomb were due to the weakness of the Palestinian security services in Nablus, which no longer control the city.
 

Topics: Israel Palestine

