You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief provides $20m to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Yemen

KSrelief provides $20m to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Yemen

KSrelief provides $20m to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Yemen
1 / 5
UN World Food Programme has welcomed a $20 million contribution from KSrelief to help meet the urgent food needs in Yemen. (Supplied)
KSrelief provides $20m to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Yemen
2 / 5
Yemeni man shortly after having collected his share of KSrelief aids. (Supplied)
KSrelief provides $20m to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Yemen
3 / 5
Man carries his share of KSrelief aids over his shoulder. (Supplied)
KSrelief provides $20m to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Yemen
4 / 5
With this contribution from KSrelief, the WFP will be able to meet critical gaps in the life-saving food assistance program in three distribution cycles in 2023. (Supplied)
KSrelief provides $20m to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Yemen
5 / 5
Yemenis queuing to collect their KSrelief aids in front of a WFP tent. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6gnxj

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief provides $20m to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Yemen

KSrelief provides $20m to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Yemen
  • Money will go toward keeping over half a million people away from starvation this winter
  • Since 2015 the Kingdom has given more than $1.86 billion to the WFP for Yemen
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

SANAA/DUBAI: The UN World Food Programme has welcomed a $20 million contribution from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to help meet the urgent food needs of the most vulnerable households in Yemen.
With this contribution from Saudi Arabia through KSrelief, the WFP will be able to meet critical gaps in the life-saving food assistance program in three distribution cycles in 2023, averting breaks in operations.
The WFP will procure wheat flour, the main staple component in the monthly food basket, to assist 525,849 severely food-insecure people for up to three months. A portion of the contribution will be used to enhance the livelihoods and resilience of affected families and communities.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to addressing urgent humanitarian needs has saved lives and protected the livelihoods of the most vulnerable people throughout Yemen,” said Ahmed Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant supervisor general of operations and programs.
The world faces its worst food crisis in recent history. Conflict, climate shocks, and the potential for a global recession threaten millions of people, especially in conflict-riven Yemen. Amid increased food insecurity, the prospects for the country’s recovery diminish.
“Support from KSrelief has helped keep famine at bay,” said Richard Ragan, the WFP’s Yemen representative and country director. “You see the desperation to get food on people’s faces, and this contribution comes at a critical time for the neediest families.”
This latest contribution brings the total contributions from Saudi Arabia to the WFP’s response in Yemen since 2015 to more than $1.86 billion, including $380 million in 2019 which helped the WFP scale-up operations to reach 13 million people — pulling Yemen back from the brink of famine.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) World Food Programme (WFP) Yemen

Related

KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in Nigeria, Yemen and Jordan
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in Nigeria, Yemen and Jordan
KSRelief continues relief efforts in 5 countries
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief continues relief efforts in 5 countries

Performance measurement center chairman receives Omani ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Performance measurement center chairman receives Omani ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 December 2022
SPA

Performance measurement center chairman receives Omani ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Performance measurement center chairman receives Omani ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 December 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Chairman of the National Center for Performance Measurement Fahad Abdullah Toonsi, at the center headquarters, received Omani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sayyid Faisal bin Turki Al-Said in the presence of ADAA Director General Rashed Al-Qaood.

Toonsi pointed out that the center receives generous support from the Saudi leadership, which contributes to supporting its work in cooperation with various public agencies, in addition to the center’s operations to measure the performance of public departments, beneficiary experience, top achievements and empowerment tools to public departments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman National Center of Performance Measurement (ADAA)

Related

Saudi Arabia holds workshop at WTO on National Center for Performance Measurement, Adaa
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia holds workshop at WTO on National Center for Performance Measurement, Adaa
Who’s Who: Waleed bin Huzaim, PR manager at KSA’s National Center for Performance Measurement
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Waleed bin Huzaim, PR manager at KSA’s National Center for Performance Measurement

Saudi visual artist turns passion for Arabic calligraphy into icons of beauty

Saudi visual artist turns passion for Arabic calligraphy into icons of beauty
Updated 23 December 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi visual artist turns passion for Arabic calligraphy into icons of beauty

Saudi visual artist turns passion for Arabic calligraphy into icons of beauty
Updated 23 December 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Khaled Mohammed Al-Mutlaq has turned his passion into art in the governorate of Hafr Al-Batin in northeastern Saudi Arabia.

As a child Al-Mutlaq was interested in art and calligraphy, including drawings and fonts.

Al-Mutlaq said: “My parents were the first to encourage me to do that. My passion continued until I joined secondary school in Al-Muftaha Village in the city of Abha. The village was founded for culture, art and heritage, and from there was the actual beginning of developing the hobby through learning more about art schools there and attending workshops.” 

There were many visual artists in the iconic village and Al-Mutlaq participated in several exhibitions held there in the summer for three years. 

“After that, the artistic experiments and participation continued. I did not lose sight of my passion for Arabic calligraphy, devoting daily efforts and long hours until I obtained a license in Arabic calligraphy, in its six types, from Arabic calligraphy professor Abbas Al-Baghdadi,” Al-Mutlaq said. 

“I started my project of integrating the aesthetics, meaning and form of calligraphy with artworks,” Al-Mutlaq said. 

“Arabic calligraphy is characterized by a very high cultural and heritage value and an Arabic depth in which the Holy Quran was revealed. The Arabic calligraphy is distinguished from all other writings by the presence of the long vowel, dots and short sound symbols that made the alphabet an art that moves even when it is static,” he said. 

He has participated in many international and local exhibitions, including “Between Civilization and Contemporary” in Al-Muftaha Village in 2000. In 2005 he participated in the Arabic calligraphy exhibition at the King Abdulaziz Public Library, and the “Lamsat Wafaa” (“A Touch of Loyalty”) exhibition in Asir Region in 2017. Most recently, he was part of the miniatures exhibition in Riyadh in 2022. 

Al-Mutlaq won first place in the International Falcons Club competition in visual art; he has also held several internal artistic workshops. 

He said that the difference between calligraphic painting and visual painting in Arabic calligraphy is that the traditional calligrapher relies on the imitation of letters according to established rules. “So the calligrapher works on the calligraphy painting and its letters in the most complete manner that enables the artist to adjust the rule for letters, their dimensions and their golden proportions of mass, space and balance distribution. This adjustment is preceded by templates, experiences and possibilities because letters have many forms, and the artist needs to use the appropriate ones to complete the work.”

Al-Mutlaq said that the visual calligraphy paintings differ, as color and mass are part of the work. There is also some freedom and space in interconnection, composition and repetition. “Thus, I use Arabic calligraphy with a focus on the details of the aesthetics of the Arabic letter in the visual paintings. As for art collectors, these works are more desirable than classic works. They are also more desirable for connoisseurs.”

He is currently working on his first solo exhibition.

Topics: Saudi Arabia art Arabic calligraphy

Related

Saudi artist depicts strength, perseverance of Saudi women through her paintings
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist depicts strength, perseverance of Saudi women through her paintings
Noor Riyadh, Saudi artists collaborate to raise funds for upcoming charity auction
Saudi Arabia
Noor Riyadh, Saudi artists collaborate to raise funds for upcoming charity auction

Muslim World League urges Afghan government to lift university ban for women

Muslim World League urges Afghan government to lift university ban for women
Updated 23 December 2022
SPA

Muslim World League urges Afghan government to lift university ban for women

Muslim World League urges Afghan government to lift university ban for women
  • Decision contradicts guidance of Islam, secretary-general says
Updated 23 December 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Muslim World League has denounced the decision of the Afghan government to deny Afghan women and girls the right to a university education.

Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the organization’s secretary-general, said in a statement that the move contradicted the guidance of Islam and the consensus of Islamic scholars, and violated international and human values.

Al-Issa, who is also president of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, said the decision deprived women and girls of their legitimate right to education, and the Afghan people in general of the contribution women make to the nation’s prosperity and development.

He urged the government to reverse its decision and adopt the guidelines of Islamic scholars on the matter.
 

Topics: Afghanistan Muslim World League (MWL)

Related

Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies
World
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies
Students, lecturers protest in Kabul as Taliban close universities for women video
World
Students, lecturers protest in Kabul as Taliban close universities for women

Ithra, Cultural Development Fund sign partnership deal

Ithra, Cultural Development Fund sign partnership deal
Updated 23 December 2022
SPA

Ithra, Cultural Development Fund sign partnership deal

Ithra, Cultural Development Fund sign partnership deal
Updated 23 December 2022
SPA

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: Officials from the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) and the Saudi Cultural Development Fund on Wednesday inked a partnership deal.

The agreement, signed at a ceremony in Riyadh, aims to support the local content industry, spread knowledge, nurture creativity, highlight national talents locally and globally, and contribute to spreading a culture of quality and excellence.

The fund will provide SR15 million ($4 million) to support the second edition of an initiative to enrich Arabic content while empowering cultural projects. This will be done through training schemes and the development of skills programs related to the cultural sector.

The agreement was signed by Ithra director, Abdullah Al-Rashid, and the CDF’s chief executive officer, Mohammed bin Dayel.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) culture

Related

Ithra event brings together key Arabic content creators in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Ithra event brings together key Arabic content creators in Riyadh
The event is a good way to come together and do something with your hands as the weather cools down. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Free fun activities at Saudi Arabia’s Ithra for last 2 weeks of 2022

Islamic affairs minister meets Indonesian VP

Islamic affairs minister meets Indonesian VP
Updated 23 December 2022
SPA

Islamic affairs minister meets Indonesian VP

Islamic affairs minister meets Indonesian VP
Updated 23 December 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Indonesian Vice President Marouf Amin on Thursday received Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on the sidelines of the second Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ international conference in Bali.

The ASEAN meeting was attended by 130 leading figures, including government ministers, muftis, presidents of Islamic universities, centers, and associations, and religious and cultural leaders from member countries.

In a speech, Amin said the conference provided a partnership and cooperation platform between Indonesia and Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia, in areas including education, and research.

And he pointed out that religious leaders had an important role to play in helping tackle some of the challenges facing the world.

Amin noted that through the conference, Indonesia aimed to promote religious, political, economic, social, cultural, and environmental justice and moderation, based on the principles of Islam.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs meets with Egypt’s Minister of Endowments 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs meets with Egypt’s Minister of Endowments 
Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Alsheikh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Islamic affairs minister leads Saudi delegation at interfaith conference

Latest updates

KSrelief provides $20m to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Yemen
KSrelief provides $20m to support WFP’s humanitarian response in Yemen
Asian soccer set to get new Champions League format in 2024
Asian soccer set to get new Champions League format in 2024
King’s Cup round of 16 ends with no surprises
King’s Cup round of 16 ends with no surprises
Model Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa prepares to represent Bahrain at Miss Universe in New Orleans
Model Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa prepares to represent Bahrain at Miss Universe in New Orleans
China’s ByteDance admits using TikTok data to track journalists
China’s ByteDance admits using TikTok data to track journalists

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.