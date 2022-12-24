You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisia union says election runoffs could cause chaos

Tunisia union says election runoffs could cause chaos

Members of the Tunisian electoral commission count votes on December 18, 2022 in Tunis, a day after voters overwhelmingly snubbed the elections for a neutered parliament. (AFP)
Members of the Tunisian electoral commission count votes on December 18, 2022 in Tunis, a day after voters overwhelmingly snubbed the elections for a neutered parliament. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9jxxs

Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisia union says election runoffs could cause chaos

  • Saied has rejected the opposition’s criticism, saying that the turnout should not be counted in one session, but rather after a further round of voting, expected to take place in February, although no date has been set
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

A second round of elections would cause chaos and should be postponed following record-low turnout in parliamentary voting last week, the powerful UGTT union has claimed, saying the resulting parliament would have no legitimacy.
Only 11.2 percent of the country’s eligible voters participated in the election last week, sparking widespread criticism from the opposition, which said that President Kais Saied should step down and pledged mass protests.
The UGTT union, with more than a million members, has previously paralyzed the economy with its strikes.
Although it backed Saied when he expanded his powers last year by shutting the elected parliament, it has withdrawn its support after he moved to rule by decree and wrote a new constitution that was passed in a referendum in July.
“I was expecting that after low turnout, the president would say that he received the message and admit that the path was wrong ... but is going ahead with his plan,” Noureddine Taboubi the head of UGTT said.
“it would be wise to postpone the second round to avoid chaos,” he said.
Saied has rejected the opposition’s criticism, saying that the turnout should not be counted in one session, but rather after a further round of voting, expected to take place in February, although no date has been set.
Runoffs will be held in most Tunisian regions after only 21 candidates secured victory in the first round of parliamentary elections, the electoral commission said this week.
Under the new constitution drafted by Saied and approved by the July referendum, the new parliament will have very limited powers.
The election was part of a series of political changes Saied made after he shut down the previous parliament last year, in moves his critics have called a coup.

 

Topics: Tunisia elections

Related

Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader
Middle-East
Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader
Tunisia seeks to cut fiscal deficit to 5.5 percent in 2023, led by economic reforms
Business & Economy
Tunisia seeks to cut fiscal deficit to 5.5 percent in 2023, led by economic reforms

Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law

  • Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said that the canal cannot be “sold, leased or borrowed for collateral”
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP Reuters

CAIRO; The chairman of Egypt’s Suez Canal has affirmed the waterway is “not for sale,” in a bid to allay fears over a draft law under discussion in parliament.
On Tuesday, the legislature approved in principle a bill proposed by the government seeking to establish a sovereign wealth fund “that can carry out all economic and investment activities” for the Suez Canal Authority.
The draft bill has sparked wide debate on social media.
Many fear the fund would undermine the state’s sovereignty over the waterway which accounts for roughly 10 percent of global maritime trade and is a vital source of foreign currency for Egypt.
Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said that the canal cannot be “sold, leased or borrowed for collateral.”
He added the purpose of the fund is to invest in megaprojects.
The proposed bill comes with Egypt’s economy struggling under growing foreign debt, and the local currency plunging against the dollar.
In October, the government said Egypt had clinched a $3 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund conditioned on a currency depreciation and state subsidy cuts.
Economist Hani Tawfiq suggested in a Facebook post that the purpose of the proposed sovereign fund would likely be to “exchange state debt for bonds issued by the fund (and) guaranteed by Suez Canal revenues.”
Rabie nonetheless denied this in his press conference.
He said the purpose of the fund was to draw foreign investment.
But the bill has already provoked widespread anger among Egyptians on social media, where it was among the top trending topics all week.
Former Suez Canal Chairman Mohab Mamish said the new law would be “impossible to implement and opens the door to unprecedented changes ... that allow for the presence of foreigners in the Suez Canal’s management.”
The foreign investors could “change the system upon which the canal’s management has been based for years and which has returned record profits,” Mamish said in remarks published by local media.
In another development, the international cooperation minister said the World Bank’s executive board had approved $500 million in development financing for Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection program,
The funds will support the government’s Takaful and Karama conditional and unconditional cash transfer program, first launched in 2015, which targets low-income Egyptians eligible for government support.
The network has already received $900 million in funds since its launch in 2015 and helps around 12.8 million people in the Arab world’s most populous country.

 

Topics: suez canal Egypt

Related

Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenue of $8bn in current fiscal year: Statement
Business & Economy
Egypt's Suez Canal sees revenue of $8bn in current fiscal year: Statement
Special Egypt’s parliament to discuss proposed changes to Suez Canal Authority law
Middle-East
Egypt’s parliament to discuss proposed changes to Suez Canal Authority law

Violence against women and girls in Libya must end: UN expert

Violence against women and girls in Libya must end: UN expert
Updated 23 December 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Violence against women and girls in Libya must end: UN expert

Violence against women and girls in Libya must end: UN expert
  • Reem Alsalem spoke of widespread systematic violence against women and girls
  • The special rapporteur also urged Libyan authorities to punish those responsible
Updated 23 December 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: A Jordanian human rights expert working for the United Nations has called on Libyan authorities to take urgent action to protect women and girls in the country from what she called a “continuous cycle of rampant violence and mistreatment,” compounded by “complete impunity” for those responsible.
The UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women, Reem Alsalem, said on Friday that she was “deeply disturbed at the widespread, systematic, and grave levels of violence faced by Libyan women and children, including girls.
“Femicide, or the killing of women on multiple grounds, is rife; as are acts of physical, economic, political and domestic violence in the private and public sphere,” Alsalem said in a statement.
Her comments followed an eight-day visit to the North African country during which, she said, she also received reports detailing “profoundly discriminatory and dehumanizing treatment endured by non-Libyan women and children, including girls, as well as horrific levels of torture, sexual violence, abduction for ransom, detention, trafficking in persons, forced labor and unlawful killings.”
While she described the invitation from the Government of National Unity to visit the country as encouraging, Alsalem lamented the many obstacles that she encountered on her trip, including delays in entering the country, her inability to visit prisons and detention centers where women and girls are being held, and being prevented from traveling to the east of the country to conduct visits she had planned prior to her arrival.
Special rapporteurs are independent experts who serve in individual capacities on a voluntary basis at the UN’s Human Rights Council. They are not staff members of the UN and are not paid for their work.
Alsalem put the lack of legal retribution for crimes committed against women and girls down to the “political deadlock, insecurity, instability, governance and rule-of-law challenges and problematic legal frameworks that are not in line with Libya’s international human rights obligations.”
The proliferation of armed groups and weaponry in Libya is feeding complex cross-border criminal enterprises, she added, and making an already “appalling situation” worse. She also expressed concern about the “increasing restrictions” imposed on civil society and international organizations trying to operate in Libya.
Alsalem called for the protection of women and girls to be a priority in “all dealings” with Libyan authorities. To better tackle the issue, she said the authorities must prioritize legislative reforms, including the adoption of a 2021 Draft Law on violence against women. She also recommended that they end impunity and boost support for governmental institutions and women’s organizations, and for the economic empowerment and political participation of women.
The UN expert also called for an end to “the pushback of migrants and refugees at sea to Libya, where their lives are at risk.”
She added: “Opportunities for access to fair asylum procedures, evacuation opportunities and voluntary returns to their countries must be scaled up.”

Topics: UN Libya violence against women human rights

Related

Special Handover of a Libyan suspect opens a new chapter in Lockerbie bombing horror story
World
Handover of a Libyan suspect opens a new chapter in Lockerbie bombing horror story
Clashes between armed factions rock outskirts of Libyan capital
Middle-East
Clashes between armed factions rock outskirts of Libyan capital

Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader

Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader

Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader
  • Protesters demanded the release of former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh
  • The protest came amid heightened political tensions in Tunisia
Updated 23 December 2022
AP

TUNIS: Supporters of the Tunisian Islamist movement Ennahda demonstrated on Friday in front of the Justice Ministry in the capital to denounce the arrest of one of its senior leaders, suspected of being involved in sending Tunisians to fight with extremists in Syria.
Protesters demanded the release of former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh, vice president of Ennahda, saying the arrest earlier this week was politically motivated. They called it part of efforts by President Kais Saied to marginalize the popular movement and distract the public from his political troubles.
The protest came amid heightened political tensions in Tunisia. Just 11 percent of voters turned out for the first round of legislative elections on Sunday as many parties and voters boycotted an effort by Saied to reshape the political system.
Ennahda was the biggest party in Tunisia’s last parliament when Saied dissolved it last year. The president called the elections to create a new legislature with weaker powers, saying it would solve the North African country’s protracted economic and political crisis.
The day after the vote, an anti-terrorism judge ordered the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh, vice president of Ennahdha. The decision was linked to a broader case involving other Ennahdha officials.
At Saturday’s demonstration in Tunis, protesters chanted for Larayedh’s release and the president’s resignation. Police kept them behind metal barriers.
“The fact that 90 percent of voters abstain from going to the polls signifies a disavowal of the political process initiated by President Saied. This is the beginning of the end of this process,” Ennahda leader Noureddine Bhiri told The Associated Press.
He said that “Saied now has no other alternative but to resign and call for early presidential elections in order to protect the country against instability that can affect the entire region.”
Ennahda officials pledged to hold further demonstrations in January.
Saied rejected criticism over the low turnout in Sunday’s election, saying the most important measure will be what happens in the second round of voting on Jan. 19.
Tunisia was seen as a model of democracy in the region after protesters overthrew their autocratic leader in 2011, unleashing the Arab Spring uprisings.

Topics: Tunisia Protests Ennahda party

Related

Tunisia seeks to cut fiscal deficit to 5.5 percent in 2023, led by economic reforms
Business & Economy
Tunisia seeks to cut fiscal deficit to 5.5 percent in 2023, led by economic reforms
Tunisia imprisons former Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh
Middle-East
Tunisia imprisons former Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh

UAE Public Prosecution orders arrest of company director who faked employment of 40 Emiratis

UAE Public Prosecution orders arrest of company director who faked employment of 40 Emiratis
Updated 23 December 2022
Arab News

UAE Public Prosecution orders arrest of company director who faked employment of 40 Emiratis

UAE Public Prosecution orders arrest of company director who faked employment of 40 Emiratis
  • Suspect allegedly forged e-documents, faked employment contracts, falsely stated firm had hired Emirati citizens
Updated 23 December 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest of a private-company director found to have faked the employment of Emirati citizens.
The suspect allegedly forged e-documents, faked employment contracts, and falsely stated that his company had hired Emirati citizens, the Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.
It was claimed he intended to obtain the benefits and financial support provided by the Nafis (a UAE private-sector jobs initiative) and various Emiratization programs.
The UAE attorney general received a report about the incident from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and ordered the launch of an urgent investigation into the matter.
The resulting inquiry proved that the director had committed the actions and falsely hired more than 40 citizens, aided by several company employees.
The attorney general urged officials from relevant private-sector bodies to be responsible and perform their roles in qualifying Emirati cadres and improving their skills, as well as contributing to the process of economic development.
 

Topics: UAE prosecution employment contracts

Related

UAE prosecutors question private company official over violation of Emiratization rules
Middle-East
UAE prosecutors question private company official over violation of Emiratization rules

No stability in Middle East ‘without strong Iraq’: Italian PM

No stability in Middle East ‘without strong Iraq’: Italian PM
Updated 23 December 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

No stability in Middle East ‘without strong Iraq’: Italian PM

No stability in Middle East ‘without strong Iraq’: Italian PM
  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her first bilateral trip outside Europe since taking office in October
Updated 23 December 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: There will be no stability in the Middle East “without a strong Iraq,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said during a visit to the country.

Italy’s first female head of government was speaking to Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on the sidelines of a meeting in Baghdad, her first bilateral trip outside Europe since taking office in October.

She said: “Iraq is a nation that has taken important steps forward in terms of security and political stability and, in our opinion,it can look to its reconstruction with optimism.

“Italy has always been on the front line in supporting Iraq in every way. There can be no stability and prosperity in the Middle East without a strong Iraq.”

Meloni, who also met Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbus, described Iraq as “a friend, which has shown that it believes in democracy with the recent formation of its government.”

A source in the Italian premier’s office told Arab News that increased trade links and cooperation in the fields of agriculture and health were the main issues discussed by Meloni and Al-Sudani.

The Iraqi leader also thanked Italy for its role with the international coalition against Daesh, and said his country was keen “to activate partnership and investment paths with Italy and all the countries of the European Union.

“Iraq is ready to supply Italy with what it needs in terms of oil and gas,” Al-Sudani added. 

Meloni lauded the Iraqi government’s decision to declare Christmas Day a national holiday. “I consider this as an important sign of great respect for religious freedom.”

During her time in the capital, Meloni made a Christmas visit to representatives of the Italian armed forces deployed in Baghdad as part of the NATO Mission Iraq, currently led by Italy under the command of Gen. Giovanni Maria Iannucci.

Topics: Italy Iraq

Related

Explosion in northern Iraq kills two soldiers, injures three
Middle-East
Explosion in northern Iraq kills two soldiers, injures three
Eight Iraq civilians killed in attack blamed on extremists
Middle-East
Eight Iraq civilians killed in attack blamed on extremists

Latest updates

Tunisia union says election runoffs could cause chaos
British tabloid The Sun ‘regrets’ publishing Meghan ‘hate’ article
British tabloid The Sun ‘regrets’ publishing Meghan ‘hate’ article
Journalists in Somalia slam govt restrictions, arrests
The government has declared an all-out war against Al-Shabab terrorists. (AFP)
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Osama Rabie
Riyadh’s Boulevard World presents planet’s rich cultural diversity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.