Taliban orders NGOs to ban female staff, putting humanitarian efforts at risk

Taliban orders NGOs to ban female staff, putting humanitarian efforts at risk
Afghan women chant slogans in protest against the closure of universities to women by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Agencies

Taliban orders NGOs to ban female staff, putting humanitarian efforts at risk

Taliban orders NGOs to ban female staff, putting humanitarian efforts at risk
  • The order drew swift international condemnation
  • It threatened to suspend the operating licences of NGOs that failed to implement the directive
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Agencies

KABUL: The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn’t wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.
The bans are the latest restrictive moves by Afghanistan’s new rulers against women’s rights and freedoms, coming just days after the Taliban banned female students from attending universities across the country.
Afghan women have since demonstrated in major cities against the ban — a rare sign of domestic protest since the Taliban seized power last year. The decision has also caused international outrage.

The NGO order came in a letter from Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif, which said that any organization found not complying with the order will have their operating license revoked in Afghanistan. The ministry’s spokesman, Abdul Rahman Habib, confirmed the letter’s content to The Associated Press.
The ministry said it had received “serious complaints” about female staff working for NGOs not wearing the “correct” headscarf, or hijab. It was not immediately clear if the order applies to all women or only Afghan women working at the NGOs.
More details were not immediately available amid concerns the latest Taliban move could be a stepping-stone to a blanket ban on Afghan women leaving the home.
“It’s a heartbreaking announcement,” said Maliha Niazai, a master trainer at an NGO teaching young people about issues such as gender-based violence. “Are we not human beings? Why are they treating us with this cruelty?”
The 25-year-old, who works at Y-Peer Afghanistan and lives in Kabul, said her job was important because she was serving her country and is the only person supporting her family. “Will the officials support us after this announcement? If not, then why are they snatching meals from our mouths?” she asked.
Another NGO worker, a 24-year-old from Jalalabad working the Norwegian Refugee Council, said it was “the worst moment of my life.”
“The job gives me more than a ... living, it is a representation of all the efforts I’ve made,” she said, declining to give her name fearing for her own safety.
The UN condemned the NGO order, and said it will seek to meet with the Taliban leadership to get some clarity.
“Taking away the free will of women to choose their own fate, disempowering and excluding them systematically from all aspects of public and political life takes the country backward, jeopardizing efforts for any meaningful peace or stability in the country,” a UN statement said.
Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN deputy special representative for Afghanistan and humanitarian coordinator, told Reuters that although the United Nations had not received the order, most of its activities were carried out by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) it contracts and would be heavily impacted.
“Many of our programs will be affected and we won’t be able to implement them because, unless we have participation of female staff in the assessment of humanitarian need, in identification of beneficiaries, in providing the aid and distributing the aid, then we will not be able to implement them,” he said.
“There’s never a right time for anything like this ... but this particular time is very unfortunate because during winter time people are most in need and Afghan winters are very harsh,” said Alakbarov.
He said his office would consult with NGOs and UN agencies on Sunday and would seek to meet with Taliban authorities for an explanation.
“An important principle of delivery of humanitarian aid is the ability of women to participate independently and in an unimpeded way in its distribution so if we can’t do it in a principled way then no donors will be funding any programs like that,” Alakbarov said.
The European Union — a major funder of aid organizations that work in Afghanistan, though it does not recognize the Taliban as the country’s official government — condemned the decision and said it was assessing “the impact it will have on our aid on the ground.”
“Our foremost concern will continue to be the welfare, rights, and freedoms of the people of Afghanistan,” Nabila Massrali, spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, told AFP in a statement.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that the ban order would disrupt aid delivery and could be “devastating” for Afghanistan.
“Deeply concerned that the Taliban’s ban on women delivering humanitarian aid in Afghanistan will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions,” Blinken tweeted. “This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people.”

In another edict, a spokesman for the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, Fazil Mohammad Hussaini, said late Saturday that “adult girls” are barred from attending Islamic classes in mosques in Kabul, although they could still go to standalone madrassas, or religious schools.
He gave no further details, and did not elaborate on the ages affected with the ban or how it would be enforced. It was also not explained why the measure only applies to Kabul mosques.
Earlier on Saturday, Taliban security forces used a water cannon to disperse women protesting the ban on university education for women in the western city of Herat, eyewitnesses said.
According to the witnesses, about two dozen women were heading to the Herat provincial governor’s house on Saturday to protest the ban — many chanting: “Education is our right” — when they were pushed back by security forces firing the water cannon.
Video shared with the AP shows the women screaming and hiding in a side street to escape the water cannon. They then resume their protest, with chants of “Disgraceful!”
One of the protest organizers, Maryam, said between 100 and 150 women took part in the protest, moving in small groups from different parts of the city toward a central meeting point. She did not give her last name for fear of reprisals.
“There was security on every street, every square, armored vehicles and armed men,” she said. “When we started our protest, in Tariqi Park, the Taliban took branches from the trees and beat us. But we continued our protest. They increased their security presence. Around 11 a.m. they brought out the water cannon.”
A spokesman for the provincial governor, Hamidullah Mutawakil, claimed there were only four-five protesters.
“They had no agenda, they just came here to make a film,” he said, without mentioning the violence against the women or the use of the water cannon.
There has been widespread international condemnation of the university ban, including from Saudi Arabia,the UAE, Qatar and Turkiye, as well as warnings from the US and the G7 group of major industrial nations that the policy will have consequences for the Taliban.
An official in the Taliban government, Minister of Higher Education Nida Mohammad Nadim, spoke about the ban for the first time on Thursday in an interview with the Afghan state television.
He said the ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam. He also added the ban would be in place until further notice.
Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since they seized power in August 2021.
They have banned girls from middle school and high school — and now universities — and also barred women from most fields of employment. Women have also been ordered to wear head-to-toe clothing in public and have been banned from parks and gyms.
Afghan society, while largely traditional, had increasingly embraced the education of girls and women over the past two decades of a US-backed government.
In the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, dozens of Afghan refugee students protested on Saturday against the ban on female higher education in their homeland and demanded the immediate reopening of campuses for women.
One of them, Bibi Haseena, read a poem depicting the grim situation for Afghan girls seeking an education. She said was unhappy about graduating outside her country when hundreds of thousands of her Afghan sisters were being deprived of an education.
(With AP, AFP and Reuters)

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

In coastal Bangladesh, communities drink rainwater to cope with water woes

Updated 24 December 2022

In coastal Bangladesh, communities drink rainwater to cope with water woes

  • Cyclone Aila in 2009 damaged and contaminated all sources of surface water in the region
  • For the past few years, local communities have been installing rain-harvesting systems
Updated 24 December 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

SHYAMNAGAR, SATKHIRA: Waking up before dawn every day, Tamanna Akter Akhi until recently used to walk 2 km to collect fresh drinking water for her family — like many other girls in the coastal areas of southwestern Bangladesh, where communities are bearing the brunt of the changing climate.

Akhi, now a secondary school student, lives in the Gabura and Padmapukur region of Satkhira district, in the Ganges Delta that in 2009 was devastated by Cyclone Aila, which damaged and contaminated all sources of surface water in the area.

Increasing salinity has led to mass migration as people were no longer able to cultivate their land due to an acute freshwater crisis, which soon also caused disease outbreaks.

Students drink filtered water at a rain collection facility at Gabura GlM Secondary School in Shyamnagar, Satkhira district, Bangladesh. (AN Photo by Shahinoor Islam)

About 16,000 families remained in the region and it took them years to adapt to the changed conditions. Akhi’s community did so by starting to harvest rainwater. The reservoir nearest to her home was installed at her Gabura GLM Secondary School in 2018.

“In this big plastic reservoir, rainwater is stored during monsoon. The school authorities prepared the building roof for collecting rainwater and preserving it for our use,” Akhi told Arab News.

“During school hours, each of the students drinks two glasses of water from the rainwater harvesting plant. We remain very cautious not to waste a single drop of this precious water since drinking water is valued more than anything.”

Her school friend, Nasirul Kabir, remembers how children used to fall sick when there was no clean water to drink.

“Many of us, including me, used to fall ill with different water-borne diseases almost every week,” he said.

“Earlier we had to carry water pots from home while coming to classes. A walk through the narrow village road carrying books and water was not easy. Now, we bring only books when coming to school.”

But the amount of harvested rain is limited and only 50 percent of the local population so far has access to it, according to estimates by Amjad Hossain, a top local administration official in Padmapukur.

“The government provides some plastic reservoirs to be used for rainwater harvesting. But the supply is very poor in contrast with demand. This year, I provided three reservoirs to my people, while there is demand for around 2,000,” he told Arab News.

Those without rain harvesting installations have to buy water from private treatment plants. And the cost has been increasing together with the problem of salinity.

“It’s all saline water, no matter how deep we dig,” Hossain said, adding that for many the 30 US cents they pay for 20 liters of treated water is already too much.

“Most of the people here belong to the ultra-poor category. They can’t afford to purchase drinking water, so they are forced to transport drinking water from a distant area every day…It’s an everyday challenge for the people in my area.”

 

Topics: Bangladesh contaminated water

Calls mount on Indonesia to rescue hundreds of Rohingya stranded at sea

Updated 24 December 2022
SHEANY YASUKO LAI/SANJAY KUMAR

Calls mount on Indonesia to rescue hundreds of Rohingya stranded at sea

  • Five boats left Bangladesh in late November, activists say
  • Two vessels have reportedly been sighted near Indonesian waters
Updated 24 December 2022
SHEANY YASUKO LAI/SANJAY KUMAR

JAKARTA/NEW DELHI: Activists called on the Indonesian government on Saturday to rescue hundreds of Rohingya refugees who have been adrift for weeks on boats in the Indian Ocean, amid reports of the passengers dying onboard broken vessels.

Two boats carrying refugees, including women and children, entered Indonesian waters near the northernmost province of Aceh on Friday evening, according to Amnesty International, which urged the government to allow them to safely disembark.

“Reports said that both boats are carrying children. No rescue efforts have been made as of Saturday at noon. One refugee from one of the boats allegedly died from hunger,” the group said in a statement.

“Many people, in Indonesia, Australia, and all around the world, are just ready to celebrate Christmas. The spirit of humanity that shows during Christmas must prevail in time like this…We urge the government of Indonesia to rescue the boats and allow them to safely disembark.”

The boats are believed to be two of the five that left the coast of Cox’s Bazar, the largest Rohingya refugee settlement in Bangladesh, in late November, attempting to cross the Andaman Sea to another host country.

FASTFACT

Two boats carrying refugees, including women and children, entered Indonesian waters near the northernmost province of Aceh on Friday evening, according to Amnesty International, which urged the government to allow them to safely disembark.

In early December, 154 refugees on one of the boats were rescued by a Vietnamese offshore company and handed over to the Myanmar navy, while 104 people onboard another vessel were rescued by the Sri Lanka navy on Dec. 18.

The UN Refugee Agency cited on Saturday unconfirmed reports that at least 20 people on one of the missing boats were already dead, as it urged countries in the region to “help save lives.”

Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya activist in Cox’s Bazar whose sister and niece are onboard one of the vessels in near the Indonesian waters, said in a broadcast message sent to journalists that the boat was “towed to the Indonesian waters by the Indian navy.”

“We ask the Indonesian government to let them disembark urgently,” Khan told Arab News.

“It’s very important for them to reach any land, to disembark on any land, because they have been at sea for almost one month, so it’s a very dire situation at the moment.”

The boat, he said, had 160 people onboard, and has been adrift off the coasts of Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and India since early December, when its engines broke down.

Though appeals for help are growing increasingly desperate, countries in southern Asia have yet to dispatch official help or give any indication that they intend to, according to activists.

Wisnu Pramandita, a spokesman from the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency, told Arab News that authorities have yet to locate any vessel in the country’s maritime territory.

Reza Maulana from Geutanyoe, an Aceh-based humanitarian organization that works with Rohingya refugees in Indonesia, said that technical or political issues must not be used as arguments to avoid humanitarian action.

“It is beyond all technicalities,” he said. “Rescuing endangered refugees is a must, no matter what.”

Priyali Sur, founder of the Azadi Project, a Chennai-based organization that supports refugees, said she had received a photo of a young boy aboard one of the boats who had reportedly drowned along with his family.

“All these countries have left an entire population to just fend for themselves and pretty much die at sea,” Sur said.

Arab News was unable to immediately verify the photo or reports that the boat had sunk.

In 2017, more than 730,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh following a brutal crackdown by the Myanmar military that the UN says amounted to genocide.

In squalid and overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar, Rohingya refugees have been facing increasingly complex uncertainties that have prompted them to take risky journeys in the hopes of a better life.

“I think there should be a global outreach to figure out what we can do in terms of resettlement for this community,” Sur said.

“When Ukrainian refugees started coming in, a lot of countries openly accepted them. Why isn’t that the case with the Rohingya?”

 

Topics: Rohingya Muslims

Kurds clash with police in Paris for second day after killings

Kurds clash with police in Paris for second day after killings
Updated 24 December 2022
Agencies

Kurds clash with police in Paris for second day after killings

Kurds clash with police in Paris for second day after killings
  • Skirmishes continued for around two hours before the protesters dispersed
  • Kurdish representatives reiterated their call for Friday’s shooting to be considered a terror attack
Updated 24 December 2022
Agencies

PARIS: Clashes broke out for a second day in Paris on Saturday between police and members of the Kurdish community angry at the killing on Friday of three members of their community.
Cars were overturned, at least one vehicle was burned and small fires set alight near Republic Square, the traditional venue for demonstrations in the city where Kurds earlier held a peaceful protest.
Clashes broke out as some demonstrators left the square, throwing projectiles at police who responded with tear gas. Skirmishes continued for around two hours before the protesters dispersed.
A gunman carried out the killings at a Kurdish cultural center and nearby cafe on Friday in a busy part of Paris’ 10th district, stunning a community preparing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the unresolved murder of three activists.
The suspected attacker was wounded and is in custody. He is a 69-year-old Parisian who was charged last year with attacking migrants and was released earlier this month. He is facing potential charges of murder and attempted murder with a racist motive, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Saturday.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspect was clearly targeting foreigners, and had acted alone and was not officially affiliated with any extreme-right or other radical movements. The suspect had past convictions for illegal arms possession and armed violence. 
Following questioning of the suspect, investigators had added a suspected racist motive to initial accusations of murder and violence with weapons, the prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.
After an angry crowd clashed with police on Friday afternoon, the Kurdish democratic council in France (CDK-F) organized a gathering on Saturday at Republic Square.
Hundreds of Kurdish protesters, joined by politicians including the mayor of Paris’ 10th district, waved flags and listened to tributes to the victims.
“We are not being protected at all. In 10 years, six Kurdish activists have been killed in the heart of Paris in broad daylight,” Berivan Firat, a spokesperson for the CDK-F, told BFM TV at the demonstration.
She said the event turned violent after some protesters were provoked by people in a passing vehicle who displayed a Turkish flag and made a nationalistic gesture.
Friday’s murders came ahead of the anniversary of the killings of three Kurdish women in Paris in January 2013.
An investigation was dropped after the main suspect died shortly before coming to trial, before being re-opened in 2019.
France’s Interior Ministry reported a 13 percent rise in race-related crimes or other violations in 2021 over 2019, after an 11 percent rise from 2018 to 2019. The ministry did not include 2020 in its statistics because of successive pandemic lockdowns that year. It said a disproportionate number of such crimes target people of African descent, and also cited hundreds of attacks based on religion.
“The Kurdish community is afraid. It was already traumatized by the triple murder (in 2013). It needs answers, support and consideration,” David Andic, a lawyer representing the CDK-F, told reporters on Friday.
Kurdish representatives, who met with Paris’ police chief on Saturday, reiterated their call for Friday’s shooting to be considered a terror attack.
The questioning of the suspect was continuing, the prosecutor’s office added.
(With Reuters and AP)

Topics: France Paris Kurds

Taliban use water cannon on women protesting university ban

Taliban use water cannon on women protesting university ban
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

Taliban use water cannon on women protesting university ban

Taliban use water cannon on women protesting university ban
  • Around 150 women took part in the protest, moving in small groups from different parts of the city toward a central meeting point
  • Taliban government’s minister of higher education says the ban is necessary to prevent the mixing of genders
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

KABUL: Taliban security forces used a water cannon to disperse women protesting the ban on university education for women on Saturday, eyewitnesses said, as the decision from the Taliban-led government continues to cause outrage and opposition in Afghanistan and beyond.
The development came after Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately. Afghan women have since demonstrated in major cities against the ban, a rare sign of domestic protest since the Taliban seized power last year.
According to eyewitnesses in the western city of Herat, about two dozen women on Saturday were heading to the provincial governor’s house to protest the ban, chanting: “Education is our right,” when they were pushed back by security forces firing the water cannon.
A Video shared shows women screaming and hiding in a side street to escape the water cannon. They then resume their protest, with chants of “Disgraceful!”
One of the protest organizers, Maryam, said between 100 and 150 women took part in the protest, moving in small groups from different parts of the city toward a central meeting point. She did not give her last name for fear of reprisals.
“There was security on every street, every square, armored vehicles and armed men,” she said. “When we started our protest, in Tariqi Park, the Taliban took branches from the trees and beat us. But we continued our protest. They increased their security presence. Around 11a.m they brought out the water cannon.”
A spokesman for the provincial governor, Hamidullah Mutawakil, claimed there were only four-five protesters. “They had no agenda, they just came here to make a film,” he said, without mentioning the violence against the women or the use of the water cannon.
There has been widespread international condemnation of the university ban, including from Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as warnings from the United States and the G-7 group of major industrial nations that the policy will have consequences for the Taliban.
An official in the Taliban government, Minister of Higher Education Nida Mohammad Nadim, spoke about the ban for the first time on Thursday in an interview with the Afghan state television. He said the ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.
He said the ban would be in place until further notice.
Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since they seized power in August 2021.
They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms. At the same time Afghan society, while largely traditional, has increasingly embraced the education of girls and women over the past two decades.
Also Saturday, in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, dozens of Afghan refugee students protested against the ban on female higher education in their homeland and demanded the immediate reopening of campuses for women.
One of them, Bibi Haseena, read a poem depicting the grim situation for Afghan girls seeking an education. She said was unhappy about graduating outside her country when hundreds of thousands of her Afghan sisters were being deprived of an education.

Topics: Afghan Taliban Taliban Afghanistan

Paris shooter who killed three admits being ‘racist’

Paris shooter who killed three admits being ‘racist’
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

Paris shooter who killed three admits being ‘racist’

Paris shooter who killed three admits being ‘racist’
  • Shooter, named as William M. in the French media, is a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offenses
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

PARIS: A 69-year-old white French gunman who opened fire at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris killing three people told investigators he was racist, a source close to the case said Saturday.
The shots at the center and a nearby hairdressing salon shortly before midday on Friday caused panic in the trendy 10th district of the French capital, a bustling area of shops and restaurants that is home to a large Kurdish population.
Three others were wounded in the attack that the gunman attributed to his being “racist,” the source said.
He was found with a case loaded with a box of at least 25 cartridges and “two or three loaded magazines,” the source added.
The weapon was a “much-used” US Army Colt 1911 pistol.
French President Emmanuel Macron said “the Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris” and ordered the Paris police chief to meet with leaders of the Kurdish community on Saturday.
The gunman, who has a history of racist violence, initially targeted the Kurdish cultural center before entering a hairdressing salon where he was arrested.
Of the three wounded people, one was being given intensive care in hospital and two were treated for serious injuries.
According to the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F), the dead included one woman and two men.
Emine Kara was a leader of the Kurdish Women’s Movement in France, the organization’s spokesman Agit Polat said. Her claim for political asylum in France had been rejected.
The other victims were Abdulrahman Kizil and Mir Perwer, a political refugee and artist, according to the CDK-F.
A police source confirmed that Kara and Kizil were among the victims.
The Kurdish community center, called Center Ahmet Kaya, is used by a charity that organizes concerts and exhibitions, and helps the Kurdish diaspora in the Paris region.
The Kurdish community is due to hold a demonstration in Paris on Saturday afternoon.
Within hours of the attack, Kurdish protesters clashed with police, who used tear gas in an attempt to disperse them as they tried to break through a police cordon deployed to protect Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who had arrived at the scene.
Demonstrators threw objects at police while voicing fury over an attack they saw as deliberate, and which they said French security services had done too little to prevent.
Several cars parked in the area as well as police vehicles had their windows smashed as protesters threw bricks.
The shooter — named as William M. in the French media — is a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offenses who had been released on bail earlier this month.
The retired train driver was convicted for armed violence in 2016 by a court in the multicultural Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Paris, but appealed.
A year later he was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm.
Last year, he was charged with racist violence after allegedly stabbing migrants and slashing their tents with a sword in a park in eastern Paris.
“He is crazy, he’s an idiot,” his father was quoted as saying by the M6 television channel.
Often described as the world’s largest people without a state, the Kurds are a Muslim ethnic group spread across Syria, Turkiye, Iraq and Iran.

Topics: France Paris

Related

Three dead, four injured after shooting at Kurdish center in Paris
World
Three dead, four injured after shooting at Kurdish center in Paris
Update Serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in Paris after release
World
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in Paris after release

