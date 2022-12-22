You are here

  Students, lecturers protest in Kabul as Taliban close universities for women

Students, lecturers protest in Kabul as Taliban close universities for women

Students, lecturers protest in Kabul as Taliban close universities for women
Afghan women participate in a protest against the university education ban for women, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP)
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

Students, lecturers protest in Kabul as Taliban close universities for women

Students, lecturers protest in Kabul as Taliban close universities for women
  • New ban follows March barring of girls at schools
  • “We have no more hope left,” says devastated student
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Students and lecturers from Kabul University protested in the Afghan capital on Thursday against a ban on women attending college classes — the latest severe blow to their rights under the Taliban administration.

The Ministry of Higher Education announced on Tuesday evening that women’s higher education “would be postponed until further notice” with immediate effect.

The students who showed up for class and exams after the announcement were turned away by members of the security forces who blocked the gates of campuses across the country.

The move drew condemnation from the UN, international organizations, foreign governments, including EU members, the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan, who urged the Taliban to revisit the decision. 

A day later, dozens of protesting female and male students and lecturers gathered in front of the Kabul University gate. The men were soon removed from the site by security officers, but women remained chanting “Education for all,” and carrying banners stating “All or no one,” “Freedom and equality,” “Education is our right,” and “Education, work, freedom.” 

Protesting men were soon removed from the site by security officers, but women remained chanting “Education for all,” and carrying banners stating “All or no one,” “Freedom and equality,” “Education is our right,” and “Education, work, freedom.”

Since the Taliban assumed power, they have introduced a series of restrictions on women, including a dress code and limits on their choice of profession. In March, girls were barred from secondary school, ostensibly until a plan for their education was approved, while classes for women at university and college continued. This latest ban comes as another devastating blow for women and girls.

For many women, university education was a ray of hope — that it would still be possible to escape the increasingly suffocating limitations imposed on them. This was until Wednesday, when they arrived at their campuses and saw members of the security forces everywhere.

“We saw the Taliban standing at every gate and at every corner of the university and they were preventing the girls from entering,” Karishma Nazari, a second-year economics student at a private university in Kabul, told Arab News.

“We were told that we don’t have the right to work, go out and study. We were again told to return home.”

Nazari’s senior, Hussna Sarwari, was going to take her final-year exam when the ban came into force.

“We had high hopes. When schools were closed for girls, our only hope was the universities, we thought that by graduating from university, we will reach our expectations and will be freed from these limitations. We worked hard day and night to fulfill this. This right was also taken away from us,” she said.

“Every day there is a new order, every day there is a new ban. Tomorrow, they will issue such an order that girls would not even have the right to breathe ... We have no more hope left.”

In a display of solidarity, male students at several campuses across the country walked out of their classes on Wednesday, while at least 16 male professors at top universities publicly announced their resignations.

“Preventing girls from studying and progressing is one of the most illogical decisions announced by the Taliban. With this decision, they have angered all the people of Afghanistan,” Farimah Nikkhwa, Kabul-based women’s rights activist, told Arab News.

For her and other female activists like Mahjuba Habibi, there are now hopes that international pressure on the Taliban would see change occur, especially since the administration is seeking global recognition.

“It is more than one year since the Taliban have controlled the government in Afghanistan and with all their power tried to sideline women from Afghan society,” Habibi said.

“Women and girls in Afghan society have been deprived of their basic rights of going to schools and universities. We are urging the international community to not allow the group to make the future generation face (this) darkness.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan women Higher education

AP

Pope Francis warns Vatican staff an ‘elegant demon’ lurks among them

Pope Francis warns Vatican staff an ‘elegant demon’ lurks among them
  • Pope Francis has long used his Christmas address for an annual dressing down of Vatican bureaucrats
  • Francis reprised his critique of forms of abuse that even religious people use against one another
Updated 22 December 2022
AP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are, in fact, particularly vulnerable to evil.
Francis told them that by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are safe, better than others, no longer in need of conversion.”
“Yet we are in greater danger than all others, because we are beset by the ‘elegant demon,’ who does not make a loud entrance, but comes with flowers in his hand,” Francis told the churchmen in the Hall of Blessings of the Apostolic Palace.
Francis has long used his Christmas address for an annual dressing down of Vatican bureaucrats, taking them through a typical Jesuit-style “examination of conscience” to help them repent in the run-up to Christmas.
His most blistering critique came in 2014, when he listed the “15 ailments of the Curia” that some suffered, including the “terrorism of gossip,” ″spiritual Alzheimer’s” and of living “hypocritical” double lives. The following year, Francis offered an antidote to the sins by listing the “catalog of virtues” he hoped they would instead follow, including honesty, humility and sobriety.
This year was similar in tone, and Francis reprised his critique of forms of abuse that even religious people use against one another.
“There isn’t only the violence of weapons, there is verbal violence, psychological violence, the violence of abuse of power, the hidden violence of gossip,” Francis said, in a possible reference to a new case of abuse of authority that is roiling his own Jesuit order. “Don’t take advantage of your own position and role to mortify the other.”
Beyond that, Francis appeared to also want to take broader aim at arch-conservatives and traditionalists who have become the pope’s biggest critics. Francis blasted their way of living the faith, insisting that being Catholic doesn’t mean following a never-changing set of dicta but is rather a “process of understanding Christ’s message that never ends, but constantly challenges us.”
“True heresy consists not only in preaching another gospel, as Saint Paul told us, but also in ceasing to translate its message into today’s languages and ways of thinking,” Francis said.
Traditionalist Catholics have denounced Francis’ emphasis on mercy and openness to doctrinal wiggle room on issues such as sacraments for divorced and civilly remarried Catholics. Some have even gone so far as to accuse him of heresy for some of his gestures and preaching, including allowing “pagan” statues in the Vatican.
Francis dedicated the bulk of his speech this year to the need to be vigilant about the work of the devil, picking up a theme he recently discussed during his weekly catechism lessons with the general public.
He told the Vatican bureaucrats it’s not enough to merely condemn evil or root it out, since it often comes back in different guises, stronger than before. Francis used the term “we” repeatedly, suggesting he includes himself among those in the Vatican who must remain mindful of the devil in their midst.
“Before, it appeared rough and violent, now it shows up as elegant and refined,” he warned. “We need to realize that and once again to unmask it. That is how these ‘elegant demons’ are: they enter smoothly, without our even being conscious of them,” he said.
Francis told the story of a 17th century convent in Port Royal, France, where the superior, Mother Angelique, had charismatically reformed herself and her monastery after evil crept in, but the devil came back in the form of a rigid faith.
“They had cast out the demon, but he had returned seven times stronger, and under the guise of austerity and rigor, he had introduced rigidity and the presumption that they were better than others,” Francis warned.
Some of Francis’ critics themselves were in the audience along with his supporters. Returning to the annual Christmas ceremony was Cardinal Angelo Becciu, whom Francis fired in 2020 and stripped of his rights as a cardinal after the pope accused him of financial misconduct.
Becciu is currently on trial, along with nine other people, in the Vatican criminal court and denies wrongdoing. Francis recently allowed him to resume participating in Vatican ceremonies, a sign the pope thinks he perhaps jumped the gun in sanctioning Becciu before a court ruled on his guilt or innocence.

Topics: Pope Francis

Russia: US Patriot missiles will not help end Ukraine conflict

Russia: US Patriot missiles will not help end Ukraine conflict
Updated 22 December 2022
Reuters

Russia: US Patriot missiles will not help end Ukraine conflict

Russia: US Patriot missiles will not help end Ukraine conflict
  • Kremlin spokesman: US fighting a proxy war with Russia ‘to the last Ukrainian’
  • Some Republicans urge an end to aid and an audit to trace how allocated money was spent
Updated 22 December 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON/KYIV: Russia said on Thursday that supplies of US Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington, would not help settle the conflict or prevent Russia from achieving its goals.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there had been no signs of readiness for peace talks during Zelensky’s visit, proving that the United States was fighting a proxy war with Russia “to the last Ukrainian.”
Zelensky told the US Congress on Wednesday that aid to his country was an investment in democracy as he invoked battles against the Nazis in World War Two to press for more assistance in the war against Russia.
Zelensky’s comments came as Republicans — some of whom have voiced increasing skepticism about sending so much aid to Ukraine — are set to take control of the US House of Representatives from Democrats on Jan. 3.
The United States announced another $1.85 billion in military aid for Ukraine, including the Patriot air defense system to help it ward off barrages of Russian missiles.
Zelensky said the Patriot system was an important step in creating an air shield.
“This is the only way that we can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror — the possibility to hit our cities, our energy,” Zelensky told a White House news conference, standing next to President Joe Biden.
“We would like to get more Patriots ... we are in war,” Zelensky told reporters at the White House.
Some Republicans have urged an end to aid and an audit to trace how allocated money has been spent.
Russia says it launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24 to rid it of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and the West describe Russia’s actions as an unprovoked war of aggression that has killed.
Congress is on the verge of approving an additional $44.9 billion in emergency military and economic assistance, on top of some $50 billion already sent to Ukraine this year as Europe’s biggest land conflict since World War Two drags on.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Washington was seeing no sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to engage in peacemaking.
Zelensky’s aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, said the United States had “finally pinpointed the baseline” in the conflict.
“1. Russia must lose. 2. No ‘territory in exchange for pseudo/world’ compromises. 3. Ukraine will receive all necessary military aid. As much as possible. 4. No one cares about Russia’s ‘talk to us’ hysteria...,” he wrote on Twitter.
Ukraine has come under repeated Russian strikes targeting its energy infrastructure in recent weeks, leaving millions without power or running water in the dead of winter.
Zelensky congratulated electrical workers for working round the clock, trying to keep the lights on as they marked Power Engineers’ Day on Thursday, a day after the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year.
“Even if the enemy can temporarily leave us without light, it will still never succeed in leaving us without the desire to make things right, to mend and restore to normal,” he said on Telegram. .”..Together we will overcome any darkness.”
TASS news agency earlier cited Russia’s US ambassador as saying that Zelensky’s visit to the United States confirmed that Washington’s statements about not wanting a conflict with Russia were empty words.
America’s provocative actions were leading to an escalation, the consequences of which were impossible to imagine, TASS cited Anatoly Antonov as saying.
Moscow said last week that Patriot systems, if delivered to Ukraine, would be a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US

Russia condemns ‘militarization’ of Japan under Kishida defense plan

Russia condemns ‘militarization’ of Japan under Kishida defense plan
Updated 22 December 2022
Reuters

Russia condemns ‘militarization’ of Japan under Kishida defense plan

Russia condemns ‘militarization’ of Japan under Kishida defense plan
  • Fumio Kishida’s plan will double defense outlays to about 2 percent of GDP over five years
  • Relations between Tokyo and Moscow have been long been overshadowed by an unresolved dispute over a group of Pacific islands
Updated 22 December 2022
Reuters

Russia accused Japan on Thursday of abandoning decades of pacifist policy and embracing “unbridled militarization,” responding to a $320-billion defense plan announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week.
“It can be clearly seen that Tokyo has embarked on the path of an unprecedented build-up of its own military power, including the acquisition of strike potential,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Kishida’s plan will double defense outlays to about 2 percent of gross domestic product over five years and make Japan the world’s third-biggest military spender after the United States and China.
It reflects Japan’s concern that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sets a precedent that will encourage China to attack Taiwan.
“This is a frank rejection by the F. Kishida administration of the peaceful development of the country, which was persistently declared by previous generations of politicians, and a return to the rails of unbridled militarization,” the Russian statement said.
Russia said such a move will “inevitably provoke new security challenges and will lead to increased tension in the Asia-Pacific region.”
In a further dig at Tokyo, it said the defense spending increase was taking place despite “the far-from-brilliant state of the national economy and growth of structural imbalances in the state budget.”
Relations between Tokyo and Moscow have been long been overshadowed by an unresolved dispute over a group of Pacific islands seized by Soviet troops from Japan at the end of World War Two.
They have plummeted further since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, prompting Japan to join its Group of Seven partners in imposing sanctions on Moscow.

Topics: Russia Japan

Philippines orders strengthened military presence after ‘Chinese activities’ near islands

Philippines orders strengthened military presence after ‘Chinese activities’ near islands
Updated 22 December 2022
Reuters

Philippines orders strengthened military presence after ‘Chinese activities’ near islands

Philippines orders strengthened military presence after ‘Chinese activities’ near islands
  • Earlier report claims of Chinese construction on four uninhabited features in the disputed Spratly islands
Updated 22 December 2022
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ defense ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring “Chinese activities” in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
The ministry did not specify what activities those were and its statement follows a report this week of Chinese construction on four uninhabited features in the disputed Spratly islands, news that Beijing has dismissed as “unfounded.”
Any encroachment or reclamation on features within the Philippines’ 200-mile exclusive economic zone “is a threat to the security of Pagasa island, which is part of Philippine sovereign territory,” the ministry said in a statement, using the Filipino name for Thitu island.
“We strongly urge China to uphold the prevailing rules-based international order and refrain from acts that will exacerbate tensions,” it added.
The Chinese embassy in Manila reiterated that China strictly abides by a consensus reached among claimants that included not developing uninhabited reefs and islands.
Asked to respond to the defense ministry’s statement, it said both countries would “properly handle maritime issues through friendly consultations.”
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which billions of dollars worth of goods pass each year. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have overlapping claims to various islands and features.
Thitu is the most strategically important of nine features the Philippines occupies in the Spratlys, located close to Subi Reef, one of seven artificial islands that China has built on submerged reefs, some with surface-to-air missiles, aircraft hangars and runways.

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Shanghai hospital warns of ‘tragic battle’ as COVID-19 spreads

Shanghai hospital warns of ‘tragic battle’ as COVID-19 spreads
Updated 22 December 2022
Reuters

Shanghai hospital warns of ‘tragic battle’ as COVID-19 spreads

Shanghai hospital warns of ‘tragic battle’ as COVID-19 spreads
  • China took abrupt shift in policies and began dismantling its “zero-COVID” regime after protests
Updated 22 December 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” with COVID-19 as it expects half of the city’s 25 million people to get infected by the end of the year while the virus sweeps through China largely unchecked.

After widespread protests and a relentless rise in cases, China this month took an abrupt shift in policies and began dismantling its “zero-COVID” regime, which has taken a great financial and psychological toll on its 1.4 billion people.

Still, China’s official death count since the pandemic began three years ago stands at 5,241 — a fraction of what most other countries faced.

China reported no new COVID-19 deaths for a second consecutive day for Dec. 21, even as funeral parlor workers say demand has jumped in the past week, pushing fees higher.

Authorities — who have narrowed the criteria for COVID-19 deaths, prompting criticism from many disease experts — confirmed 389,306 cases with symptoms.

Some experts say official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across China following the easing of restrictions.

The Shanghai Deji Hospital, posting on its official WeChat account late on Wednesday, estimated there were about 5.43 million positives in the city and that 12.5 million in China’s main commercial hub will get infected by the end of the year.

“This year’s Christmas Eve, New Year’s Day, and the Lunar New Year are destined to be unsafe,” the hospital said.

“In this tragic battle, the entire Greater Shanghai will fall, and we will infect all the staff of the hospital! We will infect the whole family! Our patients will all be infected! We have no choice, and we cannot escape.”

Shanghai residents endured a two-month lockdown which ended on June 1, with many losing income and having poor access to basic necessities. Hundreds died and hundreds of thousands were infected during those two months.

Experts say China could face more than a million COVID-19 deaths next year, given relatively low full vaccination rates among its vulnerable elderly population.

China’s vaccination rate is above 90 percent, but the rate for adults who have received booster shots drops to 57.9 percent, and to 42.3 percent for people aged 80 and above, government data shows.

At a hospital in Beijing, footage from state television CCTV showed rows of elderly patients in the intensive care unit breathing through oxygen masks. It was unclear how many had COVID-19.

The deputy director of the hospital’s emergency department, Han Xue, told CCTV they were receiving 400 patients a day, four times more than usual.

“These patients are all elderly people who have underlying diseases, fever and respiratory infection, and they are in a very serious condition,” Han said.

The head of the World Health Organization said it is concerned about the spike in infections and is supporting the government to focus on vaccinating those at the highest risk.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters the agency needed more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for intensive care units for a comprehensive assessment.

FREE MEDICINE

China’s policy U-turn caught a fragile health system unprepared, with hospitals scrambling for beds and blood, pharmacies for drugs and authorities racing to build special clinics.

Smaller cities away from the affluent eastern and southern coast are particularly vulnerable. Tongchuan, a city of 700,000 in the northwestern Shaanxi province, called on Wednesday for all medical workers who retired in the past five years to join the battle against COVID-19.

“Medical institutions at all levels in the city are under great pressure,” it said in a public notice.

State media said local governments were trying to tackle drug shortages, while pharmaceutical companies were working extra-time to boost supplies.

Cities across the country were distributing millions of ibuprofen tablets to medical institutions and retail pharmacies, according to a report in the state-run Global Times.

Germany said it has sent its first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China to be administered initially to German expatriates. Berlin is pushing for other foreign nationals to be allowed to take them.

These would be the first mRNA vaccines, seen as most efficient against the disease, available in China.

China has nine domestically-developed COVID-19 vaccines approved for use.

Some Chinese experts predict the COVID-19 wave to peak in late January, with life likely to return to normal by late February or early March.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

