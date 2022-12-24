You are here

Saudi commerce minister meets with Omani officials

Majid Al-Qasabi hold talks with Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef in Muscat. (Supplied)
Majid Al-Qasabi hold talks with Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef in Muscat. (Supplied)
  • Al-Qasabi discussed ways to enhance relations, trade exchange, and joint cooperation, and opportunities that could arise from Saudi Vision 2030 and Oman’s Vision 2040
MUSCAT: Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi recently visited Oman, where held meetings with several ministers and officials.

Al-Qasabi, who is also the chairman of the General Authority for Foreign Trade, met with Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef; Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi; Minister of Finance Sultan bin Salem Al-Habsi; and Minister of Information Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Harrasi.

The Saudi minister also met with the head of Oman’s Vision 2040 implementation follow-up unit, Khamis bin Saif Al-Jabri; the chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Rawas; and the president of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, Halima bint Rashid Al-Zaria.

Al-Qasabi discussed ways to enhance relations, trade exchange, and joint cooperation, and opportunities that could arise from Saudi Vision 2030 and Oman’s Vision 2040.

Al-Qasabi also met with a group of entrepreneurs at the Omani Youth Center.

Trade and investment ties between Saudi Arabia and Oman are improving significantly. The volume of trade exchange between the two over the past five years is SR52.9 billion ($14 billion).

 

Christians in Saudi Arabia get their Christmas fix in era of religious tolerance

Christians in Saudi Arabia get their Christmas fix in era of religious tolerance
Nada Hameed
Rahaf Jambi

Christians in Saudi Arabia get their Christmas fix in era of religious tolerance

Christians in Saudi Arabia get their Christmas fix in era of religious tolerance
  • Moving toward an “open and moderate Islam” has created an atmosphere welcoming to other faiths
  • The transformation has allowed local retailers and e-commerce platforms to sell a broader range of products
Nada Hameed Rahaf Jambi

JEDDAH/RIYADH: Christmas shopping in Saudi Arabia is unrecognizable compared to just a few short years ago, reflecting both the growing culture of religious tolerance and the speed and scope of the social transformation underway in the Kingdom.

Nowadays, festive gifts and decorations can be found easily in many of the Kingdom’s markets and malls, with Christmas trees in the capital Riyadh, snowmen in Jeddah, and even Santa Claus putting in an appearance in Al-Khobar.

As more foreign expatriates choose to make Saudi Arabia their home, the government’s efforts to move the country toward an “open and moderate Islam” has created an atmosphere that is welcoming to other faiths and traditions.

The transformation has also allowed local retailers and e-commerce platforms to sell a broader range of products to those keen to join in with the festivities.

Wejdan Al-Khatabi, a Saudi marketing professional who works at Napco National in Jeddah, told Arab News that Christmas items are selling well this year and are in high demand in Saudi Arabia.

“I work in an environment where 70 percent of the employees are Christian,” said Al-Khatabi.

“Some of them celebrate in their home countries and some of them celebrate here. They used to complain that they could not celebrate here as there were no Christmas celebration vibes or products. However, today they can celebrate with the full winter set.”

Al-Khatabi says that she and her daughter enjoyed decorating a Christmas tree at her Christian friend’s home in Jeddah.

“We ordered the tree from Amazon and the rest of the decorations from Noon and Mumzworld and it took a week to arrive, as related items are more acceptable nowadays and are being shipped smoothly without any restrictions compared to how it used to be before.”

The growth of e-commerce has made it far easier for Christian households in the Kingdom to access gifts and decorations, and to openly share their traditions with Muslim friends and neighbors.

“We brought everything online and we enjoyed the preparation vibe,” said Al-Khatabi. “I love it. And for me, it is a sample of a cozy winter, and it is really enlightening to be surrounded by people with different perspectives.”

Alain Karam, a Lebanese expatriate living in Saudi Arabia, confirms that finding Christmas decorations in the Kingdom’s stores is much easier than it had been in previous years.

“Decorations were previously available in Saudi Arabia in specific hidden locations because it was not permitted, but they are now available in malls or nearby shops,” Karam told Arab News. “I used to go to Christmas markets in embassies where people used to buy Christmas decorations.”

These days, some cafes and restaurants in Saudi towns and cities are transformed into winter wonderlands, encrusted with decorations and imported ornaments, and offering holiday beverages in Christmas-themed cups and glasses.

At one of Riyadh’s best-known shopping centers, Kingdom Mall, several shops are now selling Christmas decorations and gifts, including the French beauty retailer L’Occitane.

“We have a variety of Christmas packages at L’Occitane, including skin care, perfumes, and small giveaway packages,” Wedad Al-Malki, a sales representative, told Arab News.

“Businesses that celebrate Christmas often place special orders with us ahead of time. There is a high demand for Christmas packages, particularly from businesses that celebrate Christmas with their employees.”

Bateel, a cafe and store that sells organic Saudi dates and luxury gifts, has launched a new collection of elegant tree- and star-shaped gift boxes containing chocolates or stuffed dates, decorated in red, green, white, and gold.

Lily’s Bakery and coffee shop in Jeddah is also offering Christmas products and a winter ambiance, with cups of rich hot chocolate decorated with gingerbread men.

Advertising agencies have also caught on to the Christmas theme, releasing new commercials filled with festive scenes and cozy winter iconography.

Neama Al-Sabea, a Jordanian based in Jeddah, told Arab News she is welcoming Christmas this year with a full winter-themed setup, including an electric chimney, snowmen, a traditional tree, and glittering ornaments.

“Special related items can be found via Instagram accounts, especially the ones based in Riyadh,” said Al-Sabea.

“This year I have a collection from seven different places including red winter candles, wooden deer, and tiny snowmen, and I also added artificial berry tree branches from Shein next to pine cones, which is one of the key winter elements.”

“One of the dearest items to my heart is the handmade wooden rocking chair, which I placed next to the chimney with a throw blanket over it.”
 

How Saudi chef Hatun Madani came up with Christmas turkey with an Arabic twist

How Saudi chef Hatun Madani came up with Christmas turkey with an Arabic twist
Hatun Madani Self-taught chef Madani now owns a restaurant in Dubai focused on Saudi cuisine. Photo credit: Abdullah Rammal
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

How Saudi chef Hatun Madani came up with Christmas turkey with an Arabic twist

How Saudi chef Hatun Madani came up with Christmas turkey with an Arabic twist
  • Madani has been preparing the unique dish every year since the idea occurred to her while studying in the US
  • Mulokhia is a stew made from leafy greens that has been a favorite on Arab dinner tables for thousands of years
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

MADINAH: When Hatun Madani moved to the US from her native Saudi Arabia for college in the 1990s, she found herself craving food from home. Every Christmas in her college town, the city shut down for the holiday period. To create a sense of community and to overcome her homesickness, she joined with friends to concoct their own version of Christmas.

Madani decided to improve on the traditional turkey with all the trimmings and came up with her now-famous turkey mulokhia dish.

She told Arab News: “I was young, and I am still young. But when I was a teenager, it was new to me; the turkey and all of that. Everything closed during Christmas. So, we used to gather together, friends who used to live in the same building, and my siblings.

“For some reason, we didn’t want it to be pure Christmas. We had to make some changes. I tried it in their traditional way, and it didn’t suit me, so I made my own twist. Mulokhia is my comfort food, so why not use turkey?” she said.

She started making her fusion dish for Christmas every year while there, and when she became a mother, she taught her children to associate turkey with mulokhia.

Mulokhia is made from the leaves of the jute mallow plant and has been a staple of Arabic cuisine since ancient times. Though it is prepared in many ways — as a soup, stew, with beef or chicken, or without meat — it is enjoyed throughout the Arab world and Africa.

Self-taught chef Madani now owns a restaurant in Dubai focused on Saudi cuisine. She measures ingredients with her eyes and can tell what is missing from a dish using her sense of smell and intuition. Her late mother taught her to cook with her heart and to be calm while in the kitchen.

As a college student in America, she recalls having to buy frozen mulokhia and even in Dubai today, fresh mulokhia is only available in summer. However, fresh mulokhia leaves can be bought all-year-round in Saudi Arabia.

Madani is a specialist in Hijazi food and wants to show the world that there is more to Saudi food than just kabsa, chicken, and rice.

She said: “When you travel to a hotel and ask about restaurants, there are Chinese, Japanese, French, Italian. But you never hear of Saudi restaurants. Why not? We have a cuisine and it’s very rich and very yummy. And it’s because it is a melting pot from all around.”

Food, she added, was more than just fuel for the body, it was how she connected people to each other and to themselves.

This Christmas, she is reminding people to break bread with those from all faiths and backgrounds because, “it is how we all can co-exist and have a divine feast.”

Madani said: “One thing I want the young generation to understand is not to lose their heritage, the culture, the cuisine. And the love.

“People laugh at me when I say, ‘oh, I cook with love,’ but I do. If you are what you eat, and your food is made with love, then you are love.

“I’m happy to bring back the turkey mulokhia and hope you try it, too,” she added.
 

Top tips on how to enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner in Saudi Arabia

Top tips on how to enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner in Saudi Arabia
Nada Alturki

Top tips on how to enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner in Saudi Arabia

Top tips on how to enjoy a traditional Christmas dinner in Saudi Arabia
  • For a Middle Eastern twist on the holiday staple, try an Arab-inspired turkey recipe
  • Not cooking in? Where to go for the best, stress-free festive fare in the Kingdom
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Years ago, Christmas in Saudi Arabia was celebrated in private.
With the festive day just around the corner, today, residents of the Kingdom can take part in celebrations by dining at home or outside to mark the occasion.
While Christmas is a Christian holiday, recent years have shown that secular and commercial celebrations are growing in popularity among communities globally, with a dinner feast, bountiful presents and dazzling decorations.
Locals and expatriates can mark the day with a delicious turkey feast as per tradition in the Kingdom.
At Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, a multicultural hub, the Marriott Hotel will celebrate the winter season on Friday with a holiday buffet feast at Goji Kitchen.
Turkiyes are sold at many supermarket chains, including Lulu Hypermarket, Tamimi Markets and Carrefour. While most branches are currently out of stock due to high demand, Tamimi Markets is expecting shipments to arrive shortly.
For a more sustainable option, local organic turkey farm Roomy offers different-sized birds. Buyers can opt for the 2.5-3 kg Roomy light option, which is free from preservatives and GMOs, or a classic 4.5-5 kg turkey. They also offer a “turkey plus” option, which is a larger-sized bird varying from 6-7 kg.
Full-roasted stuffed turkey meals are also available.
Christmas celebrants can enjoy a fully cooked dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center. For a little under SR2,000 ($530), customers provide a feast for up to 10 people, complete with a 4.4 kg traditional turkey roast and a selection of six side dishes, so long as orders are placed 48 hours in advance.
But if turkey is not your goal this holiday, the hotel restaurant also offers an Angus roast beef dish that comes with various sides, including mashed potato, roasted sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, green beans, and with pecan or pumpkin pie for dessert.
Narcissus Hotel is also a great spot to order a fully made meal. For around SR1,200, the kitchen will prepare a roasted turkey dinner with selected sides.
For shoppers who already have their turkeys rested and ready in the freezer, here is an Arabic-inspired turkey roast recipe to try out this year:
INGREDIENTS
For turkey
1 5-7 kg turkey
1 onion, peeled and quartered
1 lemon, zested and quartered
1 orange, zested and quartered
1 apple, quartered
20 g fresh rosemary
20 g fresh thyme
20 g fresh sage
2 cinnamon sticks
½ tablespoon pomegranate molasses
2 bay leaves
For herb butter
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon za’atar
6-8 garlic cloves, minced
Fresh chopped herbs
Lemon zest
1 teaspoon of cumin, ground cinnamon and paprika

DIRECTIONS
After making sure to thoroughly thaw your turkey, remove it from the fridge one hour before placing in the oven. Remove the neck and giblets from the center of the bird and pat the skin dry.
Preheat the oven to 165 Celsius.
To make the marinade, combine room temperature butter with garlic, rosemary, thyme, sage, pomegranate molasses, orange and lemon zest, salt, pepper and chopped herbs, making sure to marinade the bottom as well.
Gently separate the skin from the turkey flesh and coat the area with the remaining marinade.
Use the turkey herbs to rub the cavity, and stuff with quartered lemon, orange, onion, cinnamon sticks and apple.
Baste the turkey with the remaining herb butter mixture and place the turkey on the center rack of the oven, roasting for 40 minutes per kg.
Once the roast reaches 70 Celsius, remove it from the oven and cover it with tin foil. Let the turkey continue cooking on the counter.
Allow the turkey to rest for at least 20 minutes before serving it alongside gravy, pomegranate stuffing and preferred side dishes.

Who’s Who: Hani Abed Al-Harbi, projects director at French oil giant TotalEnergies

Hani Abed Al-Harbi
Hani Abed Al-Harbi
Arab News

Who’s Who: Hani Abed Al-Harbi, projects director at French oil giant TotalEnergies

Hani Abed Al-Harbi
Arab News

Hani Abed Al-Harbi was appointed as projects director of health, safety, environment and quality (HSEQ) at French oil giant TotalEnergies, and director of Saudi Total Petroleum Products (STPP) major projects in March.

As part of his role, Al-Harbi provides coaching and manages the HSEQ team, deploys and implements all Total Group best practices and HSEQ standards at STPP, and defines, implements, and maintains effective HSEQ risk management policies and procedures.

Al-Harbi executes sustainability strategies to address issues such as energy use, resource conservation, recycling, pollution reduction, waste elimination, transportation and education. He also directs sustainability program operations to ensure compliance with environmental and governmental regulations.

Before his role, Al-Harbi worked as a plant manager with TotalEnergies since 2018, where he ensured the safe running of a plant, including staff and equipment, by adhering to group and local regulations, as well as coordinating with HSEQ authorities.

He helped in eliminating 40 percent of the production line’s unplanned stops, which enabled the line to hit performance reliability targets. He earned outstanding performance and production awards in 2018 and 2019.

Al-Harbi also trained and built the capabilities of 30 operators across the production floor, growing the number of successful line startups by 35 percent. He was also HSEQ area manager at King Abdullah Economic City.

Before joining TotalEnergies, Al-Harbi worked at Schlumberger as a field specialist from 2003 to 2004.

He worked for five years with SABIC affiliate Yanbu National Petrochemical Co.

He served in three SABIC-affiliated companies including Yanpet, Ibn Rushd and Kemya, where he worked for 18 months as a field operator at a hot end area covering all hydrocarbon plant processes.

Al-Harbi holds a bachelor’s degree in science in mechanical and manufacturing engineering technology from Northern Kentucky University, US.

He also earned a master’s degree in science in engineering systems, operations and engineering management from the University of North Texas, US.

 

 

Where to spend the winter holiday in Saudi Arabia

Where to spend the winter holiday in Saudi Arabia
SALEH FAREED

Where to spend the winter holiday in Saudi Arabia

Where to spend the winter holiday in Saudi Arabia
  • Kingdom is lively and vibrant with events, cultural goings-on and abundance of heritage sites
  • Riyadh, AlUla, Asir and Tabouk are just three of the many popular destinations for winter tourists
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Cold weather and a wide range of attractions are some of the reasons why many visitors see Saudi Arabia as a winter destination. In addition, popular events and festivals take place during the winter months, providing an extra dimension to the seasonal holiday. There is a festive atmosphere everywhere you go, and the country is lively and vibrant with events, cultural goings-on and, of course, its heritage sites. The cooler weather means that sightseeing and outdoor activities can be enjoyed more comfortably.

Festivities at Riyadh Season 2022

SPA


Riyadh is a good place to be at any time of the year, but it is even more magical during winter. The Riyadh Season 2022 is primarily a city-wide celebration and brings experiences and events from around the world to the heart of the capital of Saudi Arabia, with each of its 15 zones offering a variety of activities.
Reasons to visit Riyadh include attractions such as Riyadh Winter Wonderland, the biggest theme park in the city, Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World, the Groves restaurants, located between palm trees in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, the Saturday Market, and much more.

Experience AlUla


Riyadh has many attractions for visitors, whether they are food lovers, music lovers or theater lovers.
Foodies will love the international cuisine, accompanied by music and entertainment shows at the Groves restaurants, presented in a charming winter atmosphere. For entertainment, the US-based ice show has brought a performance to Saudi Arabia just in time for the winter season. Atlantis by Holiday on Ice is taking center stage at Boulevard Riyadh City’s Cool Arena.

Winter vibes at AlUla’s Winter at Tantora
AlUla is a great location for a winter holiday and well-known for its highly anticipated Winter at Tantora, the first music and culture festival in the Kingdom, which returns this year for its fourth outing from Dec. 22 to 21 Jan. 21. It features an expansive array of offerings spanning music, arts, fashion, food and wellness.

Riyadh Season (Supplied)


The annual festival has a range of activities for sports fans, adventure seekers and history enthusiasts. Guests can cheer on riders in the world’s second-biggest endurance horse race or savor culinary experiences curated by top chefs. Luxury brand boutiques and traditional souqs are also available to explore, alongside art exhibitions and pop-up restaurants.
This weekend’s highlights will include Tantora Celebration, where guests can experience a projection show, taste Saudi coffee, watch live music and dance performances, as well as a hot air balloon experience, stargazing, rock climbing and eco-gardening.

Winter walk in Tabouk and Asir
In winter, the mountains in the northern and the southern provinces of the country are popular destinations for those looking for adventure.
One of the most magical parts of winter is stepping outside to enjoy the season’s brisk air. In Saudi Arabia, winter is celebrated as a time to cool off, camp and, of course, hike. Average winter temperatures are in the teens, but visitors may be lucky enough to see snowfall in the mountains of the northern regions blanketing the slopes and desert sands.

Experience AlUla


For snow enthusiasts, hiking in Saudi during winter is a different experience from hiking anywhere else. Head north, near Tabuk, for the best chance to see shifting sands under a coat of fresh snow.
Asir, meanwhile, is home to the juniper-covered mountains of Soudah, the highest location in Saudi Arabia, rising more than 3,000m above sea level.
Covered in lush green juniper trees and offering mesmerizing views, the rocky rural mountain range provides several hiking trails for people to enjoy.
Soudah also hosts an annual Flowerman Festival, which showcases the culture of the indigenous Aseri tribe, including men wearing flower wreaths and headdresses.

Desert activities in winter

Visit Saudi


The desert can be intimidating; it can be dry and dreary, and cold in the winter, but it can also be a fun place to be. With winter being the most temperate season in Saudi Arabia, this is the perfect time to get outdoors. Many locals choose winter to indulge in desert activities, heading out to Al-Nafud or Rub Al-Khali for horse-riding, sandboarding and hiking.

