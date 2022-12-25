What We’re Reading: Art of the Initial Coin Offering

Author: Andrew J. Chapin
A blossoming technology has led to a boon for early-stage technology fundraising, one which is already out-pacing angel and early venture capital funding: the Initial Coin Offer.
Directly from the trenches, Benja CEO Andrew J. Chapin shares the lessons learned while executing an ICO, from conceptualization to market, from explaining it to his parents to the day he received a phone call from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
The first book of its kind, “Art of the Initial Coin Offering” offers a comprehensive account of a crypto-token launch, according to a review on goodreads.com.
Chapin brings a unique perspective to the book, which is part playbook and part manifesto: while many napkin-stage ideas were running ICOs, Chapin ran one for the company he co-founded which was already generating seven figures in annual revenue.
While others worked to avoid the commission, Chapin invited collaboration and joined the ICO Governance Foundation in an effort to create a set of standards and best practices.