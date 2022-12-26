Israel’s president urges protection of people’s rights as far right eyes legal revisions

Kuwaiti foreign minister meets US Congress delegation

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met on Sunday US representatives from the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and House Homeland Security Committee, Kuwait News Agency reported.

During their official visit to Kuwait, the US delegation was led by Congressman David N. Cicilline, chair of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism.

The meeting reviewed the two countries’ bilateral relations and cooperation, which have grown stronger over the past six decades.

Sheikh Salem praised the progress made towards realizing shared aspirations in the economic, cultural, educational and security fields.

The foreign minister said that the two countries collaborated to promote diplomatic coordination and to share their counter-extremism and terrorism experience.

The US representatives reaffirmed the US’s commitment to Kuwait’s safety and security, and expressed gratitude for its hosting of US troops.

They also praised Kuwait’s humanitarian and diplomatic efforts in recent years to restore regional security and stability.

The US representatives emphasized the importance of promoting economic cooperation and exploring potential opportunities for joint investment, particularly in the energy sector.