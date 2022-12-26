Taiwan says 43 Chinese air force planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line
Taiwan says 43 Chinese air force planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fighter jets of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Aug. 7, 2022. (AP)
TAIPEI: Forty-three Chinese air force planes crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line in the past 24 hours, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Monday, as Beijing continues its military activities close to the Chinese-claimed island.
China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, said it had conducted “strike drills” in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to what it said was provocation from the democratically-governed island and the United States.
Taiwan, which strongly rejects China’s sovereignty claims, said the drills showed Beijing was destroying regional peace and trying to cow Taiwan’s people.
The jets involved in the latest incursion briefly crossed the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait, an unofficial buffer, according to a map provided by Taiwan’s defense ministry. Seven Chinese navy ships were also detected near Taiwan, the ministry said.
Taiwan sent unspecified combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese planes, while missile systems monitored their flight, the ministry said, using standard wording for its response.
China has stepped up pressure in recent years on the self-governed island to accept Beijing’s rule. Taiwan’s government says it wants peace but will defend itself if attacked.
Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine towns as Putin says he is open to talks
Russian attacks on power stations have left millions without electricity, and Zelensky said Moscow would aim to make the last few days of 2022 dark and difficult
‘They have always tried to ‘divide and conquer’... Our goal is something else — to unite the Russian people’
Reuters
KVIV/MOSCOW: Russian forces bombarded scores of towns in Ukraine on Christmas Day as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations, a stance Washington has dismissed as posturing because of continued Russian attacks.
Russia on Sunday launched more than 10 rocket attacks on the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region, shelled more than 25 towns along the Kupiansk-Lyman frontline, and in Zaporizhzhia hit nearly 20 towns, said Ukraine’s top military command.
Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine — which Moscow calls a “special operation” — has triggered the deadliest European conflict since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Despite Putin’s latest offer to negotiate, there is no end in sight to the 10-month conflict.
“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them — we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview broadcast on Sunday.
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Putin needed to return to reality and acknowledge it was Russia that did not want talks.
“Russia single-handedly attacked Ukraine and is killing citizens,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted. “Russia doesn’t want negotiations, but tries to avoid responsibility.”
Russian attacks on power stations have left millions without electricity, and Zelensky said Moscow would aim to make the last few days of 2022 dark and difficult.
“Russia has lost everything it could this year. ... I know darkness will not prevent us from leading the occupiers to new defeats. But we have to be ready for any scenario,” he said in an evening video address on Christmas Day.
Ukraine has traditionally not celebrated Christmas on Dec. 25, but Jan. 7, the same as Russia. However, this year some Orthodox Ukrainians decided to celebrate the holiday on Dec. 25 and Ukrainian officials, starting with Zelensky and Ukraine’s prime minister, issued Christmas wishes on Sunday.
The Kremlin says it will fight until all its territorial aims are achieved, while Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from the country.
Asked if the geopolitical conflict with the West was approaching a dangerous level, Putin on Sunday said: “I don’t think it’s so dangerous.”
Kyiv and the West say Putin has no justification for what they cast as an imperial-style war of occupation.
BELARUS MISSILES
Russian-supplied Iskander tactical missile systems, which are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and S-400 air defense systems have been deployed to Belarus and are prepared to perform their intended tasks, a senior Belarusian defense ministry official said on Sunday.
“Our servicemen, crews have fully completed their training in the joint combat training centers of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus,” Leonid Kasinsky, head of the Main Directorate of Ideology at the ministry, said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.
“These types of weapons (Iskander and S-400 systems) are on combat duty today and they are fully prepared to perform tasks for their intended purpose,” Kasinsky added.
It is not clear how many of the Iskander systems have been deployed to Belarus after Putin said in June that Moscow would supply Minsk with them and the air defense systems.
The news follows Putin’s visit to Minsk on Dec. 19 amid fears in Kyiv he would pressure Belarus to join a fresh ground offensive and open a new front in his faltering invasion.
Russian forces used Belarus as a launch pad for their abortive attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in February, and there has been a growing flurry of Russian and Belarusian military activity in recent months.
The Iskander-M, a mobile guided missile system code named “SS-26 Stone” by NATO, replaced the Soviet-era “Scud.” The guided missiles have a range of up to 500 km (300 miles) and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.
That range reaches deep into neighbors of Belarus: Ukraine and NATO member Poland, which has very strained relations with Minsk.
The S-400 system is a Russian mobile, surface-to-air missile (SAM) interception system capable of engaging aircraft, UAVs, cruise missiles, and has a terminal ballistic missile defense capability.
Blasts were heard at Russia’s Engels air base, hundreds of kilometers (miles) from the Ukraine frontlines, Ukrainian and Russian media reported on Monday.
There was no immediate official confirmation and Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.
The air base, near the city of Saratov, about 730 km (450 miles) southeast of Moscow, was hit on Dec. 5 in what Russia said were Ukrainian drone attacks on two Russian air bases that day. The strikes dealt Moscow a major reputational blow and raised questions about why its defenses failed, analysts said.
Ukraine has never publicly claimed responsibility for attacks inside Russia, but has said, however, that such incidents are “karma” for Russia’s invasion.
Paris shooting suspect admits ‘pathological’ hatred of foreigners
Updated 50 min 21 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in a Paris shooting has confessed to a “pathological” hatred for foreigners, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday.
The 69-year-old man was due to appear before a judge on Monday, prosecutors said. The suspect spent nearly a day in a psychiatric facility before being returned to police custody on Sunday afternoon.
Beccuau said in a statement that the suspect was “depressive” and “suicidal” and said he “wanted to kill foreigners” after a burglary in his home in 2016.
The shooting at a Kurdish cultural center and a nearby hairdressing salon on Friday sparked panic in the city’s bustling 10th district, home to numerous shops and restaurants and a large Kurdish population.
Three others were wounded in the attack but none are in a life-threatening condition, with one now out of hospital, the prosecutor said on Sunday.
The suspect said he initially wanted to kill people in the northern Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, which has a large immigrant population.
But he changed his mind as few people were around and his clothing made it difficult for him to reload his weapon, the prosecutor said.
He then returned to his parents’ house before deciding to go to the 10th district instead.
The shooting has revived the trauma of three unresolved murders of Kurds in 2013 that many blame on Turkiye.
Many in the Kurdish community have expressed anger at the French security services, saying they had done too little to prevent the shooting.
The frustration boiled over on Saturday and furious demonstrators clashed with police in central Paris for a second day running after a tribute rally.
The French capital’s police chief Laurent Nunez told BFM television channel on Saturday that 31 officers and one protester were injured in the disturbances, while 11 people were arrested, “mainly for damage.”
Hundreds of Kurds in Syria demonstrated on Sunday in solidarity with the victims.
The suspect — named as William M. by French media — is a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offenses who had been released on bail earlier this month.
The retired train driver was convicted for armed violence in 2016 by a court in Seine-Saint-Denis, but appealed.
A year later he was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm.
Last year, he was charged with racist violence after allegedly stabbing migrants and slashing their tents with a sword in a park in eastern Paris.
The prosecutor said no links with an extremist ideology were found following a search of his parents’ home, a computer and a smartphone.
The suspect said he acquired his weapon four years ago from a member of a shooting club, hid it at his parents’ house and had never used it before.
“He is mad, he is crazy,” his father told AFP, describing him as quiet and reserved. He added that his son said nothing as he left his parents’ home on Friday.
Often described as the world’s largest people without a state, the Kurds are a Muslim ethnic group spread across Syria, Turkiye, Iraq and Iran.
Of the six victims of the attack, five were Turkish nationals and one was a French national.
Meanwhile, a top aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the street unrest that gripped Paris following the killing on outlawed PKK militants.
“This is PKK in France,” Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin tweeted, posting images of overturned and burning cars in Paris.
“The same terrorist organization you support in Syria,” he wrote in apparent reference to the YPG.
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye and its Western allies and has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.
Ankara has been feuding with the United States and European powers about their support for Kurdish fighters in the People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia, which it says is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.
The YPG played a central role in the US-led campaign against Daesh group jihadists in Syria.
It is not proscribed as a terrorist group by either the United States or the European Union — an issue of constant tension in their relations with NATO member Turkiye.
“The same PKK that has killed thousands of Turks, Kurds and security forces over the last 40 years. Now they are burning the streets of Paris. Will you still remain silent?” Kalin wrote.
Some of the people who joined the subsequent protests chanted slogans mentioning the PKK.
Only Russia’s nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war — Putin ally
Putin and other senior officials have repeatedly said Russia’s policy on nuclear weapons dictates they can be used if there is a threat to territorial integrity
Russia has the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons, with close to 6,000 warheads, according to experts
Updated 26 December 2022
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia’s nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on Sunday.
Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, also said Moscow would pursue its war in Ukraine until the “disgusting, almost fascist regime” in Kyiv was removed and the country had been totally demilitarised.
In an interview aired separately on Sunday, Putin said Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war, but said that Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks.
Medvedev, who once cast himself as a liberal modernizer as president from 2008 to 2012, is one of the most hawkish proponents of the war. He regularly denounces the West, which he accuses of wanting to break Russia apart to benefit Ukraine.
“Is the West ready to unleash a fully-fledged war against us, including a nuclear war, at the hands of Kyiv?” he wrote in a 4,500-word article for the Rossiiskaya Gazeta newspaper.
“The only thing that stops our enemies today is the understanding that Russia will be guided by the fundamentals of state policy ... on nuclear deterrence. And in the event that a real threat arises, it will act on them.”
Putin and other senior officials have repeatedly said Russia’s policy on nuclear weapons dictates they can be used if there is a threat to territorial integrity.
Russia has the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons, with close to 6,000 warheads, according to experts.
Earlier this month, Putin said the risk of a nuclear war was rising, but insisted Russia had not “gone mad” and that it saw its own nuclear arsenal as a purely defensive deterrent.
“The Western world is balancing between a burning desire to humiliate, offend, dismember and destroy Russia as much as possible, on the one hand, and the desire to avoid a nuclear apocalypse, on the other,” said Medvedev.
If Russia did not get the security guarantees it is demanding, he said, “The world will continue to teeter on the brink of World War Three and nuclear catastrophe. We will do everything we can to prevent it.”
Medvedev also said Russia could forget about normal ties with the West for years and perhaps decades to come and would focus instead on relations with the rest of the world.
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 29 lives
About 60 percent of the US population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said
Freezing conditions and day-old power outages had Buffalonians scrambling to get to anywhere that had heat amid what Hochul called the longest sustained blizzard conditions ever in the city
Updated 26 December 2022
AP
BUFFALO, N.Y.: Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 29 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60 percent of the US population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.
Travelers’ weather woes are likely to continue, with hundreds of flight cancelations already and more expected after a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow. Some 1,707 domestic and international flights were canceled on Sunday as of about 2 p.m. EDT, according to the tracking site FlightAware.
The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, paralyzing emergency response efforts. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said almost every fire truck in the city was stranded Saturday. Officials said the airport would be shut through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 43 inches (109 centimeters) at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Daylight revealed cars nearly covered by 6-foot snowdrifts and thousands of houses, some adorned in unlit holiday displays, dark from a lack of power. With snow swirling down untouched and impassable streets, forecasters warned that an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow was possible in some areas through early Monday morning amid wind gusts of 40 mph.
Two people died in their suburban Cheektowaga, New York, homes Friday when emergency crews could not reach them in time to treat their medical conditions, and another died in Buffalo. Four more deaths were confirmed overnight, bringing the total to seven in Erie County. County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned there may be more dead.
“Some were found in cars, some were found on the street in snowbanks,” said Poloncarz. “We know there are people who have been stuck in cars for more than 2 days.”
Freezing conditions and day-old power outages had Buffalonians scrambling to get to anywhere that had heat amid what Hochul called the longest sustained blizzard conditions ever in the city. But with streets under a thick blanket of white, that wasn’t an option for people like Jeremy Manahan, who charged his phone in his parked car after almost 29 hours without electricity.
“There’s one warming shelter, but that would be too far for me to get to. I can’t drive, obviously, because I’m stuck,” Manahan said. “And you can’t be outside for more than 10 minutes without getting frostbit.”
Ditjak Ilunga of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was on his way to visit relatives in Hamilton, Ontario, for Christmas with his daughters Friday when their SUV was trapped in Buffalo. Unable to get help, they spent hours with the engine running, buffeted by wind and nearly buried in snow.
By 4 a.m. Saturday, their fuel nearly gone, Ilunga made a desperate choice to risk the howling storm to reach a nearby shelter. He carried 6-year-old Destiny on his back while 16-year-old Cindy clutched their Pomeranian puppy, following his footprints through drifts.
“If I stay in this car I’m going to die here with my kids,” Ilunga recalled thinking. He cried when the family walked through the shelter doors. “It’s something I will never forget in my life.”
The storm knocked out power in communities from Maine to Seattle. But heat and lights were steadily being restored across the US According to poweroutage.us, less than 200,000 customers were without power Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT — down from a peak of 1.7 million.
Concerns about rolling blackouts across eastern states subsided Sunday after PJM Interconnection said its utilities could meet the day’s peak electricity demand. The mid-Atlantic grid operator had called for its 65 million consumers to conserve energy amid the freeze Saturday.
In North Carolina, less than 6,500 customers had no power — down from a peak of 485,000. Across New England, power has been restored to tens of thousands with just under 83,000 people, mostly in Maine, still without it. In New York, about 34,000 households were still without power Sunday, including 26,000 in Erie County, where utility crews and hundreds of National Guard troops battled high winds and struggled with getting stuck in the snow.
Storm-related deaths were reported in recent days all over the country: seven in Erie County, New York, and another in Niagara County where a 27-year-old man was overcome by carbon monoxide after heavy snow blocked his furnace; 10 in Ohio, including an electrocuted utility worker and those killed in multiple car crashes; six motorists killed in crashes in Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky; a Vermont woman struck by a falling branch; an apparently homeless man found amid Colorado’s subzero temperatures; and a woman who fell through Wisconsin river ice.
In Jackson, Mississippi, city officials on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures While in Tampa, Florida, the thermometer plunged below freezing for the first time in almost five years, according to the National Weather Service — a drop conducive to cold-blooded iguanas falling out of trees.
In Buffalo, William Kless was up at 3 a.m. Sunday. He called his three children at their mother’s house to wish them Merry Christmas and then headed off on his snowmobile for a second day spent shuttling people from stuck cars and frigid homes to a church operating as a warming shelter.
Through heavy, wind-driven snow, he brought about 15 people to the church in Buffalo on Saturday, he said, including a family of five transported one-by-one. He also got a man in need of dialysis, who had spent 17 hours stranded in his car, back home, where he could receive treatment.
“I just felt like I had to,” Kless said
Dozens of Rohingya refugees come ashore in north Indonesia
Group of 57 refugees arrived in Aceh Besar district on Sunday morning
Another boat reportedly carrying 160 Rohingya people still stranded
Updated 25 December 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARTA: Dozens of Rohingya refugees arrived on the shores of Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday, the National Refugee Task Force said, amid international pleas for the Southeast Asian nation to rescue hundreds of others who have been adrift for weeks on boats in the Indian Ocean.
The group, comprising 57 people, had sailed from Myanmar and was headed to Malaysia, the Indonesian Coast Guard said in a statement.
“The boat’s engine had failed and it had been stranded at sea for approximately one month,” the statement read. “From the surviving passengers, we received information that they had been sailing without an adequate supply of food.”
Eros Shidqy Putra, a member of Indonesia’s National Refugee Task Force, said the refugees arrived on Sunday morning in the waters of Aceh Besar district.
“Right now, the refugees are under the supervision of the Social Affairs Agency in Aceh Besar and the International Organization for Migration,” Putra told Arab News.
The Rohingya refugees were found by villagers in the area, according to a report by the Associated Press, citing local officials.
Two boats carrying refugees, including women and children, had entered Indonesian waters near Aceh on Friday evening, according to Amnesty International, which urged the government to allow them to safely disembark.
At least five boats had left the coast of Cox’s Bazar, the largest Rohingya settlement in Bangladesh, in late November, attempting to cross the Andaman Sea to another host country.
The UN Refugee Agency cited on Saturday unconfirmed reports of one boat that had sunk, while reporting the deaths of at least 20 people on another vessel as it urged countries in the region to “help save lives.”
IOM confirmed to Arab News that they are working with the refugee task force and local government “to provide support and a safe arrival” for the Rohingya refugees.
“IOM applauds the government and local community in Indonesia for reaching out, in humanitarian spirit, sustaining assistance to those who have needed protection,” IOM’s Chief of Mission in Indonesia Louis Hoffman said in a statement.
But another boat reportedly carrying 160 Rohingya people was still stranded in the Malacca Strait as of Sunday afternoon, a relative of one of the passengers told Arab News.
Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya activist in Cox’s Bazar whose 27-year-old sister and 5-year-old niece are onboard, said the boat had no supplies.
“They said: ‘We don’t have food and water,’” Khan said. “They keep crying for urgent disembarkation.”