Eight dead in failed Daesh prison assault in Syria: Monitor

QAMISHLI: Six members of Kurdish-led security forces and two extremists were killed Monday in a failed Daesh assault near a prison for extremists in northern Syria, a war monitor said.
The failed assault targeted a Kurdish security complex in Raqqa, the group’s former de facto capital in Syria, which includes a military intelligence prison housing militants, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
“The jihadists were targeting the military intelligence prison” housing hundreds of extremists, including 200 high-level militants, said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based monitor.
Kurdish-led authorities announced a state of emergency in Raqqa and have put the city on lockdown as security forces hunt down extremists at large.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, saying two of its fighters had launched it, one of whom had escaped.
The group said the attack came to avenge “Muslim prisoners” and female relatives of extremists living in the Kurdish-administered Al-Hol camp.
Al-Hol, home to more than 50,000 people, is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led the battle that dislodged Daesh fighters from the last scraps of their Syrian territory in 2019.
The spokesperson of the SDF, which controls Raqqa and Al-Hol, confirmed the death of six security forces to AFP.
The assault was near a prison with Daesh inmates, he said, but “IS failed to attack the prison because our forces thwarted their attack,” Farhad Shami said.
Security forces are still searching the area to arrest members of the cell, he added.
This is the most significant jihadist attack on a prison since Daesh fighters launched their biggest assault in years in January, when they attacked the Ghwayran prison in the Kurdish-controlled city of Hasakah.
Hundreds were killed in the assault that lasted for a week and aimed to free fellow extremists.
Syria’s war, which broke out in 2011, has killed close to half a million people and spurred the largest conflict-induced displacement since World War II.
