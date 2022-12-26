You are here

Eight dead in failed Daesh prison assault in Syria: Monitor

Eight dead in failed Daesh prison assault in Syria: Monitor
Six members of Kurdish-led security forces and two extremists were killed Monday in a failed Daesh assault near a prison for extremists in northern Syria. (File/AFP)
  • Daesh said the attack came to avenge “Muslim prisoners” and female relatives of extremists living in the Kurdish-administered Al-Hol camp
QAMISHLI: Six members of Kurdish-led security forces and two extremists were killed Monday in a failed Daesh assault near a prison for extremists in northern Syria, a war monitor said.
The failed assault targeted a Kurdish security complex in Raqqa, the group’s former de facto capital in Syria, which includes a military intelligence prison housing militants, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
“The jihadists were targeting the military intelligence prison” housing hundreds of extremists, including 200 high-level militants, said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based monitor.
Kurdish-led authorities announced a state of emergency in Raqqa and have put the city on lockdown as security forces hunt down extremists at large.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, saying two of its fighters had launched it, one of whom had escaped.
The group said the attack came to avenge “Muslim prisoners” and female relatives of extremists living in the Kurdish-administered Al-Hol camp.
Al-Hol, home to more than 50,000 people, is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led the battle that dislodged Daesh fighters from the last scraps of their Syrian territory in 2019.
The spokesperson of the SDF, which controls Raqqa and Al-Hol, confirmed the death of six security forces to AFP.
The assault was near a prison with Daesh inmates, he said, but “IS failed to attack the prison because our forces thwarted their attack,” Farhad Shami said.
Security forces are still searching the area to arrest members of the cell, he added.
This is the most significant jihadist attack on a prison since Daesh fighters launched their biggest assault in years in January, when they attacked the Ghwayran prison in the Kurdish-controlled city of Hasakah.
Hundreds were killed in the assault that lasted for a week and aimed to free fellow extremists.
Syria’s war, which broke out in 2011, has killed close to half a million people and spurred the largest conflict-induced displacement since World War II.

  • Protests have gripped Iran since September 16
  • 40 foreigners, including dual nationals, had been arrested in the unrest
TEHRAN: Iran on Monday blasted Britain’s “non-constructive role” a day after the Islamic republic announced the arrest of a UK-linked “network” involved in the three-month protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.
Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.
Tehran generally calls the protests “riots” and accuses its foreign foes, including Britain, of stoking the unrest.
State news agency IRNA reported Sunday the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the country’s south had arrested seven people, including dual nationals, who had operated “under the direct guidance of elements from Britain.”
Asked about their arrest during a Monday press conference, foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said “some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had a non-constructive role in relation to the recent developments in Iran.”
“Their role was quite provocative in inciting extremism and riots,” Kanani said of the foreign nations.
The group, which IRNA described as an “organized network,” had been “leading subversive conspiracies, especially during the recent riots,” the report quoted a Guards statement as saying.
The seven arrested in Kerman province “have been involved in planning, leading and producing content as well as field actions in the recent riots,” it added.
Some of them are “dual nationals who were trying to escape from the country,” the statement said without elaborating.
Iran’s judiciary said last month that 40 foreigners, including dual nationals, had been arrested in the unrest.
The foreign ministry’s Kanani said Monday that “during the recent riots, several citizens of European countries have been arrested with varying degrees of involvement in the riots.”
“Consular and political information has been given to their respective countries,” he added.
“The role of the citizens of a certain number of countries, especially European and western European countries... is quite clear and proved.”
A number of Westerners, including dual nationals, had already been in custody in Iran before the protests broke out in September.
Western governments have accused Tehran of employing a “hostage-taking” policy aimed at extracting concessions or secure the release of Iranians held abroad.

  • The dead were fighters from Faylaq Al-Sham, an alliance of rebel groups
BEIRUT: Six Syrian fighters from a pro-Turkish group died in clashes with regime troops that still raged Monday in northwest Syria, rebel forces and a war monitor said.
A pro-Turkiye rebel statement said the six were killed and three more wounded in the offensive launched by government forces backed by Kurdish forces from Sunday night in the Afrin region near the Turkish border.
The dead were fighters from Faylaq Al-Sham, an alliance of rebel groups considered close to the Syrian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, said a source from the group.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a wide network of sources on the ground, said the regime troops and Kurdish forces took control of two Faylaq Al-Sham positions in intense fighting involving heavy weapons.
Clashes were continuing on Monday morning, local residents told an AFP correspondent.
Such exchanges of fire occur regularly between Damascus regime forces and pro-Turkish rebels including Faylaq Al-Sham, which controls part of the border strip with Turkiye.
The group has taken part in Turkish army offensives launched since 2016 in northern Syria, mainly against Kurdish fighters.
The ongoing fighting on Monday was unrelated to Turkiye’s recent threats to launch a broad ground offensive against Kurdish groups in northern Syria, several sources told AFP.

  • US representatives emphasized the importance of exploring potential opportunities for joint investment, particularly in the energy sector
KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met on Sunday US representatives from the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and House Homeland Security Committee, Kuwait News Agency reported. 

During their official visit to Kuwait, the US delegation was led by Congressman David N. Cicilline, chair of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism. 

The meeting reviewed the two countries’ bilateral relations and cooperation, which have grown stronger over the past six decades. 

Sheikh Salem praised the progress made towards realizing shared aspirations in the economic, cultural, educational and security fields. 

The foreign minister said that the two countries collaborated to promote diplomatic coordination and to share their counter-extremism and terrorism experience. 

The US representatives reaffirmed the US’s commitment to Kuwait’s safety and security, and expressed gratitude for its hosting of US troops. 

They also praised Kuwait’s humanitarian and diplomatic efforts in recent years to restore regional security and stability. 

The US representatives emphasized the importance of promoting economic cooperation and exploring potential opportunities for joint investment, particularly in the energy sector.

JERUSALEM: Israel’s president voiced concern for the well-being of all members of the public regardless of their identity or values on Sunday after far-right members of the incoming government called for revisions to anti-discrimination laws.
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who is preparing to present his religious-nationalist coalition this week, has vowed to preserve principles of tolerance.
But his political rivals have accused the veteran conservative leader of being vulnerable to his far-right allies’ policy demands.
“A situation whereby citizens of Israel fear threats against them based on their identity or values runs counter to the basic democratic and ethic principles of Israel,” President Isaac Herzog, whose role is largely symbolic, wrote on Twitter.
Netanyahu said twice on Sunday that his government would safeguard equal rights, however.
“We will not allow discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community or harm to the rights of any other citizens of Israel,” he said in one statement.
Earlier on Sunday, an incoming member of Israel’s government from the right-wing Religious Zionism party told public radio that hotels should be allowed to refuse services to people based on religious grounds as well as doctors, as long as others are available.
Netanyahu’s conservative Likud and like-minded religious-nationalist parties close to Israel’s ultra-Orthodox and West Bank settler communities won a comfortable majority in a Nov. 1 election.
The inclusion of hard-liners Itamar Ben-Gvir of the ultranationalist Jewish Power party and Bezalel Smotrich from the far-right Religious Zionism party in the coalition has dismayed Palestinians and liberal Israelis.
Separately on Sunday, Netanyahu voiced support for amending a law that prevents individuals who support terror or racism from running to be members of the Israeli parliament, saying he intends to replace that section while ensuring equal rights for Israeli citizens.

  • Private Sean Rooney killed, three others injured in Dec. 14 attack on UNIFIL vehicle
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group has handed over a man suspected of killing an Irish United Nations peacekeeper earlier this month, a security official told AFP on Sunday.
Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others injured on December 14 when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the country’s south, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group.
UNIFIL acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel and operates near the border.
“The main shooter has been arrested by security forces after Hezbollah handed him over hours ago,” the security official said, declining to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
It was not immediately clear if the individual arrested was a member of the group.
Hezbollah is cooperating in the probe led by Lebanese military intelligence, the official said, adding that “preliminary investigations are nearly complete.”
Earlier this week, a judicial official told AFP that Lebanese investigators had identified suspects in the attack, adding that there were “at least two” shooters.
A car carrying armed men followed the UNIFIL vehicle, the judicial source had said, citing preliminary findings and calling the attack “premeditated.”
Hezbollah has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident, and its security chief Wafic Safa has described the killing as “unintentional.”
Witnesses said villagers in the Al-Aqbiya area blocked Rooney’s vehicle after it took a road along the Mediterranean coast not normally used by UNIFIL.
Al-Aqbiya is just outside UNIFIL’s area of operations, the force has said.
The three passengers were injured when the vehicle hit a pylon and overturned.
Over the years, there have been a number of incidents between Hezbollah supporters and UN peacekeepers but they have rarely escalated.
UNIFIL has urged Beirut to ensure a swift investigation into the first violent death of one of its peacekeepers in nearly eight years.
The force was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack.
Israel withdrew from south Lebanon in 2000 but fought a devastating 2006 war with Hezbollah and its allies.
Lebanon and Israel remain technically at war.

