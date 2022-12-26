You are here

Liverpool make flying start on Premier League’s return

Liverpool make flying start on Premier League’s return
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal against Aston Villa on December 26, 2022. (Reuters)
  • Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk put the Reds in a commanding position before half-time
BIRMINGHAM: Liverpool got off to the flying start they craved on the Premier League’s return from the World Cup as a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Monday cut the gap on the top four to five points.
Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk put the Reds in a commanding position before half-time.
But Jurgen Klopp’s men had to endure some nervy moments in the second half after Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for Villa before teenager Stefan Bajcetic came off the bench to secure the three points with his first senior goal.
Liverpool struggled to match their standards of recent seasons during the first part of the season, but looked refreshed to inflict Unai Emery’s first league defeat since taking charge of Villa.
Salah is one of a number of Klopp’s key players who was not involved in Qatar and took just five minutes to net his 15th goal of the season.
The Egyptian swept home Andy Roberson’s pass after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s through ball had opened up the Villa defense.
Emery’s men were left to rue a host of big chances to get immediately back on level terms as Liverpool showed no sign of remedying their defensive issues so far this season.
Leon Bailey and Watkins were both guilty of wasteful finishing.
At the other end, Darwin Nunez was even more profligate despite causing chaos with his powerful running in behind the Villa backline.
The Uruguayan headed over Robertson’s inviting cross and then fired straight at Villa’s stand-in goalkeeper Robin Olsen with just the Swede to beat after Ezri Konsa’s error.
Van Dijk was not so forgiving to finally give the visitors a two-goal cushion as the Dutch defender calmly steered home Salah’s pass from a corner.
But Villa refused to accept their fate in a breathless second half.
Watkins had the ball in the net within three minutes of the restart but had just strayed offside before firing into the far corner.
John McGinn also fluffed his lines with just goalkeeper Alisson to beat before the home side got the goal their start to the second half deserved.
Watkins made one of his more difficult chances count with a brilliant header back across goal to halve Villa’s arrears.
Liverpool’s relative lack of strength in depth compared to their competitors for a place in the top four was exposed by Klopp needing to turn to two teenagers off the bench as 17-year-old Ben Doak also made his first Premier League appearance.
But 18-year-old Bajcetic showed a maturity beyond his years with a calm finish after Nunez had been denied once more by Olsen.

Topics: Liverpool Premier league Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk

Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford

Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford
LONDON: Harry Kane returned to the Premier League and scored a goal to help Tottenham come back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Monday.
Kane, who missed a penalty in the World Cup quarterfinal loss to France two weeks ago, scored in the 65th minute. He headed in a cross from Clement Lenglet for his Premier League record 10th goal for Tottenham on Boxing Day, a traditional day of playing in England on the day after Christmas.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalized six minutes later for Tottenham. Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney scored for Brentford.
It was the sixth game in a row in which Tottenham had fallen behind.
The match was the first in the Premier League in more than a month because of the long break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Brentford

Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat

Newcastle United ‘title contenders,’ says Leicester City manager after Magpies inflict Premier League defeat
  • Brendan Rodgers believes players “with hunger and point to prove” can take rival Eddie Howe’s team to the top
LEICESTER: Brendan Rodgers, the Leicester City manager, has stepped over the line Eddie Howe refuses to cross and labelled Newcastle United title contenders.
Head coach Howe has been keen to sidestep any suggestion the Magpies find themselves in a title race, despite three points at Leicester City taking United above Manchester City and into second spot in the Premier League.
Northern Irishman Rodgers, who came so close to ending a Liverpool title drought back in 2014, believes Newcastle have the tools to push the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal all the way.
Speaking after goals from Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton downed his Foxes side at the King Power Stadium, Rodgers, when asked if Newcastle are in the title race, said: “Absolutely. Having watched them through the season and seeing them today, they’ve obviously got that hunger with a point to prove. You make a great start and that gives you the freedom that you can stay there. There have obviously been some very results.
“The players they’ve signed are top players. (Sven) Botman is a proper player, he knows football. He’s aggressive and defends the box well. Kieran Trippier is a very experienced player and knows the game. You’ve got Dan Burn in alongside him.
“The guys that were brought in January, the likes of (Bruno) Guimaraes. Joelinton has developed and improved. There is no reason why they can’t be if they can make the squad stronger in January.
“They can cover players that might get injured and keep everybody fit then they can be up there. With the home support and fanatical fanbase, they can have a great chance.”
Howe was not quite as enthusiastic when asked about his side’s title dreams.
“I’ve got no problem with the supporters talking and dreaming and speculating about what we can achieve,” he said.
“And there’s no doubt you guys (journalists) will because I can’t control that.
“I just think the only thing we need to be mindful of eternally is we just have to focus on what we can control, which is our own thoughts, actions, how we train and how we prepare.
“We can’t look too far ahead or listen to too much news, media or whatever. We can only focus on our training and focus on it game-by-game because this is the toughest league in the world for a reason.
“Our opposition will no doubt be watching us and preparing for us so we need to be ready.”
However, on a lighter note, he later added: “We can do anything. The season is still young enough for all possibilities to exist for us. I want the fans to believe we can do anything.”

Topics: Leicester City Newcastle United Brendan Rodgers

Magpies fly into second place with victory at Leicester

Magpies fly into second place with victory at Leicester
  • Chris Wood penalty, another memorable Miguel Almiron strike, and a first of the season for Joelinton in a first-half blitz saw Magpies climb up to second in the PL table
LEICESTER: “And now you’re going to believe us, we’re going to win the league.”

The cry from the Newcastle United fans at the King Power Stadium was loud and clear; the message from the pitch will be heeded in London, Manchester, and beyond.

A Chris Wood penalty, another memorable Miguel Almiron strike, and a first of the season for Joelinton in a first-half blitz put Leicester City to the sword and saw the Magpies climb up to second in the Premier League table.

Just 12 months ago, almost to the day, United were hammered 4-0 at the same venue, pushing them deeper into the relegation mire.

What a difference a year makes: a seven-goal swing, and United never really got out of second gear.

Eddie Howe is building an empire at Newcastle United, one seemingly built on solid, PIF-funded foundations.

Many wondered how the Magpies would return from the break, whether momentum would be lost due to the mid-season World Cup.

Howe & Co answered those critics emphatically with an impressive dismantling of Brendan Rodgers’ side, one of the top flight’s pre-Qatar form teams.

Break? It was business as usual for United who, although unchanged from the side who beat Chelsea last time out in the Premier League, did name a starting XI with one surprise omission in the East Midlands.

England frontman Callum Wilson was again absent, as he has been all too often in the last few seasons, and it was an illness which meant he did not travel with his fellow Magpies.

He is expected to be fit for the visit of Leeds United on Dec. 31, but his teammates did not miss him one bit as they raced into the lead within two minutes.

Wood netted from the spot after Joelinton had been felled in the area by Daniel Amartey. The striker is making quite a name for himself as United’s “Mr Reliable” from 12 yards.

In a blistering opening quarter, United blew away their shellshocked hosts away as Almiron hit his ninth of the season, finishing a sublime move from back to front.

Showing shades of the late Diego Maradona, Bruno Guimaraes won the ball and got away from his marker in his own half before launching a swift assault down the right.

Kieran Trippier then teased over the top to Almiron, who played a quick-fire one-two with Guimaraes, and the finish was sublime as the Paraguayan underlined why he is one of the most feared attackers in the top flight at present.

The first sign of real danger for Newcastle came in the 23rd minute as Patson Daka broke United’s high line after a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall pass, but Nick Pope was equal to it, diving to deny the Zambian before the ball ricocheted back off the striker and the impressive Sven Botman swept up to clear the danger.

That Leicester advance was a rarity, though, as United continued to dominate. They made it 3-0 when a Trippier corner from the right was powered home with bullet-like accuracy from Joelinton.

Goalscorer Wood rounded off the half by chipping on to the roof of the net before boos rang around the ground at half-time, such was the visitors’ dominance.

The Foxes emerged after the break to an increasingly sparse stadium, but did show resilience in the face of defeat as they arguably had their best spell. It was, of course, all too little, too late.

Substitute Jamie Vardy crossed for Harvey Barnes but the wideman failed to connect and, with that, the home side’s hopes faded.

In typical United fashion — with the club boasting the best defense in the league, and the fourth-ranked attack — they closed this one out with relative ease, shutting down the hosts and ensuring the three points headed north. This was their sixth win on the bounce in all competitions.

It still seems highly unlikely that Newcastle will sustain their title challenge, but the consolation prize for a failed title challenge might just turn out to be Champions League qualification. And it is fair to say no one would have turned that down at the start of the season.

While some outsiders may not truly believe honors can be gained this season, belief could not be higher in the United camp.

This kind of performance can only serve to convert some of United’s non-believers.

Topics: Leicester City Newcastle United

Football’s influential role in boosting Britain’s tourism sector

Football’s influential role in boosting Britain’s tourism sector
  • Fans from the GCC, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, increasingly plan UK holidays around Premier League and other matches
The World Cup is over, the champions have been anointed, the king crowned.

The celebrations from Argentina’s stunning victory over France may still be raging on in Buenos Aires, but club football waits for no one.

On Monday, the English Premier League returns to action after a six-week break, an unprecedented mid-season sabbatical thanks to the first-ever wintertime World Cup in Qatar.

Football supporters from the GCC and the wider Middle East spectacularly rose to the occasion at the World Cup, and while many will now get back to domestic matters, a good number will revert to following the fortunes of the Manchester clubs, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and the team threatening to crash the “Big Six” party, Newcastle United.

Throughout Qatar 2022, VisitBritain took the opportunity to promote “Destination Britain” and inspire travel from the GCC during the World Cup and beyond, for the return of Premier League action.

It is not, however, a new trend. The GCC is Britain’s second-most valuable inbound market when all the GCC countries are combined: there were 1.2 million trips from the Gulf nations to the UK in 2019, with these visitors spending $3.14 billion (£2.6 billion).

“The GCC is a very important tourism market for Britain,” said VisitBritain’s Interim Deputy Director Carol Maddison. “With the UK Government’s The Garden of GREAT and program of events for the World Cup we have a timely and valuable opportunity to highlight our outstanding tourism offer and the amazing experiences that GCC visitors — including football fans — can only have in Britain.”

With football taking center-stage, VisitBritain highlights Britain’s standing as the “home of football” across its digital and social channels, inspiring visitors to explore its vibrant football cities and associated attractions and experiences.

While London has historically been a favored destination for many GCC travelers, more cities across the country have been attracting visitors, in many cases thanks to their football clubs and the rising popularity of the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have huge fanbases in the region, as they do around the world, while Manchester City, and more recently Newcastle, have the benefit of being, respectively, UAE- and Saudi-owned, as they look to capture a bigger share of the supporter market.

Helped by a significant choice of regional carriers and relatively comfortable flight times (Riyadh or Dubai to London takes just over seven hours), many football fans now see it as a viable option to build their holidays around watching football matches across Britain and mainland Europe.

Research by VisitBritain demonstrates the pivotal role that football increasingly plays in driving tourism to the UK.

In 2019, 1.5 million visits to the UK included watching a live football match, up 66 percent compared to 2011 when there were 909,000 visits, with football taking the top spot that year as the most popular live sporting event for international visitors.

Those visitors who attended football matches spent $1.7 billion (£1.4 billion) across the UK in total, up 84 percent on the $895 million (£742 million) spent in 2011 when the research was last conducted.

The announcement from the UK government in June 2022 that it would remove the visa requirement for nationals of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and move onto the Electronic Travel Authorization scheme when it rolls out in 2023, will encourage more visitors to watch more football on their travels.

“We know there is pent-up demand for travel from the GCC and we want Britain to be the destination of choice,” Maddison added. “We also want to deliver a world-class welcome. The introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorization scheme for GCC visitors in 2023, alongside our strong airline and route connectivity, will make it even easier to visit the UK, boosting our competitive tourism offer to the region.”

“We’re also very excited to be launching a new marketing campaign across the GCC early next year, showcasing the great reasons to choose Britain in a year of landmark events, set to be global tourism draws. We also continue to work closely with travel trade and partners in market to convert the inspiration to visit Britain into bookings, highlighting messages of reassurance and welcome, as part of the World Cup and beyond.”

The knock-on effect on the UK economy from football tourism is significant.

Football tourists, many of whom travel from Saudi and the UAE, tend to stay longer in Britain, 10 nights compared to all-market average of seven.

During that time they spend $1,100 (£909) per visit on average, 31 percent more than the global visitor average of $840 (£696) in 2019.

Football tourism benefits the entire visitor economy, supporting hospitality and attractions, as well as providing obvious income for individual clubs through their megastores which sell everything from the latest replica kits and training gear to scarves, toys, mugs and other merchandise.

Matchday experiences are not the only activities on offer. Stadium tours and football museums are increasingly popular with fans on non-match days.

Wembley Stadium, for one, showcases the facilities of the relatively new version of the stadium (completed in 2007) alongside artefacts and memorabilia from the old one’s unique history. Highlights include the history of the world’s oldest competition, the FA Cup, as well as England’s World Cup win in 1966.

Most Premier League clubs have similar tours, with Chelsea also providing its own accommodation at Stamford Bridge in the form of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

Visitors spend money at stadiums but also at the 200,000 small and medium enterprises which make up the tourism sector.

Many of those are related to football, such as pubs and restaurants outlets that show football matches, while others, such as TOCA Social at the O2 in London is sports-themed which provides interactive football games.

According to VisitBritain’s statistics, more than 50 percent of visitors who watched football during their trips also take time to see the UK’s cultural monuments and buildings, and almost three-quarters included a restaurant meal. They were also more likely than other international visitors to undertake these activities, once again highlighting the additional value football visitors bring to the economy.

The return of club football after the World Cup will be welcomed by far more than just action-hungry supporters.

Topics: football tourism Britain

Star-studded Sharjah goes top of table in ADNOC Pro League

Star-studded Sharjah goes top of table in ADNOC Pro League
  • Heavyweights lose points in weekend plot twists
  • Shabab Al-Ahli has 6-game win streak snapped by Baniyas
Star-studded Sharjah regained the ADNOC Pro League’s lead in a hectic final round before another lengthy break which featured Miralem Pjanic’s dismissal, lost points for several heavyweights and late twists past the 100-minute mark.

Former Barcelona midfielder Pjanic’s 17th-minute red card for kicking out could not prevent The King from prevailing 2-0 at second-from-bottom Dibba Al-Fujairah, who reacted by dismissing head coach Gregory Dufrennes. Their ascension back to top spot was aided by mid-table Baniyas surprisingly snapping then-leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club’s six-match winning streak with a 2-1 away victory; and Al-Wahda being downed 1-0 by third-placed dark-horses Ajman, courtesy of Slovenia veteran Miral Samardzic’s 75th-minute header.

Holders Al-Ain recorded a third-successive draw in the 1-1 home stalemate with Al-Wasl, but UAE icon Ali Mabkhout’s hand in all three Al-Jazira goals was decisive in their hard-earned 3-2 triumph against bottom-placed Al-Dhafra.

Floundering heavyweights Al-Nasr remain deep in the relegation mire — and new boss Goran Tomic without top-flight victory in three attempts — after a rollercoaster 2-2 draw with promoted Al-Bataeh. Portuguese forward Aylton Boa Morte’s 102nd-minute rebound gave Khor Fakkan a dramatic 2-1 victory against Al-Ittihad Kalba.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and talking points from the latest action.

Player of the week — Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)

Where there is Mabkhout, there is hope.

Al-Jazira have, largely, flattered to deceive since a dispiriting October checked enthusiasm generated by an electric start to the campaign and ambitious summer business headlined by Zamalek’s Morocco forward Achraf Bencharki.

Yet because of Mabkhout’s enduring lethality — his brace and assist moved him onto an unmatched 16-goal contribution — they have hung on in the title scrap, just three points off Sharjah in fifth.

This contest was a microcosm of their 2022/23 campaign. The competition’s leading pass makers registered 71 percent possession against lowly Dhafra, yet were indebted to a pair of Mabkhout set-pieces and an ingenious assist to Bencharki in a run-out from which they trailed after 24 minutes, plus conceded in the 94th minute to enact a nervous finish.

Ex-Ajax boss Marcel Keizer reflected on his charges’ lack of killer instinct post-match. But a concertina top six separated by only four points is emblematic of an inability of any side to, truly, grasp the title mettle.

A month-long stoppage for the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup provides opportunity for reflection, influential Serbia center back Milos Kosanovic to gain sharpness on the training pitch after serious injury and for potential forays into the winter transfer market.

Even Mabkhout’s inimitable attacking threat still requires solid foundations.

Goal of the week — Aylton Boa Morte (Khor Fakkan)

Goals of superior aesthetic quality were found in Nasr winger Omar Jumaa’s poised lob, Bencharki’s delicately crafted leveler for Al-Jazira and Ahmed Amer’s swirling, 35-yard free-kick for Kalba.

But matchweek 11’s grandest moment came almost half an hour post the aforementioned, 73rd-minute dead ball.

A stirring finale at Saqr bin Mohammad Al-Qassimi Stadium witnessed hosts Khor Fakkan net in the 90th and 102nd minutes to down Kalba.

Boa Morte — a relative of ex-Portugal, Arsenal and Fulham forward Luis — was in the right place to prod home Algeria midfielder Mehdi Abeid’s fumbled free-kick. Cue bedlam.

It was also the fifth goal of his increasingly impressive campaign and gave Khor Fakkan 10 points from the last available 15.

Abdulaziz Al-Anbari’s squad were slow out the starting blocks. But October’s hires of Abeid and Greece center midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis, plus the return of ceaseless Brazilian forward Ramon Lopes, have made all the difference.

Coach of the week — Daniel Isaila (Baniyas)

Shabab Al-Ahli appeared unstoppable.

This was unsurprising with Monaco’s Champions League-conductor Leonardo Jardim at the helm, a bedrock of UAE internationals and Belgium center back Jason Denayer anchoring their defense.

Recent scalps of Al-Jazira, Al-Ain and Al-Wasl added to this sense of inevitability. Their seventh seemed assured when experienced defender Walid Abbas opened the scoring early on at Rashid Stadium.

But Baniyas would be bold in the face of this gargantuan challenge. There was no retort from the celebrated hosts after Gaston Suarez and Suhail Al-Noubi struck in quick succession, just shy of the 30-minute mark.

Baniyas’ ex-Romania under-21 tactician Daniel Isaila saw his committed troops win the attempts count 14/11, despite seeing only 34 percent of the ball. A sizable 22 fouls showcased a determination to halt attacking threats at source, vital with wingers Yahya Al-Ghassani and Harib Abdalla devastating at full pelt.

Consistency is now key for the Sky Blues — 2020/21’s eye-raising runners-up last won consecutive league games in March.

More unavoidable checking of momentum

And now a juddering halt, after the briefest of restarts.

Just two matchweeks were sandwiched between the five-week cessation for World Cup 2022 and a month-long pause for January’s Gulf Cup.

Disruption which is heightened by the decision to take a full-strength squad to Iraq where The Whites will hunt for their first success in a decade.

World Cup entrants Saudi Arabia and Qatar, in contrast, have selected shadow squads. Their domestic leagues will play on throughout the month.

These are decisions both understandable and beyond the remit of the UAE Pro League.

Yet the unavoidable by-product is another loss of momentum at a juncture of genuine optimism.

Packed stands across the division were sparked by a dynamic summer recruitment drive, effective outreach programs and impactful coverage.

It will be intriguing to see what the coming weeks deliver.

A successful Gulf Cup for the UAE would propel the season into its second half, while further market moves cannot be discounted.

Topics: football ADNOC Pro League UAE

