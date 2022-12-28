Who’s Who: Hussain Al-Salahi, KSA’s regional director for Koch Engineered Solutions

Hussain Al-Salahi is Saudi Arabia’s regional director for Koch Engineered Solutions. He is responsible for overseeing the company’s operations in the Kingdom and driving its strategic direction.
Al-Salahi is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of KES’s clients while also focusing on sustainability and social responsibility.
Under his leadership, KES has made significant investments in the region, including acquiring the industrial facility in Dammam Second Industrial City in 2021, representing a critical step in the company’s growth and expansion in the Middle East. It also serves as the region’s technology and manufacturing hub for KES.
Al-Salahi joined Koch through John Zink Hamworthy Combustion in 2006, taking on various roles and earning an MBA from the University of Hull. In 2010, he helped establish the company’s first regional offices in Dubai; in 2016, he played a crucial role in setting up KES offices in Alkhobar.
He is committed to expanding the company’s regional offerings, focusing on energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and digital and smart solutions.
Al-Salahi holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and has worked in a variety of fields, including engineering design, site work in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries, and project management.
He also has a strong background in the engineering and energy sectors.
His experience in project management and business development has helped him to expand Koch’s presence in the region and build a strong foundation for future growth.
Riyadh Season’s Souq Al-Zal offers nostalgia for elderly Saudis
Updated 20 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Souq Al-Zal, a traditional market in Riyadh, brings together the past and present of the Kingdom, giving the younger generation a chance to experience life in a different age, while elderly visitors can expect strong feelings of nostalgia.
Part of the third Riyadh Season, the zone gives a glimpse into the Kingdom’s rich heritage through folklore, traditional events, restaurants and cafes, in addition to showcasing unique vintage items.
The zone, which kicked off on Dec. 11, coincides with the start of winter. The market is full of fur and leather clothes, cloaks and embroidered headscarves.
One of the stores, Al-Mujahid Clothing, is a treasure trove of winter bishts, a traditional outwear garment worn by men.
The shop’s owner, Musaed bin Migrin Al-Mujahid, is carrying on his family’s legacy of making the best bishts in Riyadh.
Al-Mujahid, whose family has been in the bisht business for decades, told Arab News: “My father set up our shop in the other side of this large market for 25 years. Forty-five years ago, I moved to this newer side with my sons.”
The royal bishts are produced using Made in Saudi fabrics suitable for winter, fall, summer and spring.
Al-Mujahid also offers swords, especially for Ardah, a traditional dance. Regular swords are sold for SR50 ($14) while those made with gold and silver range from SR50,000 to SR200,000.
Visitors to the zone can also see rare valuables such as binoculars, cassette tapes, old newspapers, vintage accessories, pocket watches and sabha’s or praying beads.
In one stall at Souq Al-Zal, Rashid Abu Hamid has spent more than 60 years preserving the rarest Najdi collectibles, including 120-year-old coffee pots, trays, pottery, wood and old industrial tools.
He said that visitors prefer to buy old coffee pots, especially those that still maintain their luster no matter how old they are.
Abu Hamid, who used to be an arts teacher, said that the market is popular with the elderly because it “touches their hearts” and “shows them the world in which they grew up.”
He added that the importance of Souq Al-Zal lies in educating visitors and introducing them to the Kingdom’s heritage so that they can preserve it.
Souq Al-Zal will receive visitors until Jan. 3 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saudi fund participates in Senegal road project inauguration
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
SPA
DAKAR: On behalf of the Saudi Fund for Development, and under the patronage of the Senegalese President Macky Sall and the participation of Saudi Ambassador to Senegal Saad bin Abdullah Al-Nafaie, President Sall inaugurated the rehabilitation project of Tambacounda-Guederi road in Senegal.
The project, financed by the SFD through a soft loan of approximately $30 million, will rehabilitate a critical 80 km road and improve roadside services, including first aid and emergency care units for individuals who have sustained injuries from road traffic accidents as well as water wells to serve travelers and residents in and around the area.
Besides providing people and communities with increased access to vital and basic services, the development of the Tambacounda-Guederi road will improve road safety and reduce road accident fatalities.
In addition, the project is expected to contribute to Senegal’s long-term growth and prosperity. Given the road’s location, it will play a significant role in transforming the national economy and strengthening the infrastructure of the country’s transport sector.
The rehabilitation project will help cut transport costs and — most importantly —contribute to creating sustainable cities and communities to ultimately achieve the development goals.
Sall praised the Saudi government for its unwavering dedication to launching impactful development projects and programs in Senegal since 1978. He highlighted the importance of Senegal’s long-running and fruitful partnership with the Kingdom, and stressed the impacts of the rehabilitation project in promoting development and prosperity in Senegal.
Al-Nafaie said: “Saudi Arabia will continue supporting projects and programs through SFD in Senegal. Not only will the current project further strengthen the ties between the Kingdom and Senegal, but it will also contribute to a prosperous future for Senegal and achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”
Since 1978, and under the directives of the Kingdom’s government, SFD helped launch 26 projects and programs, worth an estimated $447 million, in Senegal. In addition, SFD has successfully financed an additional four projects — through grants amounting to $19 million — in the West African country.
This support has been instrumental to the growth and development of Senegal’s wide-ranging sectors, preparing them for sustainable success.
Saudi comedy ‘Sattar’ hits the funny bone at premiere
Offers authentic music, culture, say producers
Set for Kingdom-wide release on Dec. 29
Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: The Saudi comedy “Sattar” received high praise at its exclusive premiere here earlier this month, and the producers are hopeful that it will be part of the ongoing love of local content by the Kingdom’s citizens.
The movie was made by Telfaz11’s new production house Al-Shimaisi Films for the premiere on Dec. 22 at Riyadh Boulevard City’s Muvi Cinema, and is set for release across the Kingdom on Dec. 29.
“People will relate to one thing: If you have a dream, you can reach it. But in the film, you can have a dream, and reach it, and laugh about it,” the film’s writer, producer and actor Ibrahim Alkhairallah told Arab News.
The story is about Saad, played by Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj, who dreams of becoming a wrestler while battling failures in his professional and love lives. His plans soon go south when an embarrassing video of him wrestling goes viral.
Feeling hopeless, he enlists the help of the eccentric Ali Hogeen, portrayed by actor Abdulaziz Alshehri, the self-proclaimed most-famous wrestling manager in the region. Hogeen introduces him to an underground wrestling network known as “The Pit,” and Pakistani coach Abdul Khaleq, portrayed by Alkhairallah, who has Saad join the largest freestyle wrestling tournament in the region.
“While the story centers on freestyle wrestling, it’s also about a Saudi man with a passion for it, facing struggles and challenges in pursuit of his dreams,” director Abdullah Alarak told Arab News.
The production company’s philosophy is to acclimate Saudi viewers through the community’s love for comedy, leading them to more sophisticated scripts in future film releases.
“Let’s give the audience what they want now and then give them what we want after. It’s a strategy. Let’s not shock them from the beginning,” Alkhairallah said.
The production team was keen to provide a memorable musical experience through an original soundtrack, including rap songs “Wala Shay” (Nothing) by Ahmed Saddam, and “Lazem Fouz” (Need to Win) by Sudanese rapper Dafencii.
A prominent moment in the movie is Saad’s entrance into the ring with a Sheilat track titled “Sattar.” Sheilat is genre of music influenced by Saudi oral poetry performances, and now also characterized by auto-tuned vocals.
The team of writers found that there was a strong relationship between the genre and the popular wrestling clips found on YouTube during their pre-production and research phase.
Authenticity was key for the production team. Alkhairallah led a writing workshop to ensure that all the film’s details, including common office chatter, set locations, wardrobe, and character interactions was true to Saudi culture.
The film’s stakeholders collaborated with the Saudi Pro Wrestling society alongside the first Saudi wrestler, Naif Al-Mutairi, to choreograph fight scenes.
Professional athlete and influencer Abdullah Abo Rabiah also made it on screen as wrestler Mr. Olympia.
The film’s star Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj, in the role of Saad/Sattar, lost 15 kg during an intense wrestling boot camp four months prior to filming in preparation for the role.
Al-Hajjaj and Alkhairallah were coached by Al-Mutairi on the performance aspect of entering a ring, hyping up the crowd, and initiating a fight sequence.
“There were so many exciting moments during the shoot but I’m happy that I could learn wrestling. That’s the beauty of the acting industry, that you learn new stuff in every role, so I’m really happy about that,” Al-Hajjaj told Arab News.
The cast hopes to bring joy to viewers through a traditional action-packed, musically-driven comedy that caters to Saudi viewers across the country.
“This movie is really important in the context of the Saudi film industry because it’s a local commercial film and one of our beginner initiatives, and we won’t stop at that. There’ll be many films to come.”
“We are a society that loves comedy. We love to laugh and joke around, and that’s our goal with this,” said Alshehri, who plays Hogeen.
Saudi Health Ministry, Alphaiota sign deal in data, AI
Updated 24 min 29 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health, represented by Seha Virtual Hospital and the Innovation Empowerment Center, on Wednesday signed a joint cooperation agreement with information technology company Alphaiota to develop work in artificial intelligence and data analysis.
Deputy CEO of Seha Khaled bin Hussein Al-Qamash and Alphaiota CEO Thamir bin Saleh Al-Ballaa signed the agreement.
Seha Virtual Hospital and the Innovation Empowerment Center recently launched a safe environment platform for health innovations that will encourage individual and corporate innovators to provide solutions in digital health and AI.
The platform will offer innovators an experimental environment in partnership with relevant sectors.
Seha Virtual Hospital was launched in February this year as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to digitize its healthcare sector, which forms part of the nation’s Vision 2030 program.
Connected to 152 hospitals and covering more than 34 subspecialties throughout Saudi Arabia, Seha Virtual Hospital claims to be the largest of its kind in the world and the first in the Middle East and North Africa region.
Patients no longer need to travel to different parts of the Kingdom to be seen by specialized physicians, and are not limited to regular clinic hours.
Native Arabic speakers seek to spread language globally
Updated 29 min 58 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: World Arabic Language Day has been observed every year on Dec. 18 since 2012, when UNESCO dedicated this date to celebrate the language.
UN language days aim to promote and celebrate multilingualism, cultural diversity and the equality of all languages.
Arab News spoke with Arab academics and media specialists who highlight the importance of language.
Saudi TV anchor Dr. Lafi Al-Rashidi said: “There is no doubt that the Arabic language is of great importance to every media specialist, as they must be conversant with it through their work in visual, print and audio.
“There is a difference between speaking and writing Arabic, depending on the type of program,” said Al-Rashidi, who holds a Ph.D. in radio and television.
“In all cases, the presenter must have a good knowledge of Arabic so that there are no serious mistakes.”
Al-Rashidi, who is also a candidate for a Ph.D. in media, said: “Writing for social media networks may not be in standard Arabic, but the writer must be familiar with the language in order not to make major errors because they are watched by a large audience who may not know the writer’s local dialect and language.”
Ahmed Al-Ghayama, a consultant in the Arabic language, explained the importance of developing language apps: “There are applications that have appeared recently, but they still revolve around tracking only spelling and grammatical errors. While these are important, we need to create new and pioneering language models that go beyond that.”
Hajar Al-Shammari, a student in her penultimate term at the Arabic language department at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, spoke about her interest in Arabic, her mother tongue.
“I must delve deeper into understanding it and understanding its grammar in order to spread it to non-native speakers. It is also the language of the Holy Qur’an, so we must read it correctly. I consider this one of the most important disciplines that Arabic speakers should master.”
One of Al-Shammari’s goals is to spread the Arabic language throughout the world. On the occasion of World Arabic Language Day, Al-Shammari volunteered with her colleagues to introduce the language to others in Riyadh and at the Association of the Blind for the same purpose.
“The plentiful vocabulary of the Arabic language contributes to its diversity and richness,” she said.