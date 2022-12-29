You are here

  • Home
  • US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq
US Army troops clear rolls of razor wire from the main entrance to Fallujah, Iraq on April 30, 2004. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pe6mb

Updated 27 sec ago
AP

US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The Navy’s next amphibious assault ship will be named after the city of Fallujah, which saw some of the bloodiest battles in the Iraq war when US Marines fought Al-Qaeda extremists in deadly house-to-house combat.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said the USS Fallujah will commemorate what have become known as the “First and Second Battles of Fallujah,” following the tradition of naming the assault ships after Marine Corps battles or other early sailing ships and aircraft carriers.

“It is an honor to memorialize the Marines, soldiers, and coalition partners that fought valiantly and those that sacrificed their lives during both battles of Fallujah,” Del Toro said in a statement Tuesday.

Located about 45 miles (65 kilometers) from Baghdad, the city became the base for an anti-government Sunni insurgency after the US-led invasion in 2003 toppled Saddam Hussein. Al-Qaeda militants, who rose up against the Shiite-dominated government in Baghdad, fought two bloody battles with US troops in Fallujah in 2004 that killed more than 100 Americans and wounded more than 1,000.

The first battle of Fallujah was triggered by increasing violence in the city including the deaths of five US soldiers hit by a roadside bomb, and four security contractors working for Blackwater USA. The contractors were killed and their bodies set on fire. Two of the corpses were hung from a bridge, and photos of the carnage were distributed to media.

In response, Marines battled for days to get control of the city, and in a turning point, a Marine vehicle was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired from a mosque, wounding five Marines. US forces converged on the mosque and eventually fired a Hellfire missile at the base of its minaret, and an F-16 fighter jet dropped a 500-pound bomb, killing dozens and fueling anti-American sentiment. Within a month, however, US forces withdrew from Fallujah and turned control over to local Iraqi security forces.

The second battle came in November 2004, and was a massive air and ground offensive by US forces, along with British and Iraqi troops, to take control of the city. Dozens of Americans and hundreds of militants were killed and large sections of the city were damaged and destroyed.

An Iraqi journalist in the city at the time said, “People are afraid of even looking out the window because of snipers. The Americans are shooting anything that moves.”

Gen. Richard Myers, who is now retired but was chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff during that time, said that “hundreds and hundreds of insurgents” had been killed and captured. He said the Fallujah offensive was “very, very successful” but wouldn’t finish the insurgency.

“If anybody thinks that Fallujah is going to be the end of the insurgency in Iraq, that was never the objective, never our intention, and even never our hope,” he said.

A decade later, the city once again became a deadly hotbed of insurgency as the Daesh group swept control, starting its dramatic blitz across Iraq. It took nearly two years, and the entry of US forces back into the country to rebuild the Iraqi military, to retake the city in a crucial step toward ousting Daesh militants from major Iraq cities.

In addition to announcing the ship’s name, Del Toro said the sponsor for the future USS Fallujah will be Donna Berger, who is the wife of Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger.

Topics: US navy

Related

Baghdad clears streets flooded after heavy rains hit Iraq video
Middle-East
Baghdad clears streets flooded after heavy rains hit Iraq
Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq
Offbeat
Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq

Tunisian prosecutors move to try 13 judges on ‘terror’ charges

Tunisian prosecutors move to try 13 judges on ‘terror’ charges
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Tunisian prosecutors move to try 13 judges on ‘terror’ charges

Tunisian prosecutors move to try 13 judges on ‘terror’ charges
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian prosecutors asked the top judicial body to strip 13 judges of immunity so they can be tried on terror charges, their lawyer said Wednesday, describing the case as “purely political.”

The move comes nearly seven months after President Kais Saied sacked 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and blocking enquiries into two left-wing political figures in 2013, among other purported transgressions.

Defense lawyer Ayachi Hammami said the 13 were among 49 judges reinstated in August.

But the Justice Ministry has been investigating his 13 clients for “terrorist crimes mentioned in security reports,” he added. 

“This case is purely political,” Hammami said.

The accused judges are to appear before the Supreme Judicial Council on January 24, he said.

Saied staged a dramatic power grab in July 2021, sacking the government, suspending parliament and rocking the foundations of the only democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Tunisia to raise new taxes to close budget deficit
Business & Economy
Tunisia to raise new taxes to close budget deficit
Tunisia rights group slams ‘inhumane’ move to deport migrants
Middle-East
Tunisia rights group slams ‘inhumane’ move to deport migrants

Smugglers blamed as Lebanon bans cancer drug

Smugglers blamed as Lebanon bans cancer drug
Updated 28 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Smugglers blamed as Lebanon bans cancer drug

Smugglers blamed as Lebanon bans cancer drug
  • Weak borders an ‘open door’ to trade in illicit medicines, MPs warn
Updated 28 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A drug used to treat cancer patients has been banned from sale in Lebanon following a World Health Organization alert on a contaminated batch of the product, which officials believe was smuggled into the country.

The WHO on Tuesday cited adverse effects in pediatric patients receiving the drug, and said that its product alert referred to a batch of substandard Methothrex (methotrexate), which had been identified in Yemen and Lebanon.

The drug, an immunosuppressant used to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, is on the WHO model list of essential medicines.

“It is important to detect and remove this contaminated product from circulation to prevent harm to patients,” the WHO alert said.

The statement also called for “increased surveillance and diligence within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by this product.”

Lebanon’s health ministry on Wednesday issued an order banning the drug and took steps to stop its circulation in the country.

However, the ministry said that the drug was not registered in Lebanon and had been brought into the country by illegal means.

Lebanon’s failing economy and currency crisis are fueling a market for smuggled drugs and medicines, which authorities fear is a growing threat to public health.

The health ministry warned patients against buying drugs from unknown sources, and said that people should consult a list of registered medicines published on its website in order to ensure their safety and avoid the risk of using contaminated products.

Joe Salloum, head of the Lebanese Pharmacists Syndicate, said the latest batch of contaminated drugs were most likely smuggled into the country.

He described smuggling operations as “the deliberate killing of patients.”

Salloum said that smuggled drugs that are not registered with the health ministry are now circulating widely in the country.

“These drugs do not meet international standards and those allowing this to happen are deliberately killing patients. This is why we must speed up securing safe medicines for patients, and draw up a plan to directly support the patient to be able to buy the right medicines,” he said.

Bilal Abdullah, head of the parliamentary health committee, told Arab News: “The borders and ports lack controls. Dozens of medicines that enter are either expired or contaminated, and they are detected only when patients with serious side-effects are rushed to hospital.”

Referring to the product banned by Lebanese health authorities, Abdullah said: “There is a chain that begins with the smuggler, the distributor and the pharmacist who prescribes the drug as an alternative to a drug that contains the same medicinal substance.”

He said that organized crime gangs are involved in smuggling medicines. “These people have nothing to do with religions, politics or sects. All they care about is taking advantage of crises to accumulate illegal profits.”

Abdullah called for security and oversight agencies at all borders and ports to tighten procedures as a first step to countering the problem.

Fellow health committee member Fadi Alama told Arab News that the market for pharmaceuticals in Lebanon is difficult to control despite measures taken by the health ministry.

“The problem must be addressed as soon as possible, and the health ministry has a good monitoring system that can be used to withdraw these drugs from the market,” he said.
 

Topics: Lebanon cancer

Related

Lebanon ‘running out of medicine,’ pharmacists’ chief warns
Middle-East
Lebanon ‘running out of medicine,’ pharmacists’ chief warns
Special A tale of two Christmases in crisis-stricken Lebanon
Middle-East
A tale of two Christmases in crisis-stricken Lebanon

Israeli minister sees possible attack on Iran ‘in two or three years’

Israeli minister sees possible attack on Iran ‘in two or three years’
Updated 28 December 2022
Reuters

Israeli minister sees possible attack on Iran ‘in two or three years’

Israeli minister sees possible attack on Iran ‘in two or three years’
  • Experts say Iran could potentially raise the fissile purity of its uranium to weapons-grade in short order
  • But building a deliverable warhead would take it years, they say
Updated 28 December 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years, its defense minister said on Wednesday, in unusually explicit comments about a possible timeline.
With international efforts to renew a 2015 nuclear deal having stalled, the Iranians have ramped up uranium enrichment, a process with civilian uses that can also eventually yield fuel for nuclear bombs — though they deny having any such design.
Experts say Iran could potentially raise the fissile purity of its uranium to weapons-grade in short order. But building a deliverable warhead would take it years, they say — an estimate echoed by an Israeli military intelligence general this month.
“In two or three years, you may be traversing the skies eastward and taking part in an attack on nuclear sites in Iran,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz told graduating air force cadets in a speech.
For more than a decade, Israel has issued veiled threats to attack its arch-enemy’s nuclear facilities if it deems world powers’ diplomacy with Tehran a dead end. However, some experts doubt Israel has the military clout to deliver lasting damage to Iranian targets that are distant, dispersed and well-defended.
The Israeli military intelligence forecast for 2023 is that Iran “will continue on its current path of slow progress” in the nuclear realm, according to Israel Hayom newspaper on Sunday.
“Iran will only change its policies if extreme sanctions are imposed on it; then it could decide to accelerate enrichment to military grade,” said the report, which a military spokesperson confirmed as citing genuine intelligence assessments.
Under an ambiguity policy designed to deter surrounding foes while avoiding provocations that can spur arms races, Israel neither confirms nor denies having nuclear weaponry. Scholars believe it does, having acquired the first bomb in late 1966.
Unlike Iran, Israel is not a signatory to the voluntary Non-Proliferation Treaty of 1970, which offers access to civilian nuclear technologies in exchange for the forswearing of nuclear weaponry.

Topics: Iran Israel nuclear weapons

Related

Israeli vow to annex West Bank
Middle-East
Israeli vow to annex West Bank
Britain urges Iran to stop ‘unfairly detaining’ dual nationals
Middle-East
Britain urges Iran to stop ‘unfairly detaining’ dual nationals

Iranian chess player appears at Kazakhstan tournament without hijab for second day

Iranian chess player appears at Kazakhstan tournament without hijab for second day
Updated 28 December 2022
Reuters

Iranian chess player appears at Kazakhstan tournament without hijab for second day

Iranian chess player appears at Kazakhstan tournament without hijab for second day
  • Laws enforcing mandatory hijab wearing have become a flashpoint during the protests
  • Khadem is ranked 804 in the world, according to the International Chess Federation website
Updated 28 December 2022
Reuters

ALMATY: An Iranian chess player on Wednesday took part in an international tournament in Kazakhstan without a hijab for the second day running, according to a Reuters journalist present.
A Reuters witness at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, saw Sara Khadem competing without a headscarf, a violation of Iran’s laws governing female dress code.
Iran has been swept by demonstrations against the country’s clerical leadership since mid-September, when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police who detained her for “inappropriate attire.”
Laws enforcing mandatory hijab wearing have become a flashpoint during the protests, with a string of sportswomen competing overseas appearing without their headscarves in public.
Khadem, born in 1997 and also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, is ranked 804 in the world, according to the International Chess Federation website. The website for the Dec. 25-30 event listed her as a participant in both the Rapid and Blitz competitions.
Iranian news outlets Khabarvarzeshi and Etemad in reports on Monday said that Khadem had competed at the championship in Almaty without a hijab.
Later on Wednesday, a local federation official said Khadem was not representing the Islamic republic.
“This chess player participated freely and at her own expense” in the tournament, Hassan Tamini, head of Iran’s chess federation, was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.
“Khademalsharieh did not participate in these competitions through the federation, but went independently and did this action,” he added.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Related

Nations push Iran to atone for shooting down of civilian airliner
Middle-East
Nations push Iran to atone for shooting down of civilian airliner
Labour tells UK government to impose fresh sanctions on Iran
Middle-East
Labour tells UK government to impose fresh sanctions on Iran

Nursing home for struggling elderly Egyptian actors opened by Actors’ Syndicate

Nursing home for struggling elderly Egyptian actors opened by Actors’ Syndicate
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

Nursing home for struggling elderly Egyptian actors opened by Actors’ Syndicate

Nursing home for struggling elderly Egyptian actors opened by Actors’ Syndicate
  • Many destitute, homeless, in poor health
  • Help of Egypt’s president, Sharjah ruler lauded
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: The Actors’ Syndicate in Egypt has opened a special nursing home for the nation’s elderly actors who have fallen on hard times.

Soft Power Home was recently opened in the Sixth of October region, close to the pyramids of Giza. Some of the former stars had lost their sight, were homeless and had no pension or source of income.

Ashraf Zaki, head of the Actor’s Syndicate, said in exclusive statement to Arab News: “First of all, I want to thank Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for agreeing to transfer the land on which the house was built from usufruct to ownership, which gives the house more security and greater support.

“For the project, I also extend special thanks to the Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Sultan Al-Qasimi, for funding the project, especially since he considers Egypt his second country.”

Zaki added: “The project was a dream 11 years ago, specifically with the rise of artists who had fallen out of the limelight needing shelter … there were tragic images of some actors on the streets.”

“Over the past years, we have been surprised by this recurring scene, and we have been moving individually, asking for donations to save artist after artist, but we thought that the matter should be institutional, so we contacted the Egyptian Ministry of Solidarity to provide a place for us to build a home for the elderly, and financing.

“And we were surprised by (the) quick response from Sheikh Sultan Al-Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, and he donated the full amount required to build the house,” Zaki said.

“The house is located in the 6th of October City in a very healthy area, and it consists of three floors … about 60 beds, and it also includes a swimming pool and a gymnasium,” Zaki said.

“The name was suggested by the scriptwriter Amr Mahmoud Yassin, the son of the late great artist Mahmoud Yassin. We also named one of the halls of the house after the late artist Hisham Selim, for his efforts in the project, but he died before it was completed and (could celebrate) with us,” he added.

The opening of the home saw artists Ashraf Abdel Ghafour and Muhammad Abu Dawoud honored. Among the actors present were Ghafour, Sabreen, Bushra, Abeer Sabry, Anoushka, Rania Farid Shawqi, Sami Maghawry, Amr Mahmoud Yassin, Ehab Fahmy, Hanan Shawky, Afaf Donia Abdel Aziz, Safaa Al-Toukhi, Sabri Fawaz, Salwa Muhammad Ali, Ashraf Fahmy and Ahmed Salama.

Soft Power Home has been adorned with the photographs of several stars including Abdel Halim Hafez, Nadia Lotfy, Yahya Shaheen, Ali Al-Kassar, Mary Mounib, Omar Sharif, Sana Jamil, Abdel Moneim Madbouly, Saeed Abdel Al-Ghani and Mahmoud Al-Meligy.

The artist Ashraf Abdel Ghafour said during the opening: “My tongue is unable to express its joy at the completion of this (home) … I and the artist Samiha Ayoub went to present the project to Sheikh Sultan Al-Qasimi and he agreed without hesitation to finance the project, and for that I thank him very much.”

Artist Salah Abdullah praised the opening of the nursing home saying it was “a wonderful syndicate event … Thank you to our brother and friend, our captain, Ashraf Zaki, and thanks are due to the former captain, the great artist Ashraf Abdul Ghafoor and to all of the current board of directors for their great efforts to accomplish this great project,” he said in a Facebook post.
 

Topics: Egypt

Latest updates

US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq
US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq
Tunisian prosecutors move to try 13 judges on ‘terror’ charges
Tunisian prosecutors move to try 13 judges on ‘terror’ charges
What a difference a year can make in cricket
What a difference a year can make in cricket
Who’s Who: Hussain Al-Salahi, regional director for Koch Engineered Solutions
Who’s Who: Hussain Al-Salahi, regional director for Koch Engineered Solutions
Riyadh Season’s Souq Al-Zal offers nostalgia for elderly Saudis
Riyadh Season’s Souq Al-Zal offers nostalgia for elderly Saudis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.