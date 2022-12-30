You are here

When Pele conquered America with the New York Cosmos

When Pele conquered America with the New York Cosmos
Pele laughs with photographers as he looks out on city on top of Empire State Building during an event to celebrate the start of the New York Cosmos season, in New York. (Reuters)
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

When Pele conquered America with the New York Cosmos

When Pele conquered America with the New York Cosmos
  • Some 300 reporters crammed into New York’s plush 21 Club for a press conference unveiling Pele, where he declared: “You can tell the word that soccer has finally arrived in the USA.”
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Pele was 34 and semi-retired when the New York Cosmos fended off interest from Juventus and Real Madrid to lure the world’s greatest player to the footballing backwater that was America in 1975.

“If you go there all you can do is win a championship. You come here, you win a country,” Englishman Clive Toye, then the Cosmos’ general manager, recalls telling the three-time World Cup winner.

And capture a nation Pele did. In just over two years, he transformed “soccer” in the United States from a sport barely anyone cared about to one attracting sell-out crowds of 80,000.

He won a North American Soccer League championship, launching an era of dominance for the Cosmos, and opened the door for a host of other stars, including Johan Cruyff and George Best, to play stateside.




Brazilian soccer star Pele, and New York Cosmos coach Julio Mazzei, embrace at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., April 16, 1982. Mazzei helped persuaded Pele to play in the US and coached the Cosmos to a North American Soccer League title in 1982.  (File/AP)

The Cosmos were a motley crew of part-timers and journeymen pros playing in front of just a few hundred fans when flamboyant owner Steve Ross, boss of cinema giant Warner, and Toye decided they needed a marquee signing to spur interest in their team and the flagging NASL.

The pursuit of Pele took Toye around the world, including to Jamaica, Brussels and Rome, with the Englishman recalling that the Brazilian required an “enormous amount of persuading.”

“At first he asked what the hell I was talking about,” Toye, now 89, told AFP in September 2021, recalling his “win a country” pitch.

“But finally, finally, finally we got him to understand fully what that meant and what he could do. It was an incredible chase, but it was worth it.”

Pele, suffering some financial difficulties back home, signed a three-year deal worth around $4.5 million, although senior Cosmos executives have all cited different figures.

Brazil’s president Ernesto Geisel tried to block the signing and the Cosmos used their connections to get then-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a keen football fan, to intervene to ensure the move.

Some 300 reporters crammed into New York’s plush 21 Club for a press conference unveiling Pele, where he declared: “You can tell the word that soccer has finally arrived in the USA.”

“It was a mob scene,” remembers Toye. “The place was absolutely jam-packed. You could hardly move. It was just utter, overwhelming chaos.”

Days later, on June 15, 1975, Pele made his Cosmos debut against Dallas Tornado at the dilapidated Downing Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York’s East River.

Broken bottles lay strewn on the pitch following a city-organized function the night before, said Toye, who remembers Cosmos coach Gordon Bradley brushing garbage off the stadium’s seats before the match.

Large areas of the pitch were bereft of grass and the groundsman decided to spray paint the pitch green for the benefit of the CBS television cameras broadcasting the game.

Pele scored a powerful header to snatch a 2-2 draw in front of a 22,500-capacity crowd, with thousands of others reportedly turned away at the gates.

But he left the pitch perturbed.

“Pele came in and had this strange green stuff on his legs and he thought he’d caught some bloody disease! We had to explain to him it was paint,” said Toye.

The Cosmos began setting attendance records at grounds across the United States as tens of thousands of people flocked to see Pele.

“Getting him through a crowd of people onto the team bus to get to the airport on time was a nightmare,” recalled Toye. “We used to tell him the bus was leaving half an hour earlier.”

Pele and his teammates also became a fixture of New York nightlife, partying with celebrities like Mick Jagger and Liza Minnelli at Studio 54, as detailed in the 2006 documentary “Once in a Lifetime: The Extraordinary Story of the New York Cosmos.”

Pele scored 64 goals in 106 games for the Cosmos, winning the NASL championship in his third and final season in 1977, by which point Franz Beckenbauer and Carlos Alberto had joined the team.

He played his last game in a friendly with his long-time Brazilian club Santos on October 1, 1977, in front of a capacity crowd at Giants Stadium in New Jersey, where the Cosmos had moved to the previous year.

Pele scored a free kick in the first half for the Cosmos before playing the second half for Santos. He broke into tears as he led 75,000 spectators in chants of “love, love, love!,” the New York Times reported.

The Cosmos won three more championships before dissolving under financial pressures in 1984. The NASL collapsed a year later.

Americans now play for top European clubs and that is Pele’s legacy, says Toye.

After Pele, “there wasn’t anybody in the whole country who didn’t know what soccer was. Lots and lots of kids started to play. Pele made our game important.”

Topics: Pele

Pele, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ dies aged 82

Pele, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ dies aged 82
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

Pele, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ dies aged 82

Pele, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ dies aged 82
  • Pele had been undergoing chemotherapy since he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021
  • In a glorious 21-year career he scored between 1,281 and 1,283 goals, depending on how matches are counted
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

SAO PAULO: Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died on Thursday at the age of 82.
Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele was undergoing treatment, said he died at 3:27 p.m. “due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition.”
The death of the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player was confirmed on his Instagram account.
“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today,” it read, adding he had “enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.”
Tributes poured in from across the worlds of sport, politics and popular culture for a figure who epitomized Brazil’s dominance of the beautiful game.
The government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who leaves office on Sunday, declared three days of mourning, and said in a statement that Pele was “a great citizen and patriot, raising the name of Brazil wherever he went.”
Bolsonaro’s successor, President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, wrote on Twitter that “few Brazilians carried the name of our country as far as he did.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said Pele’s legacy would live forever. “The game. The king. Eternity,” Macron tweeted.
Pele had been undergoing chemotherapy since he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021.
He also had difficulty walking unaided since an unsuccessful hip operation in 2012. In February 2020, on the eve of the coronavirus pandemic, his son Edinho said Pele’s ailing physical state had left him depressed.
On Monday, a 24-hour wake will be held for Pele in the center of the field at the stadium of Santos, his hometown club where he started playing as a teenager and quickly rose to fame.
The next day, a parade carrying his coffin will pass through the streets of Santos, passing the neighborhood where his 100-year-old mother lives, and ending at the Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis cemetery, where he will be buried in a private ceremony.
Pele, whose given name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, joined Santos in 1956 and turned the small coastal club into one of the most famous names in football.
In addition to a host of regional and national titles, Pele won two Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League, and two Intercontinental Cups, the annual tournament held between the best teams in Europe and South America.
He took home three World Cup winner’s medals, the first time as a 17-year-old in Sweden in 1958, the second in Chile four years later — even though he missed most of the tournament through injury — and the third in Mexico in 1970, when he led what is considered to be one of the greatest sides ever to play the game.
He retired from Santos in 1974 but a year later made a surprise comeback by signing a lucrative deal to join the New York Cosmos in the then nascent North American Soccer League.
In a glorious 21-year career he scored between 1,281 and 1,283 goals, depending on how matches are counted.
Pele, though, transcended soccer, like no player before or since, and he became one of the first global icons of the 20th century.
With his winning smile and an aw-shucks humility that charmed legions of fans, he was better known than many Hollywood stars, popes or presidents – many if not most of whom he met during a six-decade-long career as player and corporate pitchman.
“I am sad, but I am also proud to be Brazilian, to be from Pele’s country, a guy who was a great athlete,” said Ciro Campos, a 49-year-old biologist in Rio de Janeiro. “And also off the field, he was a cool person, not an arrogant athlete.”
Pele credited his one-of-a-kind mix of talent, creative genius and technical skill to a youth spent playing pick-up games in small-town Brazil, often using grapefruit or wadded-up rags because his family could not afford a real ball.
Pele was named “Athlete of the Century” by the International Olympic Committee, co-“Football Player of the Century” by world soccer body FIFA, and a “national treasure” by Brazil’s government.
His celebrity was often overwhelming. Grown adults broke down crying in his presence with regularity. As a player, souvenir-seeking fans often rushed the field following games and tore off his shorts, socks and even underwear.
His house in Brazil was less than a mile from a beach, but he didn’t go there for some two decades because of fear of crowds.
Yet even in unguarded moments among friends, he rarely complained. He believed that his talent was a divine gift, and he spoke movingly about how soccer allowed him to travel the world, bring cheer to cancer patients and survivors of wars and famine, and provide for a family that, growing up, often did not know the source of their next meal.
“God gave me this ability for one reason: To make people happy,” he said during a 2013 interview with Reuters. “No matter what I did, I tried not to forget that.”
Brazil’s CBF soccer federation said “Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time ... The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil.”
Kylian Mbappé, the French star many view as the current best soccer player in the world, also offered his condolences.
“The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten,” he wrote on Twitter. “RIP KING.”

Topics: football soccer Brazil Pele

Polo returns bigger and better in AlUla this January

Polo returns bigger and better in AlUla this January
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

Polo returns bigger and better in AlUla this January

Polo returns bigger and better in AlUla this January
  • Eight teams to compete featuring some of the world’s top players
  • Tournament is the first and only polo event played in a desert
Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

ALULA: The Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, the world’s only modern polo tournament to be staged in a desert, will return to AlUla from Jan. 26 – 28, 2023 in partnership with Polo Club Saint-Tropez — Haras de Gassin.

Tickets are now on sale for the third edition of the event taking place across three days of world class polo action. This year will see the event grow with eight teams now confirmed, led by some of the greatest players in polo history.

The tournament is played out in a purpose-built desert arena set amongst the extraordinary landscapes of the Equestrian Village — close to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra.

The eight competing teams will be led by an expert player from global polo icons, with the world famous La Dolfina Polo Team players back again joined by Facundo Pieres and Gonzalito Pieres and other professional players, while invited patrons and players drawn from both Saudi Arabia and the global polo community will make up the sides.

The tournament is organized in collaboration between the Royal Commission for AlUla, the Saudi Polo Federation, Richard Mille — the title sponsor and tournament timekeeper — along with

La Dolfina Polo Team and, for the first time, Polo Club Saint-Tropez — Haras de Gassin.

The collaborations reflect the commitment of RCU to establishing long-term partnerships to develop the equestrian industry in Saudi Arabia, and make the historic site of AlUla the premier destination for horse enthusiasts from around the world.

The one-of-a-kind tournament will guarantee guests first-class hospitality and unmatched beauty for a unique experience — perfect for polo, nature, lifestyle and fashion enthusiast alike, with more details to follow on exclusive events running alongside the tournament.

Topics: polo

Nets edge Hawks to push NBA winning streak to 10 games

Nets edge Hawks to push NBA winning streak to 10 games
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

Nets edge Hawks to push NBA winning streak to 10 games

Nets edge Hawks to push NBA winning streak to 10 games
  • Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo spoiled LeBron James’s latest return to Miami, leading the hosts to a 112-98 victory over James and the Lakers
Updated 29 December 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Brooklyn Nets pushed their NBA winning streak to 10 games in dramatic style on Wednesday, rallying in the second half then hanging on to edge the Hawks 108-107 in Atlanta.

Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and Kevin Durant added 26 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists for the Nets — whose winning streak is their longest since the 2005-06 season and the longest in the league this season.

The game was just one of the close ones around the league on Wednesday, with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 and the Chicago Bulls downing the Milwaukee Bucks 119-113 in overtime.

In Atlanta, the absence of Hawks leading scorer Trae Young as well as Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter didn’t stop the hosts from taking a 63-56 lead after a first half in which Atlanta made just one turnover to Brooklyn’s eight.

But the Nets clawed their way back in the third and Irving scored eight straight points with a layup and two three-pointers to push the Nets’ lead to 93-82 early in the fourth.

He then fed Yuta Watanabe for a floater that gave the Nets a 13-point lead with 8:40 remaining.

The Hawks, led by Dejounte Murray’s 24 points, responded and knotted the score at 104-104 with 1:48 to go.

Durant made a pair of baskets sandwiched around one for Atlanta’s John Collins and the Nets escaped with the win.

“Sounds pretty good,” Durant said of the 10-game streak, noting the struggles the Nets have endured for a couple of years — including this season’s slow start, the sacking of coach Steve Nash and the anti-Semitism row that engulfed Irving.

“It’s good to get some stability and win a few games along the way and have some fun,” he told an on-court television interviewer, noting the depleted Hawks played “faster and harder without their leader.

“I was glad we were able to play a four-quarter game and understand what we needed to do to get a win,” Durant said.

In New Orleans, Williamson returned after missing three games because of COVID concerns and scored a career-high 43 points to lead the Pelicans.

Williamson scored the Pelicans’ final 14 points and his free throw with four seconds remaining proved the game-winner in a fourth quarter that featured nine lead changes and was tied seven times.

Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell scored 27 points apiece for the Timberwolves, but Edwards missed a potential game winner as the clock ticked down.

In Chicago, DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Bulls, who withstood a 45-point, 22-rebound performance from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

DeRozan came up with a steal and fed Ayo Dosunmu for the game-tying dunk in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter.

After Nikola Vucevic’s three-pointer put the Bulls up 111-110 with 1:28 left in overtime DeRozan scored Chicago’s last eight points – six of them from the foul line.

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo spoiled LeBron James’s latest return to Miami, leading the hosts to a 112-98 victory over James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Butler, back after missing one game with a sprained ankle, scored 27 points with five rebounds, four assists and six steals.

Adebayo, sidelined for a game by non-Covid illness, had 23 points and 14 rebounds.

James, who led the Lakers with 27 points, said the discrepancy in shots attempted — Miami’s 92 to the Lakers’ 77 — was a direct result of the Lakers’ 26 turnovers.

“They had 31 points off our turnovers. They had 19 second-chance points off offensive rebounds, and that’s pretty much the game right there,” James said.

Things got heated in Detroit, where Orlando’s Moritz Wagner and the Pistons’ Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo were all ejected after a shoving match that had both benches worked up in the second quarter of the Pistons’ 121-101 victory over the Magic.

The Pistons were up by nine when the incident was sparked by Magic forward Wagner, who shoved Hayes off the court as he chased a loose ball down the sideline.

Diallo raced in and pushed Wagner from behind, then Hayes hit Wagner in the back of the head, sending him sprawling into the Pistons bench.

Topics: basketball NBA

Fritz, Keys give US 2-0 lead at mixed teams United Cup

Fritz, Keys give US 2-0 lead at mixed teams United Cup
Updated 29 December 2022
AP

Fritz, Keys give US 2-0 lead at mixed teams United Cup

Fritz, Keys give US 2-0 lead at mixed teams United Cup
  • The inaugural United Cup has teams from 18 countries competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney through to Jan. 4
Updated 29 December 2022
AP

SYDNEY: Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys have given the US a 2-0 lead over the Czech Republic at the new United Cup mixed teams tennis tournament on Thursday.

Fritz broke Jiri Lehecka’s serve in the ninth game of the second set and went on to beat the Czech player 6-3, 6-4. Keys followed that up with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Marie Bouzkova in the next Group C match at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Two singles matches — one men’s and one women’s — will be played over each of two days, with a mixed doubles to conclude the five-match encounter on the second day.

“In a team event, first match of the year, there are always some nerves coming out, so it is great to come out and get the team ahead,” Fritz said. “Hopefully loosen everyone else up. It is a tough position to play if behind, so it is really good for the team.”

Fritz saved both break points he faced in his first head-to-head meeting with the 21-year-old Lehecka.

”When I was down, I felt that I was coming up with big serves when I needed the free points,” Fritz said. “I don’t think from the ground I maybe played my best, but when I was down break point or 0-30, I was coming up with big serves.”

The US are the third-seeded team in the tournament and also features world No. 3 Jessica Pegula and men’s No. 19 Frances Tiafoe.

On Friday in singles against the Czechs, Pegula will take on two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Tiafoe plays Tomas Machac. Pegula and Fritz are scheduled to play mixed doubles for the US.

The inaugural United Cup has teams from 18 countries competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney through to Jan. 4. The three city champions and the next-best performing country from the group stage will meet at Ken Rosewall Arena from Jan. 6 to 8 to determine the overall winner.

Top-seeded Greece is led by world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 6-ranked woman Maria Sakkari. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz will lead second-seeded Poland.

Rafael Nadal will team with world No. 13 Paula Badosa for Spain, while Italy will have world No. 16 Matteo Berrettini and Martina Trevisan.

Each host city will feature two groups of three countries competing in a round-robin format.

Topics: tennis

