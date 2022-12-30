South Korea imposes restrictions on travelers from China over COVID-19 surge

You are here

China’s hospital have been overwhelmed by an explosion in cases after Beijing began unwinding hard-line controls that had torpedoed the economy and sparked nationwide protests. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

  Seoul is scaling back the number of flights from China
  A senior US health official this week said that Beijing has provided only limited information to global databases about the COVID-19 variants circulating in China
SEOUL: South Korea took steps on Friday to limit travelers from mainland China, imposing visa restrictions, testing requirements and limiting flights as Beijing grapples with a surge in COVID-19 infections.
Seoul’s decision comes after countries including Italy, Japan, India and the United States announced their own measures, which they say are a bid to avoid importing new coronavirus variants from China.
“Until the February next year, those entering (South Korea) from China will be required to undergo a Covid test before and after their arrivals,” Seoul’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday.
Travelers from China must provide a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours before boarding a plane to South Korea, or a negative antigen test within 24 hours before departure.
They will also be required to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their arrival, Han said.
Seoul is “inevitably strengthening some anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread of the virus in our country due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in China,” Han added.
China’s hospital have been overwhelmed by an explosion in cases after Beijing began unwinding hard-line controls that had torpedoed the economy and sparked nationwide protests.
A growing number of countries have imposed restrictions on visitors from China after Beijing’s decision to end mandatory quarantine on arrival prompted many to book travel plans.
Chinese citizens have been largely confined to their country since Beijing pulled up the drawbridge in March 2020.
South Korea will also restrict the issuing of short-term visas to Chinese nationals, excluding public officials, diplomats and those with crucial humanitarian and business purposes, until the end of January next year.
Seoul is scaling back the number of flights from China and all flights from the country will now have to land only at South Korea’s main Incheon International Airport, Han added.
South Korea’s southernmost Jeju Island, which has its own international airport and separate visa entry regime, was a popular tourist destination for Chinese arrivals before the pandemic.
A senior US health official this week said that Beijing has provided only limited information to global databases about the COVID-19 variants circulating in China, and its testing and reporting on new cases had diminished.

Updated 42 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

  A video conference between the two leaders, broadcasted on state television was held on Friday.
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023, in what would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing amid Russia’s flailing military campaign in Ukraine.

In introductory remarks from a video conference between the two leaders broadcast on state television, Putin said: “We are expecting you, dear Mr.Chairman, dear friend, we are expecting for you next spring on a state visit to Moscow.”

He said the visit would “demonstrate to the world the closeness of Russian-Chinese relations.”

Speaking for around eight minutes, Putin said Russia-China relations were growing in importance as a stabilizing factor, and that he aimed to deepen military cooperation between the two countries.

In a response that lasted around a quarter as long, Xi said China was ready to increase strategic cooperation with Russia against the backdrop of what he called a “difficult” situation in the world at large.

The relationship between Russia and China, which the two sides have hailed as a “no limits” partnership, has taken on great significance since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Though Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia, China has refrained from condemning Moscow’s military campaign, instead stressing the need for peace.

Russian energy exports to China have risen significantly since the outbreak of the conflict, with Russia now China’s single largest oil supplier.

However, Beijing has so far been careful not to provide the sort of direct material support that could provoke Western sanctions against China.

At a September summit in Uzbekistan, Putin acknowledged his Chinese counterpart’s “concerns” about the situation in Ukraine.

Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated

Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated
Updated 53 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated

Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated
  Countries such as Italy, South Korea, the United States, India and Japan have imposed mandatory testing for visitors from China
Updated 53 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: People traveling from China to Spain will be required to test negative for COVID-19 or prove they have been fully vaccinated against the disease, Spain’s top health official said on Friday.
Earlier this month, China began dismantling the world’s strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing in an abrupt change of policy.
“At a national level, we will implement airport controls requiring all passengers coming from China to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a full vaccination course,” Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters.
The new measure comes after the European Union’s Health Security Committee met on Thursday to discuss the bloc’s common strategy to mitigate the spread of the virus with the influx of visitors from China after the Asian country lifted most of its travel restrictions.
Darias added that Spain would coordinate at a high level with other member countries to adopt a common policy, while pushing for a revision of the current conditions that need to be met by travelers seeking to obtain the EU’s so-called Digital COVID Certificate.
Earlier, countries such as Italy, South Korea, the United States, India and Japan have imposed mandatory testing for visitors from China.
Chinese state media said on Friday the testing requirements imposed around the world in response to a surging wave of infections were “discriminatory.”

Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production

Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production

Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production
  At least 18 children died in Samarkand city after consuming Marion Biotech's Dok-1 Max syrup
  Production was suspended at the Marion Biotech unit in Noida, outside Delhi
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian maker of a cough syrup that was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan has halted production of all medicines after an inspection by the drug regulator, India’s health minister and the company said on Friday.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said investigations were continuing, and production was suspended at the Marion Biotech unit in Noida, outside Delhi, while a senior executive for the firm said they were awaiting reports following the inspection.
“All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at Noida unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing,” Mandaviya wrote on Twitter on Friday.
Hasan Harris, Marion Biotech’s legal head said, “We await the reports, the factory was inspected. We’ve halted production of all medicines.”
Neither Marion Biotech or the health ministry immediately responded to a request for comment on media reports that inspectors had found some deviation from rules on manufacturing at one of the firm’s production units.
On Thursday, Uzbek media reported a 19th victim, with the death of a one-year-old child. Uzbekistan’s health ministry had earlier said at least 18 children died in Samarkand city after consuming Marion Biotech’s Dok-1 Max syrup.
Uzbekistan’s health ministry had said the syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists.
India’s ministry of chemicals and fertilizers issued an order on Thursday, laying out specifications to regulate the sale of ethylene glycol from the end of March.
Uzbekistan has taken legal action against a representative of the company in the Central Asian country, and has ordered all pharmacies to withdraw the Dok-1 Max tablets and syrups.
Uzbek news website uzdaily.uz on Friday reported that sales of all Marion Biotech medicines were temporarily suspended in Uzbekistan, citing the country’s Pharmaceuticals Industry Development Agency.
India is known as the ‘pharmacy of the world’, and has doubled its pharmaceutical exports over the last decade, touching $24.5 billion in the last fiscal year.
The Uzbekistan case follows deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia that had been linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The company denied any wrongdoing, and Indian government inspectors found no contamination in test samples of cough syrups linked to deaths in Gambia and said they met government standards.

Russia launched 16 drones overnight: Ukrainian air force

Russia launched 16 drones overnight: Ukrainian air force
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

Russia launched 16 drones overnight: Ukrainian air force

Russia launched 16 drones overnight: Ukrainian air force
  Russia launched 16 "kamikaze" drones overnight
Updated 30 December 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Russia launched 16 “kamikaze” drones into Ukraine overnight, Kyiv’s military said on Friday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that all 16 drones, which it said were sent from the southeast and north, had been destroyed by air defenses.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel that seven drones had been aimed at the capital, and that five were destroyed within the city and two before reaching Kyiv.

An administrative building in the city was partially destroyed, according to Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, who also said there was no information about any casualties.

Russia has launched numerous waves of drone and missile strikes against Ukraine since mid-October, heavily damaging its energy infrastructure and forcing planned and emergency power outages.

Ukraine’s military said Russia had launched 69 air and sea-based cruise missiles on Thursday. While Ukraine air defenses shot down 54 of the missiles, but those that got through caused widespread devastation.

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases
Updated 30 December 2022
AP

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases
  Direct flights between China and Japan will be limited to four major Japanese airports for now
  China recently reversed its anti-virus controls that kept it in isolation for nearly three years
Updated 30 December 2022
AP

TOKYO: Japan on Friday started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there and as Japan faces rising case numbers and record-level deaths at home.
Japan reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, one day after reaching an earlier single-day record of 415 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.
The numbers are higher than the daily deaths at the peak of an earlier wave in August, when they exceeded 300. Experts say the reason for the latest increase is unclear but could be linked to deaths from the worsening of chronic illnesses among elderly patients.
Japan tightened its border measures on Friday, making the antigen test that was already conducted on entrants suspected of having COVID-19 mandatory for all people arriving from mainland China. Those who test positive will be quarantined for up to seven days at designated facilities and their samples will be used for genome analysis.
The measures began ahead of the New Year holidays marked by travel and parties. Direct flights between China and Japan will be limited to four major Japanese airports for now, government officials said.
Japan earlier this year stopped requiring COVID-19 tests for entrants who had at least three shots — part of the country’s careful easing of measures after virtually closing its borders to foreign tourists for about two years. This year’s holiday season is the first without virus restrictions other than recommendations for mask wearing and testing.
The country is now reporting about 200,000 known daily cases.
At a meeting earlier this week, experts cautioned that the rapid spread of influenza this winter also has the potential to add pressure to medical systems.
China recently reversed its anti-virus controls that kept the country in isolation for nearly three years and announced this week plans to reissue passports and visas for overseas trips. This could send many Chinese abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday in January, raising concerns about the possible spread of the virus.
India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan have also responded to the Chinese wave of infections by requiring virus tests for visitors from China. The United States said Wednesday it would require testing of all travelers from China beginning Jan. 5.
South Korea on Friday announced that it will also require travelers from China to show negative PCR test results within 48 hours or rapid antigen tests within 24 hours of their departures, beginning Jan. 5.

