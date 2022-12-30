You are here

Israeli press gives Netanyahu government critical reception

Israeli press expressed fear of changes to judicial powers. (AFP/File)
(AFP)

  • Yediot Aharonot warned that changes to Israel's justice system would take a toll on the state's democracy
  • Makor Rishon expects a “fight” between the Supreme Court and supporters of the new parliamentary powers
(AFP)

JERUSALEM: The Israeli press gave a tentative, if not cold, reception to Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government on Friday, fearing changes to judicial powers as the prime minister’s ongoing corruption trial proceeds.
After winning the November 1 election, and following weeks of negotiations with ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties, Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday, heading the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.
Of all the ministerial appointments announced, the one receiving the most attention on Friday was the justice portfolio handed to Yariv Levin, a close friend of Netanyahu.
Yediot Aharonot, the country’s top-selling Hebrew daily, said Levin’s appointment “should frighten most” those who fear “drastic change to Israel’s system of government.”
The mooted changes to the justice system “will completely transform Israel’s character as a democratic state,” it added.
“This is why Netanyahu made all the concessions to his partners... to put Yariv Levin in the justice ministry, the man for the job. Netanyahu talks about Iran, but his thoughts are about his trial,” the newspaper said.
Earlier this month, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara warned that the new government’s legislative program threatens to turn Israel into a “democracy in name, but not in essence.”
For the freesheet Israel Hayom, the country’s most-read title and generally supportive toward Netanyahu, Lavin’s appointment is “a clear signal that the prime minister wants to move forward with changes in the judicial system.”
Among the agreements signed between Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and its coalition partners are proposed laws authorizing businesses to refuse service to people on religious grounds, and also allowing gender segregation in public places.
In Israel, which does not have a constitution, the Supreme Court has the authority to repeal laws it considers discriminatory.
But some within the new government consider the judiciary has accumulated too much authority and seek to implement a “derogation clause,” allowing politicians to reinstate laws overturned by the courts.
Makor Rishon, a right-wing daily, sees a “fight” looming between the Supreme Court and supporters of these new parliamentary powers.
“Yariv Levin will not have 100 days of grace, barely 10,” it predicted.
“In a few days, he will have to... clarify his intentions and the government’s legislative program.”
In recent days, lawmakers hastily passed legislation watering down standards required to hold ministerial office — allowing people convicted of crimes, but not sentenced to prison, to serve as ministers.
The move paved the way for the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, Aryeh Deri, a long-time Netanyahu ally who was convicted of tax evasion earlier this year, to be appointed to cabinet.
The introduction of a derogation clause would allow lawmakers to maintain the controversial law even if the Supreme Court were to overturn it.
Analysts say such a clause would also allow lawmakers to uphold any annulment of the corruption charges against Netanyahu, should parliament vote to absolve the prime minister and the Supreme Court then rule against it.
For the left-wing Haaretz newspaper, Justice Minister Levin’s mandate is clear: “destroy the rule of law and its institutions, and with them, the entire system” by allowing parliament to “override” the judiciary.
“Fighting a government like this one, which is emptying democracy of all its values, isn’t sedition... it’s a duty incumbent on both the opposition and civil society. This is their great time of trial,” Haaretz said in an editorial.

Influencer Andrew Tate held in Romania for human trafficking

  • The accusation against the influencers include rape and forming a criminal group
  • Tate and his brother Tristan were detained for an initial 24 hours
BUCHAREST: Former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate appeared in a Romanian court Friday following his arrest for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group.
The move came just days after Tate had a heated Twitter exchange with Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg which Internet users speculated helped Romanian police to locate and arrest him.
Tate, who holds British and US nationality, and his brother Tristan were detained for an initial “24 hours,” a spokeswoman for a Romanian body fighting organized crime, Ramona Bolla, told AFP on Friday.
A court hearing in Bucharest to decide whether to put the four suspects — the Tate brothers and two Romanian citizens — in pre-trial detention for 30 days began at 2:00 p.m. (12:00 GMT).
Viral Twitter exchanges between Tate and Thunberg this week on subjects ranging from cars with “enormous emissions” to pizza boxes, fueled speculation on social media that the arrests followed Tate’s spats with the Swedish activist.
Internet users speculated that the brand of pizza featured in a video posted by Tate in his angry exchanges with Thunberg helped police confirm Tate’s presence in Romania.
Thunberg quipped on Twitter that “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”
“It’s not related,” spokeswoman Bolla told AFP.
“To determine whether a person is in the country or not, we use a whole range of means,” she added, stressing that “arrest warrants and searches” had already been in place.
Greta Thunberg’s spokesperson confirmed to AFP that her tweet this morning, which garnered about 1.6 million likes so far, was in fact a “joke,” adding that the Romanian authorities “have not been in touch with her.”
Since the beginning of 2021, the prosecution has been investigating the suspects and had already searched Tate’s villa in April.
According to a DIICOT statement issued Thursday, the influencer, his brother and two Romanians are suspected of “organized crimes,” “rape” and “human trafficking” in several countries.
So far six potential victims have been identified.
The suspects recruited and exploited women by coercing them into “forced labor... and pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material” online to “obtain substantial financial benefits.”
Five locations were raided across Romania as part of the investigation.
Tate appeared on the Big Brother television show in 2016, but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.
Tate, who moved to Romania several years ago with Tristan, has been banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic remarks and hate speech, but was allowed back on Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company.

Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

  • So far this year 58 journalists have been killed doing their jobs, up from 51 in 2021
  • Ukraine is currently the most dangerous country in Europe for the media
AFP

PARIS: Nearly 1,700 journalists have been killed worldwide over the past 20 years, an average of more than 80 a year, according to an analysis published by Reporters Without Borders.
The two decades between 2003 and 2022 were “especially deadly decades for those in the service of the right to inform,” said the Paris-based media rights campaigners.
“Behind the figures, there are the faces, personalities, talent and commitment of those who have paid with their lives for their information gathering, their search for the truth and their passion for journalism,” RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.
Iraq and Syria were the most dangerous countries to work as a journalist, accounting for “a combined total of 578 journalists killed in the past 20 years, or more than a third of the worldwide total,” RSF said.
They are followed by Mexico (125 killed), the Philippines (107), Pakistan (93), Afghanistan (81) and Somalia (78).
The “darkest years” were 2012 and 2013, “due in large measure to the war in Syria.” There were 144 killings in 2012 and 142 the year after, the report said.
This peak was “followed by a gradual fall and then historically low figures from 2019 onwards.”
But deaths increased again in 2022, in part because of the war in Ukraine. So far this year, 58 journalists have been killed doing their jobs, up from 51 in 2021.
Eight journalists have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February. This compares to a total of 12 media deaths there over the preceding 19 years.
Ukraine is currently the most dangerous country in Europe for the media, after Russia itself, where 25 journalists have been killed over the past 20 years.
“Since Vladimir Putin took over, Russia has seen systematic attacks on press freedom — including deadly ones — as RSF has repeatedly reported.
“They include Anna Politkovskaya’s high-profile murder on 7 October 2006,” the rights group said.
Elsewhere in Europe, Turkiye was ranked third most dangerous, followed by France “as a result of the massacre at the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris in 2015.”
Reporters run the greatest risks worldwide in areas where armed conflict has occurred.
But, RSF stressed, “countries where no war is officially taking place are not necessarily safe for reporters and some of them are near the top of the list of those where killings have occurred.
“In fact, more journalists have been killed in ‘zones at peace’ than in ‘zones at war’ during the past two decades, in most cases because they were investigating organized crime and corruption.”
The Americas accounted for almost half of journalist murders, many in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Honduras.
“America is nowadays clearly the world’s most dangerous continent for the media,” RSF said.

Updated 29 December 2022
Arab News

  • The Emirates News Agency’s fourth documentary, released in 13 languages, showcases the tradition of camel racing
Arab News

DUBAI: “Camel Race Secrets” showcases the Emirati tradition of one of the UAE’s heritage sports.

The film about camel racing is the Emirates News Agency’s fourth documentary.

The 12-minute program, available in 13 languages, highlights the historical and cultural aspects of the sport of camel racing in the UAE, as well as the connection between camels and Emirati culture and how it shaped national identity.

Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi, director-general of the Emirates News Agency, said that the documentary is part of a series of films produced by the agency that aim to spread the UAE’s cultural message to the rest of the world and highlight its achievements.

The documentary spotlights the UAE’s international stature in organizing camel races, becoming the world’s camel racing capital, and the leadership’s commitment to the sport.

It also showcases Emiratis’ love for camels, which are an integral part of the country’s culture and heritage.

The film starts with an interview with Mubarak Al-Hameli, Al Ain Camels farm manager, who pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.

“The love for camels comes from those memories, because they (that generation) traveled on their backs, ate their meat and drank their milk,” he said.

The film also features both local and international races including a women’s night race in Dubai and the annual camel races in the town of Boulia in Australia.

In addition to camel racing, the documentary also explores topics such as breeding, veterinary care and nutrition.

Through interviews with camel trainers, sports commentators, surgeons, geneticists, nutrition experts, owners and riders, the documentary aims to provide a holistic view of the camel racing scene in the UAE and beyond.

Updated 29 December 2022
Reuters

  • El Kadi was arrested on Dec. 24
Reuters

ALGIERS: Algerian journalist Ihsane El Kadi, who owns a media group and has been a vocal critic of the government, has been placed in a pre-trial detention, accused of receiving foreign funding, his lawyers said on Thursday after he was arrested on Dec. 24.
Reporters Without Borders, the international media freedom group, condemned El Kadi’s arrest and called on the authorities to “free him and respect the work of the media in the country.”

Updated 29 December 2022
Associated Press

  • Christo Grozev has focused this year on alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine
  • Bulgarian PM said Russia has not officially informed his country about charges against Grozev
Associated Press

SOFIA, BULGARIA: The Bulgarian foreign ministry on Thursday summoned Russia’s ambassador to explain why Moscow has placed a Bulgarian journalist working for an international investigative website on a list of wanted persons.
Christo Grozev, the leading Bellingcat researcher on Russia, who carried out investigations into the poisonings of opposition politician Alexey Navalny and former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, has focused this year on alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev said Thursday that his country has not been informed through official channels by Russia about any charges brought against Grozev.
“This act is unacceptable … it constitutes an encroachment on the freedom of speech and an attempt to intimidate a Bulgarian citizen,” he said.
Grozev, who doesn’t share his location for security reasons, said in a tweet on Monday that he had no idea on what grounds the Kremlin has put him on its “wanted list” and added: “In a way it doesn’t matter — for years they’ve made it clear they are scared of our work and would stop at nothing to make it go away.”
Speaking to local TV channels by video link from an undisclosed location, Grozev expressed fear for his and his family’s life, and said that he expects support from the Bulgarian state.
He said he has already been offered help by several European countries, including Austria, where he has been living in the last decade.
Grozev said that in the last couple of years he and his colleagues from Bellingcat have traveled “with last-minute ticket purchases so that it is not easy to find out where we are going and what we are investigating.” Now, he added, “we have to avoid getting into the territory of a country that might do the Kremlin a favor.”
Thursday’s move to summon the Russian ambassador came after the main parties in Bulgaria’s parliament called for support for Grozev.

