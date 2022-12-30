Israeli press gives Netanyahu government critical reception

‘Camel Race Secrets’ highlights UAE’s heritage sport

DUBAI: “Camel Race Secrets” showcases the Emirati tradition of one of the UAE’s heritage sports.

The film about camel racing is the Emirates News Agency’s fourth documentary.

The 12-minute program, available in 13 languages, highlights the historical and cultural aspects of the sport of camel racing in the UAE, as well as the connection between camels and Emirati culture and how it shaped national identity.

Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi, director-general of the Emirates News Agency, said that the documentary is part of a series of films produced by the agency that aim to spread the UAE’s cultural message to the rest of the world and highlight its achievements.

The documentary spotlights the UAE’s international stature in organizing camel races, becoming the world’s camel racing capital, and the leadership’s commitment to the sport.

It also showcases Emiratis’ love for camels, which are an integral part of the country’s culture and heritage.

The film starts with an interview with Mubarak Al-Hameli, Al Ain Camels farm manager, who pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.

“The love for camels comes from those memories, because they (that generation) traveled on their backs, ate their meat and drank their milk,” he said.

The film also features both local and international races including a women’s night race in Dubai and the annual camel races in the town of Boulia in Australia.

In addition to camel racing, the documentary also explores topics such as breeding, veterinary care and nutrition.

Through interviews with camel trainers, sports commentators, surgeons, geneticists, nutrition experts, owners and riders, the documentary aims to provide a holistic view of the camel racing scene in the UAE and beyond.