You are here

  • Home
  • France urges EU peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

France urges EU peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19

France urges EU peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19
Passengers arriving from China wait in front of a COVID-19 testing area set at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport on Jan. 1, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mpzwv

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

France urges EU peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19

France urges EU peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19
  • France is requiring that travelers from China provide a negative COVID-19 test result less than 48 hours before departure and will randomly test those arriving
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France on Sunday urged European Union peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19 after Paris decided to do so amid an outbreak sweeping the country.
Only Italy and Spain also require tests in the 27-nation, largely border-free EU and health officials from across the bloc failed last week to agree on a joint course.
More talks will follow this week.
From Sunday, France is requiring that travelers from China provide a negative COVID-19 test result less than 48 hours before departure and will randomly test those arriving.
“France will push for this methodology to be applied across the EU,” Health Minister François Braun said as he and Transport Minister Clement Beaune checked on the new procedures at Paris’ Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport.
Asked about the fact that a Chinese traveler with COVID-19 could for the time being land in another EU country and then travel unchecked to France, Beaune said: “This is why we must coordinate (across the EU), to be more efficient.”
Having kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing, Beijing abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on Dec. 7, and infections have spread rapidly in recent weeks.

Topics: Coronavirus France China COVID-19

Related

Update List of countries with new COVID-19 rules for China travelers
Middle-East
List of countries with new COVID-19 rules for China travelers
WHO urges China to share specific data regularly on COVID-19 situation
World
WHO urges China to share specific data regularly on COVID-19 situation

Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: media

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: media

Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: media
  • Iranian law only permits non-Muslims to consume alcohol and dancing with the opposite gender is forbidden
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested football players who attended a mixed party east of Tehran, local media reported Sunday, without identifying them or giving their exact number.
“Several current and former players of one of Tehran’s prominent football clubs were arrested last night (Saturday) at a mixed party in the city of Damavand,” Tasnim news agency said.
“Some of these players were in an abnormal state due to alcohol consumption,” it added.
Iranian law only permits non-Muslims to consume alcohol for religious purposes. Dancing with the opposite gender is forbidden.
The Islamic republic has been rocked by unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, following her arrest for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women.
Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed in the unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested.
A number of current and former footballers as well as other athletes and prominent figures have been detained or questioned by the authorities after voicing support for the protests.

Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: air force

Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: air force
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: air force

Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: air force
  • The attacks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine shot down 45 Russian drones overnight as the pro-Western country rang in the New Year, the air force said on Sunday.
In a New Year’s Eve assault, Moscow attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and Iranian-made drones.
Ukraine’s air force said in a statement that air defenses destroyed 45 “Shahed” drones.
Thirteen drones were shot down at the end of 2022 and another 32 in the new year, the statement said.
Ukrainian authorities did not say if some of the drones reached their targets.
Andriy Nebitov, the head of the Kyiv police, posted on Facebook a picture of wreckage of a downed drone that featured the words “Happy New Year” in Russian.
“That is everything you need to know about the terror state and its army,” he wrote.
The attacks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month.
After a series of humiliating military defeats, Russia in October began targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure, leaving millions in the cold and dark.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Related

Blasts heard in Kyiv, around Ukraine in early hours of New Year’s Day
World
Blasts heard in Kyiv, around Ukraine in early hours of New Year’s Day
New meeting between Turkiye, Syria and Russia slated for January
Middle-East
New meeting between Turkiye, Syria and Russia slated for January

Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush — police

Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush — police
Updated 11 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush — police

Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush — police
  • People were celebrating the New Year at the mall which is on a highway linking Kampala to Entebbe airport
Updated 11 min 13 sec ago
Reuters
KAMPALA, Jan 1 : At least nine people including a 10-year-old boy suffocated to death as crowds rushing to see a New Year’s firework display got stuck in a narrow corridor in a shopping mall near Uganda’s capital, police said.
People started pushing through a passage in the Freedom City Mall just after clocks struck midnight, the force said.
“Very many people got stuck as they were entering in large numbers to see fireworks. In doing so, many people suffocated to death. So far nine people are confirmed dead,” the police statement read.
People had been celebrating the New Year at the mall which is on a highway linking Kampala to Entebbe airport.

Pope Francis marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

Pope Francis marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
Updated 39 min 3 sec ago
AP

Pope Francis marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

Pope Francis marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
  • Benedict died Saturday morning in the Vatican where he had lived since retirement
  • Pope Francis has repeatedly decried the war in Ukraine and its devastation
Updated 39 min 3 sec ago
AP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor’s passage to heaven as he presided over a special New Year’s Day Mass Sunday in St. Peter’s Basilica, a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican.
The huge basilica will host Benedict’s coffin starting on Monday. Thousands of faithful are expected to attend the first of three days of viewing.
Benedict, 95, died Saturday morning in the Vatican where he had lived since retirement. He was the first pope in centuries to resign, citing his increasing frailty.
Francis looked weary and sat with his head bowed as Mass began on the first day of the year, an occasion the Catholic church dedicates to the theme of peace.
He departed from his written homily to pray aloud for Benedict, imploring the Virgin Mary to “accompany him in his passage to the hands” of God.
The pontiff will lead Benedict’s funeral on Thursday in St. Peter’s Square. That rite will be a simple one, the Vatican has said, in keeping with the wishes of Benedict, who for decades as a German cardinal had served as the Church’s guardian of doctrinal orthodoxy before he was elected pope in 2005.
In the last years, Francis has hailed Benedict’s stunning decision to become the first pope to resign in 600 years and has made clear he’d consider such a step as an option for himself.
Hobbled by knee pain, Francis, 86, on Sunday arrived in the basilica in a wheelchair, before taking his place in a chair for the Mass, which was being celebrated by the Vatican’s secretary of state.
Francis, who has repeatedly decried the war in Ukraine and its devastation, recalled those who are victims of war, passing the year-end holidays in darkness, cold and fear.
“At the beginning of this year, we need hope, just as the Earth needs rain,” Francis said.

Topics: Pope Francis Pope Benedict

Related

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
World
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
Update World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message
World
World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message

Flights to and from Philippine capital suspended due to technical issues

Flights to and from Philippine capital suspended due to technical issues
Updated 44 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Flights to and from Philippine capital suspended due to technical issues

Flights to and from Philippine capital suspended due to technical issues
  • Emergency protocols have been put in place to address the situation and enable flights to resume as soon as possible
Updated 44 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine authorities halted flights in and out of Manila on New Year’s Day due to a malfunction of air traffic control, causing chaos for tens of thousands of travelers.

A total of 282 flights were either delayed, canceled or diverted to other regional airports, affecting around 56,000 passengers at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the airport operator said on Sunday.

As of 0800 GMT, “the system has been partially restored thereby allowing limited flight operations,” the Manila International Airport Authority said in a statement.

Video clips and photos posted on social media showed long queues at the airport and airline personnel distributing food packs and drinks to stranded passengers.

“We’re told radar and navigation facilities at NAIA down. I was on my way home fm Tokyo — 3 hours into the flight, but had to return to Haneda,” tweeted one passenger — Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of Philippine telecommunications conglomerate PLDT Inc.

“6 hours of useless flying but inconvenience to travelers and losses to tourism and business are horrendous. Only in the PH. Sigh.”

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific said there was a power outage and loss of communication at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center. It offered passengers due to fly on Sunday free rebooking or the option to convert tickets to vouchers.

Philippine Airlines said a number of flights were diverted, canceled and delayed, and travelers should check the status of their journey before proceeding to the airport.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila
Business & Economy
Philippine carrier offers $82 flights from Dubai to Manila
Korean Air jet overshoots runway in central Philippines
World
Korean Air jet overshoots runway in central Philippines

Latest updates

France urges EU peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19
France urges EU peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19
Brazilian model Cindy Mello is latest celebrity to don Lebanese label Georges Chakra
Brazilian model Cindy Mello is latest celebrity to don Lebanese label Georges Chakra
Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: media
Iran arrests footballers at mixed-gender party: media
Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: air force
Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: air force
Infrastructure work at Masar Destination nears 92% completion
Infrastructure work at Masar Destination nears 92% completion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.