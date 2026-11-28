Moscow: Russia shot down hundreds of drones targeting the Moscow region overnight, the city’s mayor said Saturday.

Both Ukraine and Russia have stepped up their attacks using drones and other projectiles in recent months, as the war grinds through its fifth year, with the United States seeking talks to end the conflict.

More than 460 drones headed toward the Moscow area between late Friday and early Saturday, mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on the state-backed Max platform.

Russian air defense forces downed most of them “on distant approach,” with 123 destroyed as they neared the capital, he said.