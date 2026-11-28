MANILA: The Philippines has recorded a five-fold increase in its trade with Oman, data from the Department of Trade and Industry showed, amid recent efforts to forge closer commerce ties.

Philippine-Oman trade was worth $262.4 million in 2025 compared to $53.36 million in the previous year, marked by a significant increase in Philippine imports of petroleum gas and other fuel products from the Gulf nation, according to a DTI report sent to Arab News on Friday.

Manila has noted a “marked improvement” in Philippines-Oman economic cooperation, said Ezzedin Tago, an assistant secretary at the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.

During his speech at the Oman National Day event in Makati city earlier this week, he highlighted last month’s completion of negotiations for the Philippines-Oman Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, scheduled to be signed before the end of the year.

Once it goes into force, the agreement would be a “significant milestone in strengthening bilateral investment relations in advancing economic cooperation between our two countries,” Tago said.

“Through these kinds of bilateral engagements, we expect to see more Omani investors coming to the Philippines, as well as Filipino businesses exploring trade and investment opportunities in Oman.”

Oman also began exempting Philippine citizens from tourist visa requirements in early January, allowing Filipinos to visit for up to 14 days.

Philippine-Oman trade growth “opens a market that Philippine exporters and investors had long underused,” said Angelo Gabriel D. Mantuano, deputy administrator at the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority.

“Oman gives the Philippines a stable entry point to the Gulf, East Africa and the Indian subcontinent. It is also a dependable source of energy and industrial inputs at a time when supply routes in the Gulf have been disrupted,” he told Arab News.

Recent developments in bilateral ties have given businesses the “legal certainty they need to move from trade into long-term investment,” Mantuano added.

With food security, renewable energy and the blue economy identified as Oman’s priority sectors in its partnership with the Philippines, APECO sees opportunities in investment.

The state-run economic zone managing almost 13,000 hectares of land facing the Pacific said it has projects in each sector that Omani investors can enter directly, including LNG-to-power and renewable energy generation, fisheries and seafood processing, as well as halal-certified agro-processing for Gulf markets.

“Oman’s value to the Philippines rests on geography, stability and people. Its main ports at Sohar, Duqm and Salalah lie outside the Strait of Hormuz, and this year they served as alternative gateways when Gulf shipping was cut off,” Mantuano said.

“For an energy-importing country like the Philippines, a Gulf partner with open access to the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean is a matter of energy and food security. Oman’s long record of neutral, steady diplomacy makes it a reliable long-term partner.”