DUBAI: Italian actress Monica Bellucci and Egyptian Tunisian actress Hend Sabri were among the international stars attending the 23rd edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, which draws to a close on Saturday.

They were joined by a host of regional talent, including “Behind the Palm Trees” actress Ahlam Marouane, French Moroccan actress Sonia Okacha and Moroccan filmmaker Aya Jabrane.

“Behind the Palm Trees” actress Ahlam Marouane. (Getty Images)

Sabri was in Morocco for the world premiere of Egyptian director Omar Hilal’s “His Weakest Creatures,” which screened as part of the festival’s gala program on Friday.

A co-production between Egyptian, Saudi and British companies, the film also stars Ahmed Helmy, Mahmoud Hafez, Karim Kassem, Mohamed Radwan and Laila Ezz El-Arab.

Set in Cairo in 2007, the comedy-drama follows a zoologist whose financial difficulties draw him into an illegal animal-trading operation at Giza Zoo. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sabri and Helmy.

It is Hilal’s second feature following the success of his 2023 directorial debut, “Voy! Voy! Voy!” — selected as Egypt’s submission for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Meanwhile, Bellucci took part in the festival’s Conversations program, with a session dedicated to her career held on Friday.

The actress, whose credits include “Malena,” “The Matrix Reloaded” and the James Bond film “Spectre,” also stars in Italian filmmaker Giovanni Tortorici’s “Kettice,” which screened in the festival’s Horizons section.

Egyptian Tunisian actress Hend Sabri. (Getty Images)

Other prominent figures featured in the Conversations program included filmmakers Luca Guadagnino, James Gray, Rian Johnson, Xavier Dolan and Moroccan director Laila Marrakchi.

The festival also paid tribute to three industry veterans: US actors Jeff Goldblum and John Turturro, and Moroccan actor and musician Younes Megri.

French Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard heads the competition jury, which also included Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, British director Andrew Haigh, actresses Emma Mackey and Vicky Krieps, and Moroccan filmmaker Said Hamich Benlarbi, among others.

Among the competition titles are “Cairo Shadows,” “Our Share of Sand” and “Congo Boy.”