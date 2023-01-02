You are here

  • Home
  • Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51
More than 270,000 people had to seek emergency shelter as downpours inundated rural villages. (AFP)
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51
  • Number of fatalities could rise further as rescuers search for 19 people still missing
  • Philippines ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

MANILA: The death toll from recent floods and landslides across the disaster-prone Philippines has risen to 51, officials said Monday, as authorities distribute food packs to the hardest hit communities.
The number of fatalities could rise further as rescuers search for 19 people still missing more than a week after heavy rain pounded central and southern regions over the Christmas weekend, according to the national disaster agency.
Bad weather struck as the Catholic-majority nation of 110 million people prepared for a long Christmas holiday.
More than 270,000 people had to seek emergency shelter as downpours inundated rural villages, left more than 4,500 houses damaged or destroyed, and wiped out over 7,000 hectares of crops.
Instead of celebrating with loved ones, thousands of families found themselves cleaning up their dwellings and shops after the floodwaters subsided.
Most of the fatalities have been in the province of Misamis Occidental, on the southern island of Mindanao, where 19 people died from drowning or rain-induced landslides.
The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, and scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

German defense minister under fire for New Year’s video

German defense minister under fire for New Year’s video
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

German defense minister under fire for New Year’s video

German defense minister under fire for New Year’s video
  • The minute-long message, filmed on a mobile phone, “shamed” Germany, the Bild daily said
  • The clip was posted on her personal Instagram account
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Filmed on the streets of Berlin amid chaotic New Year’s celebrations a video address from the German defense minister posted on social media drew criticism Monday for its tone-deaf message.
Barely audible above the sound of exploding fireworks, Christine Lambrecht reflected on a year ending with “war raging in the middle of Europe.”
The conflict in Ukraine had led to “a lot of special experiences” and the chance for “many encounters with great and interesting people,” Lambrecht said in the clip posted on her personal Instagram account.
Lambrecht’s New Year’s address failed to “hit the right tone” and made the war sound like an “exciting professional experience,” the Tagesspiegel daily wrote.
The minute-long message, filmed on a mobile phone, “shamed” Germany, the Bild daily said.
Lambrecht, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, has faced strong criticism in the media for her response to the Russian invasion and Germany’s sluggish support for Ukraine.
The minister was mocked in January 2022 for her announcement that Germany would send 5,000 helmets to Kyiv, where the government was asking for heavy weapons to ward off Moscow.
At a regular press conference, a spokesman for the defense ministry declined to comment on the “private video” put out by Lambrecht. He would only say that “no official resources” were used in the production of the clip.
After two years during which fireworks were banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, revellers in Germany once again took to the streets to set off thousands of rockets and firecrackers.
The scenes in Berlin provided an uneasy backdrop for Lambrecht’s video at the same time as the Ukrainian capital was the target of Russian airstrikes.
This round of anarchic celebrations led to dozens of injuries and at least one death, with fireworks also aimed at emergency service workers across Germany.
The scale of the chaos left Interior Minister Nancy Faeser “stunned and angry.”
Anyone attacking the police or rescue workers “must be punished with the full severity of the law,” she said.

Topics: Germany New Year 2022

Related

A Middle East Airlines jet lands at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday Jan. 27, 2010. (AP)
Middle-East
Stray bullets hit jets at Beirut airport as Lebanese welcome new year
Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush — police
World
Nine suffocate to death in Ugandan New Year firework crush — police

Exiled Iran opposition figures in united ‘victory’ message

Exiled Iran opposition figures in united ‘victory’ message
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

Exiled Iran opposition figures in united ‘victory’ message

Exiled Iran opposition figures in united ‘victory’ message
  • The message was sent simultaneously on social media by a variety of figures, ranging from the influential Masih Alinejad to the son of the ousted shah, Reza Pahlavi
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

PARIS: A group of prominent exiled Iranian pro-opposition figures have issued a coordinated message predicting 2023 will be a year of “victory” with the regime shaken by protests.
Those sending the message include leaders from the fields of culture, human rights and sports.
The Iranian diaspora has long been seen as lacking unity, split into different political factions and strategies for dealing with the Islamic republic, that ousted the shah in 1979.
But with protests still continuing in Iran over 100 days after they were sparked by the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, the message appears an attempt to find a long-sought unity.
“The year 2022 was a glorious year of solidarity for Iranians of every belief, language and orientation,” it said.
“With organization and solidarity, 2023 will be the year of victory for the Iranian nation. The year of freedom and justice in Iran.”
The message was sent simultaneously on social media by a variety of figures, ranging from the influential US-based dissident Masih Alinejad to the son of the ousted shah, Reza Pahlavi, who also lives in the United States.
Prominent actors Golshifteh Farahani and Nazanin Boniadi also tweeted the message, as did Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in France last year.
“We are united to reach freedom,” Farahani wrote on her Instagram account. “We will stand together and will not be silent.”
Prominent rights activists to post the message included Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, and Hamed Esmaeilion, who has led the Canada-based campaign for justice for the victims of the Ukraine Airlines flight shot down by Iran in January 2020.
From the field of sports, they were joined by former Iranian international football star Ali Karimi, who has been a vociferous supporter of the protest movement.
The protest movement sparked by the death of Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic’s strict dress code, is presenting the clerical leadership with its biggest challenge since the 1979 revolution.
The crackdown has seen 476 people killed, according to Norway-based rights group Iran Human Rights.
Two people have already been executed over the protests, while IHR says at least 100 detainees are at risk of execution.
The United Nations says at least 14,000 people have been arrested, with several well known figures such as the actor Taraneh Alidoosti still in detention.
Roham Alvandi, a history professor at the London School of Economics, said the message was a “hopeful sign in dark times.”
With the authorities showing little sign of offering concessions to protesters, the Fars news agency reported that Iranian police were launching a new drive to step up enforcement of the obligatory hijab.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

Update Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family
Media
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family

Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops

Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
Updated 41 min 11 sec ago
AP

Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops

Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
  • Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from a HIMARS launch system and two of them were shot down, defense ministry statement said
  • Strike delivered new setback for Russia which in recent months has reeled from a Ukrainian counteroffensive
Updated 41 min 11 sec ago
AP

KYIV: Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia’s defense ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin’s forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.
Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from a HIMARS launch system and two of them were shot down, a defense ministry statement said. It did not say when the strike happened.
The strike, using a US-supplied precision weapon that has proven critical in enabling Ukrainian forces to hit key targets, delivered a new setback for Russia which in recent months has reeled from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The Ukrainian military has not directly confirmed the strike, but seemed to acknowledge what appeared to be the same attack that Russian authorities reported.
The Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine’s Armed Forces claimed Sunday that some 400 mobilized Russian soldiers were killed in a vocational school building in Makiivka and about 300 more were wounded. That claim could not be independently verified. The Russian statement said the strike occurred “in the area of Makiivka” and didn’t mention the vocational school.
Meanwhile, Russia deployed multiple exploding drones in another nighttime attack on Ukraine, officials said Monday, as the Kremlin signaled no letup in its strategy of using bombardments to target the country’s energy infrastructure and wear down Ukrainian resistance to its invasion.
The barrage was the latest in a series of relentless year-end attacks, including one that killed three civilians on New Year’s Eve.
On Monday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 40 drones “headed for Kyiv” overnight. All of them were destroyed, according to air defense forces.
Klitschko said 22 drones were destroyed over Kyiv, three in the outlying Kyiv region and 15 over neighboring provinces.
Energy infrastructure facilities were damaged as the result of the attack and an explosion occurred in one city district, the mayor said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether that was caused by drones or other munitions. A wounded 19-year-old man was hospitalized, Klitschko added, and emergency power outages were underway in the capital.
In the outlying Kyiv region a “critical infrastructure object” and residential buildings were hit, Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said.
Russia has carried out airstrikes on Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “energy terrorism” as the aerial bombardments have left many people without heat amid freezing temperatures. Ukrainian officials say Moscow is “weaponizing winter” in its effort to demoralize the Ukrainian resistance.
Ukraine is using sophisticated Western-supplied weapons to help shoot down Russia’s missiles and drones, as well as send artillery fire into Russian-held areas of the country.
Moscow’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 has gone awry, putting pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin as his ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance. He said in his New Year’s address to the nation that 2022 was “a year of difficult, necessary decisions.”
Putin insists he had no choice but to send troops into Ukraine because it threatened Russia’s security — an assertion condemned by the West, which says Moscow bears full responsibility for the war.
Russia is currently observing public holidays through Jan. 8.
Drones, missiles and artillery shells launched by Russian forces also struck areas across Ukraine.
Five people were wounded in the Monday morning shelling of a Ukraine-controlled area of the southern Kherson region, its Ukrainian Gov. Yaroslav Yanushevich said on Telegram.
The Russian forces attacked the city of Beryslav, the official said, firing at a local market, likely from a tank. Three of the wounded are in serious condition and are being evacuated to Kherson, Yanushevich said.
Seven drones were shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region, according to Gov. Vitali Kim, and three more were shot down in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a missile was also destroyed, according to Reznichenko. He said that energy infrastructure in the region was being targeted.
Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported Monday that 39 Iranian-made exploding Shahed drones were shot down overnight, as well as two Russian-made Orlan drones and a X-59 missile.
“We are staying strong,” the Ukrainian defense ministry tweeted.
A blistering New Year’s Eve assault killed at least four civilians across the country, Ukrainian authorities reported, and wounded dozens. The fourth victim, a 46-year-old resident of Kyiv, died in a hospital on Monday morning, Klitschko said.
Multiple blasts rocked the capital and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday and through the night. The strikes came 36 hours after widespread missile attacks Russia launched Thursday to damage energy infrastructure facilities, and the unusually quick follow-up alarmed Ukrainian officials.
In Russia, a Ukrainian drone hit an energy facility in the Bryansk region that borders with Ukraine, Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Monday morning. A village was left without power as a result, he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Putin says West is using Ukraine to destroy Russia in New Year video message
World
Putin says West is using Ukraine to destroy Russia in New Year video message
Update Russia is accused of ‘barbarism’ in missile barrage on Ukraine
World
Russia is accused of ‘barbarism’ in missile barrage on Ukraine

Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state

Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state

Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state
  • Benedict led the Catholic Church for eight years before becoming the first pope in six centuries to step down in 2013
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Thousands of Catholics paid their respects Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state at St. Peter’s Basilica before his funeral.

They began queueing before dawn to view the German theologian’s body, which was transferred early Monday from the monastery in the Vatican grounds where he died Saturday aged 95.

“I arrived at 6:00 am, it seemed normal to come and pay homage to him after all he did for the church,” said an Italian nun, sister Anna-Maria, near the front of the queue that snaked around the edge of the vast St. Peter’s Square.

Benedict led the Catholic Church for eight years before becoming the first pope in six centuries to step down in 2013, citing his declining and physical health.

His successor Pope Francis will lead the funeral on Thursday in St. Peter’s Square before his remains are placed in the tombs beneath the basilica.

Benedict’s body was laid out Monday on a catafalque draped in gold fabric in front of the altar of the church, flanked by two Swiss Guards.

Many of those filing past took pictures on their smartphones of the body, which was dressed in red papal mourning robes with a gold-edged mitre on his head, while some prayed or made the sign of the cross.

“The atmosphere is very intimate,” Francesca Gabrielli, a pilgrim from Tuscany in central Italy, said inside the basilica.

She said Benedict was “a great pope, profound, unique.”

Benedict died at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, which had been his home for the past decade, his last words in the early hours of Saturday said by the Vatican to have been “Lord, I love you!”

His body will lie in state for three days, with members of the public allowed in during the day, before a funeral on Thursday that will break new ground.

Benedict’s shock resignation created the extraordinary situation of having two “men in white” — him and Francis — at the Vatican.

Papal deaths usually trigger the calling of a conclave of cardinals to elect a successor, but this time Francis remains in post, and will lead proceedings.

The Vatican has yet to release details of the guest list, beyond saying that it will include delegations from Italy and Benedict’s native Germany.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who at the weekend joined world leaders from Joe Biden to Vladimir Putin in paying tribute to Benedict, was among the first to visit his body on Monday morning.

She was greeted by Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, Benedict’s long-time aide.

The last papal funeral, of John Paul II in 2005, drew a million faithful and heads of state from around the world, although Benedict was a more divisive figure.

A brilliant theologian, he alienated many Catholics with his staunch defense of traditional values and as pope struggled to impose his authority on the church as it battled a string of crises, including over clerical sex abuse.

His successor cuts a very different figure, an Argentine Jesuit who is most at home among his flock and has sought to forge a more compassionate church.

Pope Francis paid tribute to Benedict in three New Year’s events at the Vatican over the weekend, “thanking God for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and of the Church.”

Francis, 86, has raised the prospect that he might follow Benedict’s example and step down if he became unable to carry out his duties.

In July, suffering knee problems that have forced him to rely on a wheelchair, he admitted he needed to slow down or think about stepping aside.

Last month, Francis revealed he had signed a resignation letter when he took office should poor health prevent him from carrying out his duties.

Related

Pope Francis marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
World
Pope Francis marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
World
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

Four killed, three injured after mid-air chopper smash in Australia

Four killed, three injured after mid-air chopper smash in Australia
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

Four killed, three injured after mid-air chopper smash in Australia

Four killed, three injured after mid-air chopper smash in Australia
  • The Australian Transport Safety Bureau launches an investigation into the accident
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: Two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular tourist attraction in Australia’s Gold Coast region on Monday, killing four people and critically injuring three more, authorities said.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the Sea World theme park at about 2 p.m. local time, Gary Worrell, acting inspector at the Queensland police, told a news briefing.
Worrell said the two aircraft crash-landed after the collision. “As a result of that, four people have lost their lives today.”
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it had launched an investigation into the accident.

Topics: Australia

Related

Mid-air plane collision kills four in Australia
World
Mid-air plane collision kills four in Australia
Three dead in mid-air Australia skydiving collision
World
Three dead in mid-air Australia skydiving collision

Latest updates

Cristiano Ronaldo due to arrive in Riyadh on Monday
Cristiano Ronaldo due to arrive in Riyadh on Monday
Jordan welcomes water deal amid fears on refugee, climate crises
Jordan welcomes water deal amid fears on refugee, climate crises
Four tons of drugs seized by French navy in the Arabian Sea
Four tons of drugs seized by French navy in the Arabian Sea
Saudi Arabia announces new shipping service to connect Jubail Port with 11 global ports
Saudi Arabia announces new shipping service to connect Jubail Port with 11 global ports
Closing Bell: Saudi bourse edges up 31 points to close at 10,578 
Closing Bell: Saudi bourse edges up 31 points to close at 10,578 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.