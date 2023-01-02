Saudi authorities forecast more rain, severe weather   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology has warned that severe weather would continue until Friday with torrential rains that could be accompanied by hail, fog with low visibility, and high waves along the coast.
“Thunderstorms will continue in most areas in the Kingdom starting from Sunday, Jan. 1 to Friday, Jan. 6, 2023,” the center tweeted.
The NCM raised an alert, forecasting heavy rains in Makkah, Madinah and the Northern Borders region starting from Sunday evening. In-person classes remain suspended on Monday and Tuesday in all schools in Makkah, Jeddah and Rabigh.
In its daily report on Monday, the NCM said: “Moderate and torrential thundershowers accompanied by active winds are forecast to fall on some parts of the Asir, Baha, Makkah and Madinah regions, extending to some parts of the Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Northern Borders and Jouf regions.”
Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms accompanied by active winds in some parts of Riyadh and the Eastern Provine, as well as some parts of the Najran and Jizan regions, the NCM added.
The center also reported that the heights of the Tabuk region and the northern parts of the Kingdom could witness snowfall.
Urging residents to be cautious amid severe weather, the Civil Defense Directorate in Riyadh sent a message on Monday saying the region could witness heavy rains from Sunday to Wednesday.
“The Civil Defense calls on everyone to take precautions, abide by its instructions and stay away from valleys, torrents, dams, water pools, lampposts and electric control rooms. Your cooperation is our support, and your safety is our goal,” it added.
Grand Mosque in Makkah ready to deal with wet weather
RIYADH: The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques mobilized equipment and manpower to deal with wet weather conditions at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Monday.
The Mataf, prayer areas, entrances, and exits have been prepared to deal with rainfall, and efforts have been intensified to ensure that rain water is drained away and floors dried to ensure the safety of worshippers and pilgrims while they perform their rituals.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) ended 2022 on a high note with its continued humanitarian work for disadvantaged individuals across the world.
At the Waalan camp in Hajjah governorate of Yemen, KSRelief provided medical consultations and treatment for 242 people with various health conditions while 121 patients were prescribed free medicine.
In Sudan, 5,774 individuals benefited from the 1,100 food baskets in the past week.
The emergency food aid provided by the Kingdom targeted residents who were badly hit or displaced by the recent floods in the country.
Meanwhile, more than 2,050 Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the most-needy families from the host community in Lebanon received winter clothing as part of the ‘Kanaf 2022’ project of the Kingdom, through KSRelief.
Saudi FM participates in swearing-in ceremony of Brazil’s president
Prince Faisal conveyed the congratulations and greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 02 January 2023
RIYADH:On behalf of King Salman, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated on Sunday in the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of Brazil’s President Lula da Silva.
Prince Faisal conveyed the congratulations and greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president and their wishes of progress and prosperity for the Brazilian government and people.
The foreign minister arrived in Brazil on Saturday and was received by Faisal Ghulam, the Saudi ambassador to Brazil, and the director general of the Middle East department of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sidney Romero.
Jazan showcases growing coffee industry, cultural attractions
Agritourism, wellness, heritage offerings
Soap, oil, lip balm, scrub made from beans
Updated 02 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Jazan showcased its most famous attractions here recently for the media, as part of its bid to attract more tourists and investment, including for its rapidly expanding coffee industry.
An Arab News team was on the Flynas A320neo aircraft bearing the logo “Saudi Coffee Year 2022” that landed at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jazan for the four-day tour.
The trip, organized by the Khieer Saudi Arabia endowment body, saw journalists taken to visit coffee farms in the Faifa and Bani Malik areas.
The Arab News team went to Ahmed Al-Malki’s farm where he and his family use coffee beans to make various products.
“We are producing many things, such as coffee soap, coffee oil, lip balm, and scrub, and in the future … we are (also) planning to produce coffee bean sugar,” Al-Malki said.
The tour forms part of Flynas’ efforts to promote sustainable economic development, and boost the nation’s tourism industry. In particular, the airline is promoting the world-famous Saudi Khawlani coffee on boarding passes and passenger registration signs at airports, and offering customers free cups of the brew on flights until the end of the year.
“Coffee oil is produced for the first time in Saudi Arabia here, and it is extracted from solid coffee fruits. The extraction period takes two months. It is considered one of the most expensive oils in the world. Among its benefits are relieving skin diseases, thickening hair, relieving cellulite, and others,” he said.
Dafer Al-Fahad, director general of Jazan Mountains Development Authority, told Arab News: “Jazan Province has many comparative advantages. The six mountainous governorates are full of investment opportunities especially in agriculture, agritourism, wellness tourism and heritage sites.”
“At the beginning of this year, we signed an MoU with Saudi Aramco to establish a state-of-the-art Saudi Coffee Center and currently, we are in discussions with the Saudi Coffee Company, a subsidiary of the PIF (Public Investment Fund), to set up the Saudi Coffee Academy, and with the Ministry of Culture to establish a Saudi Coffee Museum.”
Dafer Al-Fahad, Director general of Jazan Mountains Development Authority
Dafer Al-Fahad, Director general of Jazan Mountains Development Authority
“In the past few years, we have distributed over 1 million coffee seedlings to all farmers, and we continue supporting initiatives by Saudi Aramco and MEWA (Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture) to serve coffee farmers in and outside the province of Jazan. We also provide training, guidance, and contemporary farming techniques to ensure that all farming lands in the region are fully utilized and strategic objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision (2030) are met.”
The trip was supported by Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Ali Al-Sane, chairman of the board of directors of the Mohammed Al-Ali Al-Sane Foundation, which supports the Khieer Saudi Arabia endowment body. The Hayyak Company was an organizing partner, and Ayman Al-Suhayyan and Partners Company a legal partner.
‘Diriyah Nights’ music festival kicks off in Riyadh
Stars of Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world will be brought together at the festival for evenings of authentic Arabic music
Updated 01 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Diriyah is welcoming local and foreign visitors for evenings of Arabic music, culture and food at the “Diriyah Nights” festival.
The historical town is a prominent heritage site and a global destination for the organization of the most famous international tournaments, events and activities.
Diriyah Nights offers activities for all ages including artistic performances, live music and delicious food prepared by high-quality restaurants and cafes. There will also be trucks serving food and local beverages.
Stars of Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world will be brought together at the festival for evenings of authentic Arabic music.
The events are part of the second year of “Diriyah Season,” which began in October with several sporting and cultural events that have been enjoyed by thousands of local and international visitors.
Diriyah Season is running until the start of the Spanish Super Cup football tournament, which will be held from Jan. 11 to 15, and involve Real Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Real Betis.
The Spanish tournament will be followed by the Italian Super Cup on Jan. 18 between Milan and Inter and then with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's events on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.
Visitors can book their tickets to the Diriyah Nights through https://diriyahseason.sa/ar.