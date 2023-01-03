You are here

Yemen minister condemns arrests of media officials
Yemeni Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani, condemned the Houthis for the arrests. (File/AFP)
Arab News

Yemen minister condemns arrests of media officials
Arab News

LONDON: Yemeni officials on Monday condemned arrests and prosecutions by the Iran-backed Houthi militia directed against media, journalists and celebrities.

The “abduction of journalist and YouTuber Ahmed Allaw, storming homes of activist Issa Al-Othari’s relatives, abducting his brothers, and terrorizing his family, confirms again that it is a rogue terrorist gang,” said Yemeni Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani.

“These frenzied campaigns confirm the state of hysteria that gripped Houthi leaders after calls for a popular uprising to get rid of this scourge that impoverished citizens in areas under its control, and destroyed everything beautiful in Yemen in implementation of a Tehran agenda,” Al-Eryani said in a series of tweets.

“The international community, the United Nations, UN and US envoys, and human rights organizations and bodies are called upon to condemn these criminal practices, and to put real pressure on the militia leaders to force them to release all those forcibly hidden in their illegal detention centers, including media professionals, journalists, and social media celebrities,” he said.

Al-Eryani added: “We warn against the terrorist Houthi militia affiliated with Iran, blocking the Internet in some areas under the pretext of confronting ‘soft war,’ in conjunction with calls for popular uprising, and arrests and prosecutions it launched against journalists and media workers, and activists.”

“These practices confirm the Houthi militia’s replication of the mullahs’ regime actions, which failed to quell popular protests in Iran, including blocking the Internet, unleashing hands of the Basij and Revolutionary Guards to suppress protesters, and coverup crimes and violations committed against them,” he said.

Topics: Yemen Moammar Al-Eryani Houthi

Senegalese journalist ‘extremely strained’ after hunger strike

Pape Ale Niang. (Twitter @papealeniang)
Pape Ale Niang. (Twitter @papealeniang)
Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

Senegalese journalist ‘extremely strained’ after hunger strike

Pape Ale Niang. (Twitter @papealeniang)
  • The case against Niang arose after he wrote about rape charges faced by the country’s main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko
Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

DAKAR: A Senegalese journalist and prominent anti-government critic is “extremely strained” after a two-week hunger strike he launched in protest of his detention, his lawyer told AFP on Monday.
Pape Ale Niang, head of the Dakar Matin online news site, was arrested on November 6 and charged with “divulging information likely to harm national defense.”
Niang, widely followed in Senegal for his regular columns on current affairs, was released on December 14 but sent back to prison a week later. He has been on a hunger strike since his latest imprisonment on December 20.
“I pray that the irreparable does not happen,” Me Moussa Sarr told AFP.
The journalist has been at Dakar’s main hospital since December 24, with doctors concerned about his condition for the past five days, according to a local press body.
The case against Niang arose after he wrote about rape charges faced by the country’s main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko.
He is accused of describing confidential messages about security arrangements for Sonko’s interview with investigators, according to trade unions.
His detention sparked a wave of criticism from the press, civil society groups and Senegal’s opposition, many of whom called for his release.
Senegal has a strong reputation for openness and press freedom in troubled West Africa, but this status is in decline, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Its 2022 Press Freedom Index ranked Senegal 73rd out of 180 countries — a fall of 24 places compared with the 2021 assessment.

 

Topics: Pape Ale Niang

Twitter sued over ‘missing rent’ on San Francisco office

Twitter sued over ‘missing rent’ on San Francisco office
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

Twitter sued over ‘missing rent’ on San Francisco office

Twitter sued over ‘missing rent’ on San Francisco office
  • Lawsuit is latest accusation of nonpayment by the tech giant
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Twitter is being sued for overdue rent on one of its office spaces in San Francisco.

The landlord, Columbia Reit-650 California LLC, filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing the social media company of failing to pay $136,260 in missing rent.

The lawsuit relates to the office space at 650 California Street, a different building from the company’s headquarters on Market Street.

The landlord said in the lawsuit that it had told Twitter in mid-December to pay the sum or risk breaching the contract.

According to The New York Times, Twitter in recent weeks has stopped paying rent on all its global offices to save on costs.

Sources also claimed that the tech giant decided to close its Seattle office on Friday, laying off security and cleaning staff, and asking the remaining employees to bring toilet paper from home.

Since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company in October for $44 billion, the magnate has sought to cut down costs, claiming that Twitter could go bankrupt if drastic changes are not put in place.

In recent weeks, several companies have accused Twitter of withholding payments to contractors or vendors, including accountants and consultants working on key regulatory projects.

The company is also being sued for alleged nonpayment of almost $200,000 for private charter flights made the week Musk took over.

Topics: media social media Twitter

Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family

Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family

Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family
  • Samimi had been granted permission to leave prison on medical grounds in February 2022
Updated 02 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian activist and journalist Keyvan Samimi remains in detention, his family told said on Monday, denying earlier press reports that he had been freed.

On Sunday, the reformist daily Shargh reported the release of the 73-year-old, sentenced to three years in prison in December 2020 for “conspiracy against national security.”

On Monday, his family said Samimi was still serving his sentence in prison in Semnan, more than 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of the capital Tehran.

The journalist was authorized in February 2022 to return home due to health problems.

However, he was sent back to prison in May after being accused of carrying out activities against national security, Mehr news agency reported at the time.

In December, he published from prison a message of support for the protests sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating strict dress codes.

Iranian officials have said hundreds of people have been killed in the unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested nationwide.

Samimi has served prison terms both before and after the Islamic revolution of 1979.

Also on Sunday, the Shargh newspaper announced the arrest of one of its journalists, Milad Alavi, after being summoned to court.

Last month Shargh published a list of nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists arrested in Iran in connection with the protests.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Etidal, Telegram remove 15m items of extremist online content

Etidal, Telegram remove 15m items of extremist online content
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

Etidal, Telegram remove 15m items of extremist online content

Etidal, Telegram remove 15m items of extremist online content
  • Joint team closed 6,824 channels in 2022
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, and messaging platform Telegram, removed more than 15 million online items of content and closed down 6,824 channels in 2022.

The center, known as Etidal and based in Riyadh, has been collaborating with Telegram on preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism by reviewing online content posted in Arabic.

Both organizations have agreed to expand their coordination to detect and remove material glorifying terrorism. 

The joint team monitored and removed about 8.5 million items of extreme content by the three terrorist organizations, Al-Qaeda, Daesh, and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, from September to December last year, broadcast through 3,616 channels.

Almost 4.2 million items of Daesh content were removed and 2,654 channels closed; Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham saw 3.7 million items removed through 703 channels; and Al-Qaeda lost 625,337 items through 259 channels.

On Feb. 21, 2022, Etidal and Telegram announced a deal to step up their joint cooperation on tackling the issue.

The items of content that were removed and channels closed amounted to more than 7.6 million items and 1,676 channels created by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham; 5.4 million items and 4,359 by Daesh; and 1.9 million items and 789 channels by Al-Qaeda.

Among items referred were media files — PDFs, videos, and audio — uploaded by groups on Telegram and public Telegram channels hosting the material.

The cooperation agreement aims to protect the platform’s users from extremist content, ideological influences, and attempts to exploit the space in trading content.

The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism hailed Etidal’s efforts in combating certain ideologies in August, saying that the global center had practical insights into various extremist groups.

Mansour Al-Shammari, secretary-general of Etidal, recently received a high-level delegation in the Saudi capital from the UN.

The two sides discussed ways to develop cooperation in preventing and combating terrorism and violent extremism.

The visiting delegation was briefed on the center’s efforts in defeating extremist ideology, and its societal initiatives.

Topics: Etidal Telegram

Pioneering US television journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93

Pioneering US television journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

Pioneering US television journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93

Pioneering US television journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93
  • In a broadcast career spanning five decades, Walters interviewed an array of world leaders, including Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, Libyan ruler Muammar Qaddafi, Iraqi ruler Saddam Hussein, Russian presidents Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir
Updated 01 January 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Barbara Walters, one of the most visible women on US television as the first female anchor on an American network evening news broadcast and one of TV’s most prominent interviewers, died on Friday at age 93, her longtime ABC News home said.
Walters, who created the popular ABC women’s talk show “The View” in 1997, died at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC’s corporate parent, The Walt Disney Co. , said in a statement. The circumstances of her death were not given.

Walters interviewed an array of world leaders, including Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, Libyan ruler Muammar Qaddafi, Iraqi ruler Saddam Hussein, Russian presidents Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin, and every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon.

“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself,” Iger wrote.

Barbara Walters interviews the Shah of Iran at the Cornell Medical Hospital in November, 1979, in New York. (AP)

In a broadcast career spanning five decades, Walters interviewed an array of world leaders, including Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, Libyan ruler Muammar Qaddafi, Iraqi ruler Saddam Hussein, Russian presidents Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin, and every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon.
“I never thought I’d have this kind of a life,” Walters said in a 2004 Chicago Tribune interview. “I’ve met everyone in the world. I’ve probably met more people, more heads of state, more important people, even almost than any president, because they’ve only had eight years.”
Walters’ critics said she too often asked softball questions and she was long skewered for a 1981 interview in which she asked Hollywood actress Katharine Hepburn what kind of tree she would like to be.
Walters pointed out that she only asked because Hepburn had first compared herself to a tree.
She knew how to ask tough questions, too.
“I asked Yeltsin if he drank too much, and I asked Putin if he killed anybody,” Walters told the New York Times in 2013. Both answered no.
Celebrity interviews also were an important part of Walters’ repertoire, and for 29 years she hosted a pre-Oscars interview program featuring Academy Award nominees. She also had an annual “most fascinating people” show but dropped it when she decided she was weary of celebrity interviews.
SPEECH IMPEDIMENT
Walters reached the top of her field despite difficulty pronouncing R’s — a trait that made her the target of a biting “Bawa WaWa” impersonation by Gilda Radner on the “Saturday Night Live” sketch comedy show in the 1970s. Walters said the spoof bothered her, until her daughter told her to lighten up.
Walters was born in Boston. Her father, Lou Walters, worked in show business as a nightclub owner and booking agent, and was credited with discovering such talent as comedian Fred Allen and actor Jack Haley, who would go on to play the Tin Man in the motion picture classic “The Wizard of Oz.”
After graduating from Sarah Lawrence College, she worked in public relations before joining NBC’s “Today” show as a writer and segment producer in 1961. She began getting air time with feature stories — such as a report on her one-day stint as a Playboy bunny — and became a regular on the program.
It was then that she began encountering resistance. “Today” show host Frank McGee resented her presence and tried to limit her role on the show.
After 13 years on “Today,” Walters was given an unprecedented $1 million annual salary to move to rival network ABC in 1976 and make history as the first woman co-anchor on a US evening newscast. Her unwilling partner, Harry Reasoner, made his disdain for Walters obvious even when they were on the air.
“These two men were really quite brutal to me and it was not pleasant,” Walters told the San Francisco Examiner. “For a long time, I couldn’t talk about that time without tears in my eyes. It was so awful to walk into that studio every day where no one would talk to me.”
After her unhappy run on the “ABC Evening News” ended in 1978, Walters established herself on the network’s prime-time news magazine show “20/20” and stayed with the program for 25 years. Being interviewed by Walters on “20/20” or on her numerous specials became a distinction — and guaranteed exposure — for her subjects.
In 1977, she scored a joint interview with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin before they made peace.
Walters became so prominent that her star quality sometimes overshadowed the people she was questioning. The New York Times called her “arguably America’s best-known television personality” but also observed that “what we remember most about a Barbara Walters interview is Barbara Walters.”
Critics sometimes found her cloying, but she also could be blunt, such as in asking Martha Stewart, the lifestyle guru who went to prison in an insider-stock-trading case, “Martha, why do so many people hate you?“
In 1997, Walters launched “The View” on ABC, a popular roundtable discussion show for women that was sometimes riven by disputes with her co-hosts Star Jones and Rosie O’Donnell. She made her final appearance as co-host of the show in 2014 but remained an executive producer of the program and continued to do occasional interviews and specials for ABC News.
Walters’ three marriages — to businessman Robert Katz, theatrical producer Lee Guber and television executive Merv Adelson — ended in divorce. She also had high-profile boyfriends such as Alan Greenspan, former head of the Federal Reserve, and John Warner, who would later become a senator from Virginia.
Her love life made headlines in 2008 when her autobiography, “Audition: A Memoir,” revealed an affair with then-married Edward Brooke of Massachusetts, the first black senator since post-Civil War Reconstruction.
Walters underwent heart surgery in 2010, which provided material for an ABC special in which she and former President Bill Clinton, actor Robin Williams and other high-profile heart surgery patients discussed their conditions.
She earned 12 Emmy awards, 11 of those while at ABC News, the network said.

 

Topics: Barbara Walters

