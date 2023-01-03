You are here

  • Home
  • German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions
People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, travel on a metro in Berlin, Germany, March 31, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jbd2a

Updated 03 January 2023
AP

German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions
Updated 03 January 2023
AP

BERLIN: A German doctor has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Public broadcaster SWR reported that a regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim convicted the doctor late Monday for issuing certificates to people from across Germany, most of whom she had never met or examined. During the trial she had argued that wearing masks was harmful to people's health.
In addition to the prison sentence she was handed a three-year work ban and ordered to pay 28,000 euros ($29,550), the sum she had received for issuing the medical certificates. Her office assistant was fined 2,700 euros.
The doctor's lawyer intends to appeal the verdict, SWR reported.
Dozens of supporters gathered outside the court in Weinheim, north of Heidelberg, to protest against the verdict and Germany's pandemic restrictions.
Germany ended requirements to wear masks in many indoor settings last year, though they are still compulsory on long-distance trains, in doctors' practices, hospitals, nursing homes and on some regional public transport.

Topics: Germany Coronavirus doctor

Related

With hospitalizations up, France weighs return to masks
World
With hospitalizations up, France weighs return to masks

Iranian chess player arrives in Spain after being warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab

Iranian chess player arrives in Spain after being warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

Iranian chess player arrives in Spain after being warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab

Iranian chess player arrives in Spain after being warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: An Iranian chess player arrived in Spain on Tuesday after receiving what a source close to her said were warnings not to return to Iran for competing without a hijab at an international tournament in Kazakhstan.
Sara Khadem, born in 1997, took part in last week’s FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty without the hijab — a headscarf mandatory under Iran’s strict dress codes.
The source, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Khadem subsequently received multiple phone calls in which individuals warned her against returning home after the tournament, while others said she should come back, promising to “solve her problem.”
The source also said Khadem’s relatives and parents, who are in Iran, had also received threats, without giving further details.
Iran’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.
Khadem, who is also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, arrived in Spain on Tuesday, the source said.
She has not responded to Reuters request for comment. Newspapers including Le Figaro and El Pais reported last week that Khadem would not be returning to Iran and moving to Spain.
The phone calls led to organizers deciding to provide security with the cooperation of Kazakh police, resulting in four bodyguards being stationed outside Khadem’s hotel room, the source said.
Iran has been swept by demonstrations against the country’s clerical leadership since mid-September, when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police who detained her for “inappropriate attire.”
Laws enforcing mandatory hijab wearing have become a flashpoint during the unrest, with a string of sportswomen competing overseas appearing without their headscarves in public.
Khadem is ranked 804 in the world, according to the International Chess Federation website. The website for the Dec. 25-30 event listed her as a participant in both the Rapid and Blitz competitions.
Iran has been swept by demonstrations against the country’s clerical leadership since mid-September, when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police who detained her for “inappropriate attire.”
Laws enforcing mandatory hijab wearing have become a flashpoint during the unrest, with a string of sportswomen competing overseas appearing without their headscarves in public.
The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s leadership since its 1979 revolution and have drawn in Iranians from all walks of life.
Women have played a prominent role, removing and in some cases burning headscarves, while protesters have taken heart from what they have seen as shows of support from both female and male Iranian athletes.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 chess women

Related

Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab
Middle-East
Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab
Iranian chess player appears at Kazakhstan tournament without hijab for second day
Middle-East
Iranian chess player appears at Kazakhstan tournament without hijab for second day

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more Iranian-made drones

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more Iranian-made drones
Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more Iranian-made drones

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, said mulling more Iranian-made drones
  • In latest embarrassment for Kremlin, Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in Donetsk region, killing 63 Russian soldiers
  • “We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by Shaheds (exploding drones), Zelenskyy said
Updated 03 January 2023
AFP

KYIV: Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukraine's president, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after a Ukrainian attack killed at least 63 Russian soldiers in the latest battlefield setback for the Kremlin’s war strategy.
“We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by Shaheds (exploding drones),” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late Monday.
He said the goal is to break Ukraine’s resistance by “exhausting our people, (our) air defense, our energy,” more than 10 months after Russia invaded its neighbor.
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be exploring ways to regain momentum in his flawed war effort, which in recent months has been frustrated by a Ukrainian counteroffensive backed by Western-supplied weapons. That has brought sharp rebukes in some Russian circles of the military’s performance.
In the latest embarrassment for the Kremlin, Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, according to Russia's Defense Ministry. Other, unconfirmed reports put the death toll much higher.
It was one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin’s forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.
In the attack, Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from a HIMARS launch system and two of them were shot down, a Russian Defense Ministry statement said.
However, the Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine’s Armed Forces claimed Sunday that around 400 mobilized Russian soldiers were killed in a vocational school building in Makiivka and about 300 more were wounded. That claim couldn't be independently verified. The Russian statement said the strike occurred “in the area of Makiivka” and didn’t mention the vocational school.
Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show the apparent aftermath of the strike. An image from Dec. 20 showed the building standing. An image from Jan. 2 showed the building reduced to rubble. Other days had intense cloud cover, making seeing the site by standard satellite imagery impossible.
Vigils for soldiers killed in the strike took place in two Russian cities Tuesday, the state RIA Novosti agency reported.
In Samara, in southwestern Russia, locals gathered for an Orthodox service in memory of the dead. The service was followed by a minute’s silence, and flowers were laid at a Soviet-era war memorial, RIA reported.
Unconfirmed reports in Russian-language media said that the victims were mobilized reservists from the region.
For the Russian military, the Iranian-made exploding drones are a cheap weapon which also spreads fear among troops and civilians. The United States and its allies have sparred with Iran over Tehran's role in allegedly supplying Moscow with the drones.
The Institute for the Study of War said that Putin is looking to strengthen support for his strategy among key voices in Russia.
“Russia’s air and missile campaign against Ukraine is likely not generating the Kremlin’s desired information effects among Russia’s nationalists,” the think tank said late Monday.
“Such profound military failures will continue to complicate Putin’s efforts to appease the Russian pro-war community and retain the dominant narrative in the domestic information space,” it added.
Zelenskyy warned that in the coming weeks, “the nights may be quite restless.”
Putin's additional reliance on drones might not help him achieve his goals, however, as Ukraine claims a high success rate against the weapons.
During the first two days of the new year, which were marked by relentless nighttime drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, the country’s forces shot down more than 80 Iranian-made drones, Zelenskyy said.
Since September, Ukraine's armed forces have shot down almost 500 drones, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat claimed in a television interview Tuesday, news website Ukrinform reported.
As well as hoping to wear down resistance to Russia’s invasion, the long-range bombardments have targeted the power grid to leave civilians at the mercy of biting winter weather as power outages ripple across the country.
“Every downed drone, every downed missile, every day with electricity for our people and minimal shutdown schedules are exactly such victories,” Zelenskyy said.
In the latest fighting, a Russian missile strike overnight on the city of Druzhkivka in the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region wounded two people, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported Tuesday.
A reporter with French broadcaster TF1 was live on television screens when a blast from one of the strikes erupted behind him in Druzhkivka. A German reporter with Bild newspaper suffered a minor injury from shrapnel in the same bombardment.
Officials said the attack ruined an ice hockey arena described as the largest hockey and figure skating school in Ukraine.
Overnight Russian shelling was also reported in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.
In the recently retaken areas of the southern Kherson region, Russian shelling on Monday killed two people and wounded nine others, Kherson’s Ukrainian governor, Yaroslav Yanushevich, said Tuesday. He said the Russian forces fired at the city of Kherson 32 times on Monday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Shahed drones

Related

Update Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
World
Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: air force
World
Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: air force

Saudi Arabia draws in Malaysian nurses with opportunity to grow

Saudi Arabia draws in Malaysian nurses with opportunity to grow
Updated 03 January 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

Saudi Arabia draws in Malaysian nurses with opportunity to grow

Saudi Arabia draws in Malaysian nurses with opportunity to grow
  • Medical workers from Malaysia began to join the Saudi healthcare market in the 1980s
  • Nurses are attracted not only by packages but also by proximity of Islam’s holiest sites
Updated 03 January 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: When Mohammed Amran Azizan decided to leave Malaysia and work in Saudi Arabia as a nurse, it was a leap of faith for him. Now, six years later, he sees the decision not only as career progression but also as an investment for his future.

While traditionally the most popular destinations for Malaysian nurses are those where English is the official language — like the UK, Singapore, Canada and the US — Azizan is among thousands of those who have made the Kingdom their second home.

He had initially applied to work in Singapore, but his prospective employer’s demand for him to know Mandarin cemented his decision to try his luck in Saudi Arabia, where he found employment in one of the most advanced centers in the Middle East: Prince Sultan Military Medical City in Riyadh.

“After my first year in the Kingdom, I fell in love with working here,” Azizan told Arab News.

“There are so many opportunities to further study. Salaries are tax-free and there’s a better opportunity for promotion.”

Azizan’s wife also works as a nurse, but in Makkah.

On their honeymoon, they explored the Kingdom in an experience that further sealed their decision to stay.

“When Saudis welcome a guest, they treat them like one of their family members,” Azizan said. “No one has ever treated me like this in a foreign country.”

Cultural comfort for Malaysians, whose country is also a Muslim-majority one, and the possibility to grow and learn are what appeal most to health professionals from the Southeast Asian nation.

“I didn’t experience any cultural shock going to Saudi because it is almost the same as Malaysia,” said Bridget Henriette Fernando, a senior midwife who used to work in King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh — one of the most comprehensive and highly advanced healthcare medical cities in Saudi Arabia.

She came back home during the pandemic but will be returning to the Kingdom in two months.

“They are very helpful because they know you are coming from afar,” she said.

Nurses from Malaysia began to join the Saudi healthcare market in the 1980s, attracted by competitive packages, work flexibility, advanced medical infrastructure and, for some, also the proximity to Islam’s holiest sites.

“Muslim nurses, they love it there, especially if they can work in Makkah and Madinah,” Malayan Nurses Union President Nor Hayati Abdul Rashid told Arab News.

About 20 percent of Malaysian nurses working abroad choose the Middle East. Rashid said they are quite welcome there as disciplined and experienced employees, as at home they have to undergo rigorous, multidisciplinary training. Every nurse is licensed by the Malaysian Nursing Board. Their certificates must be renewed annually.

“They are knowledgeable and skilled in their subject matter and can even teach the doctors,” she said.

But it is abroad where they can gain more experience.

“Nurses are given a bigger responsibility instead of playing the role of handmaiden to doctors,” said Irene Ng, who for the past eight years has been serving as a critical care nurse at Prince Sultan Cardiac Center in Riyadh.

When she arrived in Saudi Arabia, she was surprised that her workplace was not merely a hospital but a network of clinics.

“It is not a medical center but a medical city,” she said. “The place where I work here is a cardiac center, the whole building specializes in cardiac care, from cardiac medical to cardiac surgical, from the ward to the critical unit.”

And despite her busy schedule and 12-hour shifts, she manages to frequently fly back home as her compensation includes enough annual leave.

“I have more time at home to rest,” Ng told Arab News.

“My mom said she sees me more frequently compared to when I was working in Kuala Lumpur.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia nursing

Related

Nursing home for struggling elderly Egyptian actors opened by Actors’ Syndicate
Middle-East
Nursing home for struggling elderly Egyptian actors opened by Actors’ Syndicate
Malaysia’s PM Anwar cements leadership with early confidence vote win
World
Malaysia’s PM Anwar cements leadership with early confidence vote win

Iran’s judiciary indicts two French nationals and Belgian for espionage

Iran’s judiciary indicts two French nationals and Belgian for espionage
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

Iran’s judiciary indicts two French nationals and Belgian for espionage

Iran’s judiciary indicts two French nationals and Belgian for espionage
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has indicted two French nationals and a Belgian for espionage and working against the country's national security, the judiciary spokesperson said on Tuesday according to the semi-official Student News Network.
The Islamic Republic has accused foreign adversaries of fomenting unrest which erupted in Iran three months ago after the death in detention of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code laws.
The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to the country's leadership since its 1979 revolution and have drawn in Iranians from all walks of life.
The news network did not say where or when the three were indicted.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

Britain to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as terror group — report
Middle-East
Britain to proscribe Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as terror group — report
Mother jailed in Iran for 13 years describes ‘hell’ of prison life
Middle-East
Mother jailed in Iran for 13 years describes ‘hell’ of prison life

China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting

China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting

China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting
  • State media says severe illness from COVID is rare
  • Chinese scientists expected to brief WHO
Updated 03 January 2023
Reuters

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: State media in China played down on Tuesday the severity of its surge of COVID-19 infections ahead of an expected briefing later in the day by its scientists to the World Health Organization, which is hoping for detailed data on the evolution of the virus.
China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID controls on Dec. 7, as well as the accuracy of its case and mortality data, have come under increasing scrutiny at home and abroad and prompted some countries to impose travel curbs.
The policy shift followed protests over the “zero COVID” approach championed by Xi Jinping, marking the strongest show of public defiance in his decade-old presidency and coinciding with the slowest growth in China in nearly half a century.
As the virus spreads unchecked, funeral parlours report a spike in demand for their services and international health experts predict at least one million deaths in the world’s most populous country this year.
China reported three new COVID deaths for Monday, taking its official death toll since the pandemic began to 5,253.
On Tuesday, the People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official newspaper, cited Chinese experts as saying the illness caused by the virus was relatively mild for most people.
“Severe and critical illnesses account for 3 percent to 4 percent of infected patients currently admitted to designated hospitals in Beijing,” Tong Zhaohui, vice president of the Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, told the newspaper.
Kang Yan, head of West China Tianfu Hospital of Sichuan University, said that in the past three weeks, a total of 46 patients had been admitted to intensive care units, or about 1 percent of symptomatic infections.
The emergencies area at the Zhongshan Hospital in Shanghai was packed with patients on Tuesday, most of them elderly, a Reuters witness said. Some were in beds in the corridor, covered with blankets and receiving IV treatment, while dozens were queuing around them, waiting to be seen by a doctor. It was unclear how many were there with COVID.
’CONNECT WITH THE WORLD’
The World Health Organization has urged Chinese health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information on the COVID situation.
The WHO has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing at a Tuesday meeting of a technical advisory group. It has also asked China to share data on hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations.
“Scientists around the world believe it to be most useful that all countries engage in testing and sequencing for variants, and to transparently and immediately share their data globally,” said Alexandra Martiniuk, an epidemiologist at the University of Sydney.
“In this respect the WHO meeting on Jan. 3 could be significant.”
The United States, France, and others will require COVID tests on travelers from China, while Belgium said it would test wastewater from planes for new COVID variants.
European Union health officials will meet on Wednesday on a coordinated response.
China has rejected criticism of its COVID data and said any new mutations may be more infectious but less harmful.
“According to the political logic of some people in Europe and the United States, whether China opens or does not open is equally the wrong thing to do,” state broadcaster CCTV commented.
A 25-year-old Shanghai resident, who only gave her last name Ruan, said she was in favor of China sharing its COVID data and working with the world to fight the disease.
“You always have to connect with the world. It’s better to study it together and prepare for the future,” Ruan said.
’DANGEROUS WEEKS’
As Chinese workers and shoppers fall ill, concerns mount about near-term growth prospects in the world’s second-largest economy, causing volatility in global financial markets.
Data on Tuesday showed China’s factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December.
December shipments from Foxconn’s Zhengzhou iPhone plant, disrupted by worker departures and unrest amid a COVID outbreak, were 90 percent of the firm’s initial plans.
A “bushfire” of infections in China in coming months is likely to hurt its economy this year and drag global growth lower, said the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.
“China is entering the most dangerous weeks of the pandemic,” warned Capital Economics analysts.
Mobility data suggested that economic activity was depressed nationwide and would likely remain so until infections subside, they added.
The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said the domestic tourism market saw 52.71 million trips during the New Year holiday, only 43 percent of the 2019 level, before the pandemic.
Revenue generated was more than 26.52 billion yuan ($3.84 billion), up 4 percent year-on-year but only about 35 percent of 2019 revenue, the ministry said.
Expectations are higher for China’s biggest holiday, the Lunar New Year, later this month, when some experts predict infections will have peaked in many places.
Some hotels in the tourist resort of Sanya are fully booked for the period, media reported.

Topics: Coronavirus China WHO covid

Related

China approves $2.5bn hydro power plant in Qinghai province
Business & Economy
China approves $2.5bn hydro power plant in Qinghai province
Chinese hospitals, funeral homes ‘extremely busy’ as COVID-19 spreads unchecked
World
Chinese hospitals, funeral homes ‘extremely busy’ as COVID-19 spreads unchecked

Latest updates

UK justice secretary blocks Home Office plan to reform Britain’s treason laws
UK justice secretary blocks Home Office plan to reform Britain’s treason laws
Saudi ambassadors-designate take oath of office before King Salman
Saudi ambassadors-designate take oath of office before King Salman
Guerlain Chicherit fights back with win as rain hits Dakar Rally
Guerlain Chicherit fights back with win as rain hits Dakar Rally
Missile explodes near journalists during live coverage in Ukraine
Missile explodes near journalists during live coverage in Ukraine
Closing Bell: TASI sparks 82-point jump as Saudi PMI fuels hopes 
Closing Bell: TASI sparks 82-point jump as Saudi PMI fuels hopes 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.