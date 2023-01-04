You are here

Dismay as dozens of Christian graves in Jerusalem vandalized

Dismay as dozens of Christian graves in Jerusalem vandalized
Hosam Naoum, archbishop and caretaker of the Protestant cemetery, inspects vandalised graves on Mount Zion outside Jerusalem's Old City on January 4, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

JERUSALEM: A Jerusalem bishop said on Wednesday he was “dismayed” by the desecration of dozens of Christian graves on the edge of the Old City, as police probed the vandalism.

Stone graves lay in pieces with crosses toppled at the Protestant cemetery on Mount Zion, where Christians believe Jesus’s Last Supper took place.

“We discovered that more than 30 tombstones and crosses were smashed to pieces,” Hosam Naoum, an Anglican bishop, told journalists at the cemetery.

Church authorities said the damage was discovered on Tuesday, while security camera footage from January 1 showed two men or boys vandalizing the site while wearing Jewish attire.

“These criminal acts were motivated by religious bigotry and hatred against Christians,” the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem said in a statement.

Israeli police said on Tuesday they had launched an investigation into “the defacement of a large number of tombstones in the Protestant cemetery.”

Standing before one of the damaged graves, Naoum said: “We are not only dismayed but we are very much saddened.”

The bishop said the cemetery was established in the mid-19th century and is the final resting place of figures including clergy, scientists and politicians.

Among them were “people of great importance that have contributed to the history of Jerusalem and to the life of the people here,” he said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry called for the perpetrators to be prosecuted, writing on Twitter that “this immoral act is an affront to religion.”

Mount Zion lies outside the Old City walls and has drawn pilgrims for centuries. It is also revered by Jews, as the burial place of the biblical King David.

In December 2021, church leaders warned that “Christians have become the target of frequent and sustained attacks by fringe radical groups” in Jerusalem and the wider Holy Land.

The statement criticized inaction by law enforcement and local officials, accusations deemed “baseless” by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Iraqi court summons justice minister amid graft probe

Iraqi court summons justice minister amid graft probe
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s anti-corruption agency said on Wednesday the justice minister had been given a court summons after he was accused of blocking a graft probe by refusing to hand over documents.

A probe began last month into “suspicions of corruption” in the delivery of prison meals, with “poor quality” and limited food provided compared to the payments made.

On Tuesday, Judge Haider Hanoun, who heads the government’s anti-corruption agency, accused Minister of Justice Khaled Shawani of “using his power to hinder the work” of investigators.

Hanoun said documents he had demanded from Shawani “incriminated” the suspects. 

On Wednesday, Shawani and a senior ministry official were given a court summons “for having refused to provide documents required,” the agency said in a statement.

Shawani, speaking about the corruption allegations on Tuesday after a prison inspection, had accused the companies of “not delivering” all the food orders despite having received payment.

He also spoke about a committee monitoring food distribution in jails, to block sale of provisions that should be supplied for free to inmates to “protect prisoners from extortion.”

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who took power in October, has made regular speeches about his determination to fight graft. In Iraq, an oil-rich country ravaged by endemic graft, the elite have routinely evaded accountability in corruption cases.

The UN envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said last month that “pervasive and systemic corruption is one of the biggest challenges” facing the country.

Iran frees actor Taraneh Alidoosti after three weeks in custody

Iran frees actor Taraneh Alidoosti after three weeks in custody
PARIS: Iranian authorities on Wednesday released on bail star actor Taraneh Alidoosti after holding her for almost three weeks over her support for the protest movement, her lawyer said.

Alidoosti is one of Iranian cinema’s most acclaimed stars, winning international renown for performances in award-winning films by director Asghar Farhadi, including the Oscar-winning 2016 movie “The Salesman.”

Her detention had prompted an outcry in the film industry and amplified concern about the authorities’ crackdown on more than three months of protests that have seen thousands arrested.

“My client was released on bail today (Wednesday),” lawyer Zahra Minooee told the ISNA news agency.

Images published by Iranian media, including the Shargh newspaper, showed her walking free from Tehran’s Evin prison clutching flowers and notably not wearing the Islamic headscarf, in apparent defiance of Iran’s strict dress laws.

Leading figures from the Iranian film industry still inside the country turned out to welcome her, including directors Mani Haghighi and Saeed Roustayi, the images showed.

Other pictures of her being driven away in a car showed her sticking out her tongue and flashing a “V” for victory sign.

“Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti released after three weeks in detention: What joy and relief!” tweeted the Cannes Film Festival. “Let’s stay involved!” it added.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.

Alidoosti, 38, was arrested on Dec. 17 after making a string of social media posts supporting the protest movement — including removing her headscarf and condemning the execution of protesters.

Over 600 artists worldwide, including actors Kate Winslet and Mark Rylance and director Pedro Almodovar, had signed an open letter calling for her release.

Her arrest “was a warning to public figures in Iran as part of the Iranian regime’s brutal crackdown on the nationwide Woman, Life, Freedom protests,” said the petition, published on the Instagram page of Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo.

Alidoosti attended this year’s Cannes Film Festival to promote the acclaimed movie “Leila’s Brothers” in which she starred and which was directed by Roustayi.

She appeared in two of Farhadi’s earliest films before he won international renown, “Beautiful City” in 2004 and “Fireworks Wednesday” in 2006.

Alidoosti then appeared in the 2009 film “About Elly,” which earned Farhadi the Silver Bear for best director at the Berlin film festival, before reuniting for “The Salesman.”

The daughter of a former Iranian international footballer, Alidoosti has long been seen as a champion of women’s and civil rights in Iran.

On Nov. 9, she posted an image of herself without a headscarf, holding a paper with the words “Woman, life, freedom,” the main slogan of the protests.

Alidoosti had in a social media post vowed not to leave Iran and said she was prepared to “pay any price to stand up for my rights.”

Her Instagram account with more than 8 million followers has been inaccessible since her arrest.

Alidoosti’s most recent social media post was on December 8, the same day Mohsen Shekari, 23, became the first person executed by authorities over the protests.

“Your silence means the support of the oppression and the oppressor,” she wrote on Instagram.

A second protester, Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged in public on Dec. 12 and activists fear more risk of execution.

The judiciary’s Mizan Online news agency had said the actor was arrested as she “did not provide documentation for some of her claims” about the protests.

It complained that “a number of celebrities” had been publishing “provocative material in support of the street riots.”

The Oslo-based monitor Iran Human Rights said Iran’s security forces had killed at least 476 people in the protests, which Iranian officials generally describe as “riots.”

With Iran in mind, new Israeli leaders cozy up to Putin

With Iran in mind, new Israeli leaders cozy up to Putin
RAMALLAH: The new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to restore close ties with Russia in a bid to counter Moscow’s increasingly friendly relationship with Iran, analysts say.

At least one observer believes Russia’s support for Iran could pose a future threat to Israeli security operations against Iranian targets in Syria.

On Jan. 3, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, after a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, asked his Cabinet colleagues to avoid commenting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said that the new government will talk less about the war, meaning Israel will avoid denouncing Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, a shift away from the stance adopted by former prime minister Yair Lapid.

“It’s clear that the relations between Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin are much warmer for many years than those between Lapid and former Israeli premier Naftali Bennett with Putin,” Ksenia Svetlova, a senior non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council and former member of the Israeli parliament, told Arab News.

Netanyahu is also believed to be unhappy with President Volodymyr Zelensky over Ukraine’s failure to oppose pro-Palestinian resolutions at the UN last week.

Putin has worked with Netanyahu for 12 of the 22 years he has been at the helm in the Kremlin, and the two have a close relationship.

The Russian president called Netanyahu to congratulate him on winning the Nov. 3 election and again after the Israeli leader won a confidence vote on Dec. 29.

Israeli experts told Arab News that the Netanyahu government will work to develop close ties with Moscow, but at the same time maintain strategic links with the US, which expressed displeasure over the Cohen-Lavrov call.

Israeli political analyst Yoni Ben Menachem said that Putin expects Netanyahu to shift Israel’s Russia policy away from the approach taken by Lapid, who attacked Moscow in his UN speech and media statements.

Israel fears Moscow may prevent it from continuing to bomb Iranian targets in Syria. Russia might provide anti-aircraft missiles to Iranian forces that would pose a threat to Israeli warplanes.

Russia now enjoys “a very close relationship” with Iran to the extent that it may end the freedom given to the Israeli airforce to bomb Iranian targets in Syria, Ben Menachem said.

There are 1 million Russian Jews in Israel who speak Russian. Most are over 18 and vote and influence Israeli elections.

Previous Israeli governments included ministers and deputy ministers of Russian origin, such as Avigdor Lieberman, Yuli Edelstein and Sophia Lander.

On Dec. 31, Netanyahu spoke with Zelensky and asked him to oppose pro-Palestinian resolutions at the UN. Zelensky said he would agree if Tel Aviv provided Ukraine with advanced weapons. Netanyahu rejected the offer and told Zelensky that Israel could not supply Ukraine with more than humanitarian aid for fear of spoiling Tel Aviv’s ties with Moscow. Ukraine was absent from the voting session and avoided voting against Israel.

Zelensky hoped to receive air defense systems from the Lapid government, but these failed to arrive. It is unlikely Netanyahu will supply the systems.

“In any case, Israeli-Russian relations would be better between Netanyahu and Putin than they used to be between Lapid and Putin,” Svetlova told Arab News.

Alexander Grinberg, an expert on Russia-Israel affairs, told Arab News: “I am sure that Netanyahu will be able to balance Israel’s position and its relations with Russia with the continuation of the war in Ukraine, as the position of his predecessor Yair Lapid in support of Ukraine was personal and emotional, nothing more.”

He said Netanyahu’s position on Russia was consistent with the Israeli army, Military Intelligence Directorate, and the rest of the Israeli security apparatus regarding Israel’s security interests concerning Tehran, whether in Syria or inside Iran.

“The Israeli people stand against Russia on the war in Ukraine, while the political and security leadership cooperates closely with Putin,” he said.

US looks at ways to further target Iranian drone production, White House says

US looks at ways to further target Iranian drone production, White House says
WASHINGTON: The US is looking at ways to target Iranian drone production through sanctions and export controls, and is talking to private companies whose parts have been used in production, the White House said on Wednesday.
“We are assessing further steps we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iran’s access to technologies used in drones,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
The United States has previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. 

Houthis acknowledge role in tortured inmate’s death

Houthis acknowledge role in tortured inmate’s death
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The Iran-backed Houthi militia has admitted that its personnel in Yemen’s northern province of Saada kidnapped, imprisoned, and brutally tortured to death a young man, in a rare acknowledgment of human rights violations in its detention facilities.

The group said that four men who acted “on their own” seized a young grocer, named Ibrahim Yahiya Hashool Al-Thamali, from the Sahar district of Saada, and brutally tortured him in captivity, leading to his death.

Yemeni activists and the victim’s relatives shared a video of Al-Thamali’s semi-naked body, with multiple signs of torture, saying that the man was kidnapped from his place of work, imprisoned, and brutally tortured by the Houthis before his death.

Hussein Al-Ezzi, the Houthi deputy foreign minister, accused “infiltrators” in the militia of human rights violations committed against civilians.

Al-Ezzi’s attempts to absolve his organization of abusing captives and kidnapping civilians were met with outrage from Yemeni activists on social media, who accused the Houthis of routinely torturing inmates to death.

“When will you awaken from your slumber and acknowledge that your way of governing is flawed and that your conduct toward people is unacceptable?” wrote Ibrahim Ismail, a Sanaa-based academic.

“Ibrahim Al-Thamali is one of the hundreds of innocent Yemeni youths who have been slaughtered unjustly on a daily basis since the seizure of the capital, Sanaa, by an evil gang,” Mohammed Anam, a Yemeni journalist, said, adding that the Houthis acknowledged murdering the young man out of fear that his strong clan might revolt against their rule.

The murder of Al-Thamali has once again attracted attention to maltreatment in Houthi detention centers in regions under their control, particularly in Saada, the militia’s stronghold.

Mutahar Al-Badhiji, executive director of the Yemeni Coalition to Monitor Human Rights Violations, told Arab News that last year, 500 Yemenis were kidnapped by the Houthis from areas under their control, 50 were forcibly disappeared, and 40 were tortured.

Al-Badhiji said that Houthi torture tactics include sleep deprivation, showering captives with cold water, particularly in the winter, hanging by the feet, beating with batons and electric wires, and isolating prisoners.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, said the Houthis have kidnapped thousands of Yemenis, including politicians, journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens, and disappeared them while subjecting them to brutal torture, resulting in the deaths of hundreds and permanent disabilities of many others.

He urged international rights organizations and mediators to identify and condemn the Houthis for their crimes and to exert pressure on the militia to free all captives.

“The international community, the UN, and human rights organizations and agencies are obliged to denounce this terrible crime, as well as other crimes and violations carried out by the Houthi militia, to prosecute and hold those guilty accountable, and to exert pressure on the militia leaders to promptly and unconditionally release all abductees from their illegal detention facilities,” Al-Eryani tweeted.

