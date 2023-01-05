US not ‘hand-wringing’ over deadly Ukraine rocket attack on Russians: W.House

You are here

"Russia is the one who's visited violence on the Ukrainian people,"
WASHINGTON: The United States is not “hand-wringing” over the mass casualties of Russian soldiers in a Ukrainian attack reportedly using US-supplied artillery, a senior White House official said Wednesday.
The New Year’s strike hit a building in the occupied eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka being used as a barracks. Russia has officially conceded there were 89 deaths — already an unusually high number — while Ukraine’s military estimates that nearly 400 soldiers died.
Following criticism in Russia over the use of US-delivered weaponry by Ukrainian defenders, including in the Makiivka strike, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Russia is to blame.
There is no “hand-wringing by the administration at all. This is a war. They have been invaded and they (Ukrainians) are striking back and defending themselves,” Kirby said. “Russian soldiers in their territory are legitimate targets for Ukrainian military action, period.”
Kirby would not give a US estimate of the casualties in an attack that all sides agree was unusually fatal, even by the bloody standards of the now more than 10-month-old Russian invasion.
“I’m not going to get into the casualty count. It is war. And it is in a vicious area of fighting right now. And war is a bloody affair,” he said.
Kirby also declined to comment on the role in the attack of the advanced HIMARS multiple rocket weapon.
HIMARS — the acronym stands for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System — deliver devastatingly accurate rockets and are credited with transforming the Ukrainian army’s ability to take on the bigger, more heavily armed Russian forces.
“We are and will continue to provide them the kinds of systems and assistance that they need to defend themselves. And yes, that has included HIMARS in the past, and it could very well include more HIMARS going forward,” Kirby said.
“Let’s be just real crystal clear here. This is a war by Russia on Ukraine,” Kirby said.
He dismissed as “a bunch of B.S.” President Vladimir Putin’s claims that Russia’s war is really against the United States, the West in general or an “existential” threat.
“This is about a Russian invasion of Ukraine. And Russia is the one who started it. Russia is the one who’s visited violence on the Ukrainian people,” Kirby said.

Why Latin Americans are marching in solidarity with Iran's persecuted protesters 

Why Latin Americans are marching in solidarity with Iran's persecuted protesters 
Updated 05 January 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

Why Latin Americans are marching in solidarity with Iran's persecuted protesters 

Why Latin Americans are marching in solidarity with Iran's persecuted protesters 
  • Activists have gathered outside Iranian embassies throughout the region to denounce Tehran’s repression 
  • The death sentence issued against Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani has helped to catalyze public anger
Updated 05 January 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: Many in Latin America have been demonstrating against Iran’s brutal crackdown on nationwide protests sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini, 22, at the hands of the country’s morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Activists — especially women — have marched and gathered in front of Iranian embassies, denouncing Tehran’s repression and human rights violations.

Demonstrations across Latin America have been galvanized by the fact that hundreds of Iranians are now facing long prison terms and even death sentences for protesting.
In Mexico, for example, protesters assembled in front of the Iranian embassy in the nation’s capital on Dec. 19.

“The demonstration’s catalyst was the death sentence issued against footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani,” activist Paola Schietekat, who co-organized the protest, told Arab News.

But that was not the only reason, she said. “We were horrified by the large list of people currently facing death sentences. The message that the Iranian government wants to convey is that citizens must be afraid of expressing their political opinions.”

According to Human Rights Iran, an NGO based in Norway, at least 100 people have been charged or sentenced to capital punishment so far.

Feminist activists and Iranians living in Mexico organized a protest in the capital in September.

Schietekat said some of the Iranian-born participants were identified by the embassy’s surveillance cameras and later had problems renewing documents.

“Now, some of them were obviously afraid of retaliation and preferred not to attend. It was important for them that we, Mexicans, showed our solidarity,” she added.

Laura Vazquez, one of the protesters, told Arab News: “I heard about it on social media and decided I should go. It’s an important cause. Nowadays, people can easily ‘support’ a protest but not show up.”

She added: “The most valuable thing was to be present and to show our solidarity. The problems in Iran didn’t begin in September. They’re historic.”

Mexico abstained in the UN vote that resulted in Iran’s removal from the organization’s women’s rights agency in December.

In Schietekat’s opinion, that was a serious mistake: “The (Mexican) government based its decision on the principle of non-intervention, but we can’t have diplomatic relations with a country that systematically violates human rights.”

There was a “disproportionate” police presence during the demonstration on Dec. 19, she said, but no incidents were reported.

There have also been recent demonstrations in Argentina, but the most visible action coming from the country has been an online petition against Nasr-Azadani’s execution.
Created by Natalia Marcellino, the campaign has already been supported by 1.8 million people worldwide.

“I don’t have any particular experience with Iran’s political situation. I’m a psychologist who manages a school for children with special needs. But I was very impacted by the news and I decided to do something,” she told Arab News.

“I was surprised by the massive reaction to the petition. I’m glad to see that we can come together and do something. Nasr-Azadani has defended Iranian women and now has to be helped by us.”

A number of celebrities have publicly supported the petition, including Colombian-born singer Shakira, Argentinian actor Ricardo Darin and Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz.

Protests have also been held in the Chilean, Argentinian and Brazilian capitals. (AFP)

“I think the World Cup may have given more visibility to his case, given that people were more connected to football and he’s a well-known player,” Marcellino said.

Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez and Colombian Radamel Falcao Garcia are among the professional athletes who have expressed their solidarity with Nasr-Azadani.

A report published in 2021 by the Arab News Research and Studies unit, titled “Border wars: Iran’s terror haven in Latin America,” noted that since the 1979 Iranian revolution, the Islamic Republic had worked tirelessly to strengthen its ties with Latin American countries, while also seeking out political allies among the region’s leftist governments that shared its hostility toward the US.

The report shed light on the nature of the political and economic cooperation between Iran and Paraguay, and analyzed the suspicious activities and operations of by Iran and its proxies, such as Hezbollah, in the Tri-Border Area in general and Paraguay in particular.

In the 1990s, a leading Paraguay political and religious figure, Fernando Lugo, made a historic visit to Iran, a gesture repaid by Tehran through its support for his successful presidential bid in 2008, according to Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, a political analyst and international relations scholar.

“Nevertheless, diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries remained somewhat modest compared with Iran’s ties with other Latin American countries,” he wrote.

“However, in the years after it became the target of international sanctions, Iran realized that it needed a haven for its illegal activities that was out of sight of the global community and immune from legal action.

“In some Latin American states, it found the ideal staging ground for its illicit operations, especially within the so-called Tri-Border Area of Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil. According to several investigations, Iranian activities being closely monitored in this frontier region range from drug and arms smuggling to money laundering and terrorist training.“

Fast-forward to the present and prominent political leaders in Latin America are condemning Iran’s repression. When Colombian President Gustavo Petro congratulated Argentina on its World Cup victory on Twitter on Dec. 18, he urged Iran to not execute the footballer.

Iran’s harsh crackdown on nationwide protests has caused outrage in Latin America, including in Mexico City. (AFP)

Colombia has endorsed criticism of Iran in the international arena over the past few months.

Tehran formally complained to Colombia over its vote to oust Iran from the UN women’s rights agency.

In September, Chilean President Gabriel Boric condemned Iran for Amini’s death in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Chilean feminist movements have been following events in Iran, and have organized several initiatives against the regime.

“We have solidarity ties with several women’s groups, including with Iranians. We’ve protested against Iran and produced videos about it with Farsi subtitles so they can see there that we’re supporting them here,” Javiera Manzi, a spokeswoman for the feminist group CF8M, told Arab News.

“We’re now releasing a declaration condemning the crackdown on protesters and gathering support from several human rights organizations.”

Mahmonir Nadim, an Iranian-born singer who has lived in Brazil since 2012, told Arab News: “Many people in Brazil say they don’t know enough about the Iranian situation so they can’t give an opinion.

“What else must they know when people are being arrested and killed for protesting against the government?”

Nadim said she had always dreamt of being an artist, but that would be too difficult in Iran after the 1979 revolution. “That’s why I decided to come to Brazil.”

She and her sister organized a protest in Brazil in September, and are now planning another one. They want more Brazilians to join them.

“The Brazilian media isn’t properly showing what’s going on there, and Brazilians are quite disconnected from that reality,” Nadim said, adding that many of her Iranian friends have been detained in recent months. “People in Iran hope we can be their voice. We have to help them.”

Topics: Iran Latin America

Myanmar army leader touts election plan on Independence Day

Myanmar army leader touts election plan on Independence Day
Updated 04 January 2023
AP

Myanmar army leader touts election plan on Independence Day

Myanmar army leader touts election plan on Independence Day
Updated 04 January 2023
AP

BANGKOK: Myanmar’s ruling military leader pardoned over 7,000 prisoners, including some political detainees, and detailed plans for an election later this year during a ceremony Wednesday marking the 75th anniversary of independence from Britain.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing urged other nations and international organizations, as well as his country’s own people, to support “the genuine, discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system,” a concept the ruling military has defined as its goal since it ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The army’s takeover reversed nearly a decade of progress toward democracy after 50 years of military rule.

The plan for a general election is widely seen as an attempt to normalize the military’s seizure of power through the ballot box and to deliver a result that ensures the generals retain control. The military will control the entire process and has spent the past two years enfeebling any credible opposition.

There was no sign the pardoning of 7,012 prisoners, along with a partial commutation of the sentences of other inmates not convicted of serious crimes, included Suu Kyi. She has been held virtually incommunicado by the military since it seized power.

The 77-year-old Suu Kyi is serving 33 years imprisonment after being convicted of a series of politically tinged prosecutions brought by the military. They include illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, breaching the official secrets act, sedition, election fraud
and corruption.

Her supporters and independent analysts say the cases against her are an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from taking part in the election that the military has said would take place by August this year.

Pakistan malls to close early due to economic crisis

Pakistan malls to close early due to economic crisis
Updated 04 January 2023
AP

Pakistan malls to close early due to economic crisis

Pakistan malls to close early due to economic crisis
  • The government expects these measures to save energy and curtail the costs of imported oil, for which Pakistan spends $3 billion annually
Updated 04 January 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: Authorities on Wednesday ordered shopping malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m. as part of a new energy conservation plan aimed at easing Pakistan’s economic crisis. The move comes amid talks with the International Monetary Fund.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif and Minister for Power Ghultam Dastghir said the government decided to shut establishments early as part of the new energy conservation plan approved by the Cabinet. Authorities also ordered wedding halls and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.

The government expects these measures to save energy and curtail the costs of imported oil, for which Pakistan spends $3 billion annually. In Pakistan, most of the electricity is generated by using imported oil.

So far, there has been a mixed reaction from representatives of shopping malls, restaurants and shop owners who want the government to reverse the decision.

Many Pakistanis do their shopping and dine at restaurants as late as midnight.

Business leaders say the new measures will have a negative impact on their establishments, which suffered during the pandemic under government-imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Since 2021, the coronavirus has caused 36,000 deaths out of 1.5 million cases in Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently in talks with the IMF to soften some conditions on its $6 billion bailout, which the government thinks will cause a further increase in inflation.

The fund released the last crucial tranche of $1.1 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan in August. Since then, there has been a stalemate in talks between the two parties.

Pakistan says last summer’s devastating floods caused up to $40 billion in damages to the country’s economy, making it difficult for the government to comply with some of the IMF’s conditions, including increases in the price of gas and electricity and new taxes.

Marcos, Xi agree to boost ties, consult on maritime issues

Marcos, Xi agree to boost ties, consult on maritime issues
Updated 04 January 2023
Ellie Aben

Marcos, Xi agree to boost ties, consult on maritime issues

Marcos, Xi agree to boost ties, consult on maritime issues
  • Marcos is on his first Beijing visit since becoming president, seeks to bring ties to “greater heights”
  • Xi to maintain regular strategic communications with the Philippine president
Updated 04 January 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Wednesday to boost bilateral ties as their countries signed 14 cooperation agreements after meeting in Beijing.
Marcos’s two-day visit is his first to China since becoming president in June. It comes amid renewed tensions over territorial disputes in the South China Sea and as the two nations try to recover from economic crises linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are hoping that after the pandemic becomes more manageable, that we will not only return to the path that we were on before the pandemic, but that we even build up to greater heights,” Marcos said during his meeting with Xi, as quoted in a statement by his office.
The 14 deals his delegation signed covered agriculture, maritime security, and tourism, as well as “an arrangement for the establishment of a communication mechanism on maritime issues” between their foreign ministries.
Marcos said before his departure to Beijing on Tuesday that his administration was seeking to “open a new chapter” and resolve political and security “issues” with China during the trip.
He did not specify the issues, but the Philippine Foreign Affairs Ministry said that one of them would be related to the South China Sea.
The strategic and resource-rich waterway has been claimed by China almost in its entirety, but other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.
The Philippines has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests against China’s activity in the maritime region in the past few years, after an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed Beijing’s sweeping claims to the region in 2016.
Chinese vessels, however, continue to be spotted in the Philippine part of the territory, the West Philippine Sea, and new military facilities and airstrips have also been spotted there.
During his meeting with Marcos, Xi said China paid high regard to its relations with the Philippines, and he would maintain regular strategic communications with the Philippine president.
“The two nations should be good neighbors who help each other,” he said, as quoted by the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
“The two nations can bring more benefits to the people of the two countries and contribute more positive energy to regional peace and stability.”
With bilateral trade worth $29.1 billion between January and September of last year, China is the Philippines’ largest trading partner. Asia’s economic giant is also a major source of foreign direct investment for the archipelagic nation.
As such, “it was only natural that President Marcos Jr. would seek stable relations with and economic benefits from China,” Greg Poling, director at Washington-based Asia Maritime Transparency Initiation, told Arab News.
He added that a communication mechanism on the South China Sea would likely help stabilize tensions between Manila and Beijing.
“This year has seen a steady drumbeat of coercive behavior and violent incidents from China in the South China Sea, and so this new hotline between foreign affairs ministries is an effort to stabilize the situation,” Poling said.
“This is all to be expected and could have a positive impact on Sino-Philippine relations in the short term. But it doesn’t alter the longer-term tensions between the two.”

India approves $2.4bn incentive plan for green hydrogen industry

India approves $2.4bn incentive plan for green hydrogen industry
Updated 04 January 2023

India approves $2.4bn incentive plan for green hydrogen industry

India approves $2.4bn incentive plan for green hydrogen industry
  • National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to make India a green hydrogen hub
  • New Delhi targets annual production of 5m tons of green hydrogen by 2030
Updated 04 January 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India approved on Wednesday an incentive plan of 197.4 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) to promote the green hydrogen industry in a bid to cut emissions and become a major exporter in the field.

Green hydrogen, also called renewable hydrogen, can be used as fuel. It is produced from electrolysis of water in a process powered by renewable energy, so does not generate polluting carbon emissions.

All over the world, green hydrogen is emerging as a future alternative to fossil fuels.

It can be used in industry, to run cars, and to heat and power households. Countries such as the US, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and EU members have invested billions in strategies to develop green hydrogen projects.

The fuel is currently expensive, and India’s incentive plan, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aims to reduce production costs and increase the scale of the industry by 2030.

“The mission aims to make India a global hub for production, utilization and export of green hydrogen,” Information Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that approved the plan on Wednesday.

“(It) will help India in becoming energy-independent and in decarbonization of major sectors of the economy.”

A Cabinet statement said that the project targets the production of 5 million tons of green hydrogen generating 125 GW of power a year by 2030, cutting about 50 million tons of annual carbon emissions.

It is also forecast to help reduce dependence on fossil fuels and cut import costs by 1 trillion rupees. 

The development is also expected to help the country, the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

However, it was not immediately clear how significant the move will be in achieving the goal.

“It will help in reducing carbon emissions, but to what extent it is difficult to comment,” Satish Sinha, associate director of New Delhi-based environmental NGO Toxic Link, told Arab News.

However, he described the development as “a big step” and “good strategy.”

“It was known that India was investing into hydrogen as a fuel and lots of research activities were going on, and we also looked at how to use hydrogen as fuel cell,” Sinha said.

“It is also a good opportunity to do that when you are having the presidency of the G20. It puts India in a leadership position as far as climate change is concerned.”

