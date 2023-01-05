You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Aramco’s Q4 earnings likely to decline due to weak oil prices: Al Rajhi Capital 

Saudi Aramco’s Q4 earnings likely to decline due to weak oil prices: Al Rajhi Capital 

Saudi Aramco’s Q4 earnings likely to decline due to weak oil prices: Al Rajhi Capital 
The reduction in net profit is due to a weak demand outlook amid a global economic slowdown, according to the report (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rtagv

Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi Aramco’s Q4 earnings likely to decline due to weak oil prices: Al Rajhi Capital 

Saudi Aramco’s Q4 earnings likely to decline due to weak oil prices: Al Rajhi Capital 
Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s net profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to drop to SR146 billion ($38 billion), down 6.3 percent from the previous quarter, according to Al Rajhi Capital. 

In its report, the Riyadh-based firm noted that the reduction in net profit is due to a weak demand outlook amid a global economic slowdown. 

According to the report, the decision to cut output prices by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, coupled with weak oil prices, also negatively impacted Saudi Aramco’s earnings in the fourth quarter. 

The report, however, revealed that Aramco’s net profit in the fourth quarter could still be up 25.4 percent year on year, with the oil giant reporting a profit of SR116 billion in the final three months of 2021. 

“Oil prices, despite the OPEC+ production cut deal, declined by around 9 percent quarter on quarter in the fourth quarter, largely impacted by a weak demand outlook amid the likely economic slowdown,” said Al Rajhi Capital in the report. 

In December, OPEC+ decided to roll over its existing policy to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023. 

According to the report, the petrochemical sector in Saudi Arabia is likely to continue witnessing pressure on earnings in the fourth quarter, driven by weak product spreads amid lower product prices. 

The report noted that the net profit of Saudi Basic Industries Corp., known as SABIC, in the fourth quarter is estimated to be down 64.9 percent year on year to SR1.7 billion. 

Al Rajhi Capital added that the net profit of Saudi International Petrochemical Co., known as Sipchem, will drop by 61.9 percent year on year to SR503 million. 

However, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co., another major player in the Kingdom’s energy sector, could report a net profit of SR63 million, up 16.8 percent from the previous period last year, the report added. 

The analysis went on and said that the healthcare sector had a promising fourth quarter. 

“The fourth quarter is seasonally a strong quarter for the healthcare sector. We estimate a topline growth of 11 percent year on year and 8 percent quarter on quarter mainly led by low double-digit growth by most of the hospital operators,” said Al Rajhi Capital in the report. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco Al Rajhi Capital

Related

SABIC, Aramco, Sinopec to assess viability of developing petrochemical complex
Business & Economy
SABIC, Aramco, Sinopec to assess viability of developing petrochemical complex

UAE In-Focus – Mubadala, Alpha Dhabi to co-invest in credit markets, Kezad joins with Dana Group to set up steel plant

UAE In-Focus – Mubadala, Alpha Dhabi to co-invest in credit markets, Kezad joins with Dana Group to set up steel plant
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-Focus – Mubadala, Alpha Dhabi to co-invest in credit markets, Kezad joins with Dana Group to set up steel plant

UAE In-Focus – Mubadala, Alpha Dhabi to co-invest in credit markets, Kezad joins with Dana Group to set up steel plant
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co. and UAE-based conglomerate Alpha Dhabi plan to co-invest up to 9 billion dirhams ($2.5 billion) in credit markets through a new joint venture. 

The two companies plan to use Mubadala’s relationship with US asset manager Apollo “to access high-quality private credit investment opportunities,” they said in a joint statement with Apollo. 

Mubadala will hold 80 percent of the venture, which will be based in Abu Dhabi Global Market – the emirate's financial freezone – while the remaining 20 percent will be held by Alpha Dhabi, the statement said.

Mubadala’s venture comes after Abu Dhabi’s Chimera Capital made a foray into the $1.4 trillion global private-credit market last year.

“The asset class provides further diversification to our portfolio and attractive risk adjusted returns,” Alpha Dhabi CEO Hamad Salem Al Ameri said in the statement.

Kezad joins hands with Dana Group to set up steel plant in Abu Dhabi 

Dana Steel, a subsidiary of Dubai-headquartered Dana Group, has signed a preliminary agreement with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi to establish a new steel plant in Abu Dhabi as the emirate is set to boost its manufacturing sector.

As part of the agreement, Dana Steel will invest in a 50,000 square-meter hot and cold rolling steel complex in Kezad. 

The new complex will have 500,000 metric tonnes a year of rolling capacity and will facilitate backward integration of Dana Steel’s continuous galvanizing and continuous color coating lines. 

“This approach will help boost Dana Steel’s manufacturing capacity in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) by replacing imported raw materials, such as cold rolled full hard coils, with a new ‘Made in UAE’ supply,” Kezad Group said in a statement. 

Along with manufacturing metal products in Kezad Group’s Metals Hub, the Dana Steel plant will also have capabilities to recover and recycle waste acid. 

In a future expansion phase, Dana Steel will install a continuous galvanizing line and color coating line in the same Kezad complex. 

Foodtech startup Nourish raises $400k in funding round 

Nourish, an inflight meal booking platform in the UAE, has secured $400,000 in an investment round that was led by investors from the US, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. 

Founded in 2020, the foodtech startup will use the funding to develop a new information technology and logistics network for commercial aviation.

Nourish deployed an application that connects airlines to airport vendors and a branded cloud kitchen in the terminals. It also created a new business model for commercial aviation to change unacceptable food quality and choices on planes. 

It has also recently inked its first agreement with the Ras Al Khaimah airport in the UAE. 

Nourish also aims to widen its supply chain network across several airports in emerging markets and reinforce its platform by hiring new talents. 

“Now passengers will be able to get what they want on the plane…whether that’s sushi, McDonald’s, or even a protein shake…and it will be served to you by the flight attendants at your seat,” Tom Eliopoulos, founder of Nourish, said during the Future Airport Development and Investment Summit that was held in Riyadh during Nov. 7-8, 2022. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: UAE in-focus Mubadala Alpha Dhabi Dana Group

Related

UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus – Clean energy contributes 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity  

China’s southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou plans projects worth $945bn

China’s southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou plans projects worth $945bn
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

China’s southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou plans projects worth $945bn

China’s southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou plans projects worth $945bn
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou plans 1,722 projects in 2023 worth more than 6.5 trillion yuan ($945 billion), state media CCTV reported on Thursday, after the city was hit by stringent COVID-19 curbs in late 2022, according to Reuters.

In 2023 alone, 526.1 billion yuan is expected to be invested in the projects which span areas including transport, new energy vehicles and biomedicine, the report said.

Guangzhou’s infrastructure push echoes policymakers’ calls to spur economic growth, which was hurt not only by COVID-19 outbreaks and strict restrictions, but by a protracted property downturn and now a fading exports outlook.

To revive growth, authorities have dusted off an old playbook, issuing debt to fund big public works projects.

The finance minister said the country would step up fiscal expansion in an appropriate manner in 2023 by boosting spending and investment via local government special bonds to spur the economy.

More than 480 transport infrastructure projects have been scheduled by Guangzhou as the city aims to build itself as an international transportation hub, CCTV said.

Chen Xu, an official at Guangzhou’s development and reform commission, said that the city would strive to complete about 30 percent of planned annual investment by the end of the first quarter, in a bid to shore up growth, according to the CCTV report.

Guangzhou, a manufacturing powerhouse that is home to nearly 19 million people, suffered the city’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks in November last year.

After Beijing’s abrupt COVID policy U-turn, analysts expect the surging virus infections may continue hitting businesses and consumers in winter months. 

Topics: China Guangzhou

Related

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company
Business & Economy
Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company
Updated 05 January 2023
Reuters

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration is to sign a contract with a Chinese company to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin in the country’s north, the acting mining minister said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

The contract would be signed with Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co., officials told a news conference in Kabul.

It will be the first major public commodities extraction deal the Taliban administration has signed with an foreign company since taking power in 2021.

It also underscores neighboring China’s economic involvement in the region even though the Islamic State militant group has targeted its citizens in Afghanistan.

“The Amu Darya oil contract is an important project between China and Afghanistan,” China’s ambassador, Wang Yu, told the news conference.

China has not formally recognized the Taliban administration but it has significant interests in a country at the center of a region important for its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

The Chinese company will invest $150 million a year in Afghanistan under the contract, the spokesperson for the Taliban-run administration, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter.

Its investment would increase to $540 million in three years for the 25-year contract, he said.

The Taliban-run administration will have a 20 percent partnership in the project, which can be increased to 75 percent, he added.

The announcement came a day after the Taliban administration said its forces had killed eight Islamic State members in raids, including some who were behind an attack last month on a hotel catering to Chinese businessmen in the capital, Kabul.

China’s state-owned company National Petroleum Corp. signed a contract with Afghanistan’s previous, US-backed government in 2012 to extract oil at the Amu Darya basin in the northern provinces of Faryab and Sar-e Pul.

At the time, up to 87 million barrels of crude were estimated to be in Amu Darya.

Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar told the news conference that another Chinese company, which he did not identify, had not continued extraction after the fall of the previous government so the deal had been struck with CAPEIC.

“We ask the company to continue the procedure according to international standards, also we ask them to provide for the interest of the people of Sar-e Pul,” he said.

The mining minister said a condition of the deal was that the oil be processed in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is estimated to be sitting on untapped resources of more than $1 trillion, which has attracted the interest of some foreign investors though decades of turmoil has prevented any significant exploitation.

A Chinese state-owned company is also in talks with the Taliban-led administration over the operation of a copper mine in eastern Logar province, another deal that was first signed under the previous government. 

Topics: Taliban oil extraction China Afghanistan

Related

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; Exxon sees oil earnings ease in Q4
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; Exxon sees oil earnings ease in Q4

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; Exxon sees oil earnings ease in Q4

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; Exxon sees oil earnings ease in Q4
Updated 05 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; Exxon sees oil earnings ease in Q4

Oil Updates — Crude rebounds; Exxon sees oil earnings ease in Q4
Updated 05 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices rebounded on Thursday amid dollar weakness and as investors emerged to buy dips after two sessions of steep losses, though economic concerns capped recovery. 

Brent crude futures had climbed 95 cents, or 1.22 percent, to $78.79 a barrel by 08.30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 94 cents, or 1.29 percent to $73.78 a barrel. 

Big declines in the previous two days were driven by worries about a potential global recession, especially since short-term economic signs in the world’s two biggest oil consumers, the US and China, appeared shaky. 

China, Philippines to promote cooperation on oil, gas projects 

The Philippines and China will promote cooperation on oil and gas exploration in non-disputed areas, Beijing’s ambassador to the Philippines said on Thursday. 

Ambassador Huang Xilian made the comment in a post on Facebook after a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

Xi pledged to work with the Philippines on properly handling maritime issues through friendly consultation, resume negotiations on oil and gas exploration, promote cooperation on oil and gas exploration in non-disputed areas, and conduct green energy cooperation on photovoltaics, wind power, and new energy vehicles, Huang said. 

Exxon sees oil and gas earnings ease in fourth quarter 

Exxon Mobil Corp. said on Wednesday that it expected earnings from its oil and gas production to slow down in the fourth quarter from the prior quarter. 

The largest US oil producer posted earnings of $12.4 billion from the unit in the third quarter, according to a securities filing. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: OPEC Oil China

Related

OPEC oil output rises despite production target cuts
Business & Economy
OPEC oil output rises despite production target cuts
Update Oil Updates — Prices fall further over global economy concerns; Iraq exports over $115bn of oil in 2022 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Prices fall further over global economy concerns; Iraq exports over $115bn of oil in 2022 

OPEC oil output rises despite production target cuts

OPEC oil output rises despite production target cuts
Updated 04 January 2023
Reuters

OPEC oil output rises despite production target cuts

OPEC oil output rises despite production target cuts
Updated 04 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: OPEC oil output rose in December, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday, despite an agreement by the wider OPEC+ alliance to cut production targets to support the market.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 29 million barrels per day last month, the survey found, up 120,000 bpd from November. In September, OPEC output had been its highest since 2020. 
December’s rise was led by recovering output in Nigeria, which has been battling for months with crude theft and insecurity in its oil-producing region.
Many Nigerian crude streams produced more in December, sources in the survey said, with some companies citing improving security.
OPEC+ had been boosting output for most of 2022 as demand recovered. For November, with oil prices weakening, the group made its largest cut to production targets since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Its decision from November called for a 2 million bpd cut to the OPEC+ output target, of which about 1.27 million bpd was meant to come from the 10 participating OPEC countries. The same target applied in December.
With the rebound in Nigerian output in December, compliance with the agreement weakened slightly to 161 percent of pledged cuts, according to the survey, down from 163 percent in November.
Output is still undershooting targeted amounts because many producers - notably Nigeria and Angola - lack the capacity to pump at the agreed levels.
The 10 OPEC members required to cut production pumped 780,000 bpd below the group’s December target, the survey found. The shortfall in November was 800,000 bpd.

Topics: OPEC Oil Production OPEC+

Related

Update Oil Updates — Prices fall further over global economy concerns; Iraq exports over $115bn of oil in 2022 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Prices fall further over global economy concerns; Iraq exports over $115bn of oil in 2022 

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco’s Q4 earnings likely to decline due to weak oil prices: Al Rajhi Capital 
Saudi Aramco’s Q4 earnings likely to decline due to weak oil prices: Al Rajhi Capital 
Israel frees one of longest serving Palestinian prisoners after 40 years
Israel frees one of longest serving Palestinian prisoners after 40 years
UAE In-Focus – Mubadala, Alpha Dhabi to co-invest in credit markets; Kezad joins Dana Group to set up steel plant
UAE In-Focus – Mubadala, Alpha Dhabi to co-invest in credit markets; Kezad joins Dana Group to set up steel plant
Saudi forum advises families on health, security, human rights
Saudi forum advises families on health, security, human rights
List of countries that mandate COVID-19 tests for China travelers
List of countries that mandate COVID-19 tests for China travelers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.