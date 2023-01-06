Riyadh forum focuses on education, labor market

The Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants announced the provision of 10 scholarships to the universities in the Kingdom, in order to enter the fellowship test to support and empower the human capabilities of citizens
RIYADH: The Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants has launched an accounting hackathon to promote innovation in technical solutions in the sector.
The initiative was announced during the International Conference on Accounting Education, which ended in Riyadh on Thursday.
The event was organized by the Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants under the title “Early Preparation for the Labor Market.”
The conference was held under the patronage of the Saudi Minister of Commerce Majed Al-Qasabi, the organization’s chairman.
The conference discussed the role of education in developing the accounting profession. It also shed light on the profession and the promising opportunities it offers, in addition to reviewing and exchanging local and international best practices.
It also discussed the latest international regulations and systems, transferring international experiences in the profession and benefiting from them, and highlighting the role of accounting education in formulating the outputs of accounting competencies that contribute to promoting economic growth.
The conference witnessed the participation of several senior officials, academics, and experts locally and internationally, who are concerned and interested in the accounting profession. Among the participants were international bodies and organizations, relevant governmental and private agencies, local and international accounting education companies and institutions, members of bodies in the sector system, and specialized students from Saudi universities.
The conference activities included eight dialogue sessions and 24 various workshops in which more than 80 speakers participated, and the signing of six cooperation agreements. The interactive theater accompanying the conference witnessed 11 professional meetings and dialogues with several experts in the field of accounting and auditing, in addition to presenting examples of success stories.
More than 80 government entities, universities, companies and accounting education institutions took part in an accompanying exhibition.
During the conference, the organization launched a number of initiatives to support the accounting and auditing profession and develop accounting competencies.
During the conference, the Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants announced the provision of 10 scholarships to the universities in the Kingdom, in order to enter the fellowship test to support and empower the human capabilities of citizens.
Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences over former Jordan PM’s death
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of condolences on Saturday to King Abdullah of Jordan, following the death of former Prime Minister Abdul Salam Al-Majali, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Majali was a medical doctor and politician who served twice as prime minister of Jordan — from May 1993 to January 1995 and from September 1997 to February 1998.
Before his stint as prime minister, Al-Majali held various key positions in government, including as minister of health, minister of education, president of the University of Jordan, and adviser to the late King Hussein. He had also served as senator, and was chairman of the Islamic World Academy of Sciences since 2013.
He was just a few weeks shy of reaching 98 years old at the time of his passing on January 3, 2023.
Heart of Arabia expedition to launch award for in-depth study of Saudi Arabia
Honors explorer Harry St. John Bridger Philby; researchers, historians, creators can apply
DIRIYAH: The Heart of Arabia expedition is set to launch an initiative, the Philby Arabia Fund, in collaboration with the Saudi British Society, that would provide an award to a researcher, creative or historian seeking to study and promote further understanding of the Kingdom.
The award honors British Arabist, explorer and writer Harry St. John Bridger Philby, who converted to Islam and took the name Abdullah. He undertook an information-gathering expedition across what is now modern-day Saudi Arabia in 1917.
The two-part, 1,300-km-journey is now being memorialized by the Heart of Arabia initiative, which aims to loosely follow Philby’s path.
The fund seeks to extend the legacy of the traveler and is being overseen by the Saudi British Society. It was established by Executive Director of Outward Bound Oman Mark Evans, chairman of the society, former UK Ambassador to the Kingdom Sir William Patey, and Philby’s direct descendant Mike Engelbach.
“It was fantastic that we got the support and that the Saudi British Society was so quick to get onto it,” Engelbach said.
The society is a nonprofit dedicated to perpetuating the long-standing relations between the two kingdoms, and has been a key supporter of the Heart of Arabia expedition, which was named after Philby’s book published in 1922.
FASTFACTS
• The current Philby-inspired expedition completed its first leg in November in Riyadh, with 2,500 downloads of its podcast in 52 countries and considerable site traffic.
• The group will begin the next leg of the journey to the edge of the Western coast on Jan. 16. The team includes Evans alongside Swiss photographer Ana-Maria Pavalache, regional expert Alan Morrissey, and Philby’s granddaughter, explorer Reem Philby.
• The fund encourages study of all aspects of Saudi geography, topography, geology, wildlife and culture, as Philby did, or a new field entirely.
“(The fund) is there to support anyone who’s doing something that adds to our knowledge and understanding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially things that are connected to fill these spheres of interest,” Evans, the leader of the expedition, told Arab News.
Open to all types of studies
The fund encourages study of all aspects of Saudi geography, topography, geology, wildlife and culture, as Philby did, or a new field entirely.
The goal of the award is two-fold: The first is to spotlight the unique individual, Abdullah Philby, who played a crucial part in the evolution of the Kingdom.
The second is to challenge some of the stereotypes that foreigners have of Saudi Arabia.
While the fund has yet to outline key roles and logistics, applicants will have to apply with an overview of their objectives and budgets. The society’s board of trustees will choose a shortlist and then a winner.
The winner will be required to provide a report of the field research, with digital photos to support findings and outcomes.
“I was lucky enough to live in Riyadh in the 1990s for four years. So I know how beautiful Saudi Arabia is and how hospitable the people are. People in the West tend to be driven by headlines and don’t really look beyond (them),” Evans said.
The fund will not only highlight the diversity and culture within the region, but also the nuances of a changing region since Philby’s journey, in an effort to inspire youth globally.
Philby’s aims
“Philby was incredibly good at traveling or journeying with purpose. He didn’t do it for him. It wasn’t just a race to get from A to B, to be the first person to cross this or do that,” Evans explained.
The explorer made regular visits to London, where he presented his findings to the Royal Geographical Society. As a meticulous documentarian, he would relay details of his journey which supported the early mapping of central Arabia, making him a key figure in archiving the region’s history.
“Everything he saw in the field, everything he heard, smelled, touched; he was using his senses all the time to describe a landscape that no one else outside of Arabia had ever seen,” Evans said.
The current Philby-inspired expedition completed its first leg in November in Riyadh, with 2,500 downloads of its podcast in 52 countries and considerable site traffic.
“The plan was to build that platform of interest on leg one so that we could really go at leg two to use that platform to start to raise awareness of the Philby Arabia Fund, in the hope that we can get one or two individuals to make some serious donations to establish that fund,” Evans said.
The group will begin the next leg of the journey to the edge of the Western coast on Jan. 16. The team includes Evans alongside Swiss photographer Ana-Maria Pavalache, regional expert Alan Morrissey, and Philby’s granddaughter, explorer Reem Philby. They will be seen off by Princess Anne.
“There really is nothing at the moment that I’m aware of to fund research or projects like our Heart of Arabia, that adds to our understanding of deserts, but also, in particular, Saudi Arabia.
“This (fund) is something quite unique that people can apply for with the ultimate aim of doing what Philby was very good at, which was enlightening us all and helping us understand more about this beautiful country,” Evans said.
Ibn Saud’s friendship
The great legacy of Philby began 105 years ago, as he trekked through the Empty Quarter on a political mission in 1917 to meet the ruling head of the region at the time, Ibn Saud, the results of which earned him the Royal Geographical Society Founder’s Medal.
The explorer was captivated by the charisma and persona of the ruler, and the same intrigue was reciprocated, forming a friendship that lasted 36 years. Philby often attended council meetings, conducted business, and documented Riyadh. Even a century ago, the bond between Saudi and Britain stood strong.
“He saw things in black and white, and that was where he and Ibn Saud were a good match, because Ibn Saud also could see the shades of gray,” Engelbach said.
Philby was characterized as “one of its most distinguished explorers” by Laurence Kirwan, the director of the Royal Geographical Society, in 1960 upon his death.
His strength shone brightest during the long and often lonely desert journeys, focusing his skills and knowledge on harvesting the cultural treasures held within the region that contributed to unprecedented findings about Arabia and the third Saudi Kingdom.
“He was never happier than out in the desert, with as he puts it, his Arabs, guides, and his retinue,” Engelbach said.
His later years consisted of conversing with younger people about his escapades and the importance of his work, quite often sharing his thoughts and experiences with the Arab world.
“He preferred the company of young people most … He was staunchly pro-Arab … Everything was driven by the idea that the Arab countries should have the right to self-determination. He was just taken aback by the beauty of the Arabian landscape,” Engelbach said.
The festival has been consistently seeing a growing interest and has been introducing people around the world to the cultural heritage associated with camels in the region
RIYADH: As part of the seventh edition of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, held under the slogan “Himt Tuwaiq” 130 km north of Riyadh, 30 women participated in the Princess Nourah race.
The participants will appear in front of the final committee of judges and the audience on Saturday, Jan. 7, and then the winners will be announced.
Fahd bin Falah bin Hathleen, chairman of the board of directors of the Camel Club, approved naming the women’s race at this edition after Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman, sister of the founder of Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz.
According to a statement issued by the club, the empowerment of women was a key aim behind their participation in the festival.
Munirah Al-Meshkhas, a former contestant, expressed her pride in being the only media specialist to participate in the first women’s race at the festival last year.
“Camels are part of the religious, national and popular heritage (of the Kingdom)…and we view them in Saudi Arabia as a symbol that we are proud of,” she told Arab News.
The festival has been consistently seeing a growing interest and has been introducing people around the world to the cultural heritage associated with camels in the region.
Al-Meshkhas called on the festival’s organizers to increase the number of women’s races in the next edition. She expects a robust competition for this race and has promised to participate next year as soon as she finds “a strong financial supporter.”
Nada Al-Busaily, one of the contesters, is participating in this year’s race with a camel named Shaqha.
“My goal is to introduce my daughter to this experience, as the camel is a symbol of Saudi heritage, and we aspire through our participation to foster this legacy among our children,” she said.
“Camels are a promising investment, and I encourage my daughters to enter the business, as it is a promising field in light of the current government support for women,” she added.
The women’s race was approved for the first time in the festival’s sixth edition when the individual women’s race was held for Maghatir camels of all colors.
Each woman participated with only one camel. Upon the initial sorting, 10 participants who were presented to the committee of judges qualified. Five participants went on to win, with Haya Askar winning first place, Rasma Al-Dosari second, Malaz O’un third, Lamia Al-Rashidi fourth and Dalal Al-O’taibi fifth.
High winds, heavy rain keep Riyadh residents at home
Mercury falls to 9 degrees C in capital as bad weather hits most parts of Kingdom
Residents warned to take care if venturing outside
RIYADH: Weather forecasters on Friday issued another rain alert and warned of more thunderstorms to come for the Riyadh and Eastern regions as downpours continued to drench most parts of the Kingdom.
The National Center of Meteorology said that moderate to torrential thundershowers accompanied by strong winds were set to hit the two provinces, especially in southern areas.
Some parts of Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah would also see thundershowers, strong winds and possibly fog, while the bad weather would extend to southern parts of Madinah, the NCM said.
It also warned of fog in the Northern Borders, Tabuk, Jawf, Hail and Qassim regions.
The mercury fell to a low of 9 degrees Celsius (48 degrees Fahrenheit) in Riyadh on Friday, with a high of 12 C. The wind speed was 5 kph, while the relative humidity topped out at 90 percent.
A thick blanket of clouds over the capital’s skyline added to the gloomy picture and forced most residents to stay indoors.
“Due to the inclement weather we are not going out, as the Civil Defense urged us to take precautions,” local man Abdullah Ahmed told Arab News.
After more than a week of heavy rain, it was “wise to stay home and spend some good time with family,” he said, adding that the slippery roads had also made driving more difficult.
The NCM said that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea would be northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 15-40 kph in northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 20-45 kph in southern areas. That would rise to a maximum of 50 kph with accompanying thunderstorms.
In the Arabian Gulf the surface wind movement would be northwesterly at a speed of 10-30 kph in northern areas, and northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 15-40 kph in southern parts, the forecasters said. That would rise to a maximum of 45 kph with accompanying thunderstorms.
The Civil Defense Directorate said on Thursday that forecasts received from the NCM indicated “moderate to heavy rains will fall in the Riyadh region including Riyadh city, Al-Kharj, Al-Muzahimiyah, Al-Quwa’iyah, Al-Majma’ah, Al-Zulfi, Al-Ghat, Shaqra, Ramah, Al-Dawadmi, Afif, Al-Aflaj, Wadi Al-Dawasir, Layla from Thursday to Friday.”
It added: “The Civil Defense calls upon everyone to take precautions and adhere to its instructions, and stay away from valleys, streams of torrents, dams, water pools, lighting poles and electrical boxes in the streets.”
The event hosts auctions for oud sales and includes pavilions for coffee, as well as a classic car display and a stage for competitions
TABUK: More than 7,000 people attended the fourth day of the Blue Oud and Perfumes exhibition in Tabuk, which gathers 70 exhibitors from various national, Gulf and international brands.
The event hosts auctions for oud sales and includes pavilions for coffee, as well as a classic car display and a stage for competitions.
The 13-day exhibition aims to enhance economic mobility in Tabuk by hosting merchants and inviting top international brands in the perfume industry. Visitors can inspect unique and diverse products, including oud and incense ranges.
Meanwhile, Riyadh’s second Perfume Expo is showcasing a heady mix of popular and startup brands.
The event launched on Dec. 24 is part of Riyadh Season’s activities, and will continue until Jan. 9.
Featuring several social media influencers and celebrities, it has become a magnet for those seeking unique, concentrated and long-lasting perfumes. It is also providing businesses opportunities for those in the industry, including those working independently and online.
Twenty-five-year-old Nujood (who wishes to be known by her first name) told Arab News she prefers buying her perfumes at such events. “I order almost everything I need from online stores, but the one product I make sure I buy in person is perfumes.”