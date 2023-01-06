As young Gazans die at sea, anger rises over leaders’ travel

You are here

Mourners gather around the coffins of four Palestinian migrants during their funeral at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP file photo)
Mourners gather around the coffins of four Palestinian migrants during their funeral at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP file photo)
Updated 06 January 2023
AP

  • Four wars against Israel and dozens of smaller skirmishes over the years have taken their toll in casualties, damage and isolation
JERUSALEM: Khaled Shurrab had been waiting more than half his life to get out of Gaza.
The 27-year-old had never left the coastal enclave, which has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since 2007.
He could not find a job — the territory’s youth unemployment rate is over 60 percent.
Like a growing number of Gazans, he packed his life into a suitcase and eventually made it to Turkey, where he set out on a treacherous sea voyage to Greece last October. When his rickety boat went down, his body disappeared into the sea.
A rising number of Gazans, seeking better lives abroad, are drowning at sea.
The devastating procession has prompted a rare outpouring of anger against the territory’s Hamas rulers, a number of whom are making their own — very different — exodus.
In recent months, high-profile Hamas officials have quietly decamped to upscale hotels in Beirut and Istanbul, stirring resentment among residents who see them as leading luxurious lives abroad while the economy collapses at home and 2.3 million Gazans remain effectively trapped in the tiny, conflict-scarred territory.
Four wars against Israel and dozens of smaller skirmishes over the years have taken their toll in casualties, damage and isolation.
Israel says the tight movement restrictions are needed to keep Hamas from stockpiling more weapons. Critics say the blockade amounts to collective punishment, as residents grapple with daily blackouts and routine shortages of basic goods.
“I blame the rulers here, the government of Gaza,” said Shurrab’s mother, Um Mohammed, from her home in the southern town of Khan Younis.
Her son’s body was never recovered from the Aegean Sea.
“They live in luxury while our children eat dirt, migrate and die abroad.”
Several children of Hamas leaders are running lucrative real estate businesses for their parents in Istanbul, according to a Palestinian businessman familiar with their enterprises.
Azmi Keshawi, Gaza analyst at the International Crisis Group, said that the movement of officials abroad has in some cases helped the group coordinate its operations with key patrons outside the territory.
But he said Hamas nonetheless has a growing image problem at home.
“Ordinary Palestinians see that Hamas has gone from this humble Palestinian leadership who lived and struggled among the people to living in these comfortable zones where they are no longer suffering and seem far from the Palestinian cause and issues,” he said.
“Definitely people talk about this and draw comparisons in anger.”
Wary of public backlash, Hamas does not comment on reports about its leaders leaving Gaza.
As social media fills with revelations, it casts leaders’ stays abroad as temporary foreign tours aimed at drumming up support. Some of these tours last for years.
Public outrage erupted last month at a mass funeral for young Gazans who drowned en route to Europe.
Distraught families blamed Hamas for contributing to the collapse and chaos of Gazan life and accused the group of nepotism and corruption.
Mourners shouted the names of leaders including Haniyeh and Yehiyeh Sinwar, Hamas’ current leader in Gaza, and chanted, “People are the victims!”
Such defiance is rare as Hamas moves to quash nearly all hints of dissent — though it remains the most popular group in its Gaza stronghold.
A recent poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found that 43 percent of residents of Gaza would support the group if parliamentary elections were held, compared to 30 percent for the rival Fatah movement. The figures were nearly identical to support levels three months earlier.
The poll, conducted in December, questioned a total of 1,200 people in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank on a range of issues, and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
Still, more Gazans appear to be risking everything to get out.
A report issued in November by the Council on International Relations-Palestine, a Hamas-affiliated think tank, said 60,000 young people have left Gaza in recent years.
It blamed Israel, saying “the policies of occupation and siege” have “turned the life of Gazans into unbearable hell.”
The report was the first semi-official data on emigration. It did not say how the data was compiled.
Some who leave seek job opportunities in wealthy Gulf states.
Many, like Shurrab, fly to Turkey and attempt the perilous sea voyage to Europe in hopes of getting asylum.
Two shipwrecks in October alone made 2022 the deadliest at sea for Gazan migrants in eight years, according to rights groups. Shurrab is among 360 Gazans who have drowned or disappeared at sea since 2014, according to the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.
Despite the risks, Khaled Moharreb is still contemplating the dangerous sea route.
After earning a nursing diploma two years ago, the 22-year-old said he has been unable to find a job.
“I want to travel and build my life,” he said.
“Anything outside is better than this place where you cannot do anything and where the government is indifferent.”
Without directly mentioning Hamas, he said he blames “those who control and run the country” for the lack of job opportunities.
Hamas has offered no apologies.
Atef Adwan, a Hamas lawmaker, recently denounced those who attempt to flee to Europe as making a perverse pilgrimage to a land of “deterioration and regression.”
Migration has long carried stigma among Palestinians, who have fought for decades to stay on their land. Haniyeh’s roots in a crowded Gaza City refugee camp are a core part of his political identity.
Amid growing scrutiny, Hamas issued an unusual statement last year announcing the return of three top officials to Gaza, reassuring the public that they “did not flee.”
Yet just two months later, news trickled out in Hamas media that they were on new “foreign tours” in the region.

 

Syria Kurds say they arrested more than 100 Daesh suspects

Syria Kurds say they arrested more than 100 Daesh suspects
  • SDF fighters swept 55 villages and farms in the east as well as “large areas of the Syrian-Iraqi border”
QAMISHLI, Syria: The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said Friday they had arrested more than 100 “terrorists” in an eight-day operation against Daesh militants.
Kurdish-led forces launched the sweep dubbed Operation Al-Jazeera Thunderbolt last week, after thwarting an Daesh attempt to free fellow militants from prison in Raqqa, the extremist group’s former Syrian stronghold.
The Syrian Kurds have been seeking to underline their value as a partner to the West in its campaign against Daesh as NATO ally Turkiye keeps up its threats to launch a new cross-border assault against territory under their control.
“During the sweep and raid operations, our forces arrested 154 wanted terrorists... and criminals,” the SDF said in a statement.
They included 102 suspected Daesh cell members and 27 others suspected of providing logistical supplies or propaganda, the statement added.
SDF fighters swept 55 villages and farms in the east as well as “large areas of the Syrian-Iraqi border.”
The SDF said the operation was carried out alongside troops of the US-led coalition, although there was no immediate confirmation from the international force.
It prevented attacks on the main Kurdish cities of Hasakah and Qamishli during the Christmas and New Year holidays, the statement said.
Last week’s foiled prison break in Raqqa was the most significant Daesh operation in Syria since a successful break from Ghwayran prison in Hasakah last January.
Dozens of jailed militants escaped and the ensuing clashes killed hundreds.
Three of the suspects detained in the past week’s sweep were implicated in providing bombs and other equipment for the Ghwayran attack, the SDF said.
Although Daesh is a pale reflection of the organization that seized vasts swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq and declared a “caliphate” in 2014, it still boasts a network of sleeper cells on both sides of the border that remains capable of carrying out deadly assaults.
Attacks blamed on Daesh militants in eastern Syria killed 12 oil workers and a Kurdish fighter last week.

Jordan rejects Israeli ‘lies’ over West Bank at UN Security Council

Jordan rejects Israeli ‘lies’ over West Bank at UN Security Council
  • Envoys’ dispute echoes rift over controversial visit of Ben-Gvir to Al-Aqsa Mosque
AMMAN: Jordan has said that it never occupied the West Bank, as claimed by Israel, insisting its presence in the disputed territory was part of an administrative arrangement with the Palestinians.

During the UN Security Council’s special session on Jerusalem on Thursday, the Tel Aviv ambassador claimed that Jordan occupied the West Bank in 1950, a suggestion described by his Jordanian counterpart as “lies and misleading information.”

Jordanian Permanent Representative to the UN Mahmoud Hmoud said: “What happened in 1950 was a union between the two banks of the Jordan River for the Palestinians to exercise the right to self-determination, and half of the Jordanian government was from the West Bank.”

Jordan, according to Israel, occupied the West Bank in 1948.

FASTFACT

The Jordanian lower house of parliament held a special session to discuss the Israeli violations, and issued a statement condemning Israel’s unilateral acts and voicing support for Jordan’s custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites.

However, even after the Israeli occupation of the West Bank in 1967, the area was still administratively linked to Jordan and was considered an electoral district before the disengagement law of 1989.

In 1950, a Jordanian parliament in which Palestinian Arabs from the West Bank were equally represented voted unanimously to unite the West Bank with Jordan in order to safeguard the remaining Arab territory of Palestine from Israeli expansion.

On July 31, 1988, Jordan’s King Hussein announced the severance of all administrative and legal ties with the occupied West Bank, saying the move would allow Palestinians to determine their own future.

The dispute between the two diplomats in the UN echoed a diplomatic rift between Amman and Tel Aviv following the controversial visit of Israel’s new far-right Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is under Jordanian custodianship.

Jordan summoned the Israeli ambassador, and said Ben-Gvir’s visit had violated international law, and “the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem.”

The status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, preserved for decades, allows only Muslims to worship at the site.

The Jordanian lower house of parliament held a special session to discuss the Israeli violations, and issued a statement condemning Israel’s unilateral acts and voicing support for Jordan’s custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites.

The emergency Security Council meeting on Jerusalem was held on a joint Jordanian-Palestinian request, and with the support of the UAE, France, China and Malta.

Although the council made no commitment to any action during the session, member states expressed concern and stressed the need to maintain the status quo at the mosque compound in the holy city.

Delivering Jordan’s statement at the meeting, Hmoud voiced Amman’s condemnation of the “storming” of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif by the Israeli minister under the protection of occupation forces.

He described the minister’s visit as a “provocative step that is rejected and condemned,” adding that it represents “a flagrant violation of international law, and the historical and legal status quo in the city of Jerusalem and its holy sites.”

Political analyst Hussein Al-Rawashdeh said that Israel has “finalized a scheme that targets both Palestine and Jordan.”

Jordan is certain of the “inevitability of the confrontation” with Israel, even after 29 years of peace following the Wadi Araba treaty in 1994, he said.

Al-Rawashdeh said that all events indicate Israel has hidden agenda against its neighbor, with the arrival of an ultra-Orthodox and far-right government in office being the first proof.

The analyst said that Jordan is facing an “existentialist threat and not only political maneuvering” from Israel and, therefore, needs to build a “Jordanian cause based on a convincing and concise narrative, and a coherent and unified internal front.”

Echoing those remarks, Mohammed Al-Tal, a veteran journalist and former editor-in-chief of Ad-Dustor Daily, said that Israel has “unfriendly” intentions against Jordan and is seeking to resolve the long-running conflict at the expense of the kingdom.

He claimed that through its repeated violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israel is sending a menacing and disrespectful message to its neighbor.

During a recent interview with CNN, Jordan’s King Abdullah said that the country is ready to deal with any push against Hashemite custodianship.

The king also warned against extremists’ attempts to use Jerusalem to create conflict and violence.

On whether there are fears of a third intifada (uprising), the king said: “We have to be concerned about a next intifada. And if that happens, that is a complete breakdown of law and order, it is one that neither the Israelis nor the Palestinians will benefit from.

“If people want to get into a conflict with us, we are quite prepared. (However) let us look at the glass half full.”

He added: “We have certain red lines. And if people want to push those red lines then we will deal with that. But I have to believe that there are a lot of people in Israel who are concerned as much as we are.”

 

 

Israel building concrete wall to protect highways near Gaza Strip

Israel building concrete wall to protect highways near Gaza Strip
  • Hamas source casts doubt on power of security corridor project to stop attacks
GAZA CITY: Israel has started construction on a concrete wall to protect highways near the Gaza Strip from anti-tank missiles.

The country’s Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that the building of the 4.6-kilometer-long wall bordering the Gaza Strip aimed at protecting Israeli towns against attacks.

It added that work had begun on the security corridor project in the Gaza Strip, which aims to allow the movement of residents in times of emergency without fear of attack.

Israel previously built a concrete wall along an exposed area of the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip after Palestinian factions carried out an operation using a guided Kornet missile that targeted an Israeli military vehicle in 2019.

BACKGROUND

A source close to the military wing of Hamas, who refused to reveal his identity, said that Israel’s big spending on security walls represented a loss.

The concrete wall was integrated with smart technology, at a cost of about 100 million shekels ($27.8 million), and was built along railway tracks to protect trains from Palestinian militants.

Palestinian fighters have also used tunnels to enter areas under Israeli control, most notably during the 2014 war that lasted for more than 50 days.

Anti-tank missiles have also been fired at Israeli vehicles during various rounds of escalation.

In June 2016, the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu built a new line of defense on the borders of the Gaza Strip to repel the offensive network of tunnels developed by Palestinian fighters.

It was the third defensive security system that Israel has built along the border line with Gaza.

The construction of an underground wall in 2017 involved more than 1,200 workers at cost of $1.2 billion.

The above-ground concrete wall includes dozens of control towers as well as hundreds of cameras, monitoring and alarm devices.

The wall also extends several kilometers into the sea, and is overseen through control rooms and operations that simulate offensive and infiltration maneuvers.

A source close to the military wing of Hamas, who refused to reveal his identity, told Arab News that Israel’s big spending on security walls represented a loss.

He said: “What the enemy fears will happen. The Palestinian resistance was able to do it many previous times, but it is strategy and objectives that it defines consciously and with careful study.

“The resistance in Gaza is capable at all times, and possesses capabilities that qualify it to surprise the enemy with qualitative operations in ways that are not expected.

“This concrete wall will not stand as an obstacle to the resistance to respond to Israel’s aggressions and crimes.”

Israel has relied on aerial bombardment during its military operations against the Gaza Strip in recent years and has not entered the area by land since 2014.

The Gaza Strip has witnessed four wars and several rounds of escalation since Hamas took control of the area in mid-2007.

Ayman Al-Rafati, a political writer close to Hamas, said that Israel seeks to make its citizens feel safe through building walls.

“The Palestinian resistance follows the Israeli moves and studies how to overcome the obstacles created by the occupation,” Al-Rafati told Arab News.

“The resistance is looking for new goals, and this wall will not affect the course of any military confrontation.

“The occupation wants to reduce the size of the losses that could affect its society.”


 

EU delegation set to open investigation into governor of Lebanon’s central bank

A view of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon April 23, 2020. (REUTERS)
A view of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon April 23, 2020. (REUTERS)
A view of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon April 23, 2020. (REUTERS)
  • Public prosecutor met diplomats from France, Germany and Luxembourg amid unease over implications for Lebanese sovereignty
  • 15 bankers, including current and former vice-governors of the central bank, are expected to be questioned during the investigation, which begins on Monday
BEIRUT: A judicial delegation from France, Germany and Luxembourg will open its investigation into the activities of Lebanon’s central bank and its governor, Riad Salameh, in Beirut on Monday. It is expected to continue until Friday.

Salameh is facing prosecution in cases relating to money transfers from Lebanon to banks in those European countries, the sources of the funds and the extent to which they might be linked to corruption, money laundering and financial crimes in Europe.

Arab News understands the Central Criminal Investigation Division affiliated with the Public Prosecution Office in Lebanon has informed those who have been called for questioning of the dates on which they are expected to attend the Justice Palace in Beirut, beginning early next week. They include 15 banking officials, including current and former vice-governors of the central bank. Salameh himself will not be questioned at this stage, a judicial source said.

FASTFACT

Fifteen bankers, including current and former vice-governors of the central bank, are expected to be questioned during the investigation, which begins on Monday.

In March 2022, European authorities froze $130 million of Lebanese assets, and targeted Salameh and four people close to him for investigation in relation to alleged embezzlement of public funds.

Judge Ghassan Oweidat, Lebanon’s public prosecutor, met on Thursday with a diplomatic delegation from the embassies of France, Germany and Luxembourg at the Justice Palace. The Lebanese judiciary has expressed disapproval of the way it is being treated in the case.

Lebanese authorities were officially informed by letter that a judicial delegation from the three European countries would be arriving in Lebanon to conduct their investigation. The delegation includes public prosecutors and specialist financial judges, who told Lebanese authorities about their visit in the letter without formally requesting authorization to conduct their investigation.

This was a strange and an unprecedented move, according to the judicial source, who also questioned what it means for the sovereignty and relevance of the Lebanese state if foreign countries can simply grant themselves the authority to conduct investigations on its soil.

He also said it was surprising that the representatives of the three European countries had only informed the Lebanese judiciary of the date of the delegation’s arrival in Beirut to conduct its investigation and the names of the individuals to be questioned, without requesting the judiciary’s assistance or cooperation. This undermines and violates the authority of the Lebanese judiciary, he added.

“The foreign judicial delegation doesn’t have the right to arrive in Lebanon and conduct investigations without a letter of request,” the source said.

“The Convention against Corruption signed by Lebanon requires it to meet the demands of foreign judicial authorities, provided that they comply with the Lebanese laws.”

Salameh has faced harsh criticism for his monetary policies and financial engineering operations, which have been blamed for contributing to the accumulation of debt and eventual collapse of Lebanon’s economy.

The French financial judiciary has been investigating him since 2021 on charges of money laundering and embezzlement. He has been governor of the central bank since 1993 and his term is set to end in May.

Switzerland has also been investigating allegations of embezzlement in the central bank, with Salameh and his brother the main suspects.

During their meeting, Judge Oweidat and the delegates went through the due process followed by Lebanon in such cases. The investigation will take place at the hall of the Court of Cassation at the Justice Palace in Beirut and the judicial source said Oweidat and the delegates agreed a protocol to be followed during the investigation. It requires investigators to direct their questions to witnesses through Lebanese judges who will be present during the sessions, rather then directly to the individuals being questioned, who have the right to have lawyers present.

“If the European judges want to make any claims, they should do so in their countries and not during the investigation sessions in Lebanon,” the judicial source said.

“After the claim, a refund request should be sent to Lebanon. What is certain is that no action can be taken against any Lebanese who was interrogated and investigated during the hearing.”

The source said the Lebanese judiciary cannot extradite any Lebanese citizen to any other country for prosecution in the case, even if there are signed conventions in place between the countries. Any prosecution of a Lebanese citizen will take place in Lebanese territory, similar to what happened in the case of Ziad Takieddine, he added.

Takieddine is a 72-year-old Lebanese-French businessman accused by the French judiciary of financial crimes. He was a key witness in an investigation into alleged Libyan financing of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s 2007 election campaign. He told French investigators in 2016 that he gave Sarkozy and his office manager &euro;5 million ($5.3 million) to fund Sarkozy’s campaign. He was detained in Lebanon in 2020 and where he faced a French investigation but was tried by the Lebanese judiciary.

Similarly, in 2021 French investigators visited Lebanon to question Lebanese businessman Carlos Ghosn. Their questions were directed to a Lebanese judge who, in turn, put them to Ghosn.

The judicial source added: “The French know this protocol in Lebanon because they have experienced it before.”

 

US targets supply of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions

US targets supply of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions
  • The fresh sanctions target six people linked to Qods Aviation Industries and one linked to Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization
WASHINGTON: The US on Friday issued new sanctions targeting suppliers of Iranian drones that Washington said have been used to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine during the conflict with Russia.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on six executives and board members of Qods Aviation Industries (QAI), also known as Light Airplanes Design and Manufacturing Industries.
The Treasury described Qods Aviation Industries, which itself has been under US sanctions since 2013, as a key Iranian defense manufacturer responsible for the design and production of drones.
“We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to deny Putin the weapons that he is using to wage his barbaric and unprovoked war on Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.
Also designated on Friday was the director of Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization, which the Treasury said is the key organization responsible for overseeing Iran’s ballistic missile programs.
Friday’s action freezes any US assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit with sanctions.
The US has previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said they were sent before Russia’s February invasion. Moscow has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine.

