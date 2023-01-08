Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews

You are here

Britain's Prince Harry and Prince William at the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace, London, on July 01, 2021. (AFP / Pool)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

  • Harry’s book “Spare” chronicles not only hugely personal details, such as how he lost his virginity and took drugs, but also discloses more intimate private instances of family disharmony
LONDON: Days after Prince Harry’s memoir accidentally went on sale early with new allegations of discord and conflict within the British royal family, a series of TV interviews with him will start airing on Sunday with the prospect of yet more damaging attacks on the monarchy.
Harry’s book “Spare,” which went on sale in Spain on Thursday five days before its official release, chronicles not only hugely personal details, such as how he lost his virginity and took drugs, but also discloses more intimate private instances of family disharmony.
His elder brother, heir to the throne Prince William, knocked him over in a brawl, and both siblings begged their father King Charles not to marry his second wife, Camilla, now the Queen Consort, the book says.
Commentators say it has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the days of the royal soap opera in the 1990s around the break-up of Charles’ marriage to his late first wife Princess Diana, William and Harry’s mother.
All this comes just four months after Queen Elizabeth died and Charles acceded to the throne.
“So here’s Charles trying to establish himself as the new king and now Harry’s thrown this hand grenade and it’s all coming kind of crashing around him,” royal biographer Tina Brown said.
Since Harry and Meghan left royal duties and moved to California in 2020, they have railed at their treatment by the royals and the palace institution.
From their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to their six-part Netflix documentary series last month and now Harry’s book, the couple’s message has been the same: that the royals and their aides not only failed to protect them from a hostile and sometimes racist press, but actively leaked negative stories about them.
So far, there has been no comment from Buckingham Palace or anyone who speaks for the royal family, a stance that has been lauded by much of the British media as a dignified silence.
No point in 'staying silent'
On Sunday, Harry’s public thoughts will keep coming, with three more TV interviews due to air. They had been timed for broadcast ahead of the official launch of Harry’s book on Tuesday, and excerpts released ahead of time have shown Harry saying he wanted to give his side of the story.
“I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better,” Harry says in his interview with Britain’s ITV, which will be the first to be shown.
Polls suggest many Britons are becoming bored of the whole royal melodrama, and further revelations are unlikely to shake their views, whether sympathy for Harry and Meghan, or for those they criticize. However Harry’s book was No. 1 on Amazon UK’s bestselling books list on Saturday, available for pre-order ahead of its release. 
Royal commentator Emily Andrews said that given Britain’s current cost of living crisis, there could be limited support for the complaints of a privileged prince residing in a mansion in California.
“They are polarizing, Harry and Megan, and I think that this new book by Harry probably won’t change many people’s opinions,” Andrews told Reuters.
“I think this is overkill, it becomes saturation point and people think ‘I don’t want to hear anymore: shut up, go away’.” 

AlUla joins Conde Nast Traveler ‘Seven Wonders of the World’ for 2023

AlUla joins Conde Nast Traveler ‘Seven Wonders of the World’ for 2023
Updated 07 January 2023
Arab News

AlUla joins Conde Nast Traveler ‘Seven Wonders of the World’ for 2023

AlUla joins Conde Nast Traveler ‘Seven Wonders of the World’ for 2023
  • The list was compiled by award-winning travel writer Aaron Millar
  • The UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra is famous for its elaborate monumental tombs carved into stark red sandstone cliffs
Updated 07 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The ancient city of AlUla in northern Saudi Arabia has been included in a Conde Nast Traveler list of Seven Wonders of the World for 2023.

The list was compiled by award-winning travel writer Aaron Millar, who described AlUla as a place of “extraordinary history and cultural heritage.”

Millar wrote that when the site officially opened to visitors at the end of 2022, it “unveiled a 200,000-year-old piece of Arabian history.”

The UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra is famous for its elaborate monumental tombs carved into stark red sandstone cliffs. It is estimated that less than 5 percent of the entire site has been excavated.

AlUla was joined on Millar’s list by Mont Saint-Michel in France, Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina, Tiger’s Nest Monastery in Bhutan, Cappadocia in Turkiye, the Lake District in the UK, and the sardine run in South Africa.

Of the original Seven Wonders of the World, only one, the Great Pyramids of Giza, still stands, with the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Lighthouse of Alexandria, the Temple of Artemis, the Colossus of Rhodes, the Statue of Zeus at Olympia and the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus having long disappeared.

  It was for this reason that Millar decided to list seven new wonders of the world each year, picking “the most awe-inspiring places on the planet for star-gazing, wildlife spotting and astonishing panoramas,” he wrote.

Police arrest Indian executive for urinating on plane passenger

Police arrest Indian executive for urinating on plane passenger
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

Police arrest Indian executive for urinating on plane passenger

Police arrest Indian executive for urinating on plane passenger
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: A sacked executive of US banking giant Wells Fargo accused of urinating on a fellow passenger aboard an Air India flight has been arrested, a police spokesperson said Saturday.
Shankar Mishra, the former vice president of the bank’s Indian operations, was on the run from authorities after an elderly woman complained about the November incident to the airline’s management.
Media reports said Mishra had switched his phone off but remained in touch with his friends over social media and made a credit card transaction in India’s IT capital Bangalore, which gave away his location.
He was being brought to capital New Delhi where police are investigating the allegations, the reports said.
A police spokesperson in Delhi confirmed Mishra’s arrest to AFP without giving any other details.
Wells Fargo said Friday its employee had been sacked after the “deeply disturbing” allegations came to light.
Mishra was reportedly drunk during the journey from New York to New Delhi on November 26 when he allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on a 72-year-old woman seated in business class.
The airline said it had failed to properly address the incident and was reviewing its policy on serving alcohol during flights.
“Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action,” chief executive Campbell Wilson said in a Saturday statement.
The airline, recently bought by the Tata Group conglomerate after decades under state control, has faced severe criticism for its handling of the woman’s complaint.
India’s aviation regulator this week admonished its management for not reporting the incident at the time.

Ronaldo tops list of celebrities after whom babies are named

Ronaldo tops list of celebrities after whom babies are named
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

Ronaldo tops list of celebrities after whom babies are named

Ronaldo tops list of celebrities after whom babies are named
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

PARIS: Pele, the “king” of football, may be dead, but long live the 738 Peruvian Peles born last year.
Parents in the South American nation have a habit of naming their offspring after the rich and famous, which is why the Brazilian legend — who was buried this week — will live on, in name at least, on the other side of the Andes.
As will Britain’s late queen, with 551 girls baptized either Elizabeth the Second, Queen Elizabeth or Elizabeth II, according to officials.
But Cristiano Ronaldo tops the lot, with 31,583 babies named after him, leaving Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi (371) and French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe (229) trailing in his wake.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star, now playing with Al Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League, had previously played with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

One child was even christened “Qatar” in honor of the World Cup hosts, and one little boy will live with the name Elon Musk.

Brazil’s new first lady says presidential palace a mess

Brazil’s new first lady says presidential palace a mess
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

Brazil’s new first lady says presidential palace a mess

Brazil’s new first lady says presidential palace a mess
  • Da Silva, 56, said the first couple would carry out renovations to repair the damages and a full inventory of the residence’s furniture and art before moving in
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

BRASILIA: As Brazil’s new government held its first meeting Friday, the new first lady got down to business too, dealing with what she called major damage, leaks, and missing artwork and furniture at the presidential palace.
First Lady Rosangela “Janja” da Silva gave Brazil’s biggest broadcaster, TV Globo, a tour of the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence in Brasilia, to highlight what she described as its shoddy condition at the end of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro’s four-year tenancy.
Da Silva, who married newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in May, said important parts of the iconic modernist building were left in “deteriorated” condition.
She showed the camera crew torn rugs, damaged floors, a broken window, a ceiling stained by water leaks, a massive banquet hall left bare of furniture and other issues that would leave normal outgoing tenants nervous over getting their deposits back.
An unknown amount of furniture and artwork from the official residence was missing, damaged or — in the case of one 19th-century work — left on the floor, she said.
Electronic equipment was meanwhile left strewn around the library where Bolsonaro used to give his weekly social media live addresses to his far-right base.
Da Silva, 56, said the first couple would carry out renovations to repair the damages and a full inventory of the residence’s furniture and art before moving in.
“This building is on the national register of historic places,” she told TV Globo.
“We’re thinking of adding the things that are inside it (to the register), too, so this doesn’t happen again, where a president comes and takes historic items that belong to the Brazilian state.”
Lula, 77, knows the palace well, having lived there during his first presidency (2003-2010) with his late wife Marisa Leticia.
His Workers’ Party (PT) occupied the sleek white Oscar Niemeyer-designed building from 2003 to 2016, when his hand-picked successor, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached.
Lula, who survived being jailed on controversial corruption charges to regain the presidency Sunday, now returns to the palace after the tenancies of center-right ex-president Michel Temer and Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for the US state of Florida on the second-to-last day of his term, could not be reached for comment.
 

 

Fuel shortage grounds flights in Papua New Guinea

Fuel shortage grounds flights in Papua New Guinea
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

Fuel shortage grounds flights in Papua New Guinea

Fuel shortage grounds flights in Papua New Guinea
  • Passengers stranded after dispute between gasoline supplier and central bank leads to fuel rationing
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Domestic fights from Papua New Guinea airports were canceled on Thursday because of fuel shortages.

Puma Energy, the country’s sole gasoline supplier, said that a lack of foreign currency led to fuel supply restrictions that left thousands of passengers stranded.

Foreign currencies such as US dollars are used on the international market to buy the A1 jet fuel used in the aviation industry.

“Air Niugini wishes to advise the traveling public that due to issues with Puma Energy accessing US dollars, Puma has decided to suspend the supply of jet A1 fuel within PNG, including to Air Niugini and all other airlines effective from today,” Air Niugini, Papua New Guinea national carrier, announced on its website on Thursday.

Air Niugini said that the airline is “completely up to date with our payments to Puma Energy” and that “this regrettable situation is 100 percent outside our control.”

It added that its supplier was in dispute with the Papua New Guinea central bank, and was restricting fuel as a result, warning that international flights may also be disrupted in coming days.

Passengers called on Prime Minister James Marape to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Marape said that the country is being held hostage by a dispute between the central bank and Puma Energy, and claimed the situation has become a national security issue.

According to the Papua New Guinea Today newspaper, Puma Energy told Air Niugini later on Thursday that it had resumed normal fuel supplies and the airline should be able to operate a normal schedule from Friday.

Difficult terrain and lack of connected roads in Papua New Guinea make air travel the most efficient and reliable mode of transportation.

