Prince Harry's Invictus Games could be targeted by terrorists, ex-navy chief warns

The Invictus Games, an international sporting event founded by Prince Harry to help injured veterans, could be targeted by terrorists in the wake of his comments over his kill count in Afghanistan. (AFP/File Photo)
The Invictus Games, an international sporting event founded by Prince Harry to help injured veterans, could be targeted by terrorists in the wake of his comments over his kill count in Afghanistan. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News




  • Admiral Lord West: ‘There will be serious security issues because of what he said’
  • Royal said he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, described them as ‘chess pieces’

Arab News

LONDON: The Invictus Games, an international sporting event founded by Prince Harry to help injured veterans, could be targeted by terrorists in the wake of his comments over his kill count in Afghanistan, the former chief of the Royal Navy has warned.

Admiral Lord West said the event will face “serious security issues” due to the risk of reprisal because of the prince’s comments, Metro newspaper reported.

Prince Harry wrote in his newly released memoir “Spare” that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving as a helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.

West said: “The Invictus Games is very much labeled to him and so I would have thought the threat level there will definitely be higher.

“There will be serious security issues because of what he said. Measures will have to be put in place to protect the veterans. And there will be people who, given half the chance, will want to do something.

“The Taliban will be reading (Harry’s claims about killing fighters and) thinking there’s this prince calling us all chess pieces and is quite happy about killing us.

“And there will be a lot of people, I am sure, in Daesh and other terrorist organizations, who will think this is something which should be avenged.”

Topics: athletics Invictus Games Prince Harry

Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq

Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News




  • It is the Green Falcon's second Group A match in the tournament, which will be held at a full Basra International Stadium

Arab News

BASRA: Saudi Arabia concluded on Sunday preparations for their match against Iraq in the second round of matches at the Arabian Gulf Cup on Monday.

It is the Green Falcon's second Group A match in the tournament, which will be held at Basra International Stadium.

The training session was held at Al-Fayhaa Stadium in Basra, under the supervision of coach Saad Al-Shehri and technical staff.

Assistant technical director Ahmed Al-Ruwaie explained during a press conference after the session that the Saudi players will be used to the hostile and partizan atmosphere from Iraq fans in what is expected to be a full stadium.

“We started working directly for (Monday’s) match, which undoubtedly will not be easy, given that the Iraqi national team is technically strong, and has the ground and the support,” Al-Ruwaie said. “But in modern football, technical readings and analysis is involved, so we will be fully prepared,” he added.

He also spoke about correcting technical errors that Saudi Arabia showed at times during the last match against Yemen, adding: “Certainly, work is always done to correct errors and avoid falling into them, which is something that occurs in football, we take it step by step.”

Player Saad Al-Nasser explained during the press conference that the Green Falcons squad are looking forward to the match with Iraq, and praised the hospitality and good reception he and his teammates have received and welcome from the Iraqi fans.

Topics: 25th Arabian Gulf Cup Arabian Gulf Cup 2023 Gulf Cup Saudi Arabia Iraq

Pep Guardiola tells Chelsea to back under-fire Graham Potter after 4-0 FA Cup rout

Pep Guardiola tells Chelsea to back under-fire Graham Potter after 4-0 FA Cup rout
Updated 15 min 23 sec ago
AFP




  • Mahrez’s late spot-kick capped Chelsea’s first FA Cup third round exit since 1998
  • Chelsea have won only three of their last 12 games in all competitions, but Guardiola came to Potter’s aid

AFP

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola told Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to back under-fire boss Graham Potter after Manchester City thrashed the Blues 4-0 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.
Potter’s troubled side were beaten by City for the second time in four days as their hopes of winning a domestic cup this season came to a painful end.
Already knocked out of the League Cup by City in November and defeated 1-0 by the Premier League champions on Thursday, Chelsea’s turbulent season was pushed deeper into crisis as Guardiola’s men ran riot at the Etihad Stadium.
Riyad Mahrez started the demolition with a fine free-kick before Julian Alvarez’s penalty and a Phil Foden strike made it 3-0 before half-time.
Mahrez’s late spot-kick capped Chelsea’s first FA Cup third round exit since 1998 after they had finished runners-up in the competition for the last three years.
With Chelsea languishing in 10th place in the Premier League — 10 points adrift of the top four — Potter is already beginning to feel the heat just four months after replacing the sacked Thomas Tuchel.
The former Brighton manager will hardly have been comforted by the sound of Chelsea fans chanting Tuchel’s name and sarcastically shouting “shoot” whenever they embarked on a rare attack during their latest abject defeat.
Chelsea have won only three of their last 12 games in all competitions, but Guardiola came to Potter’s aid as he urged the Blues hierarchy to give him time to make his methods work.
“I would say to Todd Boehly, give him time. I know in big clubs, results are important but I’d say give him time,” Guardiola said.
“What he’s done at Brighton is outstanding, but we need time in the first season. I had (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona my first season so I didn’t need two seasons because Messi was there.”
Chelsea did not muster a single shot in a first half even Potter described as “painful.”
Potter could point to an injury crisis which kept nine players sidelined and led to teenager Bashir Humphreys making his senior debut in defense.
But the 47-year-old conceded performances must improve quickly.
“The results in a small space of time are not positive. You can make excuses and look for reasons or say it isn’t good enough. Both of those answers are correct,” Potter said.
“We have to keep improving and stick together because clearly we are suffering as a football club and it’s not nice at all. But that’s where we are at the moment.
“We can’t do anything apart from do our jobs better and work harder. You understand the supporters’ frustration, we respect that. But our job is to do our job and keep working.”
Insisting he still has the backing of his players, Potter added: “I think there is support in the dressing room.
“We are just going through a bad moment. We have to stick together and keep working.”
Meanwhile, the Football Association will investigate alleged incidents of homophobic chanting by City fans.
“We strongly condemn the use of the term ‘rent boy’ and we are determined to drive it out of our game,” an FA spokesperson said.
“We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term.”

Topics: football soccer Manchester city Chelsea FA Cup Pep Guardiola

Loeb wins KSA Dakar Rally stage after Sainz penalty for speeding

Loeb wins KSA Dakar Rally stage after Sainz penalty for speeding
Updated 08 January 2023
AP




  • Three-time champion Sainz fell out of title running when he crashed on Friday and abandoned the stage

AP

RIYADH: Sebastien Loeb won his second stage of the week in the Dakar Rally after Carlos Sainz was penalized for speeding on Sunday.

Nasser Al-Attiyah was bumped up to second after the 346-kilometer special in Saudi Arabia between Al-Duwadimi east to the capital Riyadh, and retained overall control with an hour-plus lead.

Mason Klein was demoted from the motorbikes lead after his own penalty for speeding. Fellow American Skyler Howes regained the lead, and Klein was tied for second with Kevin Benavides, just over a minute behind.

Three-time champion Sainz fell out of title running when he crashed on Friday and abandoned the stage. A 29-hour penalty was added to by a three-hour delay on Saturday when he stopped to give Marias Ekstrom his suspension.

He didn’t have to stop on Sunday, timing first from the second checkpoint on and beating Loeb by 1 1/2 minutes. But Sainz was caught doing more than 40 kph in a 30 kph zone and penalized five minutes. Loeb was given the stage win, the 18th of his career, Al-Attiyah was promoted to second, and Sainz relegated to third.

“Finally, we got to enjoy ourselves a little bit and get a clear run,” Sainz said. “Starting so far behind, we had no dust, thanks to the rain.”

In regard to falling out of title contention, he said, “I liked it much better before in the Dakar. When a priority driver got a problem, you were immediately put in the top 15. It’s not good for us, not good for the others. I’m very disappointed at all the problems we got. The whole team was not very lucky. We’ve been unlucky, but we’ll keep attacking and enjoying the race.”

Defending champion Al-Attiyah will go into the rest day leading by 63 minutes over Toyota teammate Henk Lategan. Brazilian rookie Lucas Moraes was an impressive third, 80 minutes back. Loeb was fourth, still trailing by nearly two hours.

“All our hard work at the beginning of the race is paying off,” Al-Attiyah said.

There were only seconds between Klein and Ross Branch all day until the fast valleys near the end when the Botswana rider on a Hero pulled away from Klein by a minute.

Then Klein was penalized for speeding on a road section and dropped to third, 18 seconds behind Daniel Sanders.

The penalty also cost Klein the overall lead.

Howes, 17th on the stage, was awarded the lead for a fourth straight day, but only 73 seconds ahead of Klein and Benavides, the 2021 champion.

Two-time champion Toby Price, two-time runner-up Pablo Quintanilla and Adrien van Beveren, fourth last year, were all within four minutes of Howes.

Topics: Dakar Rally Sebastien Loeb Carlos Sainz

Djokovic survives marathon before winning Adelaide title

Djokovic survives marathon before winning Adelaide title
Updated 08 January 2023
AFP




  • Djokovic called the pre-Open tune-up week “very special for me,” thrilled by overwhelming fan enthusiasm

AFP

ADELAIDE: Top seed Novak Djokovic saved a match point Sunday before defeating Sebastian Korda to win the Adelaide International and reinforce his status as a heavy title favorite for the Australian Open.
The 21-time Grand Slam winner needed more than three hours to stamp his authority on his unseeded American opponent, son of former world number two Petr Korda, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.
In doing so, Djokovic extended his unbeaten streak in Australia to 34 straight matches and won his fifth consecutive final dating to Tel Aviv last year.
The winner of 92 career titles now heads to the Australian Open in about a week with momentum in his bid to secure the Grand Slam for a 10th time, helped by the absence at Melbourne Park of injured world number one Carlos Alcaraz.
Djokovic, the 2007 champion at Adelaide in the early days of his career, called the pre-Open tune-up week “very special for me,” thrilled by overwhelming fan enthusiasm.
“It’s been an amazing week. To be standing here is a gift definitely,” said the Serbian world number five, who missed last year’s Australian Open after being deported over his vaccination status.
“I gave it my all today and throughout the week in order to be able to get my hands on this trophy.
“The support I have been getting in the last 10 days was something that I don’t think I’ve experienced too many times in my life,” he added, with packed pro-Djokovic crowds whenever he played.
“It definitely felt like playing at home.”
Djokovic nullified Korda’s match point while serving at 5-6, 30/40 in the second set, coming good on an overhead to make the save before the set moved into another tiebreaker which the Serb won.
Korda, 22, was playing his fifth career final and said the experience boded well for the rest of the season.
“It was a great start to the year, I wish I could have gotten it done today, but I know there’s a long journey to go and a lot of positives from this week,” he said.
“I think we’re (he and his team) are going to have a great year together.”
Djokovic, who showed no sign of the leg problem which bothered him on Saturday during his defeat of Daniil Medvedev, agreed, paying tribute the fast-emerging American.
“Amazing effort today Seb. I’d probably say you were closer to victory today than I was. It was decided in one or two shots, one or two points,” he said.
“Tough luck today but the future is bright for you.”

Topics: Adelaide International Novak Djokovic Australian Open

Paris Saint-Germain to face off with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr stars in Riyadh Season Cup match

Paris Saint-Germain to face off with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr stars in Riyadh Season Cup match
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News




  • The match will be played in Riyadh on January 19 at King Fahd International Stadium as part of Riyadh Season festivities

Arab News

RIYADH: French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), including stars Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos, will face off against the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr for the Riyadh Season Cup.

The match will be played in Riyadh on January 19 at King Fahd International Stadium, and the players of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will turn from traditional rivals into a unified team under the leadership of an international coach and assistant.

The winning team will receive Riyadh Season 2022 Cup.

The match will be broadcast live on PSG.fr, PSG social media and the beIN sports network.

The match will be accompanied by entertaining activities, light shows and fireworks, as part of the Riyadh Season festivities. 

 

Topics: football soccer Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Al-Hilal Al-Nassr Riyadh season Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL)

