You are here

  • Home
  • Hundreds rally in French city in support of Iran protests
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Hundreds rally in French city in support of Iran protests

Hundreds rally in French city in support of Iran protests
1 / 3
People demonstrate in Lyon, central France, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP)
Hundreds rally in French city in support of Iran protests
2 / 3
People demonstrate in Lyon, central France, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP)
Hundreds rally in French city in support of Iran protests
3 / 3
People demonstrate in Lyon, central France, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v6pfy

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Hundreds rally in French city in support of Iran protests

Hundreds rally in French city in support of Iran protests
  • The protesters walked through the streets of the eastern city carrying a banner that read “Woman, life, freedom”
  • Many of Sunday’s protesters in France had a personal connection to the country
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

LYON: Some 1,000 people rallied in the French city of Lyon on Sunday in support of unprecedented anti-regime protests in Iran, AFP journalists saw.
The protesters walked through the streets of the eastern city carrying a banner that read “Woman, life, freedom” and chanting the words, which have become the slogan of the protests.
Demonstrations in Iran began after the September 16 death in custody of Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini, 22. She had been arrested by morality police who enforce a strict dress code which requires women to wear a scarf-like covering over their hair and neck.
The protests have escalated into calls for an end to the Islamic regime, posing the biggest challenge for the clerics since the 1979 revolution deposed the shah.
Authorities have responded with deadly violence that has left hundreds dead.
Thousands have been arrested and 14 detainees sentenced to death, many for killing or attacking security force members, according to the judiciary. Four have been executed, the latest two on Saturday.
Many of Sunday’s protesters in France had a personal connection to the country.
“I am here to demand freedom in Iran,” Sholeh Golrokhi, 49, said. “When I was little, they arrested all of my family.”
“We are here to ask Western countries to be the voice of our people” and “expel Iranian ambassadors,” said Samane Ramezanpanah, 35.
In late December a 38-year-old Iranian man drowned in the Rhone river that flows through Lyon, saying on social media that he was going to kill himself to draw attention to the crackdown of the protests in Iran.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 France Lyon

Related

Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
Middle-East
Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
Iran regime divided on how to tackle protests: analysts
Middle-East
Iran regime divided on how to tackle protests: analysts

Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions

Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
Updated 57 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions

Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
  • The meeting will take place on Monday
  • Iran on Saturday announced that two men were hanged for killing a paramilitary force member in November during unprecedented protests
Updated 57 min 58 sec ago
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Denmark will summon Iran’s ambassador to express its “outrage” after Tehran executed two men linked to mass protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the Danish foreign minister said on Sunday.
Iran’s envoy will be summoned to the foreign ministry “to send him the strongest possible and imaginable message that the abuses committed against his people trigger our outrage,” Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Danish news agency Ritzau.
The ministry confirmed to AFP that the meeting will take place on Monday.
Iran on Saturday announced that two men were hanged for killing a paramilitary force member in November during unprecedented protests sparked by the death in custody of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.
The executions sparked international condemnation, with the United Nations denouncing “unfair trials based on forced concessions.”
The United States said the hangings were “a key component of the regime’s effort to suppress protests,” which have shaken the Islamic republic since Amini’s death in September last year.
Denmark’s fellow EU member the Netherlands has also summoned the Iranian ambassador to express its concern.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Denmark Mahsa Amini

Related

Iran regime divided on how to tackle protests: analysts
Middle-East
Iran regime divided on how to tackle protests: analysts
Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media
Media
Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media

Iraq reopens Baghdad’s Green Zone to ease traffic jams

Iraq reopens Baghdad’s Green Zone to ease traffic jams
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

Iraq reopens Baghdad’s Green Zone to ease traffic jams

Iraq reopens Baghdad’s Green Zone to ease traffic jams
  • Iraqi authorities removed checkpoints and opened major roads and tunnels that cut through the zone
  • The Green Zone will be open every day for 14 hours starting at 5 a.m.
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities reopened Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday in an attempt to ease traffic jams in the capital after it was closed and reopened several times in recent years.
Starting in the early hours of the day, Iraqi authorities removed checkpoints and opened major roads and tunnels that cut through the zone on the west bank of the Tigris River. Cars will be allowed to pass through the area while trucks will be banned, officials said.
The Green Zone, which houses Iraqi government buildings and the sprawling US Embassy, will be open every day for 14 hours starting at 5 a.m., Maj. Gen. Jassim Yahya told The Associated Press. During that period, Yahya said, “all the Green Zone will be open for the public.”
The 4-square mile (10-square kilometer) zone with its palm trees and monuments has been mostly off limits to the public since the 2003 US invasion of Iraq to topple President Saddam Hussein. It was opened for the first time in 2019, then closed and opened again several times since.
“The Green Zone has been opened to make it easy for people to reach work on time,” said traffic police Brig. Gen. Muhammad Mahmoud. He added that the opening of the area was ordered by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.
In the past, only Iraqis with special security badges could enter the area.
The walled off area surrounded by cement blast walls became a hated symbol of the country’s inequality, fueling the perception among Iraqis that their government is out of touch.
“We have been waiting for a long time for the Green Zone to fully become open,” said Baghdad resident Usama Hassan who works at Baghdad University. “This will make our life easier.”

Topics: Iraq Baghdad Green Zone

Related

Iraqi hospitality at the fore as Basra residents open homes to traveling fans
Sport
Iraqi hospitality at the fore as Basra residents open homes to traveling fans

UAE arrests INTERPOL’s most wanted trafficker in Sudan

UAE arrests INTERPOL’s most wanted trafficker in Sudan
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News

UAE arrests INTERPOL’s most wanted trafficker in Sudan

UAE arrests INTERPOL’s most wanted trafficker in Sudan
  • Habtemariam believed to have smuggled and trafficked thousands of East African migrants into Europe
  • UAE investigation into Eritrean national’s network uncovered illegal financial transactions pinpointed in Sudan
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Kidane Habtemariam, an Eritrean national wanted for migrant smuggling, human trafficking and other related crimes, was arrested as part of a nine-month international police operation led by the UAE in cooperation with INTERPOL. 

Habtemariam, who had been hiding since 2021, was one of the most wanted traffickers at the time of his capture. 

The Eritrean national is the alleged leader of a criminal organization that has kidnapped, abused and extorted East African migrants to smuggle them into Europe. He is believed to have smuggled and trafficked thousands of victims in recent years. 

Based on information shared by INTERPOL’s Human Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants unit last year, the UAE launched an investigation into members of Habtemariam’s network, including his own brother, who laundered money on his behalf. As a result of the illegal financial transactions unearthed by UAE law enforcement, officers were able to track down Habtemariam in Sudan. 

His brother, Henok Zekarias, was also arrested for his involvement, UAE Interior Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan announced via Twitter on Sunday. 

“Smuggling and trafficking human beings is an appalling crime, and we have now shut down one of the most important trafficking routes into Europe, which illegally moved thousands of migrants from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan, through Libya and into Europe,” UAE Federal Anti-Narcotics Director-General Saeed Abdullah Al-Suwaidi said.

 

Topics: Interpol UAE human trafficking

Related

Influencer Andrew Tate held in Romania for human trafficking
Media
Influencer Andrew Tate held in Romania for human trafficking

Israel takes Palestinian minister’s VIP pass in world court flap

Israel takes Palestinian minister’s VIP pass in world court flap
Updated 08 January 2023
Reuters

Israel takes Palestinian minister’s VIP pass in world court flap

Israel takes Palestinian minister’s VIP pass in world court flap
  • Netanyahu said the decision entailed “sanctions against senior Palestinian figures”
  • “The Palestinian Authority has promoted an extremist anti-Israeli resolution at the United Nations,” Israeli PM said
Updated 08 January 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel suspended on Sunday a pass easing the Palestinian foreign minister’s travel in and around the occupied West Bank, among its responses to a Palestinian bid to involve the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in their decades-old conflict.
Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki’s “VIP” travel card was confiscated by Israeli border staff as he crossed from Jordan into the occupied West Bank, his office said.
A spokesperson for Israel’s Defense Ministry, which administers the West Bank, confirmed the move, calling it part of the implementation of a government decision on Friday.
In televised remarks to the Israeli cabinet on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision entailed, among other measures, “sanctions against senior Palestinian figures.”
“The Palestinian Authority has promoted an extremist anti-Israeli resolution at the United Nations,” Netanyahu said.
The UN General Assembly, responding to an appeal by the Palestinians, on Dec. 30 asked the ICJ for an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.
On Saturday, Israel’s Defense Ministry said the VIP cards of three other senior Palestinian officials had been revoked in response to them visiting a member of Israel’s Arab minority who had been imprisoned for killing an Israeli soldier.
Issued under interim accords with Israel from the 1990s, the cards ease travel across the Israeli-controlled West Bank border with Jordan and from Palestinian-ruled territory into Israel.
“The foreign minister will continue his job and his diplomatic activities with or without the card,” Ahmed Al-Deek, an aide to Maliki, told Reuters.
Israel had confiscated Maliki’s VIP card in 2021 after he returned from a meeting of the International Criminal Court. It was not immediately clear when and why the card had been restored.

Topics: Israel Palestinian Riyad Al-Maliki International Court of Justice West Bank

Related

Harvard Kennedy School denies fellowship to ex-head of HRW over criticism of Israel
Middle-East
Harvard Kennedy School denies fellowship to ex-head of HRW over criticism of Israel

Apartment building collapse in Egypt kills 4: Official

Apartment building collapse in Egypt kills 4: Official
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

Apartment building collapse in Egypt kills 4: Official

Apartment building collapse in Egypt kills 4: Official
  • Rescue teams recovered four bodies from under the rubble of a five-story building in the Qulta, Assiut
  • He said in a statement that rescuers also recovered two survivors who were taken to a local hospital
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

CAIRO: At least four people were killed Sunday when an apartment building collapsed in southern Egypt, a senior official said.
Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.
Rescue teams recovered four bodies from under the rubble of a five-story building in the Qulta neighborhood of the city of Assiut, said the province’s Gov. Essam Saad.
He said in a statement that rescuers also recovered two survivors who were taken to a local hospital. Assiut lies some 400 kilometers (250 miles) south of the capital Cairo.
The governor added that authorities had evacuated surrounding apartment buildings, and dispatched bulldozers and other equipment to clear and secure the site.
Footage shared by the governor’s office appeared to show rescuers attempting to remove rubble and work through the building’s ruins.
By Sunday afternoon, rescue teams were still searching for survivors using bulldozers and diggers to lift debris.
The collapse in Assiut came a day after the roof of a building in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria caved in, leaving two people dead and one injured.
The government has tried to crack down on illegal building in recent years after decades of lax enforcement. Authorities are also building new cities and neighborhoods to rehouse those living in at-risk areas.
But many Egyptian cities still contain entire neighborhoods of unlicensed apartment blocks and shantytowns that don’t follow building codes and regulations.

Topics: Egypt Assiut

Related

Egyptian pound sees largest single-day fall since IMF deal
Middle-East
Egyptian pound sees largest single-day fall since IMF deal
Attracting foreign investment is Egypt’s top priority, says PM
Business & Economy
Attracting foreign investment is Egypt’s top priority, says PM

Latest updates

Hundreds rally in French city in support of Iran protests
Hundreds rally in French city in support of Iran protests
Saudi ports record 13% rise in volume of cargo in 2022
Saudi ports record 13% rise in volume of cargo in 2022
Saudi startups eye more collaboration with Pakistan under new Tech House initiative 
Saudi startups eye more collaboration with Pakistan under new Tech House initiative 
KSA’s Water Regulator launches awareness drive, updates services guide
KSA’s Water Regulator launches awareness drive, updates services guide
Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.