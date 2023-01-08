Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini speaks in a courtroom before being executed by hanging, along with Mohammad-Mehdi Karami, for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during protests that followed the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran, Iran. (Reuters)
COPENHAGEN: Denmark will summon Iran’s ambassador to express its “outrage” after Tehran executed two men linked to mass protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the Danish foreign minister said on Sunday.
Iran’s envoy will be summoned to the foreign ministry “to send him the strongest possible and imaginable message that the abuses committed against his people trigger our outrage,” Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Danish news agency Ritzau.
The ministry confirmed to AFP that the meeting will take place on Monday.
Iran on Saturday announced that two men were hanged for killing a paramilitary force member in November during unprecedented protests sparked by the death in custody of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.
The executions sparked international condemnation, with the United Nations denouncing “unfair trials based on forced concessions.”
The United States said the hangings were “a key component of the regime’s effort to suppress protests,” which have shaken the Islamic republic since Amini’s death in September last year.
Denmark’s fellow EU member the Netherlands has also summoned the Iranian ambassador to express its concern.
Why Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan rank among the ‘world’s angriest countries’
2022 was a year of mounting anxiety, frayed tempers and violent unrest for millions in the Arab world
A Gallup poll found public anger widespread and growing, something governments ought to take seriously
Updated 08 January 2023
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Many breathed a sigh of relief when 2022 drew to a close, marking the conclusion of 12 months of post-pandemic fatigue, geopolitical tension and global economic instability, to name but a few of the past year’s challenges.
One result of the year’s volatility and upsets is the pervading sense of anger coursing through societies, fed up with the litany of back-to-back crises — solutions for which appear to evade governments and global institutions.
The Arab world has been no exception. Three Middle Eastern countries ranked among the world’s angriest in Gallup’s latest annual Global Emotions Report, owing in large part to a rage-inducing mixture of socio-economic pressures and institutional failings.
Just as the world economy appeared to be recovering from the lockdowns, supply-chain disruptions and travel bans of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine sent inflation spiralling, with rising food and fuel prices falling heavily on the world’s poorest.
Add to this the corrosive effects of political instability, corruption and suspected climate change, and the past year unsurprisingly proved to be a period of mounting anxiety, frayed tempers and violent unrest for millions worldwide.
In the Middle East and North Africa, where price fluctuations, climate shocks and protracted political crises have been keenly felt, Gallup’s polling found public anger is widespread and growing — a development experts say regional governments ought to take seriously.
Gallup first began tracking global unhappiness in 2006 with a methodology based on nationally representative, probability-based samples among the adult population, aged 15 and above, collected from 122 countries.
It found that negative emotions — the aggregate of stress, sadness, anger, worry and physical pain — reached a record high last year, with 41 percent of adults globally saying they had experienced stress the previous day.
Furthermore, these negative emotions appear to be growing, with 2021 displacing 2020 as the most stressful year in recent history.
In the past decade, the Arab world has been roiled by mass protests, regime collapse, corruption, scandals, wars and mass migrations, disrupting regional priorities and internal dynamics.
In the latest Gallup Global Emotions Report, Lebanon topped the list for the highest share of respondents — 49 percent — reporting feelings of anger the previous day.
Since 2019, Lebanon has been in the throes of its worst-ever financial crisis, which has wiped 95 percent off the value of its currency and left much of the population subsisting below the poverty line.
Meanwhile, with its parliament in paralysis and unable to elect a new president, the country has failed to implement essential structural reforms to address institutional corruption and alleviate the suffering of its people.
Millions of Lebanese, many of them still traumatized by the Beirut port blast of August 2020, have chosen to leave the country, including many young people and skilled workers, fed up with poor conditions and a lack of opportunities.
Iraq, which faced a year of political paralysis in the wake of its October 2021 parliamentary election, came fourth in the Gallup anger rankings with 46 percent, while Jordan, itself struggling with persistent inflation, came sixth at 35 percent.
Jordan has seen several waves of protest in recent years due to its rising cost of living and high rates of unemployment, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
FASTFACTS
Lebanon ranked 1st with 49% of respondents reporting feelings of anger the previous day.
Iraq, which faced a year of political paralysis following its 2021 election, came 4th with 46%.
Jordan, which is struggling with spiraling inflation and high unemployment, came 6th at 35%.
(Gallup Global Emotions Report)
Julie Ray, managing director of Gallup World Poll News, says she is not surprised that Lebanon featured so high on the 2021 list given its multilayered crisis.
“Lebanon was in the throes of political and economic meltdown. People were struggling to put food on their tables and taking to the streets. The situation was so fraught that Gallup also saw a record 63 percent of Lebanese adults saying they would leave if they could,” Ray told Arab News.
“Now, the presence of a number of Arab countries at the top of the ‘most angry’ list is also not that surprising given that many of these countries have been on the ‘most negative in the world’ list almost every year.
“Iraq is a good example. About half of the population (or more) in Iraq have felt angry the previous day since 2010. And majorities in the country have experienced a lot of stress and worry.”
Michael Young, a senior editor at Carnegie Middle East in Beirut, says it is understandable many Lebanese feel some form of anger and frustration, as “the system simply does not work, at any level.”
“People feel constantly robbed,” he told Arab News. “The system is completely dominated by these cartels. If the people want to get something from the state, the state, half of the time, isn’t functioning.
“So, the Lebanese feel that they’re being robbed on a daily basis. They’re paying much more than other countries, and they’re getting services that are far more mediocre than anywhere else in the world.
“Since the collapse, many services have declined. Hospitals, education and everything pertaining to energy, and naturally, this has created much frustration. You had many people who were essentially middle-class people who suddenly found themselves in poverty.
“To top it off, the 2020 explosion at the port of Beirut, in which more than 200 people were killed, half of Beirut was destroyed, and no one was held responsible. When you live in this kind of environment, it is very understandable that you are angry.”
This constant struggle has left many Lebanese feeling understandably frustrated. However, Young says that expectations play an important role in feelings of dissatisfaction.
Compare, for instance, a nation such as Lebanon — a middle-income country that has seen a sudden decline in services and political stability since 2019 — with the likes of Afghanistan, a poor country crippled by war for nearly half a century.
“When you have a nation like Afghanistan, where it’s been riddled with endless conflict and standards of living shooting down since the 1970s, (low expectations are) understandable,” Young told Arab News.
“If your expectations are high, and the reality is very short of these expectations, this will make you more angry than if your expectations are low and what you get in return is also relatively low.
“The question of expectations is a main generator of Lebanese frustration. The Lebanese were used to a life that suddenly, in one way or another, catastrophically collapsed.”
Afghanistan, which had been among the world’s most corrupt nations and which saw the Taliban return to power in August 2021, was ranked fifth angriest in Gallup’s poll at 41 percent.
In recent decades, reported negative emotions have been steadily rising in Gallup’s polling. The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have accentuated this trend. But, as Ray points out, “every country is different.”
“The common thread we tend to see in countries where negative experiences are high is crisis. The populations are all living through some sort of turmoil — be that economic, political or social.”
The question that arises from the data, however, is whether analysts and governments can predict how populations will react if their grievances are not addressed. Are angry populations more likely to elect populist leaders or even rise up against their rulers?
“These data don’t predict how people will act, but how people feel certainly affects how they act,” Ray said.
“Other non-Gallup researchers have found relationships between negative emotions — like anger, worry, stress and sadness — and civil unrest or populist beliefs and voting.”
What is clear from the data is that governments cannot measure the well-being of their societies based merely on gross domestic product and market data .
“How people feel does matter,” Ray said. “Leaders should pay attention to these data, along with GDP and other metrics they are watching.”
Saudi aid convoy arrives in Gaza via Rafah commercial crossing
Saudi Arabia donates 12,000 sacrificial animals to Gaza in aid deal
Egypt also to receive similar consignment of meat from Kingdom
Updated 08 January 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA
GAZA CITY: A Saudi aid convoy carrying tons of meat on Saturday arrived in Gaza via the Rafah commercial crossing with Egypt.
The Kingdom has donated 12,000 sacrificial animals under the terms of an agreement signed with the Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Al-Louh during a recent ceremony held at the Saudi Embassy in Cairo.
As part of the deal, Egypt will also receive the same quantity of meat from Saudi Arabia.
Six trucks delivered the consignment to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs through a project managed by the Islamic Development Bank in Jeddah, and the produce will be distributed throughout Gaza via zakat committees.
Salima Abu Ryala, 66, from Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, said she hoped to receive sacrificial meat for the second year running, adding that the aid would also be welcomed by her seven unemployed sons and their families.
“It is generous of Saudi Arabia to offer these sacrifices every year. We are in dire need of any assistance from any party,” she said.
Her neighbor, Abu Raed Abed, 57, said: “We only buy meat on special occasions. Our financial situation has been difficult in recent years. Saudi Arabia is a generous country, and we appreciate this effort in helping the Palestinians in Gaza.”
More than 80 percent of the 2.3 million population of Gaza depend on food aid from international or local institutions, according to UN statistics.
Saudi Arabia also provides other forms of support to Palestinians, mainly through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees, and late last year contributed $27 million toward UNRWA operations in the region.
The UN agency offers education, health, and food aid services to Palestinian refugees in five areas, including Gaza, and since 2000, Saudi Arabia has donated at least $6 billion to projects in Palestine.
US-led international military coalition said that it had conducted “an operational exercise” as part of a training exercise.
Iraqi military sources suggested the drone may have had hostile intent
Updated 08 January 2023
Reuters
BAGHDAD: Defence systems at Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces, shot down a drone near the base on Sunday, with Iraqi military sources and the US-led international military coalition offering confliciting accounts of the incident.
The US-led international military coalition said in a statement that it had conducted “an operational exercise...that involved engaging an Unmanned Aerial System” at Ain Al-Asad base as part of a training exercise.
However, the Iraqi military sources suggested the drone may have had hostile intent, saying it was not clear whether it was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying any explosives.
No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added.
The mission of the international military coalition is to fight Daesh militants in Iraq and in Syria.
‘Extraordinary’ OIC meeting to discuss Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa
Talks follow ‘provocative’ mosque visit by Israeli national security minister
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an extraordinary open-ended meeting of its Executive Committee in Jeddah on Tuesday to discuss Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The meeting follows escalating Israeli activity in occupied Jerusalem, most notably a “provocative” visit by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the mosque compound on Tuesday. It also comes in light of Israel’s attempts to alter the legal and historical status of the holy site.
The OIC General Secretariat strongly condemned the visit on Tuesday, calling it “a provocation of Muslim sentiments and a flagrant violation of relevant international resolutions.”