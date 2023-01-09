You are here

  • Home
  • Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq
25th Arabian Gulf Cup
25th Arabian Gulf Cup

Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq

Saudi Arabia concluded on Sunday preparations for their match against Iraq in the second round of matches at the Arabian Gulf Cup. (Supplied)
1 / 4
Saudi Arabia concluded on Sunday preparations for their match against Iraq in the second round of matches at the Arabian Gulf Cup. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia concluded on Sunday preparations for their match against Iraq in the second round of matches at the Arabian Gulf Cup. (Supplied)
2 / 4
Saudi Arabia concluded on Sunday preparations for their match against Iraq in the second round of matches at the Arabian Gulf Cup. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia concluded on Sunday preparations for their match against Iraq in the second round of matches at the Arabian Gulf Cup. (Supplied)
3 / 4
Saudi Arabia concluded on Sunday preparations for their match against Iraq in the second round of matches at the Arabian Gulf Cup. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia concluded on Sunday preparations for their match against Iraq in the second round of matches at the Arabian Gulf Cup. (Supplied)
4 / 4
Saudi Arabia concluded on Sunday preparations for their match against Iraq in the second round of matches at the Arabian Gulf Cup. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ndyb7

Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq

Green Falcons ready for crunch Arabian Gulf Cup clash with Iraq
  • It is the Green Falcon's second Group A match in the tournament, which will be held at a full Basra International Stadium
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

BASRA: Saudi Arabia concluded on Sunday preparations for their match against Iraq in the second round of matches at the Arabian Gulf Cup on Monday.

It is the Green Falcon's second Group A match in the tournament, which will be held at Basra International Stadium.

The training session was held at Al-Fayhaa Stadium in Basra, under the supervision of coach Saad Al-Shehri and technical staff.

Assistant technical director Ahmed Al-Ruwaie explained during a press conference after the session that the Saudi players will be used to the hostile and partizan atmosphere from Iraq fans in what is expected to be a full stadium.

“We started working directly for (Monday’s) match, which undoubtedly will not be easy, given that the Iraqi national team is technically strong, and has the ground and the support,” Al-Ruwaie said. “But in modern football, technical readings and analysis is involved, so we will be fully prepared,” he added.

He also spoke about correcting technical errors that Saudi Arabia showed at times during the last match against Yemen, adding: “Certainly, work is always done to correct errors and avoid falling into them, which is something that occurs in football, we take it step by step.”

Player Saad Al-Nasser explained during the press conference that the Green Falcons squad are looking forward to the match with Iraq, and praised the hospitality and good reception he and his teammates have received and welcome from the Iraqi fans.

Topics: 25th Arabian Gulf Cup Arabian Gulf Cup 2023 Gulf Cup Saudi Arabia Iraq

Related

Saudi Arabia get Arabian Gulf Cup campaign off to perfect start with win over Yemen
Sport
Saudi Arabia get Arabian Gulf Cup campaign off to perfect start with win over Yemen
Saudi Arabia conclude preparation, training ahead of Arabian Gulf Cup opener against Yemen photos
Sport
Saudi Arabia conclude preparation, training ahead of Arabian Gulf Cup opener against Yemen

Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir

Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir
Updated 47 min 1 sec ago
AP

Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir

Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir
  • Le Graet has faced claims of sexual harassment and the FFF has been the target of an investigation ordered by Oudea-Castera
Updated 47 min 1 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe stepped in to defend Zinedine Zidane following dismissive comments toward the France great from French Soccer Federation President Noel Le Graet on Sunday.

The World Cup star Mbappe posted a message on his Twitter account late Sunday saying ” Zidane is France, you don’t disrespect a legend like that.”

The former playmaker Zidane is considered among the greats of world soccer and led Les Bleus to their first World Cup title in 1998 and starred again when they won the European Championship in 2000. He scored in two World Cup finals and was on the losing side once, just like Mbappe has been.

Le Graet, who recently extended current France coach Didier Deschamps’ contract until July 2026, was a guest on RMC radio’s talk show on Sunday. He was asked about rumors linking Zidane to take over the vacant Brazil coaching role from the departing Tite.

“I’d be surprised if he went there. But he can do what he likes, it doesn’t concern me. I’ve never met with him (Zidane), and we (the FFF) never considered parting ways with Didier,” Le Graet told RMC. “Would it upset me that (Zidane) went there? I couldn’t care less. He can go where he likes, to a big team, a national team ... Did Zidane try to contact me? Certainly not, I wouldn’t even have picked up the phone.”

France’s sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, who reportedly has tense relations with Le Graet, went a step further than Mbappe, whose tweet didn’t refer to Le Graet by name. She asked Le Graet to apologize to Zidane. She even used inverted commas to address him as president.

“A shameful lack of respect, which hurts us all, toward a legend of our sport,” Oudea-Castera wrote on Twitter. “A ‘president’ of the top sporting federation in France should not say that. Apologies, please, for going too far on Zidane.”

Le Graet has faced claims of sexual harassment and the FFF has been the target of an investigation ordered by Oudea-Castera.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé Zinedine Zidane

Related

Mbappe delivers for PSG as Neymar sent off
Sport
Mbappe delivers for PSG as Neymar sent off
Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots
Sport
Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots

Napoli down Sampdoria 2-0 to stretch Serie A lead as Milan draw

Napoli down Sampdoria 2-0 to stretch Serie A lead as Milan draw
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

Napoli down Sampdoria 2-0 to stretch Serie A lead as Milan draw

Napoli down Sampdoria 2-0 to stretch Serie A lead as Milan draw
  • Empoli scored two late goals to stun their hosts and snatch a 2-2 draw at Lazio
Updated 09 January 2023
AP

MILAN: Despite missing an early penalty, Napoli bounced back from their first league defeat of the season to beat 10-man Sampdoria 2-0 and extend their lead at the top of Serie A on Sunday.

In an emotional match at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 19th minute after Matteo Politano had seen his penalty saved. Any chance Sampdoria had of getting back into the match diminished when Tomas Rincon was sent off shortly before halftime and Napoli sealed the result with another penalty.

Napoli moved seven points clear of second-placed Juventus and defending champion AC Milan, who were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Roma following two late goals from the visitors.

Clashes took place earlier in the day between Roma fans traveling to Milan and Napoli supporters heading to Genoa. Around 300 fans were involved, throwing flares, stones and other objects at each other, causing part of the motorway to be closed and lengthy lines to form.

There were video tributes before the match to former Sampdoria players Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa MiHajjlovic, who both died recently. There were also plenty of banners in the stands dedicated to them and chants throughout the match.

The Sampdoria players warmed up wearing special jerseys with Vialli’s name on as well as the number nine he wore when he played for the team. Flowers were also laid by the side of the field by members of the Sampdoria staff and the Italy players from Napoli.

Vialli, who died on Friday, helped Sampdoria to its only Serie A title and three Italian Cups as well as the European Cup final during an eight-year stint.

MiHajjlovic played and coached Sampdoria and his three children stood on the side of the field holding up a team jersey with his name on the back during a minute’s silence for him and Vialli.

Napoli were looking to recover from a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Wednesday, when the league resumed after a 7 ½-week break.

It seemed set to get off to the perfect start when Samp defender Nicola Murru was adjudged to have fouled Andre Anguissa in the penalty area but Politano saw his spot kick turned onto the right post by goalkeeper Emilio Audero.

Napoli did break the deadlock when Mario Rui was given space on the left to bend a ball into the area for Osimhen to rush in and fire into the back of the net.

Samp’s problems deepened six minutes from the break when Rincon was shown a straight red card for a cynical foul on Osimhen.

However, it took the league leader until the 82nd minute to secure the match when Elmas fired a powerful penalty into the top left corner following a Ronaldo Vieira handball.

MILAN HELD

Milan appeared to be heading for a comfortable win the were leading 2-0 with three minutes remaining after goals from Pierre Kalulu and Tommaso Pobega in either half.

But Roma pulled one back with their first effort on target when Roger Ibañez headed in a corner and Jose Mourinho’s team incredibly leveled in stoppage time through Tammy Abraham.

LATE RESCUE

Empoli also scored two late goals to stun their hosts and snatch a 2-2 draw at Lazio.

Lazio seemed to have the match won when Mattia Zaccagni doubled theirlead early in the second half, following a header by Felipe Anderson with less than two minutes on the clock.

However, Francesco Caputo pulled one back for the visitors seven minutes from time and Razvan Marin netted a surprise equalizer in stoppage time.

Lazio were three points behind fourth-placed Inter Milan, who were held to a 2-2 draw at Monza on Saturday.

Spezia inched four points clear of the relegation zone with a 0-0 draw at home to Lecce, while Salernitana drew 1-1 against Torino.

Topics: Napoli Serie A Sampdoria

Related

Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year
Sport
Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year
No ‘Kvara,’ no problem as Napoli run Serie A win streak to 10 matches
Sport
No ‘Kvara,’ no problem as Napoli run Serie A win streak to 10 matches

Dembele earns Barca La Liga advantage in tense Atletico triumph

Dembele earns Barca La Liga advantage in tense Atletico triumph
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

Dembele earns Barca La Liga advantage in tense Atletico triumph

Dembele earns Barca La Liga advantage in tense Atletico triumph
  • Capitalising on champions Real Madrid’s defeat by Villarreal, Barcelona set out to make a statement victory at the Metropolitano
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

MADRID: Ousmane Dembele’s strike sent Barcelona three points clear at the top of La Liga with a tense 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
Capitalising on champions Real Madrid’s defeat by Villarreal, Barcelona set out to make a statement victory at the Metropolitano.
Shorn of suspended top scorer Robert Lewandowski, Xavi selected Ansu Fati up front in his place, but it was Dembele who made the difference, finishing a slick move in the 22nd minute.
Atletico ramped up the pressure, with the superb Ronald Araujo clearing off the line from Antoine Griezmann at the death, but Diego Simeone’s side could not find an equalizer.
Both teams finished with 10 men after Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic were sent off for brawling with each other on the floor as tempers soured.
Defeat means Atletico languish in fifth, 14 points behind leaders Barcelona.
Youngster Fati had an early effort brilliantly blocked by the sprawling Jose Gimenez, as Barcelona dominated the opening exchanges.
The coach opted to play with four midfielders instead of his usual three, starting with both Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong as well as youngsters Pedri and Gavi.
Xavi said on Saturday Atletico barely have any gaps in their defense but Pedri uncovered one to create the opening goal.
The midfielder burst forward in the 22nd minute to capitalize on space in front of the box, before feeding Gavi, who teed up Dembele to clinically slot home.
Pedri could have doubled the lead moments later when Atletico foolishly gifted him the ball with a poor pass-back, but he delayed his finish too long and Nahuel Molina denied him.
Marcos Llorente had Atletico’s first decent opportunity after half an hour when Griezmann scooped a ball delicately over the defense to set him in, but Araujo deflected his effort into the side netting.
Gimenez headed narrowly wide with Marc-Andre ter Stegen rooted to the spot as the hosts began to wrestle back control.
The German goalkeeper made a superb save at full stretch to deny the pink-haired Griezmann, who was becoming increasingly influential against his former side.
Griezmann whipped a strike high over the crossbar as Atletico began the second half in determined fashion, pushing Barca deeper and deeper.
Only his compatriot Dembele offered the leaders an outlet on the break and he had a drive deflected into the side-netting.
Xavi brought on Franck Kessie for De Jong and it helped steady the ship, with Barcelona managing some stretches of possession which frustrated the home fans and took the sting out of the game.
Red cards for Torres and Savic reignited the game in stoppage time and Griezmann might have snatched a point for his team but for Araujo’s crucial clearance on the line.
The victory earns Xavi some breathing room after criticism and fills Barcelona’s sails with wind ahead of the imminent Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: La Liga Ousmane Dembele Barca

Related

Pressure rising as Barca must cope without Lewandowski in derby
Sport
Pressure rising as Barca must cope without Lewandowski in derby
Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Espanyol after World Cup break
Sport
Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Espanyol after World Cup break

Pep Guardiola tells Chelsea to back under-fire Graham Potter after 4-0 FA Cup rout

Pep Guardiola tells Chelsea to back under-fire Graham Potter after 4-0 FA Cup rout
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

Pep Guardiola tells Chelsea to back under-fire Graham Potter after 4-0 FA Cup rout

Pep Guardiola tells Chelsea to back under-fire Graham Potter after 4-0 FA Cup rout
  • Mahrez’s late spot-kick capped Chelsea’s first FA Cup third round exit since 1998
  • Chelsea have won only three of their last 12 games in all competitions, but Guardiola came to Potter’s aid
Updated 09 January 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola told Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to back under-fire boss Graham Potter after Manchester City thrashed the Blues 4-0 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.
Potter’s troubled side were beaten by City for the second time in four days as their hopes of winning a domestic cup this season came to a painful end.
Already knocked out of the League Cup by City in November and defeated 1-0 by the Premier League champions on Thursday, Chelsea’s turbulent season was pushed deeper into crisis as Guardiola’s men ran riot at the Etihad Stadium.
Riyad Mahrez started the demolition with a fine free-kick before Julian Alvarez’s penalty and a Phil Foden strike made it 3-0 before half-time.
Mahrez’s late spot-kick capped Chelsea’s first FA Cup third round exit since 1998 after they had finished runners-up in the competition for the last three years.
With Chelsea languishing in 10th place in the Premier League — 10 points adrift of the top four — Potter is already beginning to feel the heat just four months after replacing the sacked Thomas Tuchel.
The former Brighton manager will hardly have been comforted by the sound of Chelsea fans chanting Tuchel’s name and sarcastically shouting “shoot” whenever they embarked on a rare attack during their latest abject defeat.
Chelsea have won only three of their last 12 games in all competitions, but Guardiola came to Potter’s aid as he urged the Blues hierarchy to give him time to make his methods work.
“I would say to Todd Boehly, give him time. I know in big clubs, results are important but I’d say give him time,” Guardiola said.
“What he’s done at Brighton is outstanding, but we need time in the first season. I had (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona my first season so I didn’t need two seasons because Messi was there.”
Chelsea did not muster a single shot in a first half even Potter described as “painful.”
Potter could point to an injury crisis which kept nine players sidelined and led to teenager Bashir Humphreys making his senior debut in defense.
But the 47-year-old conceded performances must improve quickly.
“The results in a small space of time are not positive. You can make excuses and look for reasons or say it isn’t good enough. Both of those answers are correct,” Potter said.
“We have to keep improving and stick together because clearly we are suffering as a football club and it’s not nice at all. But that’s where we are at the moment.
“We can’t do anything apart from do our jobs better and work harder. You understand the supporters’ frustration, we respect that. But our job is to do our job and keep working.”
Insisting he still has the backing of his players, Potter added: “I think there is support in the dressing room.
“We are just going through a bad moment. We have to stick together and keep working.”
Meanwhile, the Football Association will investigate alleged incidents of homophobic chanting by City fans.
“We strongly condemn the use of the term ‘rent boy’ and we are determined to drive it out of our game,” an FA spokesperson said.
“We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term.”

Topics: football soccer Manchester city Chelsea FA Cup Pep Guardiola

Related

Gundogan: Guardiola is modern football’s greatest coach
Sport
Gundogan: Guardiola is modern football’s greatest coach
Manchester City beat Chelsea to close gap at top of Premier League
Sport
Manchester City beat Chelsea to close gap at top of Premier League

Loeb wins KSA Dakar Rally stage after Sainz penalty for speeding

Loeb wins KSA Dakar Rally stage after Sainz penalty for speeding
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

Loeb wins KSA Dakar Rally stage after Sainz penalty for speeding

Loeb wins KSA Dakar Rally stage after Sainz penalty for speeding
  • Three-time champion Sainz fell out of title running when he crashed on Friday and abandoned the stage
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

RIYADH: Sebastien Loeb won his second stage of the week in the Dakar Rally after Carlos Sainz was penalized for speeding on Sunday.

Nasser Al-Attiyah was bumped up to second after the 346-kilometer special in Saudi Arabia between Al-Duwadimi east to the capital Riyadh, and retained overall control with an hour-plus lead.

Mason Klein was demoted from the motorbikes lead after his own penalty for speeding. Fellow American Skyler Howes regained the lead, and Klein was tied for second with Kevin Benavides, just over a minute behind.

Three-time champion Sainz fell out of title running when he crashed on Friday and abandoned the stage. A 29-hour penalty was added to by a three-hour delay on Saturday when he stopped to give Marias Ekstrom his suspension.

He didn’t have to stop on Sunday, timing first from the second checkpoint on and beating Loeb by 1 1/2 minutes. But Sainz was caught doing more than 40 kph in a 30 kph zone and penalized five minutes. Loeb was given the stage win, the 18th of his career, Al-Attiyah was promoted to second, and Sainz relegated to third.

“Finally, we got to enjoy ourselves a little bit and get a clear run,” Sainz said. “Starting so far behind, we had no dust, thanks to the rain.”

In regard to falling out of title contention, he said, “I liked it much better before in the Dakar. When a priority driver got a problem, you were immediately put in the top 15. It’s not good for us, not good for the others. I’m very disappointed at all the problems we got. The whole team was not very lucky. We’ve been unlucky, but we’ll keep attacking and enjoying the race.”

Defending champion Al-Attiyah will go into the rest day leading by 63 minutes over Toyota teammate Henk Lategan. Brazilian rookie Lucas Moraes was an impressive third, 80 minutes back. Loeb was fourth, still trailing by nearly two hours.

“All our hard work at the beginning of the race is paying off,” Al-Attiyah said.

There were only seconds between Klein and Ross Branch all day until the fast valleys near the end when the Botswana rider on a Hero pulled away from Klein by a minute.

Then Klein was penalized for speeding on a road section and dropped to third, 18 seconds behind Daniel Sanders.

The penalty also cost Klein the overall lead.

Howes, 17th on the stage, was awarded the lead for a fourth straight day, but only 73 seconds ahead of Klein and Benavides, the 2021 champion.

Two-time champion Toby Price, two-time runner-up Pablo Quintanilla and Adrien van Beveren, fourth last year, were all within four minutes of Howes.

Topics: Dakar Rally Sebastien Loeb Carlos Sainz

Related

Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi rebounds from crash to win Dakar Rally 7th stage
Sport
Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi rebounds from crash to win Dakar Rally 7th stage
Dakar legend Peterhansel crashes out, Al-Attiyah wins stage six — weather hits Saturday’s stage
Sport
Dakar legend Peterhansel crashes out, Al-Attiyah wins stage six — weather hits Saturday’s stage

follow us

Latest updates

California braces for ‘relentless parade of atmospheric rivers’
California braces for ‘relentless parade of atmospheric rivers’
Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir
Mbappe defends Zidane after Le Graet’s comments cause a stir
Saudi crown prince, Pakistan’s chief of army staff discuss relations
Saudi crown prince, Pakistan’s chief of army staff discuss relations
England rushes to discharge hospital patients to ease bed-blocking crisis
England rushes to discharge hospital patients to ease bed-blocking crisis
China says it carried out combat drills around Taiwan again
China says it carried out combat drills around Taiwan again

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.