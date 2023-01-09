You are here

Wellbeing-led holidays to be key trend for Saudi travelers in 2023: Report 

Wellbeing-led holidays to be key trend for Saudi travelers in 2023: Report 
The report further noted that 73 percent of Saudi-based travelers prefer wellbeing-led holidays, while 56 percent in the Kingdom want to explore new destinations and cultures (Shutterstock)
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Wellbeing-led holidays to be key trend for Saudi travelers in 2023: Report 

Wellbeing-led holidays to be key trend for Saudi travelers in 2023: Report 
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Travelers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are set to opt for wellbeing-led holidays in 2023 and are planning to enjoy more vacations this year, as the tourism and travel sector strongly rebound from the negative impacts caused by the pandemic, a new survey shows.

The Marriott Bonvoy’s 2023 Travel Trends research report suggests that 93 percent of holiday-goers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE are planning vacation trips in 2023, with around a quarter planning on staying in luxury accommodations while away. 

According to the report, 66 percent of travelers in Saudi Arabia and 69 percent in the UAE are planning more vacations this year than they did in 2022 due to the increased confidence that holidays will not be impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The report further noted that 73 percent of Saudi-based travelers prefer wellbeing-led holidays, while 56 percent in the Kingdom want to explore new destinations and cultures.  

Interestingly, 27 percent of respondents from Saudi Arabia who participated in the survey revealed that they are planning on taking an extended holiday of three weeks or more in one destination.  

Some 44 percent of respondents from the Kingdom going on extended holidays pointed out that the opportunity to work from home is allowing them to take longer holidays without having to take annual leave for a prolonged vacation trip.  

According to the report, 31 percent of respondents from the UAE and 23 percent from Saudi Arabia plan to take a work-away holiday– where they will continue to log on and work even during the vacation.  

“The pandemic also hastened the increase in remote working and it is clear that many plan to take advantage of the flexibility, using the opportunity to get away without taking annual leave,” said Neal Jones, chief sales and marketing officer at Marriott International — Europe, Middle East & Africa.  

When it comes to the selection of properties to stay in, the survey report revealed that some 25 percent of travelers in Saudi Arabia and 26 percent in the UAE prefer to stay in luxury accommodations.  

It should be also noted that 74 percent in the UAE and 69 percent in Saudi Arabia are willing to spend more during their 2023 holidays compared to 2022. 

The report also noted that 85 percent of travelers from the UAE and 80 percent from Saudi Arabia are considering sustainability and environmental factors before fixing their destination.  

“Forty-three percent in the UAE go as far as to say environmental considerations define their travel plans and they will only spend money with companies that have a positive environmental impact, whilst the figure is 38 percent in Saudi Arabia,” said Marriott in a press release. 

Topics: Saudi UAE Travelers vacation

Updated 7 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Islamic Development Bank pledges $4.2bn for Pakistan's climate rebuilding efforts

Islamic Development Bank pledges $4.2bn for Pakistan's climate rebuilding efforts
Updated 7 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: The Islamic Development Bank has pledged $4.2 billion over the next three years to Pakistan as aid for its climate rebuilding effort, the bank's president said on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Development Bank group, as part of contributing to the achievement of Pakistan’s climate resilience and development objectives, pledges a financing amount of $4.2 billion over the next three years," Muhammad Al Jasser, president of Islamic Development Bank said in Geneva.

Topics: Pakistan Bank loan

Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  

Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  
Updated 54 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  

Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  
Updated 54 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority has announced that Geneva-based international liner operator Mediterranean Shipping Co. has added Jeddah Islamic Port to its new India-West Mediterranean route.  

The ports authority, also known as Mawani, said this is a critical step towards boosting Saudi Arabia’s liner connectivity as the new route is set to open new opportunities for importers and exporters to all parts of the region. 

The new service falls in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services by consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and hub connecting three continents.   

Industries between India and the Mediterranean such as clothing, automotive, and pharmaceutical are projected to benefit from the new direct communication between the two regions. 

In addition to this, the new service is expected to reduce transshipments and provide fast transit times. 

The first container vessel to travel the route was the “MSC Shanghai”, which left Khalifa Port on Dec.19.

The service offers Mundra to Genoa in 19 days, Valencia in 23 days, and Nhava Sheva to Barcelona in 16 days without having to transshipment between loading and unloading ports.  

MSC further announced the addition of the Himalaya Express shipping service which connects the Jeddah Islamic Port with ten other international ports.  

The aim of the Himalaya Express shipping service is to facilitate the movement of exports and imports to and from the port through reliable and effective operations as well as a safe and sustainable environment.  

Established in 1976, Jeddah Islamic Port seeks to be among the top ten ports on the global shipping line by 2030 considering its strategic location and its leading position on the Red Sea coast in the field of transit maritime trade and transshipment of containers and goods.  

With the new services, Mawani looks to elevate the maritime navigation network’s connectivity index with global shipping lines, boost the competitiveness of Saudi ports, and raise the strength of its link with the ports of the East and West. 

Topics: MSC shipping Jeddah Islamic Port Mawani

EY launches Saudi law practice team in Riyadh

EY launches Saudi law practice team in Riyadh
Updated 09 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

EY launches Saudi law practice team in Riyadh

EY launches Saudi law practice team in Riyadh
Updated 09 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Ernst & Young, one of the world's largest professional services networks, is expanding its Middle East and North Africa offerings by launching a Saudi legal practice in Riyadh.

The company has appointed Reema Aref as Saudi Arabia EY law leader, and she will lead a team of ten professionals based in Riyadh.

The expansion is part of EY’s commitment to building a comprehensive network of multidisciplinary professional services in the Kingdom and MENA region.

“By working alongside other EY practices, the new practice will support and complement business lines through the provision of fully integrated, multidisciplinary offering to regional and international EY clients in both English and Arabic,” Fahad Al-Toaimi, EY Saudi Arabia managing partner, said in a statement.

Aref’s role comes after four years of service in corporate and tax law for EY in Riyadh and more than a decade as a legal investigator in Saudi Aramco, as well as tax and customs specialist in the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

“I am thrilled to be at EY during such a pivotal moment in the development of its consulting services across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region. With Vision 2030, the expansion of the Saudi market requires end-to-end solutions, building upon a wide range of financial, accounting, and strategic competencies,” Aref said.

Chris Sioufi, MENA EY law leader, added that Saudi Arabia is an essential market for the company’s regional plans and praised Aref’s position as leader of the new practice.

“EY is already serving organizations with a broad range of corporate and commercial legal advisory services, and I look forward to working closely with Reema and our Saudi-based team as she sets out to build a truly world-class legal practice in one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing markets,” Sioufi added.

Globally, the company has over 3,400 legal professionals across more than 90 jurisdictions serving clients.

“As I lead the development of this incredibly exciting newly formed legal practice, I look forward to consulting with Saudi Arabia, regional, and international EY clients across a broad range of legal matters that deliver long-term value through innovative strategies and a uniquely collaborative approach,” Aref said.

Topics: Ernst & Young

China issues second set of 2023 oil import quotas, up from 2022: Reuters 

China issues second set of 2023 oil import quotas, up from 2022: Reuters 
Updated 09 January 2023
Reuters

China issues second set of 2023 oil import quotas, up from 2022: Reuters 

China issues second set of 2023 oil import quotas, up from 2022: Reuters 
Updated 09 January 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: China issued a second batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters on Monday, raising the total for this year by 20 percent compared to the same time last year.

According to the document from the Ministry of Commerce, 44 companies, mostly independent refiners, were given 111.82 million tonnes in import quotas in this round.

Combined with the 20 million tonnes in 2023 quotas granted to 21 refineries in October, that takes the total for this year to 131.82 million tonnes, up from the 109.03 million tonnes issued in the first batch for 2022. The second batch of quotas for 2022 was released in June last year.

China, the world's biggest oil importer, allocated some 2023 quotas earlier than usual to shore up the sluggish economy by encouraging refiners to boost operations. 

Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp., which operates China's biggest privately-owned refinery site, was granted the largest quota of this batch at 20 million tonnes, on par with last year's issuance, according to the documents.

Hengli Petrochemical received a quota of 14 million tonnes and Shenghong Petrochemical's newly started 320,000 barrels-per-day refinery received 8 million tonnes. Hengli won a quota of 4.83 million tonnes in the first batch in October.

China's Commerce Ministry did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

"The issuance is largely in line with market anticipation, and it suggests that Beijing is trying to boost economy by allowing refineries to ratchet up operation," a Singapore-based oil trader said.

Global oil futures benchmarks Brent and West Texas Intermediate both gained than $2 a barrel on Monday, on optimism for future fuel demand as China dropped its zero-COVID restrictions and began unfettered travel across its borders. 

Topics: China Oil OPEC

Al Nakheel signs second phase deal for tourism project in Oman

Al Nakheel signs second phase deal for tourism project in Oman
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Al Nakheel signs second phase deal for tourism project in Oman

Al Nakheel signs second phase deal for tourism project in Oman
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman-based Al Nakheel has inked a second phase deal with Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex to develop a construction package for roads and infrastructure for a $650 million project.

The Al Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex is spread over 500,000 sq. m in Al Rumais in the wilayat of Barka, Oman, and is currently being developed by Alargan Towell Investment Co..

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Moosa Al Abri, CEO of Al Nakheel, and Wissam Al Aani, Executive Representative of NCCW.

Al Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex is an initiative by Oman to strengthen the tourism sector in the nation, in line with the government’s Vision 2040. 

One of the major attractions of this tourism project is a unique water body named Crystal Lagoon covering an area of 51,000 sq. m. 

“The signing reflects our commitment to develop the Al Nakheel project and to present new concepts to buyers, investors and tourists, citizens and residents, to support the Government’s endeavors toward achieving Oman Vision 2040,” said Al Abri. 

He added: “We believe the project will attract local and foreign investments across various components of the project, create added value and contribute to the gross domestic product of the sultanate.” 

NWWC’s Al Ani said that the Al Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex will be one of the most prominent tourism and real estate projects in the region. 

“The development of the project will empower the growth of Oman’s tourism and real estate sector and deliver a positive impact on the national economy,” added Al Ani. 

The first construction package for the Al Nakheel project is underway and includes earthwork for the roads and the leveling of the land. The second stage will consist of enabling works for the Crystal Lagoon, roads, and infrastructure package.  

Amid attempts to diversify its economy, the number of visitors arriving to Oman reached 2.5 million by the end of November 2022, signaling strong growth in the sultanate’s tourism sector, according to the data from National Center for Statistics and Information. 

The data indicated that citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries were among the top nationalities who visited Oman, followed by Indian, Yemeni, Pakistani and German nationals.

Meanwhile, another report released by NCSI suggested that Oman’s Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar, also known as the Green Mountain, attracted as many as 208,423 people in 2022.

Topics: Oman Al Nakheel Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex

Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts
Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts
Islamic Development Bank pledges $4.2bn for Pakistan's climate rebuilding efforts
Islamic Development Bank pledges $4.2bn for Pakistan's climate rebuilding efforts
Wellbeing-led holidays to be key trend for Saudi travelers in 2023: Report 
Wellbeing-led holidays to be key trend for Saudi travelers in 2023: Report 
Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  
Swiss shipping firm MSC adds Jeddah Islamic Port to its India-West Med route  
EY launches Saudi law practice team in Riyadh
EY launches Saudi law practice team in Riyadh

