China ends quarantine for overseas travelers

Hong Kong residents go through immigration at Lok Ma Chau checkpoint at the Shenzhen border crossing with mainland China in Hong Kong on January 8, 2023. (AFP)
Hong Kong residents go through immigration at Lok Ma Chau checkpoint at the Shenzhen border crossing with mainland China in Hong Kong on January 8, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

China ends quarantine for overseas travelers

China ends quarantine for overseas travelers
  • Chinese people rushed to plan trips abroad after officials last month announced that quarantine would be dropped, sending inquiries on popular travel websites soaring
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China lifts quarantine requirements for inbound travelers on Sunday, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases.
Beijing last month began a dramatic dismantling of a hard-line virus strategy that had enforced mandatory quarantines and gruelling lockdowns.
The containment policy has tanked China’s economy and sparked nationwide protests.
In the final unraveling of those rules, Sunday will see inbound travelers to China no longer required to quarantine.
Since March 2020, all arrivals had been forced to undergo isolation at centralized government facilities. This decreased from three weeks to one week this summer, and to five days in November.
Chinese people rushed to plan trips abroad after officials last month announced that quarantine would be dropped, sending inquiries on popular travel websites soaring.
But the expected surge in visitors has led over a dozen countries to impose mandatory Covid tests on travelers from the world’s most populous nation as it battles its worst-ever outbreak.
The outbreak is forecast to worsen as China enters the Lunar New Year holiday this month, during which millions are expected to travel from hard-hit megacities to the countryside to visit vulnerable older relatives.
Beijing has called travel curbs imposed by other countries “unacceptable,” despite it continuing to largely block foreign tourists and international students from traveling to China.

Despite the testing requirements, 28-year-old Zhang Kai told AFP he is planning a trip to either South Korea or Japan.
“I am happy, now finally (I can) let go,” Zhang said.
Friends of his have already landed in Japan and undergone tests, which he dismissed as a “small matter.”
Across Asia, tourist hubs are preparing for a surge in Chinese visitors.
At a crepe stand in Seoul, Son Kyung-rak said he was making plans to deal with a flood of tourists.
“We’re looking to hire and preparing to stock up,” the 24-year-old told AFP in Seoul’s popular downtown Myeongdong district.
“Chinese tourists are our main customers, so the more the merrier.”
In Tokyo, caricaturist Masashi Higashitani was dusting off his Chinese language skills as he prepared for more holidaymakers.
But while he told AFP he is thrilled about China’s reopening, he admitted some apprehension.
“I wonder if an influx of too many of them might overwhelm our capacity. I’m also worried that we need to be more careful about anti-virus measures,” he told AFP.

In China’s southern semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, Sunday will also see a major relaxation of stringent cross-border travel restrictions with the Chinese mainland.
Hong Kong’s recession-hit economy is desperate to reconnect with its biggest source of growth, and families separated by the boundary are looking forward to reunions over the Lunar New Year.
Up to 50,000 Hong Kong residents will be able to cross the border daily at three land checkpoints after registering online.
Another 10,000 will be allowed to enter by sea, air or bridges without needing to register in advance, the city’s leader John Lee said.
More than 280,000 in total had registered to make the journey within a day of the new rules being announced.
But Hong Kong travelers will still need to present a negative nucleic acid test result obtained no more than 48 hours before departure.
Immigration authorities will start issuing permits for mainlanders to travel to Hong Kong and Macau “according to the epidemic situation and service capacities,” the city has said.
Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific has said it will more than double its flights to the Chinese mainland.

 

Topics: China

46 Ivorian soldiers arrive home after six months in Malian captivity

46 Ivorian soldiers arrive home after six months in Malian captivity
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

46 Ivorian soldiers arrive home after six months in Malian captivity

46 Ivorian soldiers arrive home after six months in Malian captivity
  • Mali's junta ordered the Ivorian troops arrested on July 10, 2022, as they arrived in Bamako to provide routine backup security for the UN peacekeeping mission
  • The detention, which triggered a bitter diplomatic row between the neighboring countries, prompted the Economic Community of West African States to threaten Mali with sanctions
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

BAMAKO: Forty-six Ivorian soldiers detained in Mali since July arrived home late Saturday, according to an AFP reporter at the airport, a day after they were pardoned by the neighboring country’s junta.
The troops, whose detention triggered a bitter diplomatic row between the neighboring countries, were arrested on July 10, 2022, after arriving in the Malian capital Bamako.
Mali accused them of being mercenaries, while Ivory Coast and the United Nations say they were flown in to provide routine backup security for the German contingent of the UN peacekeeping mission.
On December 30, a Malian court sentenced the 46 soldiers to 20 years in prison, while three women among the original 49 arrested, received death sentences in absentia.
They were convicted of an “attack and conspiracy against the government” and of seeking to undermine state security, public prosecutor Ladji Sara said at the time.
On Friday, Mali’s junta leader Assimi Goita pardoned all 49 soldiers.
And on Saturday, the remaining 46 arrived at an airport in the Ivorian economic capital Abidjan.
After their plane landed at 11:40 p.m. (2340 GMT), the uniformed soldiers disembarked one by one, each brandishing a small Ivorian flag.
They were greeted by President Alassane Ouattara before entering the presidential pavilion at the airport where their families were waiting for them.

The soldiers’ trial opened in Bamako on December 29 and concluded the following day.
It came in the run-up to a January 1 deadline set by leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for Mali to release the soldiers or face sanctions.
An Ivorian delegation had traveled to Mali for talks before the trial opened, and the Ivorian defense ministry had said the dispute was “on the way to being resolved.”
An agreement reached between Mali and Ivory Coast at the time had left open the possibility of a presidential pardon by Goita.
The Malian government on Friday cited a memorandum of understanding the two countries had signed “on the promotion of peace and the strengthening of relations of friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness between the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Ivory Coast.”
It also thanked Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbe, who mediated in the row, but denounced the “aggressive position” of ECOWAS leader Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Relations between Mali and its West African neighbors had already been strained before the arrests, since elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was toppled in August 2020 by officers angered at failures to roll back a jihadist insurgency.
Ivorian President Ouattara is considered one of the most intransigent West African leaders toward Mali’s putschists.
After the troops were detained, the UN acknowledged some procedural “dysfunctions” in a note addressed to the Malian government, saying that “certain measures have not been followed.”
The Ivorian presidency also admitted “shortcomings and misunderstandings.”
But the row escalated in September, when diplomatic sources in the region said Mali wanted Ivory Coast to acknowledge its responsibility and express regret for deploying the soldiers.
Bamako also wanted Ivory Coast to hand over people who had been on its territory since 2013 but who are wanted in Mali, they said.
Ivory Coast rejected both demands and was prepared for extended negotiations to free the troops, the sources said.
“This hostage-taking will not be without consequences,” Ouattara said at the time.
The tensions led Mali’s interim prime minister at the time, Abdoulaye Maiga, to denounce a “synchronization of actions” against Mali at the UN General Assembly in September.
He attacked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for having declared that the Ivorian soldiers were not mercenaries.
He also criticized ECOWAS chief Embalo as well as the heads of state of Ivory Coast and Niger.
 

Topics: Ivory Coast mali ECOWAS

Benin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy

Benin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy
Updated 21 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Benin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy

Benin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy
  • Seven parties are competing for 109 parliamentary seats in Sunday’s vote, including the Democrates party linked to President Patrice Talon’s predecessor and rival
  • Benin’s image as a bastion of democracy and stability in West Africa has been dented under President Talon
Updated 21 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

COTONOU: Voters in Benin go to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election seen as a test of democracy as opposition parties are back on the ballot after boycotting or being excluded from the most recent presidential and legislative votes.
Benin’s image as a bastion of democracy and stability in West Africa has been dented under President Patrice Talon, who went back on a pledge not to run for another term and oversaw an opposition crackdown since coming to power in 2016.
Seven parties are competing for 109 parliamentary seats in Sunday’s vote, including the Democrates party linked to Talon’s predecessor and rival Thomas Boni Yayi. Boni Yayi’s supporters led protests in 2019 after opposition parties were blocked from the legislative vote for failing to meet strict new election criteria.
“I will vote for this party (the Democrates) for the rebalance of power,” said civil society activist Isidore Odountan, 31, in the largest city Cotonou.
Preliminary results, which are expected on Jan. 11, may also be an indicator of the strength of the various political forces jostling to succeed Talon. The next presidential election is due in 2026, when the next parliamentary vote will also be held.
Talon does not belong to any party but is supported by the two parties currently in power in parliament — the Bloc Republicain and Union Progressiste le Renouveau.
There is no immediate sign the vote will see protests like in 2019 or those that broke out in 2021 against Talon’s decision to seek re-election, said political analyst Expedit Ologou, head of Beninois thinktank Civic Academy for Africa’s Future.
“The atmosphere seems calm, peaceful, friendly, fraternal in most areas of the country,” he told Reuters.
Under Talon, the political protests have been met with deadly police violence, while politicized prosecutions and other legal tactics have been used to stifle the opposition, US democracy watchdog Freedom House said in its 2022 report.
Talon has denied targeting political opponents or violating human rights.
With more parties on the ballot, turnout should return to normal levels of around 60 percent after slumping to just 27 percent in 2019, Ologou said.
Regional security may be higher up voters’ concerns in this election as Benin, alongside neighboring Togo and Ivory Coast, has seen increasing attacks from militants linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State as violence creeps south from the Sahel countries of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.
The insecurity and higher living costs linked to the war in Ukraine pose a threat to Benin’s recent economic gains, the International Monetary Fund warned last July.
Benin’s agriculture-dependent economy has rebounded since the coronavirus pandemic, growing over 7 percent in 2021 and the first half of 2022. But the country of 12 million remains one of the poorest in the world with a fifth of the population living on less than $1.90 per day, according to the World Bank. 

Topics: benin Benin Elections 2023 Patrice Talon

Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery

Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery
Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery

Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery
  • Orthodox Church of Ukraine holds first-ever service at Kyiv cathedral after taking control of it from a rival church with ties to Russia
Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Tears of joy streamed down worshippers’ faces as Ukraine’s main church celebrated a “return” to Kyiv’s Cathedral of the Assumption on Orthodox Christmas day, shortly after taking control of it from a rival church with alleged ties to Russia.
The golden-domed cathedral, of huge cultural and religious significance, sits on a high hill in the center of Kyiv by the river Dnipro, and forms part of the 980-year-old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, also containing chapels and administrative buildings.
It has become a focus of a bitter conflict between Ukraine’s Orthodox communities, triggered by Russia’s invasion.
Members of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Ukraine’s largest, piled into the cathedral’s ornate interior on Saturday, to hear the first-ever Ukrainian-language service in the cathedral.
“During these days of festivities, with strong feelings we ask God: Help us to defeat the enemy, who brought grief into our home. Help us to finally drive out the foreign invasion from the Ukrainian land,” said the OCU’s Metropolitan Epifaniy I.
Vadym Storozhyk, a 50-year-old Kyiv city councillor, said the Christmas service meant to him a “return” of a holy site under Ukraine’s control.
“Thirty years after renewing our history and gaining our independence — we return to our holy places, to our (spiritual) sources,” he said.
Ukraine’s culture minister, Oleksandr Tkachenko, who attended the service with the speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, posted a message on Facebook celebrating what he said was the end of three-and-a-half centuries of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra’s “capture” by Moscow.
Ukraine’s Orthodox Church, in its various iterations, has been subordinate to Moscow since the 17th century.
In a note at the bottom of his post, Tkachenko hinted at a major change to Ukraine’s Christmas celebrations, hitherto always held on Jan. 7, the same date as Russia and several other Orthodox-majority countries.
“I hope that this year all the churches will come to an agreement and we will celebrate Christmas together on December 25th,” he wrote.
Ukraine has about 30 million Orthodox believers, divided between different church communities. The war, now in its 11th month, has led many Ukrainians to rally round the OCU, which they see as more pro-Ukrainian than its rival, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).
The UOC was officially under the wing of Russia’s Orthodox Church until May 2022, but announced a severing of ties due to the Moscow church’s support for the war.
President Vladimir Putin on Saturday praised the Russian Orthodox Church for supporting Moscow’s forces fighting in Ukraine in an Orthodox Christmas message and called it an important stabilising force in society.
Despite cutting ties, the UOC still faces allegations of pro-Russian views and direct collaboration with Moscow, which it denies, from Ukraine’s government and from much of Ukraine’s press and civil society. The UOC says it is the victim of a political witch hunt by its enemies in government.
The UOC was evicted from the cathedral after its lease from the government expired.
The handover of the cathedral took many by surprise — an OCU priest, Vasyl Rudnytskyi, looked stunned as he walked toward the building’s gates amid the deafening pealing of bells.
“I didn’t even consider the possibility of this two weeks ago, or the fact that we would celebrate Jesus’ birth in such a meaningful place for the Ukrainian people,” he said.

The OCU was established in 2019 and recognized as Ukraine’s official branch of Orthodoxy by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Istanbul, the global head of the Orthodox Church.
That decision infuriated Russia’s Orthodox Church, as Istanbul had previously recognized the UOC, then under Moscow’s rule, as the legitimate Ukrainian church.
Some of the UOC’s clergy and many of its worshippers moved to the OCU, to the former organization’s dismay. Both churches say the other is canonically illegitimate. Although the OCU soon had more worshippers than the old church, the UOC maintained control of over 12,000 churches, including the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra complex.
Ukraine’s government institutions and local press often refer to the UOC as the “Moscow Patriarchate,” a label the church rejects. A poll last August showed the UOC only retaining 20 percent of its worshippers from 2021, suggesting many had left it since the invasion, but the church told Reuters this data didn’t correspond to reality.
The UOC’s spokesman, Metropolitan Kliment, told Reuters the government’s actions were a “provocation intended to upset and humiliate millions of UOC worshippers.”
Lyudmyla, a 69-year-old worshipper, said she feared the government was biased against the UOC.
“I don’t like this. We need to be united not divided, right now. And this could lead to some kind of religious split (in our society),” she said.
The UOC’s monasteries and churches, including the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, faced a wave of searches by Ukrainian security forces and the police have announced a string of investigations.
Authorities said they found pro-Russian literature and Russian citizens being harbored on church premises, something the UOC denied.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Orthodox Christmas Orthodox Church of Ukraine Orthodox church

Somalia claims Al-Shabab seeking talks for first time

Somalia claims Al-Shabab seeking talks for first time
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

Somalia claims Al-Shabab seeking talks for first time

Somalia claims Al-Shabab seeking talks for first time
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s government claimed Saturday that the Al-Shabab extremist group has for the first time asked to open negotiations, amid a military offensive the government has described as “total war.”
There was no immediate statement by Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda-affiliate that for well over a decade has carried out high-profile bombings in Somalia’s capital and controlled parts of the country’s central and southern regions, complicating efforts to rebuild the once-failed state after decades of conflict.
“Al-Shabab requested to open negotiations with the Somali government, but there are two groups within Al-Shabab,” Deputy Defense Minister Abdifatah Kasim told journalists in Mogadishu.
“The first part is foreigners, and the second part is local Somalis. Those locals have a chance to open up negotiations, but those foreigners who invaded our country have no right for talks. The only option is to return to where they are from.”

BACKGROUND

Al-Shabab numbers several thousand fighters, including an unknown number of foreigners, both from regional countries like neighboring Kenya and beyond.

The deputy defense minister added that “for the Somalis, we are ready to receive them, for they are willing to surrender to the Somali government. They must follow the government’s instructions, reintegrate with their society, or face the Somali National Army in the front lines.”
This is the first time Somalia’s federal government has said that the extremist group has requested talks.
In September, during a US visit, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said “they are not willing to negotiate,” while stressing that “we are ready to talk to them” and have sent messages about it.
Al-Shabab numbers several thousand fighters, including an unknown number of foreigners, both from regional countries like neighboring Kenya and beyond.
The extremists have carried out several high-profile attacks over the years in Kenya, including in the capital, Nairobi, and at a military base used by the US.
Al-Shabab has long sought to impose strict laws in Somalia and seeks the withdrawal of foreign troops operating in the Horn of Africa country.
The US has a military presence in Somalia to combat the extremists, along with Turkey and a multinational African Union force.
Somalia’s president after being elected last year launched a military offensive against Al-Shabab with the support of some local militias that have regained control of some communities from the extremists.
The president in a New Year’s address vowed to eliminate Al-Shabab this year.
The extremists, under pressure as the government seeks to squeeze its sources of financing, have lashed out.
An October bombing at a busy intersection in Mogadishu killed at least 120 people, and a pair of bombings Wednesday in a region at the heart of the government offensive killed at least 35 people.

 

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab

'Salt in wounds': Prince Harry's admission draws anger from Afghans

‘Salt in wounds’: Prince Harry’s admission draws anger from Afghans
Updated 08 January 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

‘Salt in wounds’: Prince Harry’s admission draws anger from Afghans

‘Salt in wounds’: Prince Harry’s admission draws anger from Afghans
  • Royal says he killed 25 people, ‘chess pieces’ taken off the board
  • US-led NATO war killed more than 176,000 Afghans
Updated 08 January 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: A mixture of anger, pain, and confusion has been felt by Afghans on hearing Prince Harry’s admission of killing more than two dozen people while on military duty in Afghanistan.

The British royal served in Afghanistan, first as a forward air controller in 2007-08 and in 2012-13 when he was an Apache attack helicopter co-pilot gunner in the US-led NATO campaign against the Taliban.

In his memoir “Spare,” from which the British media quoted on Friday prior to its global launch next week, the prince said he had killed 25 Taliban fighters, describing them as “chess pieces taken off the board, bad guys eliminated before they kill good guys.”

The comment provoked outrage from Afghanistan’s current rulers, the Taliban, who seized power when foreign troops withdrew in August 2021.

“The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return,” prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani said on Twitter.

Suhail Shaheen, Taliban government spokesperson and permanent representative-designate to the UN, issued a statement accusing Prince Harry of being on the side of invaders and of committing crimes against humanity.

Prince Harry’s words also reopened the wounds of those who lost family members during 20 years of war that killed more than 176,000 Afghans.

“Hearing such news is like putting salt on our wounds. It’s not good, there is no benefit in doing so,” said Shaheen Fidaee, a resident of Kabul province, whose grandmother and uncle were killed during raids by foreign troops.

“We suffered a lot of victims and hardship in the last two decades.”

Akmal Khan, a social activist, saw Prince Harry’s admission of killing as just a “small example” of crimes by foreign troops in Afghanistan.

“We can say hundreds of other similar incidents were committed by them across Afghanistan in the past two decades,” he told Arab News.

Khan added that the remarks in the royal’s memoir were a “huge insult to the entire Afghan nation.”

Noor Mohammad, a street vendor in Kabul city, said: “He himself [Prince Harry] claimed he killed our countrymen as chess pieces.

“It’s so painful for us to be hearing such news.”

For Wahidullah, a shop owner in the Afghan capital, Prince Harry had “insulted all humans and the Afghan nation.”

Wahidullah, along with Khan and Mohammad, told Arab News that the royal should face prosecution from the international authorities.

However, some believe he was taking part in a military mission and should not be judged until all the circumstances are clear.

“The statement given by the UK’s Prince Harry is about incidents 10 years ago and during that period of war we had thousands of casualties in Afghanistan,” said Arzo Joya, who worked for an NGO before the Taliban banned women from such work in December.

However, she was surprised that Prince Harry remembered the number of those he had killed.

She added: “We should leave this issue for the future, until we get to know how he had committed this.”

Topics: Prince Harry Afghans Taliban

China ends quarantine for overseas travelers
China ends quarantine for overseas travelers
46 Ivorian soldiers arrive home after six months in Malian captivity
46 Ivorian soldiers arrive home after six months in Malian captivity
Benin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy
Benin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy
Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery
Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery

