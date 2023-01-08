You are here

  • Home
  • Much-changed Newcastle dumped out of FA Cup by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday

Much-changed Newcastle dumped out of FA Cup by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United's Chris Wood and Sven Botman look dejected after the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. (Reuters)
Newcastle United's Chris Wood and Sven Botman look dejected after the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bkvsf

Updated 08 January 2023
AP

Much-changed Newcastle dumped out of FA Cup by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday

Much-changed Newcastle dumped out of FA Cup by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday
  • At the same stage last year, Newcastle were beaten at home by another third-tier club, Cambridge United
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

SHEFFIELD: Even having club soccer’s richest owners cannot improve Newcastle's pitiful record in the FA Cup.
Newcastle were humbled by a lower-league opponent in the third round of the famous old competition for the second straight year, losing at third-tier Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Saturday.
At the same stage last year, Newcastle were beaten at home by another third-tier club, Cambridge United. Yet the northeast team were still in the early days of the new era then.
Now, they are a rising force in the Premier League, in third place and fighting to reach the Champions League.
Two other Premier League teams — Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth — were beaten by lower-league opposition in Blackpool and Burnley, respectively, on Saturday. But neither represented major shocks, given they fielded weakened lineups because top-flight survival is their priority.
Newcastle’s elimination was a big surprise, with Josh Windass scoring for Sheffield Wednesday in the 52nd and 65th minutes before Bruno Guimaraes pulled one back in the 69th.
Newcastle have advanced beyond the fourth round of the FA Cup only once since 2006 — in the 2019-20 season.
The early exit at least allows Newcastle to concentrate on finishing in the Champions League qualification positions in the league. The team doesn't have European competitions to deal with, either.

Topics: football soccer FA Cup Newcastle United Sheffield Wednesday

Related

Strength of Newcastle squad is key to continued success on three fronts, says Howe
Sport
Strength of Newcastle squad is key to continued success on three fronts, says Howe
Newcastle in title race after Arsenal draw but coach remains humble
Sport
Newcastle in title race after Arsenal draw but coach remains humble

Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi rebounds from crash to win Dakar Rally 7th stage

Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi rebounds from crash to win Dakar Rally 7th stage
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi rebounds from crash to win Dakar Rally 7th stage

Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi rebounds from crash to win Dakar Rally 7th stage
  • Al-Rajhi crashed on Friday and lost five hours making repairs to his Toyota
  • Nasser Al-Attiyah took it easy and finished 19 minutes behind
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

RIYADH: Yazeed Al-Rajhi rebounded from a costly mishap to win the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally after starting 40th on Saturday.
Nasser Al-Attiyah took it easy and finished 19 minutes behind, and retained his overall lead by more than an hour.
Al-Rajhi crashed on Friday and lost five hours making repairs to his Toyota. He tumbled from third overall to 35th, effectively ending the Saudi’s chances of a podium finish for a second straight year.
But he was fast throughout the 333-kilometer special from Riyadh north to Al-Duwadimi, that tracked through stony canyons and valleys and finished in dunes.
“It wasn’t easy to start from the back and overtake all the little cars, often going left and right in the wadis, but we did a great job,” Al-Rajhi said after his fourth career stage win.
Vaidotas Zala of Lithuania was second on the stage, nine minutes behind, and Guerlain Chicherit was third. The Frenchman lost his way in the closing kilometers and a chance to place second.
The motorbikes were given the day off, and without their tracks to follow, the cars opening the way changed from Al-Attiyah to Sebastien Loeb to Chicherit.
Henk Lategan, second overall, had the sixth best time and made up five minutes on his teammate Al-Attiyah.
Lucas Moraes, the Brazilian running third, had his streak of four successive top-10 stage finishes end when he placed 11th. He made up two minutes to trail Al-Attiyah by 1 hour, 11 minutes.
Loeb was ninth and still about two hours off the lead.
Erik van Loon, winner of the second stage and running 11th overall, was out of the race after rolling his Toyota about 99 kilometers in. He briefly lost consciousness and was flown to hospital with neck pain.

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Rally 2023 Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia

Related

Dakar legend Peterhansel crashes out, Al-Attiyah wins stage six — weather hits Saturday’s stage
Sport
Dakar legend Peterhansel crashes out, Al-Attiyah wins stage six — weather hits Saturday’s stage
Al-Attiyah stretches Dakar 2023 lead after Stage 5 victory in Saudi desert
Sport
Al-Attiyah stretches Dakar 2023 lead after Stage 5 victory in Saudi desert

Winners crowned on final day of Saudi women’s fencing championship 

Winners crowned on final day of Saudi women’s fencing championship 
Updated 07 January 2023
Arab News

Winners crowned on final day of Saudi women’s fencing championship 

Winners crowned on final day of Saudi women’s fencing championship 
  • Tournament held at Saudi Fencing Federation Hall in Dammam
  • 90 fencers from 10 clubs took part
Updated 07 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The President of the Saudi Fencing Federation, Ahmed Al-Sabban, crowned the winners of the Kingdom’s Fencing Championship for Women (Silver Round) for under and over-15s on Saturday. 

The tournament was held at the Saudi Fencing Federation Hall in Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City in Dammam, with the participation of 90 fencers from 10 clubs.

Anahid Al-Khaibari won the gold medal in the under-15s foil, Talin Al-Qadmani won the gold in the sabre, while Lamar Arslan took gold in the épée.

In the over-15s competition, Lynn Al-Fouzan won the gold medal in the foil, Ahed Al-Muammar took gold in the sabre, while Fawzia Al-Khaibri claimed gold in the épée.

Topics: fencing Saudi Arabia Women's Sport

Related

MS Stable team secured the gold medal, followed by Al-Shoumough with silver, and Al-Khayyala team with bronze.
Sport
Saudi Games update: medals in fencing, karting, women’s futsal
Saudi national fencing team in Spain for World Cup
Sport
Saudi national fencing team in Spain for World Cup

Pakistan football team gears up for Saudi Arabia’s first international women’s tournament

Pakistan football team gears up for Saudi Arabia’s first international women’s tournament
Updated 07 January 2023

Pakistan football team gears up for Saudi Arabia’s first international women’s tournament

Pakistan football team gears up for Saudi Arabia’s first international women’s tournament
  • Saudi women’s national team played their first official international in 2022
  • Pakistan will play Saudi Arabia in Alkhobar on Jan. 19
Updated 07 January 2023
Shahjahan Khurram

LAHORE: Pakistan’s national women’s football team are gearing up for Saudi Arabia’s first international women’s football tournament next week, a competition they hope will gain them more international exposure.

The four-nation friendly tournament featuring Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Comoros and Mauritius will kick off at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Alkhobar on Jan. 11.

The Saudi women’s national team has, since 2021, been coached by Monika Staab, a former German international who had coached both Bahrain’s and Qatar’s women’s sides after a trophy-laden career. Under Staab, the Saudi team played their first match in 2022 against the Seychelles, winning 2–0 in a friendly tournament in the Maldives.

During the tournament in Alkhobar, Pakistan will square off against the Kingdom on Jan. 19, after their opening game against Comoros on Jan. 11.

“Inshallah, we’ll be able to make Pakistan proud,” Pakistan captain Maria Khan told Arab News in an exclusive interview, adding that she welcomed the development of women’s football both in the Kingdom and at home.

“It’s for Asia, for the world, for FIFA ... it’s a positive step for everyone,” she said.

In September, the Pakistani women’s team participated in the South Asian Women’s Football Championship and won 7-0 against the Maldives.

The team’s head coach, Adeel Rizki, sees the upcoming tournament in Saudi Arabia as a good opportunity for players to get more international exposure.

“We have not played in this type of competition before. I think it’s a good start and we feel like it’s going to be a good tool for football development in Asia,” he told Arab News. “It will be a good competition for us and for our athletes to be able to compete at that level and to get exposure. We have a chance to play on the international stage, which is something that we look forward to all the time.”

He said the team was well-prepared for the event which would also help build sporting ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“It’s something that is a good learning experience for us and for them as well,” he said. “We’re excited about it and we think it’s going to be a very good tournament.”

 

 

Topics: Pakistan Football Federation Saudi women’s national team

Related

Twitter (@cricketsaudi) video
Sport
Pakistan Cricket Board ready to share sports expertise with Saudi Arabia
Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai
Sport
Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai

Tears of joy as Basra puts on memorable Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony

Tears of joy as Basra puts on memorable Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony
Updated 07 January 2023
Ahmed Twaij

Tears of joy as Basra puts on memorable Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony

Tears of joy as Basra puts on memorable Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony
  • The event was not without its glitches but more than 65,000 fans witnessed a spectacular celebration of Iraq’s history
Updated 07 January 2023
Ahmed Twaij

BASRA: After hours of anticipation, the lights of the majestic Basra International Stadium switched off, stunning the audience into silence. Collectively, they held their breath in suspense for the opening ceremony of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Iraq.

If the tournament being held in Iraq symbolized Iraq’s return to the global stage, then the ceremony certainly left its own indelible mark.

“I was surprised at what I saw,” said Khalid Al-Hiddi, an Omani football analyst for Bein Sports and Kass TV. “We were not expecting this from Iraq,” Al-Hiddi added. “This high level of technology, art and design was so impressive and was able to welcome us into Iraq’s rich culture.”

For more than an hour, viewers from across the world were left dazzled by a laser, fireworks and light show, including pitch-sized projections and live music and dance performances from some of Iraq’s most famous artists. The choreography alone to achieve such a complicated show should be commended.

The ceremony will live in the memory long after the 0-0 draw between Iraq and Oman that followed is forgotten.

On a personal note, I was incredibly moved by the powerful spectacle of seeing Iraq so beautifully celebrated in all its glory. I was immediately taken back to the series of recent mass public events that I have witnessed in Iraq and remembered how each had been for negative occasions — either for commemorating mass deaths from devastating car bombs or protesting about Iraq’s corrupt political elite.

Given the recent grievances, the unapologetic, pure joy this ceremony brought, with Iraq flags proudly waving across the stadium, immediately brought a tear to my eye and many around me.

The ceremony focussed on telling the story of Iraq through the ages, moments every Iraqi continues to be honored by. From the story of Sumerian being the first written language in the world to the creation of Baghdad, historical landmarks reminded the audience of Iraq’s long-standing contribution to world culture. This festival of national pride proved touching to many Iraqis across the globe.

“So emotional watching these videos from the US,” commented one follower on my Instagram stories of the ceremony.

The performances, however, did have some shortcomings.

“At no point was Basra highlighted,” said Sajjad, a disappointed resident of the host city. Not only was Basra not given its moment of glory during the ceremony, but Iraq’s diversity in general lacked representation. Iraq has 10 officially recognized minority groups, including Turkmen, Yazidis and Christians, but the ceremony focussed only on Iraq’s Arab and Muslim identity as references to Islam were peppered throughout the show.

Other failures occurred at the event, which broke the record for the highest attendance at an opening ceremony of any previous Arabian Gulf Cup tournament. It was announced that 65,000 spectators attended the occasion but the real figure is likely to be far higher, as every available space in the stadium was occupied from stairwells to railings. Many without a ticket were able to force themselves through poorly organized gates.

Thousands of fans were shuttled through bottle-neck doors and whether you had a legitimate ticket or not, the only way in was to stand strong and barge your way through the chaos. It was in stark contrast to Qatar’s highly organized spectacle only a few weeks ago, which was safe for children of all ages. Thankfully no injuries from Basra were announced, but the decision to force thousands of fans through a single door could have easily turned sour.

“You don’t understand that for the people of Iraq they have never seen anything like this and probably never will again,” said Ameen Al-Hassani, a 30-year-old software engineer from Baghdad. “They would do anything to make sure they don’t miss the occasion and if that means some pushing, they will be sure to do it.”

Once in, however, it was a different story as the tangible sense of joy could be felt. Small gestures were heart-warming. After setting up the pitch for the ceremony, for example, the ground staff were touched by a standing ovation from the staff. In another example, mid-way through the ceremony, sensing the magnitude of what they were witnessing, the audience in unison burst into chanting, “Global, global. Basra is now global.”

One celebrity missing from the performance was the highly anticipated return of Kadhim Al-Saher to Iraq. The singer has not performed in his home country for decades, opting to sing patriotic Iraqi songs across the world bar Iraq, but this week it was officially announced that he would be making a long-awaited return home.

The ceremony came to a close without Al-Saher’s attendance as fans aired their frustration across social media. The performances of a plethora of high-profile artists, from Hussam Al-Rassam to Rahma Riad, more than filled this gap.

A highlight for many was that FIFA President Gianni Infantino managed to make the journey to Basra and appeared impressed throughout the tournament. The opening ceremony vastly outshone any expectations people had of Iraq, and served as an emotional and proud moment for many Iraqis across the world. Let’s hope we have more of the same to look forward to throughout the tournament.

Topics: 25th Arabian Gulf Cup Iraq Basra

Related

Saudi Arabia get Arabian Gulf Cup campaign off to perfect start with win over Yemen
Sport
Saudi Arabia get Arabian Gulf Cup campaign off to perfect start with win over Yemen
UAE head into Arabian Gulf Cup with plenty of questions to answer
Sport
UAE head into Arabian Gulf Cup with plenty of questions to answer

WWE to hold first Premium Live Event in London in more than two decades

WWE to hold first Premium Live Event in London in more than two decades
Updated 07 January 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

WWE to hold first Premium Live Event in London in more than two decades

WWE to hold first Premium Live Event in London in more than two decades
  • ‘Money in the Bank’ will take place on July 1, 2023
Updated 07 January 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

WWE has announced that The O2 in London will host Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 1, marking the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held in the UK capital in more than two decades.

Money in the Bank will feature WWE’s biggest superstars and will also bring the “ladder matches” to the UK for the first time, with each winner receiving a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing any time within the next year.

“The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money in the Bank. We are excited to bring one of our ‘Big 5’ events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1,” said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE.

“We are honored to be hosting the first ever Money in the Bank event taking place in the UK here at The O2,” said Christian D’Acuna, senior programming director at The O2. “We’re looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to The O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE’s biggest Superstars.”

The announcement follows the huge success of Cardiff’s Clash at the Castle in September 2022, the first major WWE stadium show to be held in the UK since 1992. Clash at the Castle broke many records at the time, including becoming the most-watched international premium live event in WWE history, with the largest European gate ever and the best-selling merchandise for a non-WrestleMania event.

The premium live event received its name after the Money in the Bank ladder match, which had originally only taken place at WrestleMania. The Money in the Bank ladder match debuted at WrestleMania 21 in April 2005 and was featured at the next five WrestleMania events.

Following WrestleMania 27 in March 2010, the match concept was spun off into its own event with the match no longer occurring at WrestleMania. 

The idea for the match was conceptualized by then-WWE wrestler and legend Chris Jericho and former writer Brian Gewitrz.

The winner of this match has an opportunity to cash in the contract that guarantees them a title opportunity at a time and place of their choosing any time within the year they have won, beginning the night they win the briefcase.

Topics: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Related

WWE’s top 5 moments of 2022
Sport
WWE’s top 5 moments of 2022
Saudi fans knew more about my career than I do, WWE star Drew McIntyre tells Mayman Show video
Sport
Saudi fans knew more about my career than I do, WWE star Drew McIntyre tells Mayman Show

follow us

Latest updates

Philippine president replaces military chief with retiring general
Philippine president replaces military chief with retiring general
China ends quarantine for overseas travelers
China ends quarantine for overseas travelers
46 Ivorian soldiers arrive home after six months in Malian captivity
46 Ivorian soldiers arrive home after six months in Malian captivity
Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews
Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews
Benin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy
Benin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.