Pope Francis defends preservation of historical status quo in Jerusalem

Pope Francis has called for the preservation of the historical and legal status quo in occupied Jerusalem. (File/Reuters)
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

  • City should be forum for peace not theater of conflict, says head of Catholic Church
LONDON: Pope Francis has called for the preservation of the historical and legal status quo in occupied Jerusalem, the Palestinian News and Information Agency has reported. 

During his annual meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited to Vatican City on Monday, Pope Francis expressed concern about the rise in violence in Jerusalem.

He said that Jerusalem belongs to the three monotheistic religions — Islam, Judaism and Christianity — and noted that it should be a forum for peace rather than a theater of conflict.

He hoped that the Palestinian and Israeli sides would resume direct talks to realize the two-state vision, in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions. 

Palestine’s Ambassador to the Holy See, Issa Kassissieh, conveyed President Mahmoud Abbas’ greetings to the pope during the meeting, and urged him to continue praying for justice and peace in Jerusalem, as well as the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

 

Tribal leader assassinated in Houthi-held Sanaa

Tribal leader assassinated in Houthi-held Sanaa
Updated 09 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Tribal leader assassinated in Houthi-held Sanaa

Tribal leader assassinated in Houthi-held Sanaa
  • His killing is the latest in a series of drive-by shootings as the militia intensifies crackdown on critics
  • Meanwhile, heavy fighting between government forces and Houthis outside Marib in the past 3 days left several people dead or wounded
Updated 09 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Unidentified gunmen assassinated a tribal chief in Houthi-held Sanaa on Sunday evening, in what appears to be the latest in a series of drive-by shootings and assaults.

Nasser Abdullah Tamah Al-Kumaim, a tribal leader and businessman from the province of Thamar, was reportedly gunned down outside his home by attackers who fled the scene, according to local media reports and comments from relatives.

The Houthis have not commented on the killing but they often link such incidents to family feuds or accuse opponents of carrying out the attacks in an attempt to destabilize the security of their region.

Al-Kumaim, a member of the General People’s Congress party, is the latest victim in a series of deadly drive-by attacks targeting politicians, judges, activists, academics, and military and security officials in Sanaa.

Maj. Gen. Dirham Noman, a retired military commander and former Yemeni ambassador to Ethiopia, was murdered there in October. Brig. Gen. Abdullah Mohammed Al-Kibsi, a Houthi supporter and former member of parliament, was killed outside his home in Al-Hasaba neighborhood in September. Mohammed Hamran, a Supreme Court judge, was killed shortly after he was abducted outside his home in August by a group of armed men.

In 2020, armed men shot dead Hassan Zaid, the Houthi minister of youth and sports affairs, while he was driving in Sanaa.

The Houthis have long boasted that they brought peace and calm to Sanaa and other Yemeni territories under their control, bringing to an end bombings and killings. However, assassinations have been taking place as the Houthis intensify their crackdown on vocal critics, primarily online commentators, and prosecute large numbers of abducted Yemenis amid a growing backlash against the militia’s ruthless rule, their failure to pay public employees, and their inability to alleviate the effects of a famine that is growing worse.

On the battlefield, meanwhile, heavy fighting over the past 72 hours between government forces and Houthis outside the central city of Marib has left a number of combatants dead or wounded.

Maj. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili, a spokesman for the Yemeni army, told Arab News on Monday that the Houthis had launched assaults on government troops south, north and west of the city over the past three days, resulting in fierce fighting and significant exchanges of heavy weapons fire.

“These are the most violent strikes since the (UN-brokered) truce collapsed,” Majili said. He added that the fiercest fighting took place in Juba district, south of the city, as the Houthis advanced further into government-controlled territories in an effort to move closer to Marib, the last major urban bastion of the Yemeni government in the north of the country.

Thousands of fighters and civilians have died since the Houthis launched a massive military effort to capture the energy-rich city in early 2021. Despite advancing close to the city, however, they have been unable to conquer it because of heavy resistance from military forces and allied tribesmen, with the help of the Arab coalition.

There was a significant reduction in fighting around Marib, and other once-raging battlefields, after a UN-brokered truce came into effect in April last year. However, it collapsed in October as the Houthis refused to extend it, despite pleas from foreign mediators and relief organizations.

Elsewhere, residents of the southern city of Taiz said Houthi snipers wounded two children in a rural area on Sunday. Abdullah Mohammed Al-Faki, 11, and Menour Mohammed, 8, were playing outside their house in the Saber area when they were reportedly shot and wounded.

Even during the truce, the Houthis did not agree to end their eight-year siege of Taiz, nor did they cease shelling and assaults.

Palestinians to launch comprehensive international campaign to expose Israel’s deadly policies

Palestinians to launch comprehensive international campaign to expose Israel’s deadly policies
Updated 09 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians to launch comprehensive international campaign to expose Israel’s deadly policies

Palestinians to launch comprehensive international campaign to expose Israel’s deadly policies
  • Sanctions imposed by extremist government of Benjamin Netanyahu might lead to collapse of Palestinian Authority, officials and analysts warn
Updated 09 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed all Palestinian embassies around the world to launch a comprehensive international campaign to expose the Israeli government’s policies against the Palestinians, Ambassador Ahmed Al-Deek told Arab News on Monday.

Al-Deek, political advisor to Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki — whose VIP travel card was canceled by Israel — also said that the crisis-hit Palestinian Authority was expecting more punitive measures from the extremist government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Al-Deek stressed that the Israeli sanctions, made in response to a Palestinian appeal for UN help, would not discourage the Palestinian foreign minister from continuing to consolidate the international front rejecting the Israeli occupation.

He cautioned that the latest sanctions might lead to either the collapse of the PA or a wave of widespread anger among Palestinians.

He added that the Israeli actions would deepen the financial crisis of the Palestinian government, affecting its ability to fulfill its financial obligations toward Palestinians in terms of paying salaries and health and educational services in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the Israeli measures are “aimed at toppling the authority and pushing it to the brink financially and institutionally.”

Palestinian political and economic experts also told Arab News that Israel’s oppressive measures might lead to the collapse of the authority.

They said Israeli actions have made it impossible for the authority to carry out its duties toward its people, such as paying the salaries of 170,000 public employees.

A lack of funds is also preventing the authority from providing residents with health and education services.

The right-wing government began the punitive measures within a short time of gaining the parliament’s confidence. 

Israel canceled the special permits of senior leaders of the PA and Fatah — including the foreign minister — that facilitate their movement and travel.

It also confiscated funds belonging to the PA, weakening its capabilities to provide services to more than 5 million Palestinians living in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Extreme right-wing Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has already threatened about 4,700 Palestinian security prisoners with further restrictions on their detention conditions in Israeli prisons.

Since its establishment in 1994, the PA has relied on two primary sources of funding: international aid, which has recently decreased to 20 percent of the value of support it received seven years ago, and the taxes that Israel collects on behalf of the PA, from which it also deducts.

On Friday, the Security Cabinet decided Israel would withhold $39 million from the PA. It also said Israel would further deduct revenue it typically transfers to the cash-strapped PA.

Since November 2021, the PA has been unable to pay more than 80 percent of the salaries of its employees or implement any infrastructure development projects in the Palestinian territories.

More punitive measures are expected as Finance Minister Betsalel Smotrich has confirmed that Israeli moves so far constitute “only the beginning.”

Ambassador Al-Deek said that Israel aims to weaken all the institutions of the Palestinian state instead of recognizing the people’s right to self-determination and an independent state.

“We reject these measures, which are considered a violation of the agreements signed between us and Israel,” Al-Deek told Arab News.

Palestinians expect that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Israel and the region before the end of this month will pressure Israel to stop taking further punitive measures.

Palestinian economist Samir Hulileh told Arab News that the Israeli economic sanctions come after a difficult economic phase that the authority went through.

The PA is already hit by the fiscal deficit in its budget, the decline in international support due to the stalled peace process and the advent of right-wing Israeli governments that are not interested in a solution.

“Any additional deduction from the PA’s funds will negatively affect its ability to fulfill its obligations toward its people,” Hulileh told Arab News.

Reducing the PA’s financial capabilities will affect the security services and their ability to maintain safety in their areas.

The total external support the PA receives is $400 million annually, representing 20 percent of the support it received seven years ago.

The PA is the second employer in the Palestinian territories, with 23 percent of the total workforce, after the private sector.

“The problem currently lies in the accumulation of debts owed by the PA to suppliers and local banks over the past three years, which poses a threat to its survival,” Hulileh told Arab News.

Palestinians have called on Abbas to halt security cooperation with Israel in response to the recent Israeli punitive measures. Abbas, however, does not plan to take such a decision soon.

More Israeli restrictions against Palestinian prisoners and violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque would undoubtedly lead to widespread anger among the Palestinians and an outbreak of violence, Palestinian sources confirmed to Arab News.

Gaza patients at grave risk as Israel bans diagnostic medical equipment

Gaza patients at grave risk as Israel bans diagnostic medical equipment
Updated 09 January 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Gaza patients at grave risk as Israel bans diagnostic medical equipment

Gaza patients at grave risk as Israel bans diagnostic medical equipment
  • Human rights group warns of serious repercussions from continued ban on life-saving devices
Updated 09 January 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: The Palestinian Ministry of Health has accused Israel of banning necessary medical equipment from entering Gaza Strip hospitals for more than a year.

The Hamas-run ministry in Gaza said the lives of patients in Gaza are at grave risk because Israel is not allowing the entry of medical equipment.

The ministry said that Israel’s ban on medical diagnostic devices was a violation of Palestinians’ right to treatment, which is guaranteed by international humanitarian law.

Medhat Abbas from the Ministry of Health highlighted the crisis at the end of a demonstration in which dozens of ambulances and medical teams participated at the Erez Crossing, at the northern end of the Gaza Strip.

They drove along the road parallel to the eastern border until they reached the location where the Great Return March demonstrations took place a few years ago, east of Gaza City.

Abbas said the Israeli occupation has prevented the entry of interventional catheter devices, digital X-ray machines and mobile X-ray machines.

The ban is not limited to medical equipment needed for hospitals in Gaza. It is also preventing the entry of spare parts for broken equipment in Gaza and the transfer of equipment for repair outside, Abbas said.

He accused Israel of exposing patients in intensive care and those with cancers, heart diseases, strokes and complex fractures to health risks as they are being deprived of devices that identify health problems and the required medical interventions.

The Ministry of Health called on the relevant bodies to put direct pressure on Israel to bring in medical and diagnostic equipment and spare parts for broken equipment to save patients in the Gaza Strip from the “guillotine of the occupation and the blockade by providing for their full treatment needs.”

Patients are forced to transfer to other hospitals outside the Gaza Strip, including hospitals in Jerusalem or the West Bank, and some in Egypt and Jordan, in order to obtain a diagnosis before starting treatment due to the lack of medical equipment.

Samir Abu Al-Enein, 55, said he had to wait for two months until he obtained a medical referral and an Israeli permit to travel to Jerusalem for examinations at Augusta Victoria Hospital.

“I was diagnosed with cancer several months ago. Before that, there were suspicions on the part of the attending physician, but he was unable to identify the disease until after I got a diagnosis in Jerusalem, and I had to wait a long time until I got the necessary papers,” Abu Al-Enein told Arab News.

He added: “It is not enough that we suffer from diseases. We suffer from waiting also and the fear that treatment will not be available. Many of the medicines that the doctor prescribed for me are often not available, and I have to wait a long time until they are.”

Obtaining a medical referral to hospitals outside the Gaza Strip involves a long series of bureaucratic procedures.

Patients also suffer while waiting for a pass from Israel to Jerusalem and the West Bank, with dozens of them facing Israeli security bans.

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights warned of the serious repercussions resulting from Israel’s continued block on important equipment, which is needed to save the lives of thousands of patients in Gaza Strip hospitals.

“The primary responsibility for providing medical supplies to the population of the Gaza Strip lies with the Israeli occupation, according to Articles (55) and (56) of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949,” said the center.

More than 2.3 million people in Gaza “depend on governmental health facilities to receive treatment, while these facilities suffer from serious deterioration as a result of the blockade policy imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities on the Strip for more than 15 years,” it said.

The center added that the “internal Palestinian division resulted in the fragility of the health system, and a permanent shortage in the list of essential medicines and medical devices, in addition to the shortage of specialized medical staff.”

Egypt police foil attempt to steal pharaonic era statue in Aswan

The suspects confessed to carrying out excavation work with the intent of smuggling antiquities, police said. (REUTERS)
The suspects confessed to carrying out excavation work with the intent of smuggling antiquities, police said. (REUTERS)
Updated 09 January 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt police foil attempt to steal pharaonic era statue in Aswan

The suspects confessed to carrying out excavation work with the intent of smuggling antiquities, police said. (REUTERS)
  • The pills were hidden in a milk container in the luggage of a passenger arriving from Qatar
Updated 09 January 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Security services from Egypt’s Interior Ministry arrested three people for illegally excavating antiquities in Aswan Governorate, southern Egypt.

The Tourism and Antiquities Police Department in Aswan acted on information that people were digging inside the archaeological area in the southern quarry area — El-Shallal “waterfall” — in Aswan with the aim of seizing a granite statue dating back to the pharaonic era.

Authorities detained three people who were discovered digging in the area.

Irregularly shaped drilling was found around the statue, which indicated plans to try and smuggle the item out of the site.

The security services of the Beni Suef Security Directorate this week arrested two people on charges of digging and illegal excavations for antiquities in Beni Suef Governorate, south of Cairo.

Drilling about one meter deep was found, and the tools used for excavation were seized.

The suspects confessed to carrying out excavation work with the intent of smuggling antiquities, police said.

Legal measures were taken against the two suspects, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution Office for investigation.

Meanwhile, Hurghada International Airport customs officers prevented a passenger leaving for Germany from smuggling a quantity of narcotic drugs.

The officers were acting under the provisions of the Anti-Narcotics Law No. 182 of 1960, the Pharmacy Practice Law No. 127 of 1955 and its amendments, the Customs Law No. 207 of 2020, and the Import and Export Law No. 118 of 1975.

The Customs Authority acted on confidential information received from the Criminal Investigation Department.

A customs officer assigned to the travel hall was tasked with inspecting the passenger’s luggage and eventually discovered the illegal drugs.

The passenger was referred to Public Prosecution after the case was presented to the head of the Central Administration of Customs of the Red Sea and the Southern Region.

In November, an attempt to smuggle narcotic pills into Egypt was thwarted by customs officers at Cairo International Airport.

The pills were hidden in a milk container in the luggage of a passenger arriving from Qatar.

The traveler was arrested and referred to prosecution for legal action.

The measures come as Egypt tightens control over customs ports and airports to thwart attempts to evade authorities, officials said.

 

Egypt launches Giza Zoo, Orman Garden redevelopment

An Egyptian zoo keeper feeds a bear at Giza Zoo in Cairo. (AFP file photo)
An Egyptian zoo keeper feeds a bear at Giza Zoo in Cairo. (AFP file photo)
Updated 09 January 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt launches Giza Zoo, Orman Garden redevelopment

An Egyptian zoo keeper feeds a bear at Giza Zoo in Cairo. (AFP file photo)
  • Multimillion-dollar scheme aims to restore international status of ‘neglected’ sites
Updated 09 January 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has launched a multimillion-dollar redevelopment of Giza Zoo and Orman Botanical Garden after denying rumors that the two sites would be sold after years of neglect.

The country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation said that the two sites would remain under its jurisdiction following a one-year construction period.

A statement by the ministry came in response to rumors regarding the sale of the two parks.

There are “many objectives and mechanisms” for the development of Giza Zoo, the ministry said.

It added that the zoo had lost international classification after being neglected during past decades.

Dwindling numbers of animals held by the zoo came as a result of the facility’s departure from international standards, the ministry said.

It added that substandard infrastructure for animals in the zoo was a major reason for the park’s exit from international classification.

The zoo’s state in recent years had prompted appeals from civil society organizations, writers, intellectuals and journalists for state intervention to save the park from collapse and restore its status.

The Ministry of Agriculture said it was seeking to redevelop Giza Zoo and Orman Garden in line with international standards, stressing the importance of keeping green spaces intact and protecting rare plant species.

It revealed plans to develop the parks with an investment of 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($36.2 million) through agreements between the National Authority for Military Production and several other parties.

As part of the scheme, the ministry aims to re-establish Giza Zoo’s position in the World Association of Zoos.

The National Authority for Military Production will manage the allocation of spending without any burden on the ministry, as well as supervise the operation, maintenance and management of both sites.

In partnership with the Egyptian private sector, the authority will seek the help of a coalition of international companies to enable the modern development of both parks.

The ministry added that it will continue to retain ownership of the two sites.

It urged media outlets and social media users to fact-check reports before disseminating false information.

Ahmed Ibrahim, media adviser to the ministry, said that Giza Zoo was still open to the public.

It will continue to receive visitors until the end of contracting procedures and the signing of a usufruct contract for development.

The two sites will be closed during the expansion because of construction work and infrastructure development, Ibrahim added.

He said that the duration of the developments — based on the directives of the political leadership — had been shortened from two years to one year, adding that the ministry is keen to protect rare plant species through the scheme.

 

