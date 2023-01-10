You are here

Facebook, YouTube remove content backing Brazil attack

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro are pictured through a broken glass as they demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Brazilâ€™s National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023. (REUTERS)
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro are pictured through a broken glass as they demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Brazilâ€™s National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023. (REUTERS)
  Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat and some supporters have claimed the election was stolen, with people taking to social media and messaging platforms from Twitter, Telegram and TikTok to YouTube and Facebook, to organise protests
STOCKHOLM/LONDON: Facebook parent Meta and Google's video platform YouTube said on Monday they were removing content supporting or praising the weekend ransacking of Brazilian government buildings by anti-democratic demonstrators.
Tens of thousands of supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro smashed presidential palace windows, flooded parts of Congress with a sprinkler system and ransacked rooms in the Supreme Court in a more than three hour attack.
"In advance of the election, we designated Brazil as a temporary high-risk location and have been removing content calling for people to take up arms or forcibly invade Congress, the Presidential palace and other federal buildings," a Meta spokesman said.
"We are also designating this as a violating event, which means we will remove content that supports or praises these actions," he said. "We are actively following the situation and will continue removing content that violates our policies."
Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office on Jan. 1 after defeating Bolsonaro in a runoff election in October, ending Brazil's most right-wing government in decades.
Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat and some supporters have claimed the election was stolen, with people taking to social media and messaging platforms from Twitter, Telegram and TikTok to YouTube and Facebook, to organise protests.
A spokesperson for YouTube told Reuters that the video-sharing company was "closely tracking" the situation in Brazil, where social media platforms have been ordered to block users accused of supporting the attack.
"Our Trust and Safety team is removing content that violates our Community Guidelines, including livestreams and videos inciting violence," the spokesperson said.
"In addition, our systems are prominently surfacing authoritative content on our homepage, at the top of search results, and in recommendations. We will remain vigilant as the situation continues to unfold."
'PROACTIVE MONITORING'
A representative for Telegram said the private messaging app was working with Brazil's government and fact checking groups to prevent the spread of content inciting violence.
"Telegram is a platform that supports the right to free speech and peaceful protest. Calls to violence, however, are explicitly forbidden on our platform," a spokesperson said.
"Our moderators use a combination of proactive monitoring in public-facing parts of our platform in addition to accepting user reports, in order to remove such content."
TikTok and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Twitter's Brazil staff was severely cut in layoffs following Elon Musk's takeover in October, which included eight employees who oversaw trending topics and helped add context to tweets that had been labelled for misinformation, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Messages seen by Reuters throughout the week showed members of such groups organising meeting points in several cities around the country, from where chartered buses would leave for Brasilia, with the intention to occupy public buildings.
Social media companies were criticised for not doing enough when supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol two years ago. Platforms like Facebook and Alphabet's YouTube have said they are working to remove misleading information about elections and voting.

 

LONDON: Meta’s Oversight Board on Monday overturned the company’s decision to remove a Facebook post that used the slogan “death to Khamenei” to criticize the Iranian leader, saying it did not violate a rule barring violent threats.
The board, which is funded by Meta but operates independently, said in a ruling that the phrase is often used to mean “down with Khamenei” in referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been leading a violent crackdown on nationwide protests in recent months.
It also urged the company to develop better ways of factoring such context into its content policies and outline clearly when rhetorical threats against heads of state were permitted.
“In the context of the post, and the broader social, political and linguistic situation in Iran, ‘marg bar Khamenei’ should be understood as ‘down with.’ It is a rhetorical, political slogan, not a credible threat,” the board wrote.
Iran has been gripped by demonstrations since mid-September, following the death in detention of a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman arrested for wearing “inappropriate attire” under the country’s strict dress code for women.
The protests, in which demonstrators from all walks of life have called for the fall of Iran’s ruling theocracy, have posed one of the biggest challenges to the government of the Shiite Muslim-ruled Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.
The unrest created a now-familiar conundrum for Meta, which has wavered repeatedly in its treatment of violent political rhetoric on its platforms.
The company bans language that incites “serious violence” but aims to avoid overreach by limiting enforcement to credible threats, leaving ambiguity around when and how the rule applies.
After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, for example, Meta introduced a temporary exemption to allow calls for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to give users in the region space to express their anger over the war.
However, days later it reversed the exemption after Reuters reported its existence.
Meta also has faced scrutiny over how its platforms were used to organize in the run-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. Phrases like “kill them all” appeared in thousands of US-based Facebook Groups before the attack, including calls for violence against specific US political leaders.
The Oversight Board said in its ruling that “death to Khamenei” statements differed from threats posted around Jan. 6, as politicians were then “clearly at risk” in the US context and “death to” was not a rhetorical statement in English. (Reporting by Katie Paul in Palo Alto, California Editing by Sandra Maler)

RIYADH: SRMG, the region’s largest media group, and Bloomberg Media have expanded their agreement with the launch of Asharq Quicktake, the Arabic edition of the Quicktake streaming news platform. Additionally, the Bloomberg Invest summit will be held for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in October 2023. The event will bring together influential figures in global investing. Further details on the agenda will be announced in the upcoming months.

The Asharq Quicktake platform will cover prominent international news, with a focus on business supported by Bloomberg’s data-driven business news. The new platform, which is targeted at youth and Arabic-speaking audiences across the Middle East and beyond, provides new offerings including original documentaries, news programs, data visualization and live coverage of global events in addition to translated original content from Bloomberg Quicktake.

The new addition to the Asharq Network will feature updates on the most important global and regional topics, while Asharq Business with Bloomberg will continue to cover in-depth financial and business news. In line with SRMG’s transformation strategy, the new online and social platform- which will be available on the Asharq Business with Bloomberg platform– will allow audiences to experience news in innovative formats, when and where they want it.

Jomana R. al Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “Our latest collaboration with Bloomberg Media builds on our successful venture - Asharq Business with Bloomberg - and demonstrates our vision to attract the best global platforms to the MENA region - enabling our youth audiences to gain access to high-quality premium content, information and analysis in the format that suits them. Asharq Quicktake is representative of our vision and is designed to provide innovative and rich content across multiple platforms.”

M. Scott Havens, CEO of Bloomberg Media said: “This launch demonstrates the strong appetite the region’s business communities have for high-quality business and financial news and analysis. We believe the Arabic-speaking audience will value Asharq Quicktake’s global insights.”

The latest announcement is an extension of the agreement between SRMG and Bloomberg Media, which included the launch of Asharq Business with Bloomberg- a platform providing curated news and analysis on the economy, markets, and companies in the Middle East for Arabic-speaking audiences.

Launched in November 2020, Asharq Network is a 24/7 multiplatform Arabic news network with reach across the Arab world and beyond under SRMG’s portfolio.

Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas

Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas

Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas
  • If a move isn’t possible, Musk’s lawyers want the trial postponed until negative publicity regarding Musk’s purchase of Twitter has died down
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.
Instead, in a filing submitted late Friday — less than two weeks before the trial was set to begin on Jan. 17 — Musk’s lawyers argue that the trial should be moved to the federal court in the western district of Texas. That district includes the state capital of Austin, which is where Musk relocated his electric car company, Tesla, in late 2021.
If a move isn’t possible, Musk’s lawyers want the trial postponed until negative publicity regarding Musk’s purchase of Twitter has died down.
“For the last several months, the local media have saturated this district with biased and negative stories about Mr. Musk,” attorney Alex Spiro wrote in a court filing. Those items have personally blamed Musk for recent layoffs at Twitter, Spiro wrote, and have charged that the job cuts may have even violated laws.
The shareholder lawsuit stems from Musk’s tweets in August 2018 when he said he had sufficient financing to take Tesla private at $420 a share, an announcement that caused heavy volatility in Tesla’s share price.
The shareholders’ attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a victory for the shareholders last spring, Judge Edward Chen ruled that Musk’s tweets were false and reckless.
The filing by his attorneys also notes that Twitter has laid off about 1,000 residents in the San Francisco area since he purchased the company in late October.
“A substantial portion of the jury pool ... is likely to hold a personal and material bias against Mr. Musk as a result of recent layoffs at one of his companies as individual prospective jurors — or their friends and relatives — may have been personally impacted,” the filing said.
Musk has also been criticized by San Francisco’s mayor and other local officials for the job cuts, the filing said.

JUBA, South Sudan: A journalists’ union in South Sudan asserted Friday that six staffers with the national broadcaster are detained in connection with footage apparently showing the country’s president urinating on himself during an event.
The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation footage aired in December and was widely shared online. It showed 71-year-old President Salva Kiir standing during the national anthem and then looking down at what appeared to be a spreading stain before the camera turned away.

 

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan in a statement called for a speedy conclusion to the investigation into the staffers it said are in the custody of the National Security Service. The statement said the staffers are suspected of having knowledge of the public release of “a certain footage.”
“If there is a prima facie case of professional misconduct or offense then let authorities expedite an administrative or legal process to address the issue in a fair, transparent and in accordance with the law,” union chair Oyet Patrick Charles said.
Calls to the NSS rang unanswered. Officials with the president’s office, and the national broadcaster refused to comment.
Kiir has been South Sudan’s only president since the country won independence from Sudan in 2011. The presidential election was recently postponed again, this time to late 2024, amid the slow implementation of a 2018 peace deal ending a five-year civil war.

 

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media
  • Nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists are held in connection with the protests till today
Updated 07 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested a journalist who published interviews with families of death row inmates sentenced in connection with nationwide protests, the reformist daily Etemad said Friday.
Fourteen Iranians have been sentenced to death in connection with the unrest triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody on September 16.
The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd had been arrested by morality police in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
“Mehdi Beikoghli, head of the political service at Etemad daily, was arrested last night,” the newspaper said on its website.
In recent weeks the journalist, the latest news worker to be arrested in Iran, interviewed several families of people sentenced to death over the protests.
Two men, both aged 23, were executed last month in connection with the demonstrations which Iranian authorities call “riots.” Twelve others have been sentenced to hang, according to an AFP tally based on official statements. Half are awaiting retrial.
Foreign-based rights groups and campaigners say dozens more protesters face charges punishable by death.
“His wife wrote on Twitter that Mehdi’s cellphone, computer and personal belongings were seized during the arrest,” Etemad said.
Shargh, another reformist newspaper, published in December a list of nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists held in connection with the protests.
One is Shargh journalist Niloufar Hamedi who, along with Elaheh Mohammadi from the Ham Mihan newspaper, helped expose the case of Amini by respectively reporting from the hospital and her funeral. Both have been held since September.
Local media have since reported the arrests of several other journalists.
Iran’s top security body reported last month that more than 200 people, including security force members, have been killed since the protests began. Judicial authorities have reported charges against more than 2,000 people.

