Messi set for first PSG appearance since World Cup as contract talks go on

Messi set for first PSG appearance since World Cup as contract talks go on
PSG’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi attends a training session at training center Le Camp des Loges in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, outside Paris, on January 10, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 10 January 2023
AFP

  • The 35-year-old took part in training with his teammates on Tuesday
  • "Leo seems to me to be happy in Paris and I think there is a real desire on behalf of the club to extend Leo's contract," added Galtier
PARIS: Lionel Messi is expected to make his first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain since his World Cup triumph in a Ligue 1 clash at home against Angers on Wednesday, as the Qatar-owned club look to tie the Argentine down to a new contract.
The 35-year-old took part in training with his teammates on Tuesday, a little over three weeks after inspiring Argentina to victory over France on penalties in an epic World Cup final in Qatar.
He was granted a two-week holiday back in his home country following the tournament, before returning to Paris and being given a guard of honor at PSG’s training ground last Wednesday.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who scored 12 goals in 19 games this season for his club prior to the World Cup, did not take part in PSG’s win at third-tier side Chateauroux in the French Cup at the weekend.
But he could start as the Ligue 1 leaders play host to an Angers side who are bottom of the table and have lost their last nine league outings.
How Messi approaches the second half of the campaign in France after a career-defining World Cup will be closely observed, with his initial two-year deal in Paris coming to an end.
However, the Qatar-owned club are in talks to extend his contract with coach Christophe Galtier insisting the former Barcelona star is settled in the French capital.
“I know there are talks and that the club has spoken to Leo but I don’t know where they are at,” Galtier told reporters on Tuesday.
“Leo seems to me to be happy in Paris and I think there is a real desire on behalf of the club to extend Leo’s contract,” added Galtier, who said that Luis Campos, PSG’s football adviser, was in discussions with Messi’s representatives along with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
Kylian Mbappe, scorer of a hat-trick for France in the World Cup final, may again be rested for PSG’s midweek game after missing their French Cup victory as he took a holiday in New York along with teammate Achraf Hakimi.
Neymar has been getting treatment on the ankle injury he suffered playing for Brazil at the World Cup, while Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is out for a PSG side who suffered their first defeat of the season in their last league outing at Lens on New Year’s Day.

Loeb wins stage but Al-Attiyah remains on course for back-to-back Dakar wins

Loeb wins stage but Al-Attiyah remains on course for back-to-back Dakar wins
Updated 45 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Loeb wins stage but Al-Attiyah remains on course for back-to-back Dakar wins

Loeb wins stage but Al-Attiyah remains on course for back-to-back Dakar wins
  • Nasser Al-Attiyah, the 52-year-old Toyota driver, finished 11min 8sec adrift of the stage winner, nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb
  • The pressure further eased on Al-Attiyah as his closest pursuer overnight, the South African driver Henk Lategan, suffered a mechanical problem and lost 40 minutes
Updated 45 min 13 sec ago
AFP

RIYADH: Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah’s strategy of playing it safe saw him move a step closer to retaining his Dakar Rally title and his fifth in all following Tuesday’s ninth stage.
The 52-year-old Toyota driver finished 11min 8sec adrift of the stage winner, nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.
However, the pressure further eased on Al-Attiyah as his closest pursuer overnight, the South African driver Henk Lategan, suffered a mechanical problem and lost 40 minutes.
Al-Attiyah holds a lead of 1hr 21min over another Toyota driver, Brazil’s Lucas Moraes, with Loeb a further 19min in arrears.
“Today we did a really good job without any mistakes, without any problems,” said Al-Attiyah, bidding to become the first back to back winner since ‘Mr Dakar’ Stephane Peterhansel in 2016/17.
“We need to take it day by day like this without any problems. We have a big gap now and I hope to finish and to win this Dakar.”
Three-time Dakar Rally car champion Carlos Sainz showed gritty determination in ordering a helicopter ambulance to turn around and return him to his stricken car.
The 60-year-old’s Audi came to grief just six kilometers into the stage and as a precaution he and his co-pilot Lucas Cruz were airlifted to hospital.
“The Spaniard wished to have a chance of resuming the race and demanded that the helicopter ambulance turn round and drop him back at his car,” race organizers Amaury Sport Organization said in a statement.
The two-time world rally champion had lost all hope of a fourth title last Friday when a front wheel came off in an accident.
Despite suffering from chest pain as a result of the mishap he insisted on carrying on and started Tuesday’s stage languishing in 100th spot, over 29 hours in arrears of Al-Attiyah.
Earlier Argentinian rider Luciano Benavides, younger brother of title contender Kevin, won the stage in the motorcycling category.
The 27-year-old Husqvarna motorcyclist secured his second stage win of this year’s race as he timed 1min 2sec faster over the 358-kilometer special than Australian Toby Price on a KTM.
Overall leader Skyler Howes of the United States was third, 2min 57sec off the pace set by the stage winner.
Howes retains the overall lead for a fifth successive day but he enjoys a razor-thin advantage over Price of three seconds as the ultimate test of endurance enters its decisive stages with the climax on Sunday.
“It was a demanding stage, for sure, with lots of water,” said Howes.
“It was super crazy. We were going through giant rivers in the middle of the desert.
“So now we head all the way down to the Empty Quarter and I assume it’s going to be the same, with more and more challenges down there.”
Kevin Benavides is not out of the mix either as he sits in third spot, 5min 9sec adrift.
However, there were two big losers on Tuesday — Frenchman Adrien van Beveren and fourth stage winner Joan Barreda of Spain.
Van Beveren finds himself over 15 minutes off Howes, having started the day under three minutes shy of the leader, due to getting lost on the first part of the stage.
For Barreda, though, there is no coming back as the Spaniard was airlifted to hospital with back pain following a crash on his Honda.
Howes said it was a “bummer” to see Barreda lying prone in the sand.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko to play 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International

World No. 1 Lydia Ko to play 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

World No. 1 Lydia Ko to play 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International

World No. 1 Lydia Ko to play 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • 2021 winner Ko, golf’s youngest ever World No. 1, returns to Saudi Arabia with other stars to be confirmed shortly
  • Lydia Ko: ‘I’m thrilled to see golf is moving in the direction toward equal prize money’
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: World No. 1 Lydia Ko will play in the 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International in February.

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund (PIF) has confirmed that Ko, the 2021 champion, will lead a high-quality field at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from 16 to 19 February 2023 — with other leading golfers set to be announced in January.

The groundbreaking event, the first of the LET season, has already announced a significant prize purse boost to $5 million that will uniquely match the men’s event; the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

The New Zealander was the youngest player to be ranked number one in golf when she reached the top of golf’s standings in 2017 — at just 17 years old. She returned to the top of the pile last month, eclipsing Nelly Korda as the No. 1 player in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, jumped back to the top of the world rankings since she last did so in 2017. This is the third time Ko, who notched three LPGA Tour victories and nine other top-five finishes in 2022, has been the best player on the planet.

On returning to Saudi Arabia, Ko expressed her delight and said: “I remember my time at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International very fondly, having won the title here a few years back. I’m looking forward to returning to Saudi Arabia in a few months to build on my 2022.”

Ko added: “I’m thrilled to see golf is moving in the direction toward equal prize money — it is something I believe all the ladies on tour have been striving hard for. I’m grateful to those backing the women’s game who have believed in us and are committed to taking the sport to the next level. We’re moving in the right direction, and I believe it’s only going to get much better from here for women’s golf.”

This year’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF will occupy the third spot on the LET calendar and will be the first of two visits by the tour to the Kingdom in 2023, with the ever-popular Aramco Team Series event set to take place later this year.

With the event’s significant prize money increase to $5 million, coupled with the Aramco Team Series’ five $1 million events to take place again in 2023, this year will be yet another record-breaking season for the Tour, where players will all be vying for a slice of LET’s largest ever prize money pool.

Majed Al Sorour, the Deputy Chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “We are thrilled to have Lydia, the world’s best golfer, join us to compete in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF. We look forward to welcoming them once again to be a part of our iconic event at our world-renowned Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in the Kingdom.

“We aspire to continually elevate the game of golf locally and globally to inspire homegrown golfers in Saudi Arabia. The increased prize purse for the upcoming Saudi Ladies International reflects the commitment of Golf Saudi, Aramco, and all the sponsors and partners of the tournament, to advance women’s golf while having a direct impact on the game on the ground here in Saudi Arabia.”

Special Olympics UAE prepares for World Games Berlin 2023

Special Olympics UAE prepares for World Games Berlin 2023
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Special Olympics UAE prepares for World Games Berlin 2023

Special Olympics UAE prepares for World Games Berlin 2023
  • Event will be 1st full-scale Special Olympics World Games since Abu Dhabi 2019
  • UAE delegation of 75 athletes one of biggest from MENA region
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Special Olympics UAE has kicked off its Road to Berlin campaign with the launch of a series of training camps to prepare for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, being held from June 17 to 25.

The UAE will be participating in 20 different sports, and the Special Olympics UAE delegation will be one of the biggest from the Middle East and North Africa region, comprising 75 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, 32 unified partners, 46 coaches, medics, and administrative and technical staff.

The first of three major training camps kicked off last December in Al-Ain. Additionally, athletes participated in other unified activities taking place throughout the country, including the ADNOC marathon, national table tennis championship, the roller-skating national team trials, Mubadala world tennis tournament, and the Asian Powerlifting Championships.

Special Olympics UAE athletes will compete in swimming, badminton, bowling, athletics, beach volleyball men’s team, volleyball women’s team, basketball, cycling, equestrian, and powerlifting.

Talal Al-Hashemi, national director of Special Olympics UAE, said: “As we prepare for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, we are confident that our athletes can achieve many wins and medals.

“They will set an inspiring example as representatives of the UAE and will build on the legacy of our great success in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

“Before the start of the training camp in Al-Ain in December, athletes were practicing and preparing through many regional and international Special Olympics events, such as the Invitational Games Malta 2022, and the Special Olympics Austria National Games 2022.

“We are proud of our athletes’ commitment which was evident during the training,” Al-Hashemi added.

As the UAE hosted the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, it aims to continue the momentum during the Berlin 2023 and to work with various national and international stakeholders toward further inclusion in sports, health, education, and community at large.

Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 was one of the largest global inclusion sport events, with the participation of more than 7,500 male and female athletes from 190 countries.

As part of the World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 legacy, UAE leaders announced 31 legislations, initiatives, and projects to better serve the needs and aspirations of people of determination in sports, education, health, and culture and improve their overall quality of life.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic in the following year, Special Olympics UAE continued its efforts to launch virtual events and activities. As the pandemic receded, Special Olympics UAE organized several sports forums in the UAE to ensure the steady and safe return of athletes to pitches.

Last year, Special Olympics UAE’s athletes were able to record significant international wins including 16 medals in the Invitational Games Malta 2022, 16 medals during their participation in the Special Olympics Austria National Games 2022, and second place for the women’s football team at the Unified Cup Detroit 2022.

Arabian Gulf Cup a chance for Qatar to banish World Cup embarrassment

Arabian Gulf Cup a chance for Qatar to banish World Cup embarrassment
Updated 10 January 2023
Liliane Tannoury

Arabian Gulf Cup a chance for Qatar to banish World Cup embarrassment

Arabian Gulf Cup a chance for Qatar to banish World Cup embarrassment
  • The Maroons kicked off Basra 2023 with a 2-0 win over Kuwait and a win over reigning champions Bahrain will secure a semifinal spot
Updated 10 January 2023
Liliane Tannoury

The World Cup remains the tournament on everyone’s minds only weeks after Argentina’s glorious triumph over France in Doha.

But as the details continue to be discussed, one thing remains beyond debate: The host nation’s performance on the pitch was a massive anticlimax to 12 years of anticipation.

Now, the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup is providing Qatar with a chance to quickly get back on the horse after an embarrassing fall.

And the message from Al-Ennabi, or the Maroons, as the team is known, would seem to be that Qatar are here to remind the world that they are still champions of Asia.

But was their 2-0 Group B win over Kuwait the beginning of a new revolution for the Qatari national team ahead of upcoming challenges on the international front?

To make up for the World Cup failure, Basra 2023 could just well be the first step on the road to recovery for the Qataris who are set to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup — initially scheduled to take place in China — at the end of the year, or potentially in early 2024.

Whatever the outcome of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup, the future of the Qatari national team will be overseen by a new regime after the Felix Sanchez era came to an expected end following the World Cup debacle.

Looking back over the years, Sanchez had been with what was seen as the country’s golden generation since 2013 — first as coach of the U-19 team, then U-23s, and from 2017, the senior side as well.

The crowning glory came with the glorious 2019 AFC Asian Cup triumph in the UAE, but sadly that success could not be maintained all the way to the 2022 World Cup, where it seemed that Qatar had somewhat forgotten all the good habits and experience they picked up over the previous decade.

Qatar’s three losses to Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands, to leave the competition early without a point and only a single goal, was unsatisfactory, to say the least, and it betrayed a distinguished preparation program that most other competing teams could only dream of having.

The defeats meant Qatar became the first host country to lose its three matches at the tournament and joined South Africa as the only other host nation to fail to qualify from the group stage.

Quick action was needed, and Sanchez was let go as the Qatar Football Association set about focusing on the upcoming defense of the Asian Cup title on home soil.

In reality, the task of rebuilding toward that target has been given an unexpectedly quick boost by the Arabian Gulf Cup being held so soon after Qatar 2022.

It has allowed the new Portuguese coach Bruno Pinheiro to select mostly the Olympic — U-23 — squad, with many players participating at senior level for the first time alongside experienced players such as goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham and midfielder Assim Madibo. The average age of the squad in Basra is 23.6 years.

The policy paid off in the opening match, with Qatar deservedly beating Kuwait with the type of cohesive performance, especially in midfield, that was in stark contrast to what was on display at the World Cup.

Tuesday will provide perhaps a sterner test as Qatar’s youngsters take on defending champions Bahrain, who themselves kicked off with a 2-1 win over the UAE.

Qatar previously won the Arabian Gulf Cup title in 1992 and 2004 at home, and in 2014 in Saudi Arabia; lost the final four times; and reached the semifinals in the last edition in 2019 in Doha.

A victory, or even just a strong honorable showing, would be, firstly, a quick way for the team to reconcile with supporters still angry over the showing at the World Cup; and secondly, and more importantly, a morale-raising exercise as the team and coach look forward to imminent challenges.

Whether Qatar can claim a first title in nine years, and fourth overall, in Basra remains to be seen.

Far more important for the future of the national team, and its reputation, is how they will fare at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup — and then, qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Tatum stars as Celtics hold off Bulls, Nuggets and Grizzlies triumph

Tatum stars as Celtics hold off Bulls, Nuggets and Grizzlies triumph
Updated 10 January 2023
AFP

Tatum stars as Celtics hold off Bulls, Nuggets and Grizzlies triumph

Tatum stars as Celtics hold off Bulls, Nuggets and Grizzlies triumph
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 111-107 victory over the Knicks in New York
Updated 10 January 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Jayson Tatum scored 32 points to help the Boston Celtics hold off the determined Chicago Bulls on Monday and reach the midway point of their NBA season with the best record in the league.

Grant Williams added 20 points, Jaylen Brown scored 19 and Al Horford’s eight included a crucial three-pointer with 25.5 seconds remaining in Boston’s 107-99 home victory.

The Celtics pushed their record to 29-12 after their first 41 games of the 82-game campaign.

Meanwhile, Denver and Memphis remained neck and neck atop the West, the Nuggets beating the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 and the Grizzlies downing the San Antonio Spurs 121-113.

Boston, who were stunned by the Oklahoma City Thunder and had to fight to hold off the rebuilding Spurs on their recent road trip, again let a big lead slip but managed to hold on.

After Chicago star DeMar DeRozan departed with a thigh injury in the third quarter the Celtics stretched their lead to as many as 16 thanks to a strong offensive showing from Tatum.

But the Bulls, with Zach LaVine scoring 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, sliced the deficit to two points in the closing minutes.

Horford’s three-pointer, off a feed from Tatum, pushed the lead back to five points with 25.5 seconds left and after LaVine missed a three-pointer Tatum threw down a two-handed dunk, drawing a foul and making the free-throw as Boston clinched the win.

“It’s all about trusting your teammates,” Tatum said of the pass to Horford as he himself was double-teamed. “Al made a big-time shot.”

Tatum said that despite Chicago’s modest 19-22 record it was a good win.

“That’s a tough team,” he said. “Well coached, they play hard, they’re long, athletic. So that’s a big win.”

In Memphis, the Grizzlies were without top scorer Ja Morant for a second straight game because of a sore right thigh.

But with 24 points from stand-in Tyus Jones and 16 from Jaren Jackson they snuffed out a late Spurs charge.

Tre Jones, Tyus’s brother, led San Antonio with 18 points and Josh Richardson scored 16 for the Spurs, who trailed by as many as 16 in the first half.

After trimming the deficit in the third quarter the Spurs twice took the lead early in the fourth.

They were up by five on Richardson’s tip-in with 9:19 to play but the Grizzlies managed to turn the tide and pull away, improving to 27-13 for the season.

That’s the same record as the Nuggets, whose two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic posted his 11th triple-double of the season with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in their victory over the Lakers.

Jokic was a perfect five-for-five from the floor. Jamal Murray, who missed all of last season with a torn knee ligament, scored a season-high 34 points for the Nuggets, who have won 11 straight at home.

Lakers superstar LeBron James sat out with a sore left ankle, joining injured Anthony Davis on the sidelines. The banged-up Lakers also lost Patrick Beverley to a hip injury at halftime.

Russell Westbrook led the Lakers with 25 points off the bench and Thomas Bryant added 17 points and 10 rebounds, but Los Angeles’ five-game winning streak ended.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 111-107 victory over the Knicks in New York, erasing a 17-point deficit to end the Knicks’ four-game winning streak.

The Knicks did a good job of containing Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

But seven Milwaukee players scored in double figures and the Bucks drained 19 three-pointers — 12 of them in the second half.

Brook Lopez scored 17 for Milwaukee and Joe Ingles added 17 off the bench.

