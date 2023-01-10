You are here

  • Home
  • Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syrian camps

Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syrian camps

Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syrian camps
A girl holds an old steering wheel cover while standing by a cooking fire at a camp near Syria's northern city of Raqa. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nmtmr

Updated 10 January 2023
AP

Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syrian camps

Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syrian camps
  • Women upon their arrival in Madrid were taken to stand before a National Court judge
  • Children were put under the care of Madrid region social services
Updated 10 January 2023
AP

MADRID: Spain has repatriated two women and 13 children from refugee camps in Syria, the European country's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave no personal information about the 15 individuals. Spanish newspaper El País said that women, both Spanish citizens, were widows of fighters for the Islamic State group. The newspaper said nine of the children were the women's and four were orphans under the care of one of them.
The ministry would not confirm those details but said police met the women upon their arrival at Torrejón airbase outside Madrid. It said the pair were to stand before a National Court judge who would “proceed to legalize their judicial situation.”
The children were taken in by Madrid region social services, the ministry said.
The ministry said the repatriation “had taken several months due to the complexity and conditions of risk in the Syrian camps.”
Other European nations have brought children and women back from Syria since the territorial defeat of IS in March 2019.

Topics: Spain Syria

Related

Record number of foreigners repatriated from Daesh camps in Syria this year
Middle-East
Record number of foreigners repatriated from Daesh camps in Syria this year
Recovery, not punishment, for Australians repatriated from Syria, lawyer urges
World
Recovery, not punishment, for Australians repatriated from Syria, lawyer urges

Jordanian university student missing in the UK

Jordanian university student missing in the UK
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Jordanian university student missing in the UK

Jordanian university student missing in the UK
  • 21-year-old Ahmed Dabbour was last seen on Dec. 22 at a coffee shop in Dover, Kent
  • The computer science student had traveled there by train from his home town of Colchester
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Ahmed Dabbour, a 21-year-old Jordanian studying at a university in the UK, has been missing since Dec. 22. Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said that it is working closely with British authorities as part of the ongoing efforts to find him and ensure his safety, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Essex County Police said that on the day he was last seen, Dabbour left the George Hotel in his home town of Colchester and traveled by train to Stratford. He then took another train to Dover in Kent, where he was caught on CCTV in a Costa Coffee shop. Police have released an image of Dabbour taken from the footage that day, showing what he was wearing.

Dabbour’s father, Nidal, told Roya News on Saturday that his son has no medical or psychological problems and is studying for a degree in computer science at a university in Essex.

Arab News contacted Essex Police but did not immediately receive a response.

 

Topics: Jordan missing persons

Related

Jordanians carry flags and placards as they demonstrate against the declaration of intent for water-for-energy deal. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Uproar over detention of 36 Jordanian students protesting water deal
Family searches for father gone missing after Umrah
Saudi Arabia
Family searches for father gone missing after Umrah

Sinking land triggers forced exodus in India’s Himalayan temple town

Sinking land triggers forced exodus in India’s Himalayan temple town
Updated 10 January 2023

Sinking land triggers forced exodus in India’s Himalayan temple town

Sinking land triggers forced exodus in India’s Himalayan temple town
  • Joshimath in northern state of Uttarakhand lies on key Hindu pilgrim circuit
  • Town of 25,000 people declared disaster-prone zone on Monday
Updated 10 January 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Thousands of people in an Indian Himalayan town are facing relocation as authorities on Tuesday pressed ahead with evacuation efforts across the temple city that is sinking due to land subsidence.

Joshimath, a town of 25,000 people in Chamoli district, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, is on a key Hindu pilgrim circuit. It lies near the China border, on a hillside where two valleys meet at an altitude of more than 1,800 meters.

In the 1970s, a government study warned that the town was sinking, and recommended a ban on large-scale construction work in the area, but the warning was not heeded.

Since then, the location has turned into a busy gateway for hundreds of thousands of tourists and pilgrims bound every year for the Hindu temple town of Badrinath, 20 kilometers away.

But in the past two months, hundreds of houses in the town have developed dangerous cracks and on Monday it was declared a disaster-prone zone.

“Around 400 people have been moved to safer places in view of the cracks in their houses,” Nand Kishore Joshi, a disaster management officer involved in assessing the situation in Joshimath, told Arab News.

Tirath Singh Rawat, a local parliamentarian belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said that more than 600 houses had already been marked for evacuation.

“We are still assessing it and a team from Delhi is visiting the area to assess the situation,” he added.

Local authorities have announced demolition plans across the city, starting with two big hotels to prevent other buildings from being swallowed into the ground.

“Under the supervision of the Central Building Research Institute, the demolitions of the two buildings are going to start today because both the structures were found unsafe,” Himanshu Khurana, the district magistrate of Chamoli, told Arab News.

With at least 30 percent of the city sinking, residents fear being forced to leave their ancestral land for good.

Mohan Singh, an Ayurveda doctor based in Joshimath, said: “My family has been living in the city for generations. How can we think of moving out of the city? We will not go anywhere; the government will have to find a way out to keep us here.”

He blamed the current situation on large infrastructure projects in the region.

Several hydroelectric power projects have been built around the town, with roads laid and tunnels bored to improve connectivity, despite the area being assessed by geologists as geologically fragile.

“The drilling started for a hydroelectric project a decade ago has caused maximum damage.

“This is the place of Hindu saint Shankaracharya, and main pilgrim centers are here; there should be a limit to the footfall in this region,” Singh added.

Not only residents but also environmentalists are on alert over construction works.

“Lots of explosions and drilling for hydroelectric projects are happening, which are weakening the basic foundation of Joshimath,”

Kavita Upadhyay, an environmental researcher based in Uttarakhand, said.

“There is no proper drainage system within Joshimath. There is no system to dispose of the wastewater. All the wastewater goes within the ground, and it sinks the fine material further down into the ground, this also leads to land sinking.”

Delhi-based environmentalist Vimlendu Jha warned that the situation may soon spread way beyond Joshimath.

“The resilience of the Himalayas can’t be tested further. Many Himalayan towns and villages will sink in coming years,” he said.

Experts have for decades warned over the development model pursued in Uttarakhand.

“There are more than 66 tunnels being constructed in various parts of Uttarakhand, and also the dams, that are shaking up the entire state for decades, despite all the experts warning against them.

“In fact, in the entire Himalayan region, starting from Dharamshala to Arunachal, the large-scale infrastructure projects are posing a threat to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem,” Jha added.

Topics: India

Related

India approves $2.4bn incentive plan for green hydrogen industry
World
India approves $2.4bn incentive plan for green hydrogen industry

‘No amnesty!’: Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters

‘No amnesty!’: Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
Updated 10 January 2023
AP

‘No amnesty!’: Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters

‘No amnesty!’: Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
  • Administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva says jailing the rioters is only the start
Updated 10 January 2023
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: “No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!”
The chant reverberated off the walls of the jam-packed hall at the University of Sao Paulo’s law college on Monday afternoon. Within hours, it was the rallying cry for thousands of Brazilians who streamed into the streets of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, penned on protest posters and banners.
The words are a demand for retribution against the supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed Brazil’s capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage.
“These people need to be punished, the people who ordered it need to be punished, those who gave money for it need to be punished,” Bety Amin, a 61-year-old therapist, said on Sao Paulo’s main boulevard. The word “DEMOCRACY” stretched across the back of her shirt. “They don’t represent Brazil. We represent Brazil.”
Protesters’ push for accountability evokes memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country’s 1964-85 dictatorship. A 2014 truth commission report sparked debate over how Brazil has grappled with the regime’s legacy.
Declining to mete out punishment “can avoid tensions at the moment, but perpetuates instability,” Luis Felipe Miguel, a professor of political science at the University of Brasilia, wrote in a column entitled “No Amnesty” published Monday evening. “That is the lesson we should have learned from the end of the military dictatorship, when Brazil opted not to punish the regime’s killers and torturers.”
Brazilian police on Monday had already rounded up roughly 1,500 rioters. Some were caught in the act of trashing Brazil’s Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace. Most were detained the following morning at an encampment in Brasilia. Many were held in a gymnasium throughout the day, and video shared on pro-Bolsonaro social media channels showed some complaining about poor treatment in the crowded space.
Hundreds of elderly and sick detainees were released Tuesday after they were questioned and had their phones inspected, local media O Globo reported. The Federal Police’s press office told The Associated Press that the force plans to indict at least 1,000 people, and has begun transferring them to prison.
The administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva says jailing the rioters is only the start.
Justice minister Flávio Dino vowed to prosecute those who acted behind the scenes to summon supporters on social media and finance their transport on charges involving organized crime, staging a coup, and violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. Authorities also are investigating allegations that local security personnel allowed the destruction to proceed unabated.
“We cannot and will not compromise in fulfilling our legal duties,” Dino said. “This fulfillment is essential so such events do not repeat themselves.”
Lula signed a decree, now approved by both houses of Congress, ordering the federal government to assume control of security in the capital.
Far-right elements have refused to accept Bolsonaro’s electoral defeat. Since his Oct. 30 loss, they have camped outside military barracks in Brasilia, pleading for intervention to allow Bolsonaro to remain in power and oust Lula. When no coup materialized, they rose up themselves.
Decked out in the green and yellow of the national flag, they broke windows, toppled furniture and hurled computers and printers to the ground. They punched holes in a massive Emiliano Di Cavalcanti painting at the presidential palace and destroyed other works of art. They overturned the U-shaped table where Supreme Court justices convene, ripped a door off one justice’s office and vandalized a statue outside the court. Hours passed before police expelled the mob.
“It’s unacceptable what happened yesterday. It’s terrorism,” Marcelo Menezes, a 59-year-old police officer from northeastern Pernambuco state, said at a protest in Sao Paulo. “I’m here in defense of democracy, I’m here in defense of the people.”
Cries of “No amnesty!” were also heard during Lula’s Jan. 1 inaugural address, in response to the president detailing the neglect of the outgoing Bolsonaro administration.
Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has waxed nostalgic for the dictatorship era, praised a notorious torturer as a hero and said the regime should have gone further in executing communists. His government also commemorated the anniversary of Brazil’s 1964 coup.
Political analysts had repeatedly warned that Bolsonaro was laying the groundwork for an insurrection in the mold of that which unfolded in the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. For months, he stoked belief among hardcore supporters that the nation’s electronic voting system was prone to fraud — though he never presented any evidence and independent experts disagreed.
Results from the election, the closest since Brazil’s return to democracy, were quickly recognized by politicians across the spectrum, including some Bolsonaro allies, as well as dozens of other governments. The outgoing president surprised nearly everyone by promptly fading from view, neither conceding defeat nor emphatically crying fraud. He and his party submitted a request to nullify millions of votes, which was swiftly dismissed by the electoral authority.
None of that dissuaded his die-hard backers from their conviction that Bolsonaro should still be in power.
In the immediate aftermath of the riot, Lula said that the so-called “fascist fanatics” and their financial backers must be held responsible. He also accused Bolsonaro of encouraging the uprising.
Bolsonaro denied the president’s accusation Sunday. Writing on Twitter, he said peaceful protest is part of democracy, but vandalism and invasion of public buildings cross the line.
Authorities are also investigating the role of the federal district’s police in either failing to halt protesters’ advance or standing aside to let them run amok. Prosecutors in the capital said local security forces were negligent at the very least. A supreme court justice temporarily suspended the regional governor, who oversees the force, for what he termed “willful omission.” Another justice blamed authorities across Brazil for not swiftly cracking down on “homegrown neofascism.”
The upheaval finally prompted municipal and state governments to disperse the pro-Bolsonaro encampments outside the military barracks. Their tents and tarps were taken down, and residents were sent packing.
Meanwhile, pro-democracy protesters want to ensure their message — “No amnesty!” — will be heeded by both the law enforcement authorities and any far-right elements who might dare defy democracy again.
“After what happened yesterday, we need to go to the street,” said Marcos Gama, a retiree protesting Monday night in Sao Paulo. “We need to react.”

Topics: Brazil

Related

Facebook, YouTube remove content backing Brazil attack
Media
Facebook, YouTube remove content backing Brazil attack
Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
World
Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

UAE Ambassador Al Fahim pays courtesy call on Foreign Affairs State Minister Yamada

UAE Ambassador Al Fahim pays courtesy call on Foreign Affairs State Minister Yamada
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News Japan

UAE Ambassador Al Fahim pays courtesy call on Foreign Affairs State Minister Yamada

UAE Ambassador Al Fahim pays courtesy call on Foreign Affairs State Minister Yamada
  • Al-Fahim confirmed on the need to deepen bilateral relations in a wide range of fields, including space and education
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada received a courtesy call from Shihab Al Faheem, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates on January 10.
Yamada stated that, based on the joint declaration on the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative (CSPI), signed in September last year, Japan will launch consultations under this framework as soon as possible and will further cooperate with the UAE in a wide range of fields.
Ambassador Al-Fahim confirmed also on the need to deepen bilateral relations in a wide range of fields, including space and education.

Topics: Japan UAE

Related

YouTuber politician wanted by police in Japan remains in UAE: Tachibana
World
YouTuber politician wanted by police in Japan remains in UAE: Tachibana
UAE and Saudi Arabia provide 76.4% of Japan’s crude oil needs in November
Business & Economy
UAE and Saudi Arabia provide 76.4% of Japan’s crude oil needs in November

YouTuber politician wanted by police in Japan remains in UAE: Tachibana

YouTuber politician wanted by police in Japan remains in UAE: Tachibana
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News Japan

YouTuber politician wanted by police in Japan remains in UAE: Tachibana

YouTuber politician wanted by police in Japan remains in UAE: Tachibana
  • Tachibana said in an interview with Arab News Japan on January 10 that Higashitani has told him he plans to return
  • Recent reports said GaaSyy owns no real estate or financial assets
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Tachibana Takashi, leader of the “Party to Protect Citizens from NHK”, said he doesn’t know when absentee member of the House of Councilors Higashitani Yoshikazu will return to Japan.
Higashitani, a 50-year-old YouTuber known as GaaSyy, has not attended a single Diet session since he was first elected in July last year. He is famous for exposing celebrity scandals on his YouTube channel. Despite being elected to parliament, he has been staying overseas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Tachibana said in an interview with Arab News Japan on January 10 that Higashitani has told him he plans to return, but added, “I don’t know if he’ll come back or not.”
Tachibana added that his party is not in a position to tell its members what to do.
“We are a political party with a sense of freedom, so he can come back if he wants to, and if he does not want to, no need to do so,” Tachibana said.
“If GaaSyy wants to come back, we will support him, and if he does not want to, we will deal with that.”
Tachibana said he believed that Higashitani chose the UAE as his refuge because he had friends there.
“I don’t think he had a plan,” Tachibana said. “He went there with just 110 yen (less than one dollar) in his hand. I heard he had been contacted by the police, so he grabbed only 110 yen, bought a plane ticket with a credit card and flew to Dubai.”
Recent reports said GaaSyy owns no real estate, financial assets, and is in a debt of loans for 70 million Japanese yen (about $530,000.)
The Metropolitan Police Department has requested Higashitani present himself for voluntary questioning on suspicion of threatening celebrities with YouTube videos. He previously indicated he would return to Japan and comply with this request.
Tachibana formed his party after working for the public broadcaster NHK for 20 years, saying he wanted to fight for citizens who are forced to pay for NHK and expose “bad things.”
His party believes in diplomacy based on strong defense. He also wants to maintain good relations with Arab countries.
“Arab countries have plenty of resources, so we want to communicate with them,” he said. “We want to build friendly relations with Saudi Arabia.”
 

Topics: Japan UAE YOUTUBER

Related

Houthis abduct famous Sanaa YouTuber following corruption remarks
Middle-East
Houthis abduct famous Sanaa YouTuber following corruption remarks

Latest updates

Starzplay signs partnership deal with the New Media Academy to stream ‘Al-Daheeh’
Starzplay signs partnership deal with the New Media Academy to stream ‘Al-Daheeh’
Monika Staab hails Saudi tournament as ‘hugely important’ for women's game in Kingdom
Monika Staab hails Saudi tournament as ‘hugely important’ for women's game in Kingdom
Jordanian university student missing in the UK
Jordanian university student missing in the UK
Israeli restrictions on Palestinian flags ‘repressive’: Amnesty
Israeli restrictions on Palestinian flags ‘repressive’: Amnesty
Backlash after Israel’s freeing of longest serving Palestinian prisoner
Backlash after Israel’s freeing of longest serving Palestinian prisoner

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.