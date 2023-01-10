You are here

Saudi Arabia's Ithra to roll out green carpet for 'Shrek The Musical' on Wednesday

The beloved characters of Shrek come to life on stage in Dhahran for the first time. The show’s music is by Olivier Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. (Supplied)
The beloved characters of Shrek come to life on stage in Dhahran for the first time. The show’s music is by Olivier Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. (Supplied)
Jasmine Bager

  • Wildly popular show set for Mideast run
  • Leading director, designers participating
DHAHRAN: For the very first time in Saudi Arabia, the citizens of the Kingdom of Far Far Away will come to sing, dance and rejoice at Ithra. “Shrek The Musical’s” debut show is on Jan. 11.

Fans young and old can revisit the story of the shy green ogre named Shrek who was forced to face reality in a fairytale world. The adventures that ensue involve friendship, a princess, a talking donkey, a dragon, and finding true love.

For the past two decades, the Shrek franchise has been well-received by audiences since the first installment of the wildly popular Oscar-winning movie came out in 2001. Several other Shrek movies followed. The story is based on a picture book by American cartoonist William Steig, who published the first tale in 1990.

To celebrate the show’s debut in Saudi Arabia, Ithra will be rolling out a green carpet on the opening night of “Shrek The Musical.” Visitors have been instructed to wear green-colored outfits for the occasion. Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona will all be in attendance before their onward journey to Kuwait and Dubai.

Originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals & Neal Street Productions, the dynamic production by DreamWorks Theatricals & Broadway Entertainment Group will bring the familiar characters to life on stage. This 90-minute fun-filled musical spectacle was designed to be enjoyed by the whole family.

“We are thrilled that ‘Shrek The Musical’ will be performed in places it’s never been before,” said a spokesperson for DreamWorks Theatricals, “and for families all over the world to experience their favorite ogre and fairytale creatures live on stage.”

“Shrek The Musical” features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Olivier Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. The show is choreographed by Hannah Mcfarlane and directed by Nick Wilkinson. Costumes are by the Tony Award-winning designer, Tim Hatley.

The cast includes the talented 12-year-old Hermione Sparks from New Zealand who will play young Princess Fiona.

“Shrek The Musical” will be showcased at Ithra for 21 performances only, from Jan. 11-28, before moving to other parts of the Middle East. Tickets start at SR100 ($26) with several tier options and time slots. Wheelchair-accessible seats are available upon request. Tickets can be booked via the Ithra website.

 

Updated 37 min 13 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
Rahaf Jambi

  • DGDA project set to transform Riyadh’s cultural and entertainment landscape by 2030
RIYADH: Diriyah Nights is attracting swathes of music and art lovers, foodies, and shoppers at its local and high-end international stores at the heart of the historic area.

The second edition of Diriyah Season, which will run until Feb. 22, features a wide range of activities for all age groups including artistic performances and live music from some of the top stars in the Arab world.

Explore a range of local and international brands for food, jewelry, clothes, and more at Diriyah nights. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)

One of the visitors, Muneera Mohammed, told Arab News: “I just bought this abaya from a local store called The Loum, and I’m going to visit again for sure. I’m in love with the atmosphere.”

Kholoud Al-Qarni, another visitor, was impressed by the art and Eastern music.

“I’ve been everywhere in Riyadh, but this place is magical. What I like is that they have local Saudi brands, like this place called Jeed, which has beautiful, rare jewelry pieces that can compete with international brands. I promised myself to buy a New Year’s gift, and I’m glad that I found Jeed,” Al-Qarni said.

Another local Saudi store, Toques Elegantes, is here for the second season. “We have gold-plated accessories and natural gems, and we have leather goods. It’s our second time in Diriyah, and it has been wonderful so far,” Manal Ibrahim, a sales representative for the brand, said.

Explore a range of local and international brands for food, jewelry, clothes, and more at Diriyah nights. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)

Rotana Audio Co. is hosting musical evenings called, “Diriyah Nights Sessions.” The dates and names of the artists who will participate will be announced soon.

Tickets can be bought at https://diriyahseason.sa/ar.

What I like is that they have local Saudi brands, like this place called Jeed, which has beautiful, rare jewelry pieces that can compete with international brands.

Kholoud al-Qarni, Visitor

Other interesting events at Diriyah include the Spanish Super, which will take place from Jan. 11-15 and will see Real Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Real Betis locking horns with each other, and the Italian Supercup (EA Sports Supercup), on Jan. 18, which will see AC Milan and Inter Milan compete.

 

Live sculpting commences at Tuwaiq Sculpture 2023 in Riyadh

Once the sculptural works are completed, Tuwaiq Sculpture will culminate in an exhibition that runs from Feb. 5-10. (Supplied)
Once the sculptural works are completed, Tuwaiq Sculpture will culminate in an exhibition that runs from Feb. 5-10. (Supplied)
Updated 36 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

  • Participating sculptors were selected by a jury panel of experts after evaluating 650 applications received via an open call, according to an official statement
RIYADH: The fourth edition of Tuwaiq Sculpture opened in Riyadh featuring 30 artists from around the world producing large-scale sculptures that will become permanent fixtures of Riyadh’s urban landscape.

Themed “Energy of Harmony,” the annual sculpture event will run from Jan. 8 to Feb. 10 and features live sculpting along with a public program of more than 65 activities, including panel discussions and interactive workshops that opened to the public yesterday.

An artist sculpting live at Tuwaiq Sculpture 2023. (Supplied)

Tuwaiq Sculpture’s community events will take place in two locations, Durrat Al-Riyadh and Riyadh Art Space at JAX District, with activities for beginner and intermediate levels conducted in English and Arabic.

Once the sculptural works are completed, Tuwaiq Sculpture will culminate in an exhibition that runs from Feb. 5-10.

“Energy of Harmony” was developed by curator Marek Wolynski and reflects on the fundamental characteristic of human existence — the ongoing synthesis of opposing forces. It encourages artists to reimagine sculptural possibilities and capture manifestations of the ephemeral processes of introducing, witnessing and experiencing change.

An artist sculpting live at Tuwaiq Sculpture 2023. (Supplied)

Participating sculptors were selected by a jury panel of experts after evaluating 650 applications received via an open call, according to an official statement.  

Hailing from 20 countries as far as Austria, China, France, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as strong representation from Saudi Arabia, the artists have exhibited their creations internationally, with a number working as academics within the field of sculpture.

This year, for the first time since its launch, Tuwaiq Sculpture will be using stone sourced from Saudi Arabia, specifically granite and sandstone.

An artist sculpting live at Tuwaiq Sculpture 2023. (Supplied)

Sarah Al-Ruwayti, the Tuwaiq Sculpture project manager, explained: “The decision to use stones from our local quarries poses symbolic significance for Tuwaiq Sculpture, specifically to highlight Saudi Arabia’s rich history with the medium, from ancient artifacts to rock carvings and modern-day sculpture. In addition, we wanted local and international artists to connect with material drawn directly from the country’s environment. (This) granite and sandstone, once transformed into beautiful artworks, will fill Riyadh’s public spaces, from parks to cultural and commercial areas for residents and visitors to see and appreciate.”

Launched in 2019, Tuwaiq Sculpture is part of the broader Riyadh Art program, one of the largest public art projects undertaken in the world today.

Riyadh Art, the first national public art initiative in the Kingdom, seeks to turn the city into a “gallery without walls,” with more than 1,000 artworks to be displayed across the Saudi capital.

To date, Tuwaiq Sculpture has engaged with 90 renowned local and international artists and thousands of visitors.

New campaign aims to raise awareness of energy efficiency among kids in Saudi Arabia

Updated 18 min 40 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • The Children to Stay initiative was launched during a special event at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Riyadh
  • Muayad Al-Attas, head of the Awareness Communication Department at the Ministry of Energy, said the aim is to educate young Saudis about energy and how to use it responsibly
MAKKAH: Saudi officials have launched a campaign to teach children about the role and use of energy in society and raise awareness of the related environmental issues.

The Children to Stay initiative, which is sponsored by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the minister of energy, officially began on Monday with a special event at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Riyadh. It was organized by the National Campaign to Rationalize Energy Consumption, an initiative of the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

Guests at the event included officials from the public and private sectors, including Education Minister Yousef Al-Benyan, and local children who gave presentations about energy and the environment, and took part in themed educational games.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, sponsored on Monday the launch ceremony of the "Children to Stay" project at King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, KAPSARC, in Riyadh, targeting children from 4 to 12 years old. (Supplied)

Organizers said the campaign will include educational programs, publications and even animated series, and mobile exhibitions will visit cities across the country to teach children about energy consumption in fun and interesting ways.

Muayad Al-Attas, director of the Awareness Communication Department at the Ministry of Energy, told Arab News that the Children to Stay campaign aims to help develop a generation of Saudis who are fully aware of the importance of energy, how to use it responsibly, and its role in the development of the country.

“It also educates children about the impact of energy consumption and conservation, and guides them in energy-saving behaviors,” he added.

The project will deliver important educational messages to young people, he added, to help motivate them to adopt personal practices that reduce energy waste and, more than that, to work in their communities to share what they have learned, raise awareness of dangers of energy inefficiency and encourage environmentally friendly consumption.

Al-Attas said that one of the most important messages for young people is awareness of how scarce energy was in the past and the “importance of preserving it, as everyone depends on energy in daily life, and energy had a prominent and important role in the development of life and was a major supporter of achievements at all levels.”

He added that the project will be available online and “will also be present on social media platforms and satellite channels, in addition to … mobile exhibitions held in all regions of the Kingdom to entrench the concept of energy conservation.”

 

 

Deputy speaker of Shoura Council meets president of Russian-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Committee

Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami hold talks with Belan Khamchiev in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami hold talks with Belan Khamchiev in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 35 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

  • They discussed bilateral parliamentary relations between the council and the Federation Council
RIYADH: Deputy Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami on Tuesday met the president of the Russian-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Belan Khamchiev, in Riyadh.

Along with his accompanying delegation, Khamchiev, also deputy chair of the Russian Federation Council’s committee for agricultural, food policy, and environmental management, was on an official visit to the Kingdom.

During their meeting at the Shoura Council’s headquarters, they discussed bilateral parliamentary relations between the council and the Federation Council, and ways to further develop ties in various fields.

They also noted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy as a main factor in enhancing relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by several members of both councils as well as the Saudi ambassador to Russia, Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad, and the Russian envoy to Saudi Arabia, Sergey Kozlov.

 

Saudi participation in Pakistan donor conference is affirmation of solidarity: Cabinet

Saudi participation in Pakistan donor conference is affirmation of solidarity: Cabinet
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News
Arab News

  • Saudi participation in conference is extension of Kingdom’s support for and contribution to providing humanitarian relief to those affected by floods: Cabinet
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s participation in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan is an affirmation of the Kingdom’s solidarity with the country, the Cabinet said on Tuesday.

Saudi participation in the conference that took place in Geneva on Monday is an extension of the Kingdom’s support for and contribution to providing humanitarian relief to those affected by devastating floods that swept the country last year, the Cabinet heard.

The Kingdom could increase its investments in Pakistan’s economy to $10 billion and increase the ceiling on deposits into Pakistan’s central bank to $5 billion, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has directed a study to increase Saudi Arabian investments to $10 billion, from the previous $1 billion announced in August.

Prince Mohammed also asked the Saudi Development Fund to consider raising the ceiling for Saudi deposits into Pakistan’s central bank as part of measures to support its struggling economy.

The conference brought together the international community to reaffirm solidarity with Pakistan, to review the recovery needs of the affected population, and to identify support required to reconstruct and rehabilitate damaged infrastructure in a resilient manner.

A combination of heavy rains and flash flooding since June 2022 has led to an unprecedented natural disaster in Pakistan.

Floods have affected 33 million people, with more than 1,730 lives lost as well as 2 million housing units impacted, and several thousands of schools and hospitals damaged or destroyed.

International donors committed over $9 billion to help Pakistan recover from the floods on Monday.

