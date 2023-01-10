Review: Superfly without wings at Riyadh's Boulevard World

Superfly at Boulevard World is giving visitors the opportunity to face their fears, defy gravity and experience the thrill of a simulated free fall.
Adventure-seekers can fly without wings for 30 minutes at a height of 6 meters in the Superhero subzone and enjoy breathtaking views of Boulevard World Lake, the largest man-made lake in the world, as well as various other landmarks.
Participants are required to abide by safety rules and must be over 105 cm in height. Those under the age of 18 are not allowed to enter without a companion. Safety gear is provided by Superfly. Reservations can be made via ticketmx.riyadhseason.sa/en/d/2472/super-fly.
Boulevard World is a prominent zone in Riyadh Season with 11 stations. It also includes the largest spherical theater in the world and entertainment experiences that suit all tastes.
Boulevard World brings together several fun cities including Superhero City, Japanese Anime City and Fun Zone City, the children’s entertainment area that turns imagination into reality.
Riyadh Season 2022 contains 15 diverse entertainment zones that feature everything from cable car transportation and cloud-embracing lounges to international Cirque du Soleil shows and sporting events such as WWE and the Riyadh Season Cup, which brings together the Paris Saint-Germain team with stars from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr football clubs.
There are also 65 days of fireworks, a range of Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international exhibitions, and a variety of other events for families and individuals.
Riyadh’s Diriyah Nights event attracts music lovers, foodies
DGDA project set to transform Riyadh’s cultural and entertainment landscape by 2030
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Diriyah Nights is attracting swathes of music and art lovers, foodies, and shoppers at its local and high-end international stores at the heart of the historic area.
The second edition of Diriyah Season, which will run until Feb. 22, features a wide range of activities for all age groups including artistic performances and live music from some of the top stars in the Arab world.
One of the visitors, Muneera Mohammed, told Arab News: “I just bought this abaya from a local store called The Loum, and I’m going to visit again for sure. I’m in love with the atmosphere.”
Kholoud Al-Qarni, another visitor, was impressed by the art and Eastern music.
“I’ve been everywhere in Riyadh, but this place is magical. What I like is that they have local Saudi brands, like this place called Jeed, which has beautiful, rare jewelry pieces that can compete with international brands. I promised myself to buy a New Year’s gift, and I’m glad that I found Jeed,” Al-Qarni said.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Diriyah Nights, the second edition of the Diriyah Season, will run until Feb. 22. Residents of Riyadh are spending their evenings enjoying food, music and retail therapy under the night sky of Diriyah. The festival has given a boost to local Saudi businesses.
• By 2030, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s plans for the historical site are set to transform Diriyah into a cultural and educational hub for all. It is expected to create at least 55,000 jobs for Saudis and include a series of museums and cultural and academic institutes.
• The Diriyah Season’s calendar includes the Spanish Super, from Jan. 11 to 15, and the Italian Supercup on Jan. 18.
Another local Saudi store, Toques Elegantes, is here for the second season. “We have gold-plated accessories and natural gems, and we have leather goods. It’s our second time in Diriyah, and it has been wonderful so far,” Manal Ibrahim, a sales representative for the brand, said.
Rotana Audio Co. is hosting musical evenings called, “Diriyah Nights Sessions.” The dates and names of the artists who will participate will be announced soon.
Tickets can be bought at https://diriyahseason.sa/ar.
What I like is that they have local Saudi brands, like this place called Jeed, which has beautiful, rare jewelry pieces that can compete with international brands.
Kholoud al-Qarni, Visitor
Other interesting events at Diriyah include the Spanish Super, which will take place from Jan. 11-15 and will see Real Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Real Betis locking horns with each other, and the Italian Supercup (EA Sports Supercup), on Jan. 18, which will see AC Milan and Inter Milan compete.
Stage version of fantasy tale ‘The Little Prince’ opens in Riyadh
The music and dance show, part of Riyadh Season activities, will run daily from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 14 at the World Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City
Updated 09 January 2023
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: A spectacular stage production of French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s fantasy tale “The Little Prince” has opened in Riyadh.
Part of the Riyadh Season of activities, the music and dance show will run daily from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 14 at the World Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City.
Based on the novel of the same name, “The Little Prince” was written by the French aristocrat and military airman in 1943 and tells the story of a pilot landing in the desert, where he meets the titular prince and joins him on an extraordinary journey.
Show narrator, Chris Mouron, told Arab News: “Antoine wrote this book during the peak of World War II, a very difficult time for humanity.
“We created this adaptation to give the book justice and translate those feelings of love, loss, and courage to the people watching ‘The Little Prince’ show.”
Director Anne Tournie said: “It took us three years to perfect the show with our 12 performers. First, we did visuals and light, then music, and choreography.
“While I am better with visuals, Mouron is best with storytelling. We want people watching it to really feel the impact of body language as we use it to interpret the feelings of the characters,” she added.
The production sees the young prince embark on several adventures during which he explores different emotions through interactions with various characters.
Dylan Barone, 26, who plays the little prince, told Arab News: “You really need to get into the character and live the moments you’re going through with all the characters that the little prince meets. And so that’s what makes it all really beautiful.
“I knew I needed to find my inner child to really be harnessed on stage. It was a great opportunity because I got to train for acrobatics, aerial performance, choreography, and acting all at once.”
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan
The pop-culture behemoth that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no signs of slowing its momentum in 2023, with five releases planned throughout the year, including a new outing for Ant Man and the Wasp, as well as another ensemble effort with “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” Top of our list, though, is the return of the lovable rogues known as the Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Star Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). Last time out, the Guardians managed to purchase Knowhere, with the intention of turning into their headquarters and a safe haven for alien refugees. Details are sketchy, but the plot will reportedly involved the team having to embark on a risky mission to save one of their members. And probably the universe too. James Gunn directs (as he has the two previous “Guardians” movies). There are rumors that Rocket — the racoon bounty hunter — will have a love interest introduced: Lylla the otter.
‘The Flash’
Director: Andy Muschietti
Starring: Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons
Marvel’s superhero rivals DC, meanwhile, are pinning their hopes on a couple of major new releases including Jason Momoa reprising his titular role in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” and this movie about the swiftest superhero alive. Given the controversies currently swirling around lead actor Ezra Miller, DC will be hoping the old cliché about no publicity being bad publicity holds true and that the film isn’t DOA at the box office. Argentinian director Andy Muschietti, who helmed the “It” film series, has been tasked with running the show. Inspired by the comic book storyline “Flashpoint,” the movie sees Barry Allen/The Flash travel through time in an attempt to prevent his mother’s murder. Time travel, as you’d think the allegedly “highly intelligent” Allen would know, turns out to be a tricky affair, with a lot of unforeseen consequences. One of the good ones being that we get to see multiple versions of Batman, with both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their versions of the Caped Crusader.
‘Barbie’
Director: Greta Gerwig
Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu
Yes, a movie about the iconic Mattel doll — which has, over the years, become a symbol of society’s unrealistic ideals for women’s bodies — sounds like a terrible idea. But. This particular movie that sounds like a terrible idea is co-written by Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) and Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), who also directs. And it stars two of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Robbie and Gosling, as Barbie and Ken. Expect plenty of ironic humor, then. Suddenly, it starts to sound as though — despite the horribly cynical marketing scheme that undoubtedly got the film funded — this could be a lot of fun.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
Voice cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black
It’s taken Nintendo a while to get over the disastrous 1993 film “Super Mario Bros.” Thirty years on, the Japanese video game giant has finally handed another license to Hollywood, this time for an animated adventure comedy with a stellar voice cast, based on its iconic games about two Italian brothers who are plumbers. Horvath and Jelenic’s pedigree as creators of the often-brilliant “Teen Titans Go!” bodes well for the movie. Apparently, not even the actors were privy to the full plot, so the story remains unknown, but it’s reasonable to expect it will involve Mario and Luigi having to rescue Princess Peach from some kind of labyrinth. May be worth seeing just to judge Chris Pratt’s accent for yourself.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
Director: Chad Stahelski
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne
The first three instalments in the “John Wick” film series have all excelled at giving audiences adrenaline-rush fight scenes with minimal (by today’s standards) special effects, so we’re excited to see what new surprises Stahelski has in store in number four. Reeves returns as the less-than-talkative legendary assassin desperately trying to retire and be left in peace. But the shadowy organization that oversees the contract killers our anti-hero was once the best of won’t let him. Now, Wick believes he has found a way to defeat the High Table once and for all. But the path to his escape has many obstacles, including a well-connected new enemy, and old friends now turned foes.
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
Voice cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae
Anticipation is sky-high for this sequel to 2018’s animated hit “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Its predecessor was a superb, thrilling, funny journey into alternate universes that introduced us to a host of different incarnations of Spider-Man, including, of course, Brooklyn teen Miles Morales. In this follow-up, Morales and his love interest Gwen Stacy (the Spider-Woman of her universe) team up to take on a new foe who threatens the lives of all Spider-People. They are helped by the Spider-Force team, who include a British punk version of Spider-Man, and a pregnant version of Spider-Woman.
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
Director: James Mangold
Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas
Okay, so Steven Spielberg isn’t directing it, and George Lucas didn’t write it, but it’s still Indiana Jones (and the pair are both executive producers). The film is set in 1969 and finds an ageing Dr. Jones searching for the titular object alongside his goddaughter Helena (Waller-Bridge). Jones is also wary of the former Nazis working with the US government to take on the Soviet Union in the space race, particularly the sinister Jurgen Voller (Mikkelsen).
‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Starring: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson
The COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with its schedule, but the seventh instalment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise is finally with us. Cruise is now 60, but continues to pull off many of his own stunts including the spectacular motorcycle-dismount-into-parachute-jump seen in the trailer. Esai Morales is the as-yet-unnamed main villain of the piece. Details have been kept under wraps, but it’s a fair bet Cruise’s special agent Ethan Hunt and his IMF team will still have members of The Syndicate/The Apostles to deal with, despite defeating their leader, and we know that Vanessa Kirby is returning as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis.
Frank Herbert’s “Dune” novels were long considered ‘un-filmable,’ but Villeneuve disproved that theory with 2021’s “Part One,” marrying Herbert’s vision with his own to create a superb sci-fi epic. Part two will see Chalamet’s Paul Atreides seek revenge against those who wiped out his family, with some help from the Chani and his new allies, the Fremen. Along the way, he must somehow prevent the nightmarish future that he has foreseen.
‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’
Director: Francis Lawrence
Starring: Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman
Just over a decade ago, the first “Hunger Games” film propelled Jennifer Lawrence into mainstream stardom and cemented Suzanne Collins’ novels as bona-fide cultural phenomena. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” takes us back into that dystopian universe, but serves as a prequel to the four films released so far. Blyth stars as a young Coriolanus Snow (the future president of Panem and villain of the previous movies), who is serving as a mentor for the upcoming Hunger Games and forms a bond with the tribute from District 12: Lucy Gray Baird. Expect revelations about what happened to turn Snow into the monster he would become.
‘Star Wars’ spinoff ‘The Bad Batch’ is back: Voice actress Michelle Ang talks season two
The animated series’ second season takes Clone Force 99 deeper into danger
Updated 05 January 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: For “Star Wars” fans with an “Andor”-shaped hole in their hearts, the arrival of the sophomore season of animated series “The Bad Batch,” which began Jan. 4 on Disney+, will be some consolation.
“The Bad Batch” follows the adventures of an elite experimental Imperial military unit-gone-rogue called Clone Force 99 and their latest addition, young Omega. The first series, which dropped in May 2021, proved a hit among fans of the seminal sci-fi franchise.
Set in a post-Order 66 world (the order that designated all Jedi traitors), season one saw Clone Force 99 and Omega go on the run when it became apparent that the Galactic Empire was set on destroying the Jedi and their sympathizers.
While season one was about survival, season two — which debuted with a double-episode feature on Disney+ on Jan. 4 — will see the group come into its own and question their place and purpose in a conflict-ridden world, “The Bad Batch” head writer and executive producer Jennifer Corbett told Arab News.
“By the end of season one, after the fall of Kamino, the Empire thinks the Bad Batch fell along with it and that they are no longer a problem. So the group has been laying low, staying under the radar and experiencing relative peace,” she said. “But then the missions that they start to go on, and the things that they see as the Empire is growing, sort of pull them back in. And they lead to more discussions within the group like, ‘How much longer can we sit back?’ and ‘Should we be doing more?’”
Longtime “Star Wars” voice actor Dee Bradley Baker returns to bring the Bad Batch members — Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker, and Crosshair — to life. But season one proved that the heart of the show is the youngest and newest member Omega, voiced by New Zealand native Michelle Ang.
Supervising director Brad Rau said watching the two voice actors come together was a treat. “They are so great together. And the interesting thing is, they’re sort of like Omega and the Bad Batch — the rookie and the veterans. But Michelle is so talented that it’s a disservice to call her a rookie. To see them play off of each other is incredible. And the way that Dee portrays all the different characters live, right in front of us, as though they’re different characters, is wild,” said Rau.
For Ang, who got to keep her distinctive New Zealand accent for Omega’s character, 2021 was also about acquainting herself with the “Star Wars” fan base.
“Earlier this year, I got to attend the celebration in Los Angeles, which was mind blowing. And the thing that really struck me was how universal and how intergenerational our fan base — especially for ‘Bad Batch’ — is,” said Ang. “The best thing was parents saying, ‘I’ve really wanted to find a thing that I could watch with my child and show them what I grew up with.’ And so a lot of parents enjoy watching ‘Bad Batch’ with their children.”
In season two, fans will find that Omega has become a “real asset” to the Bad Batch team, according to Ang.
“I think she’s feeling very, very comfortable. She’s come to terms with the fact that she is wanted and has things to offer. It’s really exciting with the time jump, because you’ll see an advancement of her knowledge of how to act on missions and in moments of danger. And you can see how much her thinking has evolved to become like her brothers,” she said.
At the end of season one, it was revealed that Omega is technically older than her clone brothers. And while this is sure to throw an interesting wrench into group dynamics going forward, Ang said Omega still has much to learn about the larger world.
“She’s older in terms of actual years, but her naivety is still something we continue to explore in season two. In season one, we established that she has only ever lived her life on Kamino. So her wonder is very much about the vastness of the universe,” explained Ang.
“In season two, Omega is learning some darker themes, like politics and power and the way different communities are run with either good or troubling leaders. But her brothers — who are technically younger — have so much more world experience and life experience that we see Omega having to do a bit of a catch-up,” she added.
Saudi choral group set to start on a high note in music industry
Arab told Arab News that the choir forms a unified, integrated sound texture, with dimensions that the solo voice cannot reach, so that listeners feels more pleasure when hearing performances of popular songs
Updated 03 January 2023
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: A new Saudi choral group has been established to create and present Saudi and Arab classical songs.
The group, called Choralla — comprising six women and four men and led by Egyptian composer Dr. Karim Abdelaziz — recently performed its first concert at Al-Shallal Park Theater in Jeddah, attended by 350 people.
According to the choir’s chairman, Dr. Bander Arab, the young group of singers together possess the ability to perform ensemble pieces to a professional standard.
“We have brought together an amazing group of singers who have passion for great music. We’re already well into preparation for the inaugural program of concerts which we are sure will be very special occasions for us,” he said.
The band gathered a group of amateurs who are passionate about music and singing, and its goal is to present Arabic singing in a public concert every month. The group adopts the scientific method in its training, and promises its audience that they will leave the concert happy.
Bander Arab, Chairman, Choralla
“Since I was a child, I used to hum beautiful songs with myself, and I was fascinated by many musical instruments. At the same time, I learned to play and read musical notes. Despite my preoccupation over the past two decades with many leadership positions in the private and governmental sectors, I did not forget, even for a moment, this great passion that fascinated and controlled me.”
Arab told Arab News that the choir forms a unified, integrated sound texture, with dimensions that the solo voice cannot reach, so that listeners feels more pleasure when hearing performances of popular songs.
“Choral music is very different from solo singing. In choral music, you kind of have to agree that you’re going to work together,” explains Arab.
“The band gathered a group of amateurs who are passionate about music and singing, and its goal is to present Arabic singing in a public concert every month. The group adopts the scientific method in its training, and promises its audience that they will leave the concert happy,” he added.
Abdelaziz, who is also professor of music at the University of Alexandria, said: “I was struck by how the Saudi youth, who are amateurs, have a great spirit of challenge in executing one of the most difficult Arabic songs, such as ‘My Time of Time’ by Mohammed Abdel-Wahhab, which requires a great effort of training to unify the sound.”