Celebs step out in Arab designs at the Golden Globes 

Muaddi and the music sensation have a long-term relationship, with the shoe designer having previously collaborated with both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on footwear collections.
The singer also has an unparalleled collection of heels by the designer, which have become her go-to choice of footwear whether she is attending lavish red-carpet events, fundraising galas, taking an off-duty stroll or stepping out to dinner.
‘It’s been a great year for cinema,’ Guillermo del Toro says as Golden Globes usher in awards season
Arab News was on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes returned for its 80th edition on Tuesday
Los Angeles: The Golden Globes returned for its 80th edition on Tuesday, announcing the start of award show season in Hollywood.
“I’m happier, more than anything else, being here in person with you. We’re back,” Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, whose “Pinocchio” won the award for Best Animated Motion Picture, said as part of his acceptance speech. “What can be better? It's been a great year for cinema, cinema of all sizes and ambitions, big swings, intimate movies.”
The evening began on the red carpet where stars showcased their elegant ensembles and flamboyant fashion as they paraded in front of the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel.
“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Greg Tarzan Davis was thrilled to be attending the glamorous event.
“To have a film that I'm in nominated for best picture, it's exciting. It’s happening so fast. I want to just stop and freeze and just like take it all in. But it's amazing. I'm seeing all these.... Eddie Murphy just walked past me. I was like, “Oh, it's Eddie Murphy, you know? That's really cool,” said Tarzan Davis.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe also nabbed its first Golden Globe win for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with actress Angela Bassett taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress.
“We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light in the spirit of Chadwick Boseman. And we have joy in knowing that with this historic 'Black Panther' series is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to,” said Bassett as part of her acceptance speech.
While the show did not see any Arab actors and filmmakers go home with awards, the Golden Globes’ backing organization the Hollywood Foreign Press Association renewed its dedication to diversity and seeing artists of all backgrounds recognized and supported.
“Hard work, grit, skill, pouring everything you can into a role. So I think everybody here who's nominated for, whether it's film or the acting or whatever it is, they work very hard,” said Tarzan Davis.
Actress Sepideh Moafi pays tribute to Iranian protest victims at Golden Globes
DUBAI: Iranian American actress Sepideh Moafi — known for playing Gigi Ghorbani in “The L Word: Generation Q” and Lauren McCauley in “Black Bird” — paid tribute to those who have been killed during the ongoing protests in Iran with her red carpet look at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old actress turned heads in sparkling black dress with an oversized red poppy rosette at the hip.
Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Khalifa is the new face of MUBA Cosmetics at the global pageant
DUBAI: Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Abdullah Khalifa is already making waves at the global pageant as she was unveiled as part of the campaign shoot for MUBA Cosmetics by Andres Felipe — the official makeup partner of Miss Universe 2022.
Khalifa was one of only five women handpicked by the brand, further strengthening her position in the competition. The four other participants included Alicia Faubel from Spain, Anna Sueangam-iam from Thailand, Ndavi Nokeri from South Africa and Celeste Cortesi from the Philippines.
Khalifa took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot. “When beauty meets fashion. Thanks to the whole team @mubacosmetics @andresfelipeofficial for making this high fashion shoot such a phenomenal experience for us ladies,” she captioned the post.
The highly anticipated 71st Miss Universe, culminating on Jan. 14 in New Orleans, United States, will feature almost 90 women from around the globe vying for the coveted title. The evening will end with the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought the title back to India for the first time in 21 years, crowning her successor.
Bella Hadid ‘proud’ to star in her first Louis Vuitton campaign
DUBAI: With a repertoire as extensive as Bella Hadid’s, it is hard to believe that the US Dutch Palestinian model has just starred in her first-ever campaign for luxury French label Louis Vuitton.
The 26-year-old supermodel, who has a worked with countless luxury brands including Burberry, Dior and Versace, shared pictures and videos on Instagram of her partnership with the French fashion house this week.
The latest campaign is a collaboration between the luxury label and famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, who uses art to talk about mental health.
In the pictures, Hadid posed wearing a pair of denim jeans with a Louis Vuitton handbag that had colorful splotches painted on.
In one of the effects-heavy videos Hadid shared on her page, the model was lying on the floor and using a brush to add multi-colored blobs of paint to the air around her. In another multimedia clip, the catwalk star wore black pants with a black-and-white polka-dotted crop top. She sat on the floor with a red Louis Vuitton bag that had the same print as her top.
“My first @louisvuitton campaign could not have been a better collaboration than with Yayoi Kusama,” Hadid wrote to her 57 million followers. “Not only am I the biggest fan, so intrigued with her story and life… but I connect with her deeply on healing mental struggles through artistic freedom and creation.
“I am so proud to do this campaign, and hope that one day I will be able to embrace Miss Kusama and tell her how important she is to not only me, but so many people struggling,” she added. “Proud is the only word I have. Proud. Thank you @louisvuitton."
Apart from professional insights, Hadid took to Instagram Stories to share that she is back with her family after a few busy months.
She shared a heart-warming video of her father Mohamed Hadid, the real estate mogul, making her Palestinian breakfast. He prepared eggs and zaatar manakeesh for the model.
“Wow… you outdid yourself,” Bella said in the short clip, to which her father replied: “No, I always do this for my babies.”