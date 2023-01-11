You are here

Cost-of-living crisis poses biggest short-term threat, finds WEF's Global Risks Report 2023

date 2023-01-11
• Danger of inflation, trade wars, spiraling prices, social unrest
• Collective action urged by world body, ahead of annual meeting

Cost-of-living crisis poses biggest short-term threat, finds WEF’s Global Risks Report 2023
  • Danger of inflation, trade wars, spiraling prices, social unrest
  • Collective action urged by world body, ahead of annual meeting
DUBAI: As the world returns to a new normal after the global COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine is wreaking havoc on global supply chains resulting in energy, inflation, food and security crises, according to the World Economic Forum’s latest Global Risks Report.

The impact of these crises will be felt over the next two years exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis, increasing the risk of recession, growing debt distress, and polarizing societies due to disinformation and misinformation.

The report argues that the window for action on the most serious long-term threats is closing rapidly and calls for collective action before the risks reach a tipping point.

The cost-of-living crisis, natural disasters and extreme weather events, and geoeconomic confrontation, are the top three short-term risks, according to the report.

However, environmental concerns are growing rapidly, with the failure to mitigate climate change, the lack of climate change adaptation, and natural disasters and extreme weather ranking as the top three long-term risks over the next 10 years.

“The short-term risk landscape is dominated by energy, food, debt and disasters. Those that are already the most vulnerable are suffering — and in the face of multiple crises, those who qualify as vulnerable are rapidly expanding, in rich and poor countries alike,” said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the WEF.

This year’s report also examines how present and future risks can interact with each other to form a “polycrisis,” which is a cluster of related global risks with compounding impacts and unpredictable consequences.

Due to the uncertainty of relationships between global risks, the report suggests foresight exercises, which can help anticipate potential connections in order to set measures that can minimize the scale and scope of polycrises before they arise.

The report also recommends urgent and coordinated climate action, as well as joint efforts between countries and public-private cooperation to strengthen financial stability, technology governance, economic development and investment in research, science, education and health.

“In this already toxic mix of known and rising global risks, a new shock event, from a new military conflict to a new virus, could become unmanageable,” said Zahidi.

She added: “Climate and human development therefore must be at the core of concerns of global leaders to boost resilience against future shocks.”

The Global Risks Report 2023, part of the WEF’s Global Risks Initiative, was produced in partnership with Marsh McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group and draws on the views of over 1,200 global risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders.

The upcoming 53rd edition of the WEF Annual Meeting, held under the theme “Cooperation in a Fragmented World,” comes amid tensions rising over several growing crises and the fragmentation of the geopolitical landscape.

Taking place from Jan. 16-20 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, the annual meeting will host over 2,700 leaders from 130 countries and will see the highest-ever business participation, with over 1,500 leaders registered across 700 organizations.

Topics: WEF 2023

Uranium found in package at UK's Heathrow Airport in December

Updated 11 January 2023
  • The amount of material, detected by routine screening, was extremely small
LONDON: A small amount of uranium was detected in a package that arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport on Dec. 29, British police said in a statement, adding that it did not appear to be linked to any direct threat.
The amount of material, detected by routine screening, was extremely small and has been assessed by experts as posing no threat to the public, Richard Smith, head of London police’s Counter Terrorism Command said in a statement.
“Although our investigation remains ongoing, from our inquiries so far, it does not appear to be linked to any direct threat,” Smith said. Police said no arrests had been made.
“We will continue to follow up on all available lines of enquiry to ensure this is definitely the case.”
Heathrow Airport did not respond to a request for comment.
Uranium can be used for civilian power generation and scientific purposes and is a key ingredient in nuclear weapons. Certain isotopes emit radiation that can be harmful to humans, and the metal itself is toxic if ingested or inhaled.

Topics: London UK heathrow airport

Several injured in knife attack in Paris' Gare du Nord train station

Several injured in knife attack in Paris' Gare du Nord train station
Several injured in knife attack in Paris' Gare du Nord train station

Updated 29 min 35 sec ago
  • Police officials were not immediately available for comment
PARIS:  A man with a knife attacked six people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning, leaving one with major injuries, a police spokesperson said.
The attacker was shot several times by police and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson added.
The man's motives were not immediately clear, police said. The Paris prosecutor said in a statement that a criminal investigation had been opened.
The station serves as a busy commuter hub which also serves as a departure point for trains to northern France, London and northern Europe
“An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.
“He was quickly neutralized. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response.”

 

The incident has cased major delays to trains at the station in the early morning rush, according to the live departure board of operator SNCF.
Police cordoned off the station, and set up large white curtains around the attack scene.
The Gare du Nord is one of the world’s busiest train stations with 700,000 travelers per day.
The attacker’s motive was not immediately clear. France remains on a state of heightened security alert after a spate of deadly attacks by Islamist radicals, and others, since 2015.
In December, a suspected gunman killed three Kurds in Paris.
The 69-year old suspect confessed to a “pathological” hatred for foreigners.

Topics: Paris France

Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats

Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats
Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats

Updated 11 January 2023
  • One woman said Taliban fighters came to a gym where she was giving private lessons to women in mixed martial arts and detained all of them
  • The ban on sports is part of the Taliban’s escalating campaign of restrictions that have shut down life for girls and women
KABUL: Noura’s determination to play sports was so great that she defied her family’s opposition for years. Beatings from her mother and jeers from her neighbors never stopped her from the sports she loved.
But the 20-year-old Afghan woman could not defy her country’s Taliban rulers. They have not just banned all sports for women and girls, they have actively intimidated and harassed those who once played, often scaring them from even practicing in private, Noura and other women say.
Noura has been left shattered. “I’m not the same person anymore,” she said. “Since the Taliban came, I feel like I’m dead.”
A number of girls and women who once played a variety of sports said they have been intimidated by the Taliban with visits and phone calls warning them not to engage in their sports. The women and girls spoke on condition of anonymity for fear they will face further threats.
They posed for an AP photographer for portraits with the equipment of the sports they loved. They hid their identities with burqas, the all-encompassing robes and hood that completely cover the face, leaving only a mesh to see through. They didn’t normally wear the burqa, but they said they sometimes do now when they go outside and want to remain anonymous and avoid harassment.
The ban on sports is part of the Taliban’s escalating campaign of restrictions that have shut down life for girls and women.
Since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have barred girls from attending middle and high school. Last month, they ordered all women thrown out of universities as well.
The Taliban require women to cover their hair and faces in public and prohibit them from going to parks or gyms. They have severely limited women’s ability to work outside the home and most recently forbade non-governmental organizations from employing women, a step that could cripple the vital flow of aid.
Even before the Taliban, women’s sports were opposed by many in Afghanistan’s deeply conservative society, seen as a violation of women’s modesty and of their role in society. Still, the previous, internationally-backed government had programs encouraging women’s sports and school clubs, leagues and national teams for women in many sports.
A 20-year-old mixed martial artist recalled how in August 2021, she was competing in a local women’s tournament at a Kabul sports hall. Word spread through the audience and participants that the advancing Taliban were on the city’s outskirts. All the women and girls fled the hall. It was the last competition Sarina ever played in.
Months later, she said she tried to give private lessons for girls. But Taliban fighters raided the gym where they were practicing and arrested them all. In detention, the girls were humiliated and mocked, Sarina said. After mediation by elders, they were released after promising not to practice sports anymore.
She still practices at home and sometimes teaches her close friends.
“Life has become very difficult for me, but I am a fighter, so I will continue to live and fight,” she said.
Mushwanay, spokesman of the Taliban’s Sports Organization and National Olympic Committee, said authorities were looking for a way to restart sports for women by building separate sports venues. But he gave no time frame and said funds were needed to do so. Taliban authorities have repeatedly made similar promises to allow girls 7th grade and up to return to school, but still have not done so.
Noura faced resistance her whole life as she tried to play sports.
Raised in a poor Kabul district by parents who migrated from the provinces, Noura started out playing soccer alongside local boys in the street. When she was nine, a coach spotted her and, at his encouragement, she joined a girls’ youth team.
She kept it a secret from everyone but her father, but her cover was blown by her own talent. At 13, she was named the best girl soccer player in her age group, and her photo and name were broadcast on television.
“All over the world, when a girl becomes famous and her picture is shown on TV, it’s a good day for her and she’s at the peak of happiness,” she said. “For me, that day was very bitter and the beginning of worse days.”
Furious, her mother beat her, shouting that she was not allowed to play soccer. She kept playing in secret but was exposed again when her team won a national championship, and her photo was in the news. Again, her mother beat her.
Still, she sneaked off to the award ceremony. She broke down in tears on stage as the audience cheered. “Only I knew I was crying because of loneliness and the hard life I had,” she said.
When she found out, her mother set fire to her soccer uniform and shoes.
Noura gave up soccer, but then turned to boxing. Her mother eventually relented, realizing she couldn’t stop her from sports, she said.
The day the Taliban entered Kabul, she said, her coach called her mother and said Noura should go to the airport to be taken out of the country. Noura said her mother didn’t deliver the message because she didn’t want her to leave. When she learned of the message— too late to escape— Noura said she cut her wrists and had to be taken to the hospital.
“The world had become dark for me,” she said.
Three months later, someone who identified himself as a member of the Taliban called the family and threatened her. “They were saying, why did you play sports? Sports are forbidden,” she recalled.
Terrified, she left Kabul, disguising herself in her burqa to travel to her family’s hometown. Eventually, she returned but remains in fear.
“Even if my life was difficult, I used to have confidence in myself and knew that, with effort, I could do what I wanted,” she said. “Now I don’t have much hope anymore.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center

Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center
Russia's Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar's town center

Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
  • Soledar, salt mines have symbolic, military and commercial value
  • Ukraine says troops still holding onto positions
KYIV/NEAR BAKHMUT : The battle for the eastern Ukrainian salt mining town raged in sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday, as Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group claimed it had taken control, with its fighters training their fire on a pocket of resistance in the town center.
Kyiv said earlier its forces were holding out. The Ukrainian military’s morning summary made one mention of Soledar, listing the town as one of several being shelled in the Donetsk region. Reuters was unable to verify conditions on the ground.
Russian commanders have made the capture of Soledar a key objective in a campaign to take the nearby strategic city of Bakhmut and Ukraine’s larger eastern Donbas region.
“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the center of the city in which urban fighting is going on,” Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said late on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.
“The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow,” he added, giving no further details.
Russia’s capture of Soledar and its huge salt mines would have symbolic, military and commercial value for Russia. But the situation in and around Soledar appeared fluid.
The British Defense Ministry earlier said Russian troops and Wagner fighters had probably taken control of most of Soledar after four days of advances.
But Prigozhin’s comment that fighting continued in Soledar’s center suggested Russian control was incomplete, despite his statement that all of the town was in Wagner’s grasp.
The Russian state RIA news agency later issued a report saying that Wagner Group took over Soledar’s salt mines following “fierce fighting.” The salt mines are located in the suburbs of the town. Washington has said Prigozhin may want personal control of the area’s mines.

'FIERCE FIGHTING'
His comment that fighting continued in the centre indicated that Russian control was incomplete despite his statement that all of the town was in Wagner's hands.
The Kyiv government said earlier its forces were holding out. The Ukrainian military's morning summary made one mention of Soledar, listing it as one of several towns being shelled in the Donetsk region of the Donbas. Reuters was unable to verify conditions on the ground.
The Russian state news agency RIA said Wagner had taken over Soledar's salt mines following "fierce fighting".
The entrance to the mines is located on the outskirts of Soledar. Washington has said Prigozhin may want personal control of the area's mines.
The Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne on Wednesday morning quoted Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces, as denying that Soledar was under Russian control. "Wait for the details from the General Staff," he was quoted as saying.
A Reuters photographer said their team had tried to enter Soledar in recent days but been unable to do so.
Along the road from Soledar to Bakhmut, ambulances were waiting ready to deal with the wounded, and the scene in field hospitals was chaotic.
Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar had said on Tuesday evening that fighting for the town was still raging and the Russians were taking heavy losses.
"The approaches to our positions are simply strewn with the bodies of dead enemy fighters. Our fighters are bravely holding the defence," she said.
WAVES OF RUSSIAN FORCES
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the military command did not mention control of Soledar on Tuesday evening. Zelensky repeated his call for more Western weapons, saying Russia was gathering its forces to intensify its campaign. He did not provide details.
But Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted late on Tuesday, “Even after suffering colossal losses, Russia is still maniacally trying to seize Soledar — home to the largest salt mine in Europe.”
Ukraine said earlier its forces were still holding onto positions in Soledar, withstanding assaults by wave after wave of Russian forces seeking their first battlefield victory for months.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on Tuesday evening said that fighting for the town was still raging.
“The enemy disregards the heavy losses of its personnel and continues to storm actively,” she said. “The approaches to our positions are simply strewn with the bodies of dead enemy fighters. Our fighters are bravely holding the defense.”
Morning temperatures in the combat zone were put at around minus 12 Celsius.
Earlier, some prominent Russian military bloggers urged caution about the situation in Soledar and said that intense combat in the town’s center and its outskirts continued during the night.
RUSSIA SEEKS MAJOR WIN
Seizing Soledar would be Russia’s most substantial gain since August, after a series of humiliating retreats throughout much of the second half of 2022. Russian forces have been fighting for months to capture Bakhmut.
But any victory would come at a massive cost, with troops from both sides having taken heavy losses in some of the most intense combat since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago. The Kyiv government has released pictures in recent days showing what it says are scores of Russian soldiers strewn dead in muddy fields.
Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would be a major step toward taking full control of the Donetsk region, one of four provinces it claimed to have annexed three months ago.
Near Bakhmut, a team of Ukrainian soldiers fired volleys of shells from a heavy anti-aircraft gun at what they said were Russian ground positions, across a barren snowy field.
“We’re frying orcs,” said one soldier with the nom de guerre “Pilot,” using a common Ukrainian slur for Russian troops.
His crew receives coordinates of Russian bases from spotters or drones. They periodically shell Russian bases, and unleash storms of heavy fire when enemy troops advance: “If they creep in very actively, then we kill them in great numbers.
Hours after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Russian strikes late on Tuesday hit a fireworks factory, the regional governor said, adding that no one was hurt.
Russia began what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24, claiming Ukraine’s close ties with the West and ambition to join NATO posed a security threat. Kyiv and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to seize territory from Ukraine.
Canada said it will buy a US-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine. Ukrainian troops were due to soon arrive in the United States to begin training on Patriot air defense missiles, which Washington promised to Kyiv last month, a US official said. “The decision of the US defense department to organize a training course at Fort Sill in Oklahoma is yet another confirmation of Washington’s de facto participation in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kyiv’s Nazi criminals,” Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to Washington, said in a statement posted by his embassy.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Peru orders curfew in violence-hit region after 18 deaths

Peru orders curfew in violence-hit region after 18 deaths
Peru orders curfew in violence-hit region after 18 deaths

Updated 11 January 2023
  • On Tuesday Peru's prosecutor's office said it was opening a genocide investigation against Boluarte and other top officials as a result of the deaths
PUNO, Peru: Peru on Tuesday announced a curfew in the southern Puno region in a bid to suppress violent protests, a day after 18 people were killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces.
Prime Minister Alberto Otarola said the three-day nighttime curfew would run from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 am (0100 to 0900 GMT).
In total 40 people have been killed over a month of protests demanding the departure of President Dina Boluarte, who took over after the ouster and arrest of then president Pedro Castillo on December 7.
On Tuesday Peru’s prosecutor’s office said it was opening a genocide investigation against Boluarte and other top officials as a result of the deaths.
The Puno region that borders Bolivia and is home to many Aymara Indigenous people has become the epicenter of the protest movement led by Castillo supporters.
Overnight, protesters looted shops and attacked police vehicles in the region.
Most of the bloodshed there took place when protesters tried to storm the airport in the city of Juliaca that was being guarded by security forces.
Fourteen people were killed, many having suffered gunshot wounds, according to an official at a Juliaca hospital.
Three more people died during the ransacking of a shopping center in Juliaca while the last known victim was a police officer who the United Nations said died after his vehicle was set on fire.
The government has defended the actions of the security forces in Juliaca, claiming those guarding the airport faced down an organized attempted “coup” by thousands of demonstrators.
But UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Marta Hurtado called on authorities “to carry out prompt, impartial and effective investigations into the deaths and injuries, holding those responsible to account and ensuring victims receive access to justice and redress.”
Protests erupted a month ago when leftist Castillo — who was facing several graft investigations — was forced from office and arrested on charges of rebellion after attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.
Tension had since been mounting in the cities of Puno and Juliaca where a week-long general strike has forced businesses to close.
Both cities are at elevations of around 3,800 meters (12,500 feet) near the high Andean border with Bolivia.
Demonstrators have set up road blocks in six of the country’s 25 departments. Officials say there are 53 separate road blocks.
In the southern Andean region of Ayacucho, thousands marched through the streets of the city of Huamanga demanding Boluarte’s resignation and new elections, which have already been brought forward from 2026 to April 2024.

The death toll brought a rebuke from the UN office in Peru, which expressed its “deep concern over the increasing violence.”
“We urge the authorities and security forces to take urgent measures to ensure the respect of human rights, including the right to protest peacefully,” it added.
Leaders of the Catholic Church, which is dominant in Peru, called the latest violence “a situation of war.”
“We are in the hands of barbarism,” Cardinal Pedro Barreto, the archbishop of the central city of Huancayo, told RPP radio station.
The Puno regional government declared three days of mourning over the recent deaths and called on Boluarte to resign.
On Wednesday, a delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights will visit Peru to investigate the protests and accusations of political repression.
On Tuesday, former Bolivia president Evo Morales, who is from the Aymara ethnicity and was his country’s first indigenous leader, called on Peru to end “the massacre of our brothers.”
On Monday, he was barred from entering Peru as the government accused him of trying to interfere in the country’s affairs.
 

 

Topics: Peru Canadian cultural genocide

