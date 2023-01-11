You are here

  • Home
  • Sky News Arabia names Abdou Gadallah head of news

Sky News Arabia names Abdou Gadallah head of news

Sky News Arabia names Abdou Gadallah head of news
Gadallah’s new role comes with a focus on expanding Sky News Arabia's digital reach. (Broadcast Pro ME/Sourced)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wws6w

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Sky News Arabia names Abdou Gadallah head of news

Sky News Arabia names Abdou Gadallah head of news
  • 20-year veteran tasked with strategy, digital growth
  • First joined the network in 2012 in editorial role
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Abdou Gadallah has been promoted to head of news for Sky News Arabia, the pan-Arab network announced on Wednesday.

Prior to his promotion, Gadallah had been deputy head of news since 2019, playing a pivotal role in maintaining the network’s day-to-day operations even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sky News Arabia statement said.

Gadallah has over 20 years’ experience in the media industry. He has held a variety of journalism and media roles across the Middle East.

He first joined Sky News Arabia in 2012, subsequently holding multiple editorial positions.

“Abdou’s appointment comes in recognition of his great skills, efforts and dedication over the past decade to Sky News Arabia; and is a testament to our firm belief that our organization houses some of the best talents in the region,” said Nart Bouran, CEO of International Media Investment and Sky News Arabia.

He added: “We are confident that in his new role, Abdou’s wealth of expertise will provide our editorial team with the support needed to keep our organization driving forward and reach a wider base of audiences across the Arab world.”

Gadallah’s new role involves implementing Sky News Arabia’s editorial and content strategy, with a particular focus on growing and expanding its reach digitally.

Gadallah said: “I am honored to have been selected as head of news at Sky News Arabia, one of the most prestigious media organizations that I am lucky to call my second home.

“Over the past decade, I was lucky to have been part of the growth of Sky News Arabia regionally and internationally, and I look forward to continue working with the team across the world to further ensure that we continue expanding our audience base by delivering fast, accurate, credible news across all platforms.”

Sky News Arabia celebrated in May 2022 its 10th anniversary in the region. The news network broadcasts 24/7 to households across the Arabic-speaking world with a free-to-air TV channel, as well as audio and online platforms.

Topics: Sky News Arabia Abdou Gadallah

Related

Sky News Arabia launches new Arabic-language digital platform
Media
Sky News Arabia launches new Arabic-language digital platform
Sky News Arabia Academy announces new courses
Media
Sky News Arabia Academy announces new courses

Starzplay signs partnership deal with the New Media Academy to stream ‘Al-Daheeh’

Starzplay signs partnership deal with the New Media Academy to stream ‘Al-Daheeh’
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Starzplay signs partnership deal with the New Media Academy to stream ‘Al-Daheeh’

Starzplay signs partnership deal with the New Media Academy to stream ‘Al-Daheeh’
  • The streaming service secured exclusive rights to stream each new episode two weeks ahead of any other platform
  • The series, which began as a YouTube show, aims to provide simple explanations of educational topics in an entertaining and humorous manner
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Video-streaming platform Starzplay has signed an agreement with New Media Academy to broadcast the next three seasons of Arabic edutainment show “Al-Daheeh.” As part of the deal it secured the exclusive rights to stream each episode two weeks before any other platform.

“Since its launch in 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Vice-President (and) Prime Minister (of the UAE,) and Ruler of Dubai, the New Media Academy has sought to develop the creative landscape within the Arab world through positive educational content aimed at Arab youth to meet the need for more digital-learning platforms,” said Hussein Al-Atouli, the academy’s acting executive director.

The partnership with Starzplay is part of the academy’s efforts to produce enhanced “digital content in the region that arms future generations with knowledge,” he added.

The first two seasons of “Al-Daheeh” are already streaming on Starzplay and the third season started on Jan. 7. The series, which began as a YouTube show devised by Egyptian content creator Ahmed Al-Ghandour, aims to provide simple explanations of educational topics in subjects such as natural sciences, economics, technology and history in an entertaining and humorous manner.

The first two seasons attracted more than 300 million views and 30 million interactions on various digital platforms. Several episodes made it onto the list of the most-watched YouTube videos in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“Al-Daheeh” also ranked among the top shows in the premium Arabic content category among Saudi viewers on Starzplay last year.

“The addition of the next three seasons of ‘Al Daheeh’ to our platform falls in line with Starzplay’s strategy to provide high-quality Arabic content to our over 2.1 million subscribers across 19 countries in the MENA region,” said Nadim Dada, the streamer’s vice president of programming and content acquisition.

Topics: Starzplay New Media Academy Al-Daheeh

Related

STARZPLAY reveals Saudi viewership trends
Media
STARZPLAY reveals Saudi viewership trends
Starzplay signs exclusive streaming deal with with All Elite Wrestling
Media
Starzplay signs exclusive streaming deal with with All Elite Wrestling

Facebook, YouTube remove content backing Brazil attack

Facebook, YouTube remove content backing Brazil attack
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters

Facebook, YouTube remove content backing Brazil attack

Facebook, YouTube remove content backing Brazil attack
  • Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat and some supporters have claimed the election was stolen, with people taking to social media and messaging platforms from Twitter, Telegram and TikTok to YouTube and Facebook, to organise protests
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters

STOCKHOLM/LONDON: Facebook parent Meta and Google's video platform YouTube said on Monday they were removing content supporting or praising the weekend ransacking of Brazilian government buildings by anti-democratic demonstrators.
Tens of thousands of supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro smashed presidential palace windows, flooded parts of Congress with a sprinkler system and ransacked rooms in the Supreme Court in a more than three hour attack.
"In advance of the election, we designated Brazil as a temporary high-risk location and have been removing content calling for people to take up arms or forcibly invade Congress, the Presidential palace and other federal buildings," a Meta spokesman said.
"We are also designating this as a violating event, which means we will remove content that supports or praises these actions," he said. "We are actively following the situation and will continue removing content that violates our policies."
Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office on Jan. 1 after defeating Bolsonaro in a runoff election in October, ending Brazil's most right-wing government in decades.
Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat and some supporters have claimed the election was stolen, with people taking to social media and messaging platforms from Twitter, Telegram and TikTok to YouTube and Facebook, to organise protests.
A spokesperson for YouTube told Reuters that the video-sharing company was "closely tracking" the situation in Brazil, where social media platforms have been ordered to block users accused of supporting the attack.
"Our Trust and Safety team is removing content that violates our Community Guidelines, including livestreams and videos inciting violence," the spokesperson said.
"In addition, our systems are prominently surfacing authoritative content on our homepage, at the top of search results, and in recommendations. We will remain vigilant as the situation continues to unfold."
'PROACTIVE MONITORING'
A representative for Telegram said the private messaging app was working with Brazil's government and fact checking groups to prevent the spread of content inciting violence.
"Telegram is a platform that supports the right to free speech and peaceful protest. Calls to violence, however, are explicitly forbidden on our platform," a spokesperson said.
"Our moderators use a combination of proactive monitoring in public-facing parts of our platform in addition to accepting user reports, in order to remove such content."
TikTok and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Twitter's Brazil staff was severely cut in layoffs following Elon Musk's takeover in October, which included eight employees who oversaw trending topics and helped add context to tweets that had been labelled for misinformation, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Messages seen by Reuters throughout the week showed members of such groups organising meeting points in several cities around the country, from where chartered buses would leave for Brasilia, with the intention to occupy public buildings.
Social media companies were criticised for not doing enough when supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol two years ago. Platforms like Facebook and Alphabet's YouTube have said they are working to remove misleading information about elections and voting.

 

Topics: Facebook Youtube

Related

Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts
Media
Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts
Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas
Media
Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas

Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts

Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts

Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts
  • The board said the phrase "marg bar Khamenei" meant "down with Khamenei"
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Meta’s Oversight Board on Monday overturned the company’s decision to remove a Facebook post that used the slogan “death to Khamenei” to criticize the Iranian leader, saying it did not violate a rule barring violent threats.
The board, which is funded by Meta but operates independently, said in a ruling that the phrase is often used to mean “down with Khamenei” in referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been leading a violent crackdown on nationwide protests in recent months.
It also urged the company to develop better ways of factoring such context into its content policies and outline clearly when rhetorical threats against heads of state were permitted.
“In the context of the post, and the broader social, political and linguistic situation in Iran, ‘marg bar Khamenei’ should be understood as ‘down with.’ It is a rhetorical, political slogan, not a credible threat,” the board wrote.
Iran has been gripped by demonstrations since mid-September, following the death in detention of a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman arrested for wearing “inappropriate attire” under the country’s strict dress code for women.
The protests, in which demonstrators from all walks of life have called for the fall of Iran’s ruling theocracy, have posed one of the biggest challenges to the government of the Shiite Muslim-ruled Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.
The unrest created a now-familiar conundrum for Meta, which has wavered repeatedly in its treatment of violent political rhetoric on its platforms.
The company bans language that incites “serious violence” but aims to avoid overreach by limiting enforcement to credible threats, leaving ambiguity around when and how the rule applies.
After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, for example, Meta introduced a temporary exemption to allow calls for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to give users in the region space to express their anger over the war.
However, days later it reversed the exemption after Reuters reported its existence.
Meta also has faced scrutiny over how its platforms were used to organize in the run-up to the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. Phrases like “kill them all” appeared in thousands of US-based Facebook Groups before the attack, including calls for violence against specific US political leaders.
The Oversight Board said in its ruling that “death to Khamenei” statements differed from threats posted around Jan. 6, as politicians were then “clearly at risk” in the US context and “death to” was not a rhetorical statement in English. (Reporting by Katie Paul in Palo Alto, California Editing by Sandra Maler)

Topics: Meta Facebook Meta policy Khamenei

Related

Iran closes French institute to protest Khamenei cartoons
Iran closes French institute to protest Khamenei cartoons
Charlie Hebdo magazine issue mocking Iran’s supreme leader sparks Tehran threats
Media
Charlie Hebdo magazine issue mocking Iran’s supreme leader sparks Tehran threats

SRMG and Bloomberg Media expand agreement to launch Asharq Quicktake and Bloomberg Invest in Riyadh

SRMG and Bloomberg Media expand agreement to launch Asharq Quicktake and Bloomberg Invest in Riyadh
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

SRMG and Bloomberg Media expand agreement to launch Asharq Quicktake and Bloomberg Invest in Riyadh

SRMG and Bloomberg Media expand agreement to launch Asharq Quicktake and Bloomberg Invest in Riyadh
  • Arabic-language Asharq Quicktake will enable viewers to deep-dive into key topics covering business, technology, politics and culture through original programs and news coverage, primarily targeting youth
  • Bloomberg Invest Summit will bring together influential figures in global investing to discuss key topics for the first time in Saudi Arabia in October 2023
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: SRMG, the region’s largest media group, and Bloomberg Media have expanded their agreement with the launch of Asharq Quicktake, the Arabic edition of the Quicktake streaming news platform. Additionally, the Bloomberg Invest summit will be held for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in October 2023. The event will bring together influential figures in global investing. Further details on the agenda will be announced in the upcoming months.

The Asharq Quicktake platform will cover prominent international news, with a focus on business supported by Bloomberg’s data-driven business news. The new platform, which is targeted at youth and Arabic-speaking audiences across the Middle East and beyond, provides new offerings including original documentaries, news programs, data visualization and live coverage of global events in addition to translated original content from Bloomberg Quicktake.

The new addition to the Asharq Network will feature updates on the most important global and regional topics, while Asharq Business with Bloomberg will continue to cover in-depth financial and business news. In line with SRMG’s transformation strategy, the new online and social platform- which will be available on the Asharq Business with Bloomberg platform– will allow audiences to experience news in innovative formats, when and where they want it.

Jomana R. al Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “Our latest collaboration with Bloomberg Media builds on our successful venture - Asharq Business with Bloomberg - and demonstrates our vision to attract the best global platforms to the MENA region - enabling our youth audiences to gain access to high-quality premium content, information and analysis in the format that suits them. Asharq Quicktake is representative of our vision and is designed to provide innovative and rich content across multiple platforms.”

M. Scott Havens, CEO of Bloomberg Media said: “This launch demonstrates the strong appetite the region’s business communities have for high-quality business and financial news and analysis. We believe the Arabic-speaking audience will value Asharq Quicktake’s global insights.”

The latest announcement is an extension of the agreement between SRMG and Bloomberg Media, which included the launch of Asharq Business with Bloomberg- a platform providing curated news and analysis on the economy, markets, and companies in the Middle East for Arabic-speaking audiences.

Launched in November 2020, Asharq Network is a 24/7 multiplatform Arabic news network with reach across the Arab world and beyond under SRMG’s portfolio.

Topics: SRMG Bloomberg Asharq Quicktake Asharq Business

Related

SRMG Academy launches to nurture emerging media talent
Media
SRMG Academy launches to nurture emerging media talent
Cannes Lions 2022: SRMG CEO discusses future of media on Bloomberg expert panel
Media
Cannes Lions 2022: SRMG CEO discusses future of media on Bloomberg expert panel

Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas

Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas

Musk says he can’t get fair trial in California, wants Texas
  • If a move isn’t possible, Musk’s lawyers want the trial postponed until negative publicity regarding Musk’s purchase of Twitter has died down
Updated 08 January 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.
Instead, in a filing submitted late Friday — less than two weeks before the trial was set to begin on Jan. 17 — Musk’s lawyers argue that the trial should be moved to the federal court in the western district of Texas. That district includes the state capital of Austin, which is where Musk relocated his electric car company, Tesla, in late 2021.
If a move isn’t possible, Musk’s lawyers want the trial postponed until negative publicity regarding Musk’s purchase of Twitter has died down.
“For the last several months, the local media have saturated this district with biased and negative stories about Mr. Musk,” attorney Alex Spiro wrote in a court filing. Those items have personally blamed Musk for recent layoffs at Twitter, Spiro wrote, and have charged that the job cuts may have even violated laws.
The shareholder lawsuit stems from Musk’s tweets in August 2018 when he said he had sufficient financing to take Tesla private at $420 a share, an announcement that caused heavy volatility in Tesla’s share price.
The shareholders’ attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a victory for the shareholders last spring, Judge Edward Chen ruled that Musk’s tweets were false and reckless.
The filing by his attorneys also notes that Twitter has laid off about 1,000 residents in the San Francisco area since he purchased the company in late October.
“A substantial portion of the jury pool ... is likely to hold a personal and material bias against Mr. Musk as a result of recent layoffs at one of his companies as individual prospective jurors — or their friends and relatives — may have been personally impacted,” the filing said.
Musk has also been criticized by San Francisco’s mayor and other local officials for the job cuts, the filing said.

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter Tesla

Related

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. (AP)
Middle-East
Musk says nearly 100 Starlinks ‘active’ in Iran
Twitter logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. (REUTERS)
Media
Elon Musk orders removal of Twitter suicide prevention feature, sources say

Latest updates

Sky News Arabia names Abdou Gadallah head of news
Sky News Arabia names Abdou Gadallah head of news
Suicide blast near Afghan ministry, more than 20 casualties
Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address
Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address
‘The Good Boss’: Spanish legend Javier Bardem is fantastic in this corporate drama 
‘The Good Boss’: Spanish legend Javier Bardem is fantastic in this corporate drama 
Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap
Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.