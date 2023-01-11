Sky News Arabia names Abdou Gadallah head of news

LONDON: Abdou Gadallah has been promoted to head of news for Sky News Arabia, the pan-Arab network announced on Wednesday.

Prior to his promotion, Gadallah had been deputy head of news since 2019, playing a pivotal role in maintaining the network’s day-to-day operations even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sky News Arabia statement said.

Gadallah has over 20 years’ experience in the media industry. He has held a variety of journalism and media roles across the Middle East.

He first joined Sky News Arabia in 2012, subsequently holding multiple editorial positions.

“Abdou’s appointment comes in recognition of his great skills, efforts and dedication over the past decade to Sky News Arabia; and is a testament to our firm belief that our organization houses some of the best talents in the region,” said Nart Bouran, CEO of International Media Investment and Sky News Arabia.

He added: “We are confident that in his new role, Abdou’s wealth of expertise will provide our editorial team with the support needed to keep our organization driving forward and reach a wider base of audiences across the Arab world.”

Gadallah’s new role involves implementing Sky News Arabia’s editorial and content strategy, with a particular focus on growing and expanding its reach digitally.

Gadallah said: “I am honored to have been selected as head of news at Sky News Arabia, one of the most prestigious media organizations that I am lucky to call my second home.

“Over the past decade, I was lucky to have been part of the growth of Sky News Arabia regionally and internationally, and I look forward to continue working with the team across the world to further ensure that we continue expanding our audience base by delivering fast, accurate, credible news across all platforms.”

Sky News Arabia celebrated in May 2022 its 10th anniversary in the region. The news network broadcasts 24/7 to households across the Arabic-speaking world with a free-to-air TV channel, as well as audio and online platforms.