You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian filmmaker Rasoulof temporarily released: lawyer
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Iranian filmmaker Rasoulof temporarily released: lawyer

Iranian filmmaker Rasoulof temporarily released: lawyer
Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mzwax

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Iranian filmmaker Rasoulof temporarily released: lawyer

Iranian filmmaker Rasoulof temporarily released: lawyer
  • Rasoulof, 50, was arrested on July 8 after being accused of encouraging demonstrations
  • "My client's incarceration has been suspended for two weeks for health reasons," said the director's lawyer
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Award-winning Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, jailed half a year ago over protests related to a building collapse, has been released for two weeks because of health concerns, his lawyer said Wednesday.
Rasoulof, 50, was arrested on July 8 after being accused of encouraging demonstrations that erupted after the deadly collapse of a building in May in the southwestern city of Abadan.
After the tragedy, a group of Iranian filmmakers led by Rasoulof published an open letter decrying “corruption, theft, inefficiency and repression” and urging the security forces to “lay down their arms.”
“My client’s incarceration has been suspended for two weeks for health reasons,” the director’s lawyer Maryam Kianersi told AFP, adding that he had been “released on Saturday.”
The lawyer added that her client “is now discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.”
The release comes as Iran has been gripped by nearly four months of protests triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.
Iranian authorities say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands arrested during the protests which they mostly describe as “riots.”
Rasoulof won the Golden Bear at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival with his anti-death penalty film “There Is No Evil” but was unable to accept the award in person as he was barred from leaving Iran.
His passport had been confiscated after his 2017 film “A Man of Integrity” premiered at Cannes, where it won the top prize in the Un Certain Regard section of the festival.
On July 11, authorities arrested the internationally renowned dissident filmmaker Jafar Panahi upon his arrival at the Tehran prosecutor’s office to follow up on Rasoulof’s case.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Mohammad Rasoulof . Tehran

Related

400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini
Middle-East
400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini
Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian barred from travel, passport confiscated
Media
Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian barred from travel, passport confiscated

Israeli president invites Turkiye’s Erdogan to visit, receives envoy

Israeli president invites Turkiye’s Erdogan to visit, receives envoy
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

Israeli president invites Turkiye’s Erdogan to visit, receives envoy

Israeli president invites Turkiye’s Erdogan to visit, receives envoy
  • Last year, Isaac Herzog was the first Israeli leader to visit Turkiye since 2008
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday invited his Turkish counterpart President Tayyip Erdogan to visit the country as he received Ankara’s new ambassador in another token of the countries’ recently warming ties.
Last year, Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, was the first Israeli leader to visit Turkiye since 2008, after the two countries began restoring relations and ending a more than a decade-old diplomatic rift.
They agreed to mutually appoint ambassadors in August and, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won an election in November, he and Erdogan agreed to keep improving ties.
“I am sure we will all work to strengthen the countries’ relations,” Herzog said.
Netanyahu’s return to power at the head of a nationalist-religious government in December has rattled Palestinians and Western and Arab allies who fear it could heighten tensions in the Middle East.
Turkiye last week joined a chorus of condemnation of a visit by Israel’s new far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the sensitive Al Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem, Islam’s third holiest site and Judaism’s most sacred.

Topics: Israel Turkey Isaac Herzog Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Related

First Syrian refugee with Turkiye citizenship to fulfill military service
Middle-East
First Syrian refugee with Turkiye citizenship to fulfill military service
UN extends critical aid from Turkiye to Syria’s rebel north
Middle-East
UN extends critical aid from Turkiye to Syria’s rebel north

‘Dangerous’ Tunisian droughts threaten food security

‘Dangerous’ Tunisian droughts threaten food security
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

‘Dangerous’ Tunisian droughts threaten food security

‘Dangerous’ Tunisian droughts threaten food security
  • Rainfall one-fifth of normal since September
  • Olive, wheat farmers alarmed; dairy in crisis
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

SILIANA: Three years of drought have dried up Tunisian reservoirs, threatening harvests that are critical to the North African country’s battered economy and pushing the government to raise tap water prices for homes and businesses.
Since September only 110 million cubic meters of rain fell in Tunisia, about a fifth of the normal rate, and officials in the farmers union and the main trade union warn that grain crops will suffer — adding to existing problems of food supply.
“The situation is very dangerous because of years of continuous drought,” said Hammadi Habib, an Agriculture Ministry official. “Dams are only at 25 percent of their capacity and some dams have only 10 percent,” he added.
As climate change has accelerated, bringing blistering heat across the Mediterranean region in recent summers, winter rains have repeatedly diminished in North Africa, causing problems for agriculture from Morocco to Tunisia.
At the Sidi El Barrak dam in Nafza, 140 km west of the capital Tunis, the dry ground behind a dam is cracked, with trees slowly dying — the result of another failure of rainfall.
Empty dams across the fertile northern hills and eastern plains are alarming farmers who produce crops of olives and wheat that once made Tunisia a breadbasket to the ancient world. Olive oil is still the country’s most important export.
In the rural region of Siliana, farmer Hatem Nafroudi was filling his tanker truck with water from a depleted dam, confusion and gloom on his face.
“I’m not used to watering almond and olive trees in winter. But because of this drought, here I am,” he said, lamenting what he called the worst season of rainfall in decades.
Tunisia already has food supply problems thanks to high global prices and the government’s own financial difficulties, which have reduced its capacity to buy imported food and subsidise farms at home.
The drought has pushed up fodder prices, contributing to a crisis for Tunisia’s dairy industry as farmers sell off herds they can no longer afford to keep, leaving supermarket shelves empty of milk and butter.
WATER EMERGENCY
As the government tries to prioritize grain staples and export crops, it has urged farmers to stop irrigating vegetable fields with water from dams.
In a further urgent measure, authorities have also in some cases limited supply to farms to make sure there will be enough drinking water for homes and businesses.
As it wrestles with both its own fiscal problems and the need to reduce any excessive consumption, the government has raised water prices on a sliding scale with bigger increases for the heaviest users and wealthier economic sectors.
All those measures have pushed up vegetable prices, adding to inflation of over 10 percent last month that is driving public anger at President Kais Saied and the government he appointed after seizing most powers in 2021.
“It is time for the authorities to declare a state of water emergency,” said Radhia Smine of the Tunisian Observatory of Water.
“If we stay silent we will reach the state of thirst. Thousands of families will lack drinking water,” she added.
Economy Minister Samir Saeed told Reuters last week that Tunisia is preparing studies for new dams and seawater desalination plants for development between 2023-25.
Officials are also contemplating more extensive rationing.
“If we do not take decisions in January to reduce irrigation water and ration water use now to prioritize drinking water... then for sure in August we will not have drinking water in the capital or coastal regions,” said Habib, the agriculture ministry official.

Topics: climate change Tunisian

Related

Jazan’s jasmine promises blooming business opportunities photos
Saudi Arabia
Jazan’s jasmine promises blooming business opportunities
Sustainable tourism and hospitality: A wide-ranging opportunity for Saudi talent
Corporate News
Sustainable tourism and hospitality: A wide-ranging opportunity for Saudi talent

Morocco dismantles Daesh cell in joint security operation with Spain

Morocco dismantles Daesh cell in joint security operation with Spain
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Morocco dismantles Daesh cell in joint security operation with Spain

Morocco dismantles Daesh cell in joint security operation with Spain
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: A joint security operation between Morocco and Spain has led to dismantling a cell affiliated with the Daesh militant group, the Moroccan news agency reported Wednesday.

The cell consisted of three members operating in both countries.

The central office for judicial investigations in Morocco said in a statement that interventions by national security forces led to the arrest of one extremist member of the cell.

Simultaneously, the Spanish authorities also arrested two other members who were active within the same terrorist cell in Almeria.

The judicial office said investigations showed that those arrested had pledged allegiance to the Daesh group and were active in spreading and promoting extremist ideology for the purpose of recruitment.

The arrested individuals also expressed their willingness to engage in terrorist operations after they were unable to join the strongholds of this terrorist organization in the Sahel region, as they have relations with fighters charged with recruiting and facilitating the entry of militants, the statement continued.

Topics: Morocco Spain Daesh

Related

A tourist buys a bottle of argan oil at a shop near Morocco's western Atlantic coastal city of Essaouira, on October 15, 2022.
Middle-East
Shunned by youth, Morocco cosmetic oil craft faces uncertain future
Climate change threatens centuries-old oasis in Morocco
Middle-East
Climate change threatens centuries-old oasis in Morocco

Iran protests to Iraq over Gulf football cup name

Iran protests to Iraq over Gulf football cup name
Updated 11 January 2023
AFP

Iran protests to Iraq over Gulf football cup name

Iran protests to Iraq over Gulf football cup name
  • It is the first time Iraq has hosted the biennial competition — commonly referred to as the “Gulf Cup”
Updated 11 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN:Iran has protested to Iraq over the use of the name “Arabian Gulf” for a regional football competition held in the neighboring country, state media reported Wednesday.
The Islamic republic insists the body of water should be called Persian instead of Arabian, and has repeatedly raised the issue with countries and organizations that refer to it otherwise.
Iraq on Friday welcomed Arab national teams from across the region to its southern city of Basra for the 25th edition of the competition officially known as “Arabian Gulf Cup.”
It is the first time Iraq has hosted the biennial competition — commonly referred to as the “Gulf Cup” — since it was launched in 1979.
“We summoned the Iraqi ambassador” on Sunday over the issue, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.
“Although we have strategic, brotherly and deep relations with Iraq, we have clearly expressed our protest about this issue,” he said.
“We reflected the sensitivity of the great nation of Iran to the use of the exact and complete term of Persian Gulf to the Iraqi side.”
The name of the vital oil shipping lane has for years been a bone of contention between Iran and its Arab neighbors.
The 2010 edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, due to have taken place in Tehran, was postponed and later canceled over the dispute.
In the same year, Iran warned that airlines using the term “Arabian Gulf” on inflight maps would be barred from its airspace.
In 2016, Oman Air switched off a map that labelled the waterway as the “Persian Gulf”, after a storm of criticism on social media.
In 2012, Iran criticized Internet giant Google for leaving the waterway nameless on its online map services.

Topics: 25th Arabian Gulf Cup Iraq Iran

Related

DSF 2023: Arabian Automobiles rolls out attractive deals
Corporate News
DSF 2023: Arabian Automobiles rolls out attractive deals
Arabian Gulf Cup hosts Iraq sink Saudi Arabia 2-0
Sport
Arabian Gulf Cup hosts Iraq sink Saudi Arabia 2-0

US extends protection for ex-Trump aides from Iran threats

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AP)
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AP)
Updated 11 January 2023
AP

US extends protection for ex-Trump aides from Iran threats

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AP)
  • The Jan. 5 notifications to Congress marked the 10th time the State Department has extended protection to Hook since he left office in January 2021 and the seventh time it has been extended to Pompeo
Updated 11 January 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has again extended government protection to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his top Iran aides due to persistent threats against them from Iran.
In separate notices sent to Congress late last week, the State Department said the threats to Pompeo and Brian Hook remained “serious and credible.” Hook served as the Trump administration’s special envoy for Iran.
Along with Pompeo, Hook was the public face of the US “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran following President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. Iran also blamed both men for the US assassination of Iran Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020 and vowed revenge.
The Jan. 5 notifications to Congress marked the 10th time the State Department has extended protection to Hook since he left office in January 2021 and the seventh time it has been extended to Pompeo. The discrepancy arises because Pompeo, as a former Cabinet secretary, automatically had government security for several months after leaving office.
The notifications, obtained by The Associated Press, were signed by Acting Deputy Secretary of State John Bass.
“I hereby determine that the specific threat with respect to former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo persists,” Bass wrote. He used identical language to refer to the threat against Hook.
The AP reported in March 2022 that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook. The latest determinations did not give a dollar amount for the protection.
Even as the Biden administration has made those determinations and spent money for Pompeo and Hook’s protection, it has continued to press ahead with indirect talks with Iran aimed at salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Trump withdrew from in 2018.
Those talks have been stalled for many months now and the administration is pessimistic they will resume anytime soon. The administration has blamed Iran for the breakdown in talks, saying it has raised demands outside the scope of the deal, which gave Tehran billions in sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
In the meantime, Iran has launched a major crackdown on antigovernment protests sparked by the death of a woman in custody who was accused of violating a law requiring women to wear headscarves in public.
The notifications do not specifically identify Iran as the source of the threats, but Iranian officials have long vented anger at Pompeo and Hook for leading the Trump administration’s policy against Iran, including designating the Revolutionary Guard Corps a “foreign terrorist organization,” subjecting it to unprecedented sanctions and orchestrating the Soleimani assassination.

 

Topics: Iran Donald Trump

Related

Biden ‘surprised’ government records found at old office
World
Biden ‘surprised’ government records found at old office
France has not ruled out declaring Iran’s Guards as a terrorist group
Middle-East
France has not ruled out declaring Iran’s Guards as a terrorist group

Latest updates

Iranian filmmaker Rasoulof temporarily released: lawyer
Iranian filmmaker Rasoulof temporarily released: lawyer
Sky News Arabia names Abdou Gadallah head of news
Sky News Arabia names Abdou Gadallah head of news
Suicide blast near Afghan ministry, more than 20 casualties
Suicide blast near Afghan ministry, more than 20 casualties
Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address
Saudi energy minister reveals minerals discovery boom in key Future Minerals Forum address
‘The Good Boss’: Spanish legend Javier Bardem is fantastic in this corporate drama 
‘The Good Boss’: Spanish legend Javier Bardem is fantastic in this corporate drama 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.